652
Dugout Discussion March 14

Perez and Evans return for Leicester as Blades begin life without Chris Wilder

652 Comments
Today’s second Premier League match sees a Leicester City side chasing UEFA Champions League qualification take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

It’s the first time in almost five years that the Blades have not had Chris Wilder at the helm for a league match.

The erstwhile head coach parted company with his boyhood club by “mutual consent” on Saturday, amid reports of turmoil behind the scenes.

Interim manager Paul Heckingbottom takes charge of the Bladesmen for the first time and has made three changes from Wilder’s final line-up in the Gameweek 27 defeat to Southampton.

Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) are benched, while David McGoldrick (£5.2m) is absent with a knee injury.

The fit-again Chris Basham (£4.6m) returns at centre-half, with Billy Sharp (£5.5m) and Oliver Burke (£4.1m) forming a new-look front two.

Brendan Rodgers’ two changes to his starting XI feature a couple of players returning from the treatment table.

Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is back in defence, with Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) selected further forward.

Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) and Sidnei Tavares (£4.5m) make way, while James Maddison (£7.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) are still sidelined.

Interest in this match from a Fantasy perspective is unsurprisingly focused on the Foxes, with not one of the visitors’ starters owned by more than 2% of FPL managers.

Not a single member of the top 10k has started a Sheffield United player this weekend.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Evans, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Sharp, Burke.

GAMEWEEK 28 SO FAR…

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

652 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BoleynWin
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Vardy (VC) points after a KDB no show... one of the very few times Peps roulette benefits, unbelievably fortunate.

    Sofa time in this NLD with only Kane now, I can see Son having a field day.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      nice story well done 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good job bud. VC choice is just as important as C

      Open Controls
  2. Jammy Tammy
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Where's that one guy who said he'll captained Nacho? Hope he really did it and is delighted rn

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      COYS96.

      Delighted for him

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Fair play to him if he did it.

      Open Controls
  3. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    2x Assists - Vardy = 11 points

    3x Goals - Iinacho = 14 points

    How can a hatrick of actual goals only be worth 3 points more than 2 assists. Something not right there (point reward distribution need changing for the future)?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      vardy got 3 assists i think

      Open Controls
      1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Okay, i'm looking at the BBC Website and has Vardy x2 Assists on the main dashboard. Still, even then, i'd argue, goals more of of a premium value.

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          One might have been a 'fantasy' assist

          Open Controls
        2. Tinkermania
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          BBC website doesn't strictly follow fpl 'assist' system.

          Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      And Vardy missed quite a few chances, didn't he?

      Open Controls
    3. bluee
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Let's wait for the penny to drop

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hasn’t it been like that since the very beginning?

      Open Controls
      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
  4. jimmy.floyd
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    A Dunk+Lingard
    B Lascelles+Grealish

    Have Veltman and no Antonio or Watkins...

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A unless there is very clear confirmation that Grealish is ready to start

      Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Spurs will destroy Arsenal. Bale hatty incoming

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      You misspelled Kane there.

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ha they may sneak it , get real Woy

      Open Controls
    3. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Arsenal will be torn a new one if Spurs click that's for sure

      Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      has a mourinho team ever gone to a top 6 club and attacked?

      Open Controls
  6. Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Come on you Spurs.

    Open Controls
  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    22 pts with Kane, Antonio & Bruno to go. This week is awful!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Those 3 alone could get more than that. Who is captain?

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 4 Years
        just now

        KDB
        Mount VC xD

        Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      20 -8 so far. I do have 7 to go but they won’t all get returns so looking for the barrel of a 100k fall at the bare minimum.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m 33 with Kane, Bruno (C) and Son to go 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        All cleanies in next 2 matches won't be good for you.

        Open Controls
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          There won’t be any cleanies

          Open Controls
      2. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sounds about par

        Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm on 20 odd. Don't have a horse in this Spurs game either. Triple Leeds every week and the wrong City players seems to be punishing me every week. Also something like 17 captain blanks in my last 20.

