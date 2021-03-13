344
Scout Notes March 13

Bamford injury threatens BGW29 plans as Chelsea earn another clean sheet

LEEDS 0-0 CHELSEA

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus points: Illan Meslier x3 (£4.6m), Edouard Mendy x2 (£5.1m), Andreas Christensen x1 (£4.7m)

BAMFORD LATEST

A first half injury to Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) has jeopardised Fantasy Premier League plans ahead of a Blank Gameweek 29, where only four matches will take place.

The highly-owned striker was making his 100th Leeds appearance when, against his former club, he was hurt in an aerial challenge with Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m). Initially limping, Bamford sat on the pitch to receive treatment but couldn’t run it off, replaced by Rodrigo (£5.7m) after 35 minutes.

Leeds are one of just eight teams to play in Gameweek 29, so the FPL community will be hanging onto every word of head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the quest to determine whether it’s a minor knock or an injury that rules him out of the trip to Fulham.

“Liam Cooper is sick and Patrick Bamford, I have not asked (about his injury). If you take for example the last game they played before they played us, the first proper chance Chelsea conceded in that game was minute 90. So for us to have provoked five or six occasions on goal has its merit.” – Marcelo Bielsa

IS THE LEEDS TRIPLE-UP IN JEOPARDY?

Following that is a home meeting with Sheffield United, before fixtures take a nasty turn when facing Manchester City (away), Liverpool (home) and Manchester United (home).

While in-form Fulham aren’t the generous opponent of earlier in the season, many were planning to triple-up on Leeds’ assets such as Bamford, Stuart Dallas (£5.0m), Raphinha (£5.5m) and Jack Harrison (£5.4m). As a team, Leeds have been entertaining for neutrals, previously going 18 games without a draw ahead of Gameweek 28 and being the only side to both score and concede over 40 goals.

So this 0-0 stalemate was a surprise result, made possible due to the eight saves of goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The 21-year-old entered the weekend fresh from stopping a Jesse Lingard (£6.1m) penalty and only West Brom’s Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) had made more saves throughout the season.

In the other net, Edouard Mendy also kept it goalless, producing a brilliant fingertip save from Tyler Roberts’ (£4.6m) shot to push it onto the crossbar. No surprise to see both goalkeepers top the bonus point rankings.

“We had a couple of chances to go ahead that we didn’t take, then Leeds put some pressure on us and they troubled us at times. We found situations where we could escape the pressure, have high recoveries of the ball, but we were not clinical enough in our counter-attacks. We take a 0-0.” – Thomas Tuchel

CHELSEA REFUSE TO CONCEDE

Defensively, Chelsea continue to be imperious since Thomas Tuchel arrived as head coach. They have been undefeated during his 12 games in all competitions, conceding just twice. Ten league matches have an xGC (expected goals conceded) of just 4.54, lower than the rest.

The problem is that Tuchel heavily rotates his large squad. Rudiger looked to be a bargain asset after starting Tuchel’s first eight league games, before being rested against Everton. The cheap Andreas Christensen started six of the last seven but Thiago Silva’s (£5.6m) eventual return from a muscle injury could complicate things further.

Looking ahead to Chelsea’s fixtures, they blank next weekend due to FA Cup commitments but have a promising run of games against West Bromwich Albion (home), Crystal Palace (away), Brighton (home) and West Ham (away). Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) is the only defender to play in each of Tuchel’s league games so far, albeit at a higher price.

There certainly isn’t a reason to invest in his wing-backs. Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) got the nod this time but he has split left-sided starts 50/50 with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) and it’s similar on the right side between Reece James (£5.0m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m). Both were benched here, initially suggesting that Tuchel’s starting 11 would be a formation change, reverting to a four-man defence.

HAVE ITZ YOUR OWN WAY

However, it wasn’t. Chelsea’s dangerous start at Elland Road came from a right-sided Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.9m) terrorising Ezgjan Alioski (£4.3m). That flank produced an early chance for Kai Havertz (£8.2m) in his number nine role, an interesting attempt at getting the £72 million signing to kick-on from his two assists against Everton.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man had another big chance at the start of the second half, taking advantage of the slack Leeds defence giving him time and space to set up a shot. Yet it was hit straight at Meslier.

Crucially, Tuchel clearly views Havertz as someone who can occupy an out-and-out centre-forward berth, which bodes well for his potential as an out-of-position FPL asset.

