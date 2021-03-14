Perez and Evans return for Leicester as Blades begin life without Chris Wilder

Today’s second Premier League match sees a Leicester City side chasing UEFA Champions League qualification take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Kick-off at the King Power Stadium is at 14:00 GMT.

It’s the first time in almost five years that the Blades have not had Chris Wilder at the helm for a league match.

The erstwhile head coach parted company with his boyhood club by “mutual consent” on Saturday, amid reports of turmoil behind the scenes.

Interim manager Paul Heckingbottom takes charge of the Bladesmen for the first time and has made three changes from Wilder’s final line-up in the Gameweek 27 defeat to Southampton.

Jayden Bogle (£4.3m) and Rhian Brewster (£4.4m) are benched, while David McGoldrick (£5.2m) is absent with a knee injury.

The fit-again Chris Basham (£4.6m) returns at centre-half, with Billy Sharp (£5.5m) and Oliver Burke (£4.1m) forming a new-look front two.

Brendan Rodgers’ two changes to his starting XI feature a couple of players returning from the treatment table.

Jonny Evans (£5.5m) is back in defence, with Ayoze Perez (£6.0m) selected further forward.

Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) and Sidnei Tavares (£4.5m) make way, while James Maddison (£7.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) are still sidelined.

Interest in this match from a Fantasy perspective is unsurprisingly focused on the Foxes, with not one of the visitors’ starters owned by more than 2% of FPL managers.

Not a single member of the top 10k has started a Sheffield United player this weekend.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Evans, Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Pereira, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Sharp, Burke.

