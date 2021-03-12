The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on Gameweek 28 Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

We are again turning to the odds provided by our official sportsbook partner, bet365, to wager a bet on the forthcoming Premier League action.

As ever, we urge you to gamble responsibly and always remember: when the fun stops, stop.

GAMEWEEK 28 MATCH ODDS

DON’T BALE

Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking trio head into the North London derby bang-in form.

Adding Gareth Bale to the starting line-up and switching to a more attacking formation has done wonders for Jose Mourinho’s side, winning their last three games and scoring nine goals over that time.

Their new attacking style also seems to be getting the best out of Harry Kane, who has had six more shots than other striker in the last four Gameweeks.

Bale is also showing signs of returning to the kind of form that saw him break transfer records and score an overhead kick in a Champions League final, getting on the end of the most big chances out of all midfielders in the Premier League in the last two Gameweeks.

The Welshman has scored four goals in his last three games, opening the scoring against Crystal Palace and Burnley.

For Bale to open the scoring again, bet365 are offering odds of 7/1, with 9/4 for him to score anytime.

Arsenal’s own big hitting midfielder, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is back in the goals after being moved to a centre-forward position by Mikel Arteta.

He has the highest expected goals rating (xG) of all midfielders in the last four Gameweeks, scoring four goals.

If you fancy Aubameyang to open the scoring, then bet365 is offering 4/1.

BRUCE ARENA

Steve Bruce will see the visit of his former side as Newcastle take on Aston Villa.

With the Magpies slipping ever closer to the relegation zone and pressure cranking up on Bruce, they will surely go looking for the win.

But without their three first choice strikers, Newcastle even failed to pose a threat to West Brom.

So against a Villa team that have conceded one goal in three games, keeping two clean sheets, Newcastle could find it even harder to hit the back of the net.

And it has been a similar story for Aston Villa, who without their talisman Jack Grealish have scored one goal in three games.

Bet365 will give you 8/11 for there to be two goals or less.

For those wanting bigger odds, a 1-0 Villa win, the same score they beat Leeds by, is priced at 13/2.

Should Villa and Newcastle fail to score, then bet365’s Bore Draw No Money Back would see your stake returned.

Bore Draw Money Back Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365. Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

ATTACK VS DEFENCE

One of the league’s best defences in Chelsea meet one of the division’s most attacking teams in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

Thomas Tuchel has quickly turned the Chelsea defence into one of the most miserly in Europe, conceding only two goals in their last seven games.

While Leeds lit up the first half of the season with dazzling attacking play, they have hit a bit of a slump in recent times.

The Peacocks have now failed to score in three of their last four games, and sit third bottom for expected goals (xG) in the last two Gameweeks.

With Chelsea heavy favourites, we’ve had a look at some of the more obscure markets and bets for value.

Despite being rotated in and out of the side, no defender in the Premier League has had more shots than Marcos Alonso over the last six Gameweeks.

With Tuchel preferring to start Alonso in games where Chelsea are the favourites, he could well line-up at wing-back against Leeds.

The Spaniard is 16/1 to open the scoring and 5/1 to score at anytime.

Backing Chelsea to win by three goals or more would get you decent odds of 7/1.

And sticking Chelsea on your accumulator, with bet365 marking it as a winner if they go two goals ahead.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead – for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner. Applies to pre-match bets on the standard Full Time Result market for selected competitions. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT