The best FPL defenders and goalkeepers to buy or include on a BGW29 Free Hit

Defenders and goalkeepers come under the spotlight as we assess the best players to bring in for Blank Gameweek 29.

With only four fixtures and a tricky set of match-ups to navigate, we have picked out the top options for all Fantasy Premier League budgets, highlighting options for Free Hit inclusion or free-transfer targets.

Can Brighton’s defence finally deliver on its expected goals conceded (xGC) rating? Is Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m) still the best goalkeeper in FPL? We assess all options in the article below…

  1. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Going forward:
    A: Cancelo (with a good sub for any rests)
    B: Dias

    Think likely will be one of these, Gundo and KDB on WC

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B and Gundo. Pep roulette not worth risking with 3 players each week

      Open Controls
  2. xiMoxiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Spurs triple up frowned upon?

    Open Controls
    1. Tango74
        15 mins ago

        Would be if u have Martinez In goal

        Open Controls
        1. Emp
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Actually that's totally irrelevant

          Open Controls
    2. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      MC FT

      Open Controls
    3. Isca Extremadura
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      This time next week Rodney

      Open Controls
      1. Epic ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Plonker.

        Open Controls
    4. tom_p77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      51 mins ago

      Pick 2

      A) Creswell
      B) Lingard
      C) Antonio
      D) Bamford (if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B, C . . .

        Open Controls
    5. PaulParker
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Why is Cancelo dropping?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        34 mins ago

        No game this week. People shipping. My move will be Cancelo >> Dunk.

        Open Controls
      2. Epic ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Lots of transfers out.

        Open Controls
        1. Blush Response
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I really like your outfit on here.

          Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        27 mins ago

        Because he rarely returns and seems to play when Laporte does . .

        Open Controls
    6. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wk 31 WC tinker.
      Martinez
      Dias,Cresswell,Shaw,Rudiger
      Fernandes, KDB,Gundogan,Jota
      Kane,Vardy

      Lloris,Odegard,Ineacho,Veltman

      Lloris for his probable DGW. Keeping Martinez as he’s cheap.

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I like Kane and Vardy ... Looks good to me

        Open Controls
    7. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Going to wildcard in 31
      Would you prefer Kdb/Jota or Salah/Gundo moving from 31 onwards?
      Taking into account City miss out in gw33

      I could also go without any city attacker and switch Salah to Kdb in 34 but could have other issues to deal with then

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        KDB,Jota

        Open Controls
      2. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        KDB Jota

        Open Controls
      3. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I would certainly agree KDB/Jota seems better than Salah/Gundo. However, I’m not sure KDB is worth twice Gundo. I might get both but might do Jota/Gundo and spend the money elsewhere. Arsenal has such a good run that Aubamyang is interesting and I think Bruno is the best of the lot despite his fixtures probably being the least good.

        Open Controls
    8. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      What a move!
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/76862/history

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Checkmate.

        Open Controls
      2. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I did the same, ELO around 1700, nothing special in this transfer 😉

        Open Controls
    9. sentz05
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who would you bring in?
      A Lingard
      B Saka
      C Soucek
      D Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. Epic ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
    10. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      For GW29 only:
      A. Dunk
      B. Cresswell

      Leaning towards A

      Open Controls
      1. BERGKOP
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I brought in Cresswell but have no FH or WC left, but just for this gameweek it has to be Dunk imo

        Open Controls
    11. abaalan
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Y or N:
      Cancelo or Stones -> Tierney?
      Gundo -> Lingard?
      DCL -> Antonio?
      Do all 3 for -4 ?

      Open Controls
    12. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Think Im still gonna get rid of Gundo this week for lingard. Do not see him playing many PL fixtures with the big cup games every midweek.

      Open Controls
    13. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I should know this, but If I Free Hit, I can make unlimited free transfers until the games begin( like a WC). Is this correct ?

      Open Controls
    14. Pariße
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Rate Pepe and Lookman as GW29 additions.

      Open Controls