      Open Controls
    5. gogs67
        3 mins ago

        Beating me, 45% drop in rankings so far.

        Open Controls
      • AzzaroMax99
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Too many things went wrong: KDB(C) & Gundo rested - Bamford and White in, MountVC blank, Pereira off at HT, Martinez lost CS in last few seconds, Digne 1 pointer..

        Open Controls
    6. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Happy SU got caned ! moronic owners , you won't be back anytime soon

      Open Controls
      1. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I know Wilder has done a lot for the club but he is doing the same thing every week and they are sliding into the Championship. Was a good time to change imo.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          LOL first time Sheffield shipped 5 goals, nice to have that on first week CV?

          Open Controls
    7. arkom
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      How Iheanacho got so many points (94) on bonus point system?! Was over 100.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Took all of DCL’s

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        2 big chances created
        7 recoveries
        6 successful dribbles

        Open Controls
        1. arkom
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          TY! Where do you see these?

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Members area has a breakdown
            Complete performance from him stats wise today!

            Open Controls
        2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Need to look at the stats ^^^

          Open Controls
    8. Kane and Ablett
        10 mins ago

        Do you think I’ve overdone it with Bale Kane and Son in this one?

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Could be absolute gold mate. Just enjoy the match

          Open Controls
        2. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nope. I’m balls in too.

          Open Controls
        3. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          2 of them will get returns probably

          Open Controls
        4. Pukki Party
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's David Luiz, sit back and enjoy

          Open Controls
      • Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        People only post their bench points coming in when it's great right? I imagine there are lot of players like myself who have bBamfords mighty 1pter coming in for gundo right?

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm one of them. Bamford one....

          Open Controls
        2. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Or those that (c) KDB and (vc) Gundo. There are many as well

          Open Controls
          1. Garlana
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Ugh that's their own fault if they haven't learnt that it's a bad idea for capping from the same team.

            Open Controls
        3. JBG
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Burn 1pter.. Just as huge as your Bamford(who I started..).

          Open Controls
        4. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Raphina, Dallas and Bamford are the ones the vast majority are getting off the bench

          Open Controls
        5. Garlana
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          It's nice to share the misery thanks.

          Open Controls
        6. LSK
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          I’m getting Raphinha’s 3 points.

          Open Controls
        7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bamford 1 pointer here!!!

          Open Controls
        8. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          dunk off bench

          Open Controls
          1. Garlana
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            This comment isn't welcome here.

            Open Controls
        9. gogs67
            3 mins ago

            Bam and Raphina for me!

            Open Controls
          • Kane and Ablett
              just now

              Mee 2 and Dallas 6 this week not bad

              Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Do we think Auba will come on? Should've followed my own advice and got Trossard.

            Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Let's go Son(c) and Kane!

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Really want Son to have a big game (relative to Bale)

              Open Controls
          • Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            C O Y G

            Open Controls
          • Kaneyonero
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Have Kane (VC), Bale and Son in this match. 0 - 0 incoming

            Open Controls
          • The Gravless Wonder
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Had a proper mediocre season only just scraped under the million mark so allow me a blatant brag last 3 captains bale kdb and now iheanacho

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Awesome!

              Open Controls
            2. gogs67
                2 mins ago

                Lottery numbers please!

                Open Controls
                1. The Gravless Wonder
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Awful captaincy choices all season had to even out a bit in the end I spose cheers bud

                  Open Controls
            3. Toughie
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Pereira for a hit in dgw26 has been my worst ever transfer and this is my 10th year of playing fpl. I'll gladly take another hit just so I don't see him in my team

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                You’ve never owned Maupay have you?

                Open Controls
                1. Brehmeren
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Pretty sure Pereira is worse

                  Open Controls
                2. Toughie
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Lol

                  He is on my avoid at all cost list

                  Open Controls
              2. Maeki2
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                yes what a waste he was

                Open Controls
              3. Brehmeren
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Got Pereira, Barnes and Vardy on my wildcard in gw26.
                Sold Vardy this gw and kept Pereira.

                Open Controls

