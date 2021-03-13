De Bruyne and Gundogan benched as Sterling misses Man City’s Fulham trip

Pep Guardiola took his rotation policy to a whole new level for Manchester City’s Gameweek 28 trip to Fulham.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) are all on the bench tonight where they are joined by Phil Foden (£6.1m).

After missing Manchester City’s second Double Gameweek 27 match against Southampton, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) is absent from the matchday squad entirely tonight.

There are fewer rotation casualties in defence as it looks as if Guardiola has switched to a rather unprecedented back-three.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) joins Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.3m) in the team while Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) and João Cancelo (£6.2m) are set for full-back roles.

Even more intriguing is that Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) start together for the first time since March 2020.

While that prospect sounds dangerous on paper, it will be interesting to see how the two players gel at Craven Cottage considering they have 15 minutes on the pitch at the same time this season.

Meanwhile, Fulham have seemingly set up to defend tonight, André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) coming in for Josh Maja (£5.5m) to join Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) in the central-midfield trio.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete; Lemina, Reed, Anguissa; Lookman, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Stones; Mendy, Rodrigo, B Silva, Cancelo; Torres; Jesus, Aguero.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Despite Everton suffering yet another home defeat this season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) finally rewarded his patient owners with his 14th goal of the campaign.

It was his first since Gameweek 23 while the in-form Richarlison (£8.0m) blanked for the second successive match after getting four goals in the previous four.

Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.2m) got his first away goal since Gameweek 2 and has now netted in back-to-back league games for the first time in 2020/21.

That ensured more frustration for owners of Everton defensive assets, of which Lucas Digne (£6.2m) is the most popular (10.1%).

The Toffees have now conceded at least twice in four of their last seven league matches.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) was forced off in the first half to be replaced by João Virgínia (£4.3m).

Provisional bonus points

3 – Dwight McNeil

2 – Chris Wood

1 – Tom Davies

