The best FPL defenders and goalkeepers to buy or include on a BGW29 Free Hit

Defenders and goalkeepers come under the spotlight as we assess the best players to bring in for Blank Gameweek 29.
With only four fixtures and a tricky set of match-ups to navigate, we have picked out the top options for all Fantasy Premier League budgets, highlighting options for Free Hit inclusion or free-transfer targets.
Can Brighton’s defence finally deliver on its expected goals conceded (xGC) rating? Is Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m) still the best goalkeeper in FPL? We assess all options in the article below…
As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.
THE FORM
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
59 mins ago
Going forward:
A: Cancelo (with a good sub for any rests)
B: Dias
Think likely will be one of these, Gundo and KDB on WC