“I think he (Havertz) is pretty much a nine. I don’t think he’s a false nine. He likes to be in the high position. For him, it is not always necessary to drop to number 10 and turn. For me, his biggest strength is that he loves to be in the high position, loves to arrive in the box, in the six-yard box, he likes to have the last touch. That’s why he can play number nine and he played number nine today.” – Thomas Tuchel

Fellow German Timo Werner (£9.2m) is another big-money signing who has struggled so far, with just one goal from his last 1,350 Premier League minutes. As Chelsea entered Gameweek 28 with solid attacking statistics, a more confident Werner could have been considered a good punt for their run of fixtures.

Instead, perhaps Mason Mount (£7.0m) is a more secure route. The England international was quiet on this occasion but has three goals from his last seven league matches.

BIELSA’S SIDE BEGINNING TO TIRE

As for Leeds, the typical Bielsa story is that his team’s start the season wildly with frantic energy before tiring as the season climaxes. They have failed to find the net in three successive matches, could be without Bamford and are about to face a Fulham side who had five clean sheets from seven games ahead of Gameweek 28. Tripling-up on Leeds players for that match could easily backfire, although Raphinha continues to offer stunning value.

Before these three blanks, the Brazilian had a trio of goals and four assists from the previous seven appearances. He forced Mendy into a great second half save, letting the ball bounce on the penalty spot before spinning into a left-foot strike.

Since first starting in Gameweek 9, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), Mo Salah (£12.4m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Kevin de Bruyne (£11.9m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) have a bigger xGI (expected goal involvement).

Dallas was relieved of left-back duties and again allowed to play in midfield, continuing to offer out-of-position potential to FPL managers. His five goals are more than any other defender, with this clean sheet pushing him closer to Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) as the defender with most points. 

Meanwhile, it was strange to see Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) play ahead of Liam Cooper (£4.3m), despite Bielsa specifically saying he wouldn’t be involved.

LEEDS UNITED XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski; Phillips; Harrison (Costa 64’), Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford (Rodrigo 35’ (Klich 79’)).

CHELSEA XI (4-2-3-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Chilwell; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech (Werner 69’), Mount (Hudson-Odoi 79’), Pulisic (James 68’); Havertz.

Elsewhere in Gameweek 28

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) had an immediate impact in his first start since Gameweek 22.

He won the first-half penalty that provided Crystal Palace with a 1-0 victory, forcing a handball from Darnell Furlong (£4.5m).

Harking back to the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, it was Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) who dispatched the spot kick.

Owners of Chelsea defenders will have been satisfied with yet another toothless display from West Bromwich Albion.

They had just one shot on target on Saturday afternoon while chief creator Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Despite Everton suffering yet another home defeat this season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) finally rewarded his patient owners with his 14th goal of the campaign.

It was his first since Gameweek 23 while the in-form Richarlison (£8.0m) blanked for the second successive match after getting four goals in the previous four.

Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.2m) got his first away goal since Gameweek 2 and has now netted in back-to-back league games for the first time in 2020/21.

That ensured more frustration for owners of Everton defensive assets, of which Lucas Digne (£6.2m) is the most popular (10.1%).

The Toffees have now conceded at least twice in four of their last seven league matches.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) was forced off in the first half to be replaced by João Virgínia (£4.3m).

Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

344 Comments
  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Lee Westwood doing the business

    Open Controls
  2. estheblessed
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Which mid for next GW?

    A) Saka
    B) Auba
    C) Lookman
    D) Raphina
    E) Bale (already got son and Kane tho)

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Reckon Villa is easier than Hammers so erring to Bale but might do -4 to add Auba

      Open Controls
    3. jimmyharte
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lingard

      Open Controls
    4. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      E

      Open Controls
  3. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    So I can do dcl and gundo to Antonio and lingard and I will be able to field 11! Don't expect much from most of these tho!

    Open Controls
    1. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Long term I would want Gundo for Leeds and DCL has Palace at GW30 with potential double.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Will DCL have a double soon though ?

      Open Controls
  4. TeddiPonza
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    On FH. With Bamford off. Best option to partner up with Kane?

    A. Laca
    B. Watkins
    C. Antonio
    D. Someone else

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Between Watkins and Antonio

      Neither Spurs nor Arsenal manage clean sheets much and those two are the likeliest to pick up an attacking return. Laca is just too risky a pick.

      Open Controls
    3. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Differential Vardy if punty

      Open Controls
  5. Sterling Archer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Consider tonight slightly lucky, dias Cs, kdb captain becomes raphinha and kane vc, gundo replaced by dallas and his cs

    Open Controls
    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      That's the best outcome you could hope for!

      Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Got very lucky here, Gundogan captain becomes Bruno captain and Stones off the bench. Already started Dallas and Cancello. Phew

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        You started Dallas ahead of Stones?!

