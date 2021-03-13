42
Dugout Discussion March 13

De Bruyne and Gundogan benched as Sterling misses Man City’s Fulham trip

42 Comments
Pep Guardiola took his rotation policy to a whole new level for Manchester City’s Gameweek 28 trip to Fulham.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) are all on the bench tonight where they are joined by Phil Foden (£6.1m).

After missing Manchester City’s second Double Gameweek 27 match against Southampton, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) is absent from the matchday squad entirely tonight.

There are fewer rotation casualties in defence as it looks as if Guardiola has switched to a rather unprecedented back-three.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) joins Ruben Dias (£6.1m) and John Stones (£5.3m) in the team while Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) and João Cancelo (£6.2m) are set for full-back roles.

Even more intriguing is that Gabriel Jesus (£9.2m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) start together for the first time since March 2020.

While that prospect sounds dangerous on paper, it will be interesting to see how the two players gel at Craven Cottage considering they have 15 minutes on the pitch at the same time this season.

Meanwhile, Fulham have seemingly set up to defend tonight, André-Franck Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) coming in for Josh Maja (£5.5m) to join Mario Lemina (£4.5m) and Harrison Reed (£4.4m) in the central-midfield trio.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Fulham XI: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete; Lemina, Reed, Anguissa; Lookman, Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Laporte, Dias, Stones; Mendy, Rodrigo, B Silva, Cancelo; Torres; Jesus, Aguero.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Despite Everton suffering yet another home defeat this season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) finally rewarded his patient owners with his 14th goal of the campaign.

It was his first since Gameweek 23 while the in-form Richarlison (£8.0m) blanked for the second successive match after getting four goals in the previous four.

Burnley’s Chris Wood (£6.2m) got his first away goal since Gameweek 2 and has now netted in back-to-back league games for the first time in 2020/21.

That ensured more frustration for owners of Everton defensive assets, of which Lucas Digne (£6.2m) is the most popular (10.1%).

The Toffees have now conceded at least twice in four of their last seven league matches.

Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) was forced off in the first half to be replaced by João Virgínia (£4.3m).

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Dwight McNeil
  • 2 – Chris Wood
  • 1 – Tom Davies
Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

  1. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    I know all of you hate me! :/

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Its stronger than hate.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm actually loving it, after whole day of boring irrelevant fpl events something is really happening before the ball is even kicked.

      Open Controls
  2. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Oh man. KDB Gundo Stones not looking good.

    Open Controls
  3. Lev Yashin
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gotta love Pep.

    Open Controls
  4. Jonny HOW SON?
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Very good GW so far...

    Open Controls
  5. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Of course Cancelo and Stones start the week I have clean sheets on my bench, Bamford in for Gundogan too FFS

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Gundo cameo is probable.

      Open Controls
  6. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Shall be watching Fulham CBs and Lookman for transfers next week. Wasnt impressed by Leeds.

    Open Controls
  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kevin De Bruyne in for Salah
    Ilkay Gundogan forgot and left the C from last GW
    Sub Optimal

    Open Controls
  8. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have all three, Sterling, Gun, and KDB (c) !

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      You trying to make me feel better?

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hope you have a good bench

      Open Controls
  9. jimmy.floyd
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    News on Bamford?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      None as yet.

      Open Controls
  10. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do who do we reckon comes off the City bench? I'm predicting Walker, Mahrez and Foden.

    Gundo and KDB sit out. Maximum Pep carnage.

    Open Controls
    1. 1zverGGadeM
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden Mahrez and Zinchenko

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Only Foden Mahrez

      Open Controls
  11. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cancelo 35 pointer a reasonable expectation to have right?

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Content with that.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anything less will be considered a failure.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      It is.

      Open Controls
    4. KEVIN DE CLAUS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Took him out so yes.

      Open Controls
  12. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    I guess I will be watching golf....

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Inform us how Bales swing is looking before the bgw

      Open Controls
  13. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Imagine pep playing FPL - he will be the clear winner

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He's still troll even himself

      Open Controls
    2. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I have a hunch he actually does

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oooo

        Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Changes his 15 every week with giant hits

      Open Controls
  14. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    BT making Areola sound like Peter Schmeichel.

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Peter was overrated - Areola is the real deal.

      Open Controls
  15. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves?

    Pope, Stones -> Sanchez, Veltman

    GW 30
    Son-> De Bruyne?

    Open Controls
  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ederson
    Walker Dias Laporte/Stones Zinchenko
    Bernardo Fernandinho Gundo
    Mahrez KDB Sterling

    Would it be fair to say that could/likely will be City’s line up for Tuesday?

    Going off of that, a Bernardo subbing will be likely this evening. Mendy & Kun’s lack of match fitness might see them struggle to finish the game. Garcia on for Dias/Laporte?

    I doubt we’ll see both KDB & Gundo, but likely one. Foden should be a lock.

    Open Controls
  17. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    DCL got the same number of Baps as a defender who conceded 2 goals with no attacking return - wow

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Because DCL should have scored at least two.

      Open Controls
  18. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Sterling Salah to Bale auba -4, 8 players
    B) Free hit
    C) Sterling Gundo to Son Bale -4, 8 players

    Areola
    Veltman Coufal
    Raph
    Antonio Kane

    Open Controls
  19. tbos83
      2 mins ago

      What odds that gundo gets a run out? Have Bamford first sub :-/

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        You can bank your 1 point anyway.

        Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Depends on score but I would expect him to get some minutes

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
            just now

            Figures crossed

            Open Controls
            1. tbos83
                just now

                Haha *fingers

                Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Fair chance I continue my 100% record of choosing the wrong goalie

          I'v had two playing goalies for 5 weeks so far but still have chosen wrong 6 times with Guaita over Steer 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Cancelo playing the KDB role today?

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cancelo playing free roaming role most likely.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.