        Open Controls
  6. The White Pele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    anyone considering Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I love him as a player but too early for me. Will wait until I actually see him before I believe his manager, and also wait to check he's up to speed

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I haven’t sold him so I still have him just hoping he at least starts next week haha

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Despite what the press say Villa were playing crap before he was injured

      Open Controls
  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (397 teams)

    Current safety score with autosubs = 27
    Top score = 54
    LMS average = 30.73 (-0.22) = 30.51
    Players played = 5.34/12.0
    Captains played = 2.77%

    5 games to go.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      This may be my week with no Dias or Cancelo..

      Need Kane to haul

      Open Controls
      1. The journey out of the 1mil
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He will be involved with Spurs goals at least. I expect Spurs to score at least 2...

        Open Controls
    2. Ain't No Holebas Girl
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Squeaky bum time

      Open Controls
    3. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      just now

      good job i got eliminated last week as i'd be out this week anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Interesting logic

        Open Controls
  8. dark91
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Any forwards apart fromt Kane worth bringing in for a hit for GW 29?

    Open Controls
    1. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Possibly Antonio if you don’t already have

      Open Controls
      1. dark91
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah looks like it will be between him or Watkins

        Open Controls
    2. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      None looks appetizing. Maybe Antonio

      Open Controls
  9. Mufc202020
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bench boost with KDB, Gunda & Alonso all not playing. Season is over.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      That’s really unfortunate, unlucky. Chin up, have some fun with maverick picks now til the end 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Mufc202020
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers Kane!

        Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Weird week to BB

      Open Controls
      1. Mufc202020
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Thought the strongest teams had some nice games this week. When else would have you between GW38 and GW38? I couldn’t GW26 because I used my wildcard

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Bench boost is a useless chip
          Don't worry about it

          Open Controls
  10. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    GTG 29?

    A Roll FT to give 2 in 30
    B Gundo & Cancelo > Auba & Dawson -4
    C Cancelo > Creswell free

    Sanchez,
    Dallas, Aina, #Cancelo
    Bruno, Son, Gundo, Bale, Lingz
    Kane C, Watkins, Bamford,

    Martinez, #Gundo, Dias, Shaw,

    4m.

    Open Controls
  11. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    COVID has confused me.

    Arte those really World Cup qualifiers coming up in the international break?

    Open Controls
    1. SIGGYMETIMBER
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ty

        Definitely saving my transfer then.

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Yes but if teams are outside the travel corridor the teams aren’t sending players

      Open Controls
  12. Phil's Stamps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anyone else WC-ing in 31 looking at Chelsea's fixtures and thinking they're great defensively, but offensively tricky: Brighton, West Ham, City, Fulham; throw in rotation and I think it would be more prudent to double or even triple up on the defence (I'm thinking Mendy, Azpi, Rudiger).

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Personally, WC 30 – massive international break to try to make money, also to react to international injuries.

      And defo going to load on Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Thanks, but I'm probably going to have benching headaches for GW30 so defo don't need to change the team then. Also, be aware price changes slow to a trickle during IBs.

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah, I know, but it's a Friday game so you get to take those inevitable Friday price rise. Then a Saturday game two weeks later, so basically the full monty – that Friday night as well. And everything in between

          Open Controls
          1. Phil's Stamps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Who are you looking at from Chelsea in attack? Only Mount appeals at the moment.

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              Don't know yet. Hoping to see someone chosen as a favoured one, ideally Werner. Bit of a minefield at the mo. Hoping it will miraculously resolve itself.

              Open Controls
              1. Bennerman
                • 2 Years
                10 mins ago

                I do like Mount, he'll probably be in there. Once he starts to score consistently in sequence, he's a 9.5 player.

                Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Azpi and Rudiger double up looks like a smart move. Havertz for a differential maybe...

      Open Controls
  13. TH14 - INVINCIBLE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Got 6 players in my team who are playing BGW29. Is it smarter to:
    A) Use 2FT and make it 8 players.
    B) Use my FH chip?

    Open Controls
    1. elchilangles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      a hit or 2 to take to you 9/10???

      Open Controls
    2. Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Same situation. I'm doing 3 transfers for -4 to get 9 players

      Open Controls
    3. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      I’ve got one less than you (and 1 of those is Holding).
      Also have 2FT & I’m just gunna make 3 or 4 transfers and suck it up.
      FH not appealing when I already have Kane, Son, Watkins, Raph and could get Auba, Antonio & one or two more

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends on the players you have and who you will end up selling ... I would use the FH

      Open Controls
  14. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Appreciate some thoughts on this:
    Pereira to
    a) Dawson 4.5
    b) Cresswell 5.8
    c) someone else (who?)
    Current lot:
    Cancelo, Pereira, Targett, Digne, Aina
    Also...
    DCL > Antonio for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Toughie
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Currently my thinking. Would you do the -4?

        Open Controls
        1. Toughie
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          I'll possibly would do the - 4 but not an easy decision without knowing if Everton have a double in gw30

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Ta. I'll hold off, for now.

            Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Also tempted by KDB to Auba. But Arsenal probably as sketchy as Pep roulette.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        I dunno ; 28 games into the season Arteta may have figured out that Lacazette is better off the bench

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 2 Years
          just now

          ?

          Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      C) Dallas, Fulham and Sheffield next two, clean sheets plus attacking returns possible.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Tempting. I went with Cresswell, as a long term pick.

        Open Controls
  15. MMN
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    2 FT 1.9m. Salah > Bale & Bruno > Auba or just the one? (Assuming Auba and Bale look decent tomorrow).

    Could do Auba back to Bruno in GW 30 (WC gone FH intact).

    Martinez*
    Konsa*, Dallas*, Cancelo
    Raph*, Salah, Bruno, Son*
    Antonio*, Watkins*, Bamford*
    Areola, Shaw, Gundo, Stones

    Open Controls
  16. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Are you still selling Stones for gw29?
    It’s either him or Salah out but could still do both for free.
    Gw31 wildcard is my plan

    Also 29 captains? Would love a differential but hard enough getting 7-8 players

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Has to be Kane/Bale/Son

      Open Controls
    2. The journey out of the 1mil
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Between him and Digne but its looking like Digne atm because Stones is just great value. I think City will keep cs and double defence with KDB is the way to go.
      I'm selling Salah for Bale
      and easy Kane Captain

      Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If there's one City player I'd keep beyond the wildcard, it's Stones. Great value, and playing the wildcard I'll more then enough cover for him on the bench. Captain, plane and simple, Kane. Left field pick, Raphinha

      Open Controls
  17. Cheeto__Bandito
      40 mins ago

      Dias to Creswell or will hurt long term?

      Open Controls
      1. Toughie
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Dias has 2 blanks in next 5 weeks, so the risk over that period isn't too much

        Open Controls
      2. Hart-ake
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I think it's ok but depends if you will want Dias back.

        Open Controls
    • thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Made a pretty big mistake this week, but think I’m gunna get away with it. I somehow managed to forget to confirm my captain (thought it was Bruno). And I just didn’t visit the site again as so busy with work.

      So, turns out my captain was still Gundo and Kane (v) from last week.
      Really dodged a bullet there. A cameo from Gundo would have hurt

      Open Controls
      1. tinear
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Left my captain on Digne after missed deadline. Waiting for the long week to end

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        nice one 🙂

        Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Do you think Maja got rested for the game v leeds?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Not when relegation is on the line

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          just now

          so he s dropped?

          Open Controls
    • DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Already have
      Martinez
      Coufal Dallas
      Son Raphinia (Grealish )
      Kane Antonio (Bamford )

      On the chopping block
      Dias Stones Bruno Shaw Gundogan
      Two frees 5.1 in the bank.

      Who do I need?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        A week punt or longer?

        Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Stones has never scored a goal before and now he’s already scored 4 this season...

      Jammy Stones owners that couldn’t afford Dias are winning once again.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Both is better.

        Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        4.8 City defender even with occasional benching was just too good to pass.

        Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        I've both Stones and Dias, and so does Magnus Carlsen - it's neither unusual nor jammy.

        Open Controls
      4. Jafalad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jammy?

        One was 4.8 and the other well over 5 mill. I know who I was going to pick. ;?

        Open Controls
    • POTATO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      For the BGW29 does anyone else have a team that looks like a short wine-list (i.e. only white and claret available)?

      Open Controls
      1. Reedy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It's worse than that. I've got three bottles of Blue Nun at the top.

        Open Controls
    • DK_13
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      350k rank. How do I approach my free hit? Just get all the usual picks and consider the free hit to be a differential in itself or should I target particular results and get triple Brighton, triple spurs no villa kind of a thing?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        just dont consider the rank and try to get the most points.

        Open Controls
    • Gazwaz80
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Scores please 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        35

        Open Controls
      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Let us guess - you're having a good week? 😉

        Open Controls
    • Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Where would u be making moves here?
      Cancelo -> Cresswell was what I was thinking but Cancelo must be a keep
      now?
      Maybe just Bamford->Antonio or/and Gundo-> Lingard?

      2 ft's. 0.7m ITB. No chips remaining.
      8 starters atm if Bamford is fit.
      Martinez (Steer).
      Burn, Dallas, (Cancelo, Shaw, Stones).
      Raphinha, Son, (Salah, Gundo, Bruno).
      Kane, Watkins, **Bamford.

      Open Controls

