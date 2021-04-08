433
Pro Pundit Teams April 8

Two-time FPL champion of India: The players to target for the season run-in

433 Comments
Share

The Fantasy manager with three top 200 overall ranks to his name, Lateriser, picks out the players that we should be considering for the final eight Gameweeks of 2020/21.

The final stretch is here and with this article, I’m going to recommend a few players that you should be looking at – and I’ll be throwing in some statistics along the way.

Looking at the Season Ticker until the end of the campaign, Liverpool seem like the obvious team to target, especially after their result in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

I wouldn’t let the fact that they conceded three goals in Spain dissuade me from investing in their defence. There is a huge difference between Real Madrid and the kind of opposition they are about to face in the last eight Gameweeks of the season. In addition, it looks likely that Liverpool are not going to be involved in the Champions League going forward, so there is a considerably lesser risk of rotation in the final quarter of the campaign.

The Reds’ underlying numbers have improved considerably, as well.

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?
The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 31

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

433 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Current WC draft.

    Mendy, Forster
    Coady, Holding, Rudiger, TAA, 4.1?
    Salah, Jota, Bruno, Neto, Son
    Vydra, Kane, Iheanacho

    What are peoples thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
        12 mins ago

        May be lose TAA and do Iheanacho -> Vardy? Don't quite see the value in TAA right now, tbh.

        Open Controls
      • JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Your front 7 is good enough to drop Vydra to fodder and make that defence a bit sturdier.

        Lots of value in cheap defenders who can cover some benchings.

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Looks decent. Bench is a bit light with Vydra, Holding and 4.1.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      RP - How does the latest draft look? Dallas and Coufal are the only two I'm uncertain of. Budget of 9.7

      0itb and FH left
      Mendy Forster
      Rudiger TAA Shaw Dallas* Coufal*
      Son Lingard Bruno Jota Salah
      Kane Nacho Davis

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Dallas to Fofana?

        Don't mind the Coufal pick personally, considering it myself. But I'm on Veltmann for the 33 fixture.

        Overall looks great.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Fofana is probably the player I should go for since they have decent upcoming fixtures. With Dallas I was more thinking about their last 4-5 fixtures and he is OOP.

          I currently have Cresswell (since GW19) but since the change to 5ATB due to Rice out and Noble as the placement, he is less appealing even tough he is on most set pieces. The WBs in the back 5 is interesting. What is your thoughts on Masuaku vs Coufal?

          Open Controls
          1. JabariParkersEyelid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            If Masuaku is nailed to start he is a stronger pick I think, FFGeeks attacking defender ratings has him very high for the season.

            I'm not a hammers fan so I'm not sure though, whereas we know Coufal will play.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              I'll need to look into this further. I know he is just back from a long injury.

              Open Controls
      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Very nice team.

        Maybe get a Villa def (Konsa) instead of one of Coufal/Dallas for their pending DGW.

        Holding & Coady/Swiss also worth considering for Arsenal & Wolves good run of fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I think I will stay away from Villa and Wolves def. I'm not convinced. Plan to have 2FTs after GW32 to react to blanks and doubles. Holding is interesting. How long do you think Luiz is out for? Latest info I read is he is available for selection in the upcoming weeks

          Open Controls
    3. JollyGoodYellows
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Anyone care to pick apart my WC draft?

      Mendy Forster
      Dias TAA Shaw Holding Veltman
      Salah Bruno Son Lingard Jota
      Kane Nacho Davis

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looks decent. Bench is a bit light with Holding, Davis and Veltman.

        Open Controls
      2. Rocky FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thats Essentially my WC team.
        If I have to nitpick, you will be playing Davis in GW33. Holding is a bit risky. Veltmans fixtures are meh.

        Open Controls
      3. rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Not a big fan of Davis or Holding, but the team looks fairly template to other WCs and so not much else to fault

        Open Controls
        1. JollyGoodYellows
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Could downgrade Dias to upgrade the bench but I don't like going without any City.

          Open Controls
      4. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That is my midfield. So I like it.

        Open Controls
    4. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Bench in correct order and good to go? -4 taken this week already

      Martinez
      Phillips / Shaw / Cresswell
      Bale / Auba(c) / Salah / Jota / Lingard
      Kane / Nacho

      Subs- Fabri / Reguillon / Watkins / Struijk

      0.7 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Watkins ahead of Reguillon.

        Open Controls
    5. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m seriously considering holding Raphina on WC despite fixtures. There’s goals in Leeds and still only 6 teams with more scored - I don’t see them sitting back now and expect them to push on for table position.

      Ok, immediate fixtures are tough but, in the corresponding games before he joined, Leeds still managed to put 3 past Pool at Anfield, drew with City and Raphina himself managed 2 assists away at United despite the thumping.

      The thing is, unlike say Gundo, we know he will start and also has multiple avenues with goals and assists and the BAPs, has the stats to back it up, is still great value and I would want him back anyway for his decent run in and in the meantime he wouldn’t embarrass

      Yes, I could plan to get him back later, but have found in the past that events usually overtake those after even a week or two...

      Open Controls
      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I held on to him.
        Assured starts in an attacking team at a good price

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thinking the same with him and Dallas. Benchable this week as well, but Liverpool and United aren't terrible fixtures really.

        Only problem with Raph is there are loads of midfield options on WC, I'm struggling to fit him in.

        Open Controls
      3. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I just think there's so many good midfield options right now it's tough to justify holding him when I want to play 3 5 2 every week.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm not against keeping Raphinha on WC. He is involved in everything from an attacking perspective. I just prefer Lingard over Raphinha at the moment.

        Open Controls
      5. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Agreed

        One wrinkle is that there are more interesting mids than forwards in the budget range right now so it seems easier to lose him than Bamford. The other is that his actual points total is still fairly ho hum. He's taking on nearly man status. Things just aren't falling his way.

        Open Controls
    6. Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Genuine question for next week.

      Is there much upside in using the TC chip on a player like Kane with probably a high EO and high cpt candidate for everyone.

      Or better put the chip on hold for a villa, sou, eve dgw player with less EO...?

      Open Controls
      1. rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yes because a lot of active players have already used their TC. Stop thinking about EO and just think about who will realistically score the most points with the TC armband...the longer you wait for an opportunity to use this chip, the less fixtures you’ll have available for you to do so.

        I’d go for it next gw

        Open Controls
      2. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm not going to over think this personally. Kane is in red hot form for a top 4 chasing side with the golden boot in his sights.

        If he brings in 20 points over 2 games (ambitious but not impossible) you are 20 points up on everyone who captained him. That's massive.

        Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        You left out Palace 🙂

        Not actually being facetious here. There looks to be a good chance that Palace get a SHU and Southampton double. Zaha is still well up there on ppg among mids - level with Maddison and Barnes for instance,

        Open Controls
    7. Crazy RedDevil
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Whom to transfer gundogan or Raphina?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Keep both?

        Get rid of Gundogan next week

        Open Controls
        1. Crazy RedDevil
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Have to get rid of one for lingard...will gundogan start this week?

          Open Controls
    8. LloristheHounds
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A) bruno, raphina(bench), Philips 4.0 livo(bench)
      Or
      B) salah, amartey(bench), Smith rowe(bench)

      Open Controls
    9. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Is it worth making any changes this week or save for 2 FT's in GW32 and then WC33?

      Sanchez (Martinez)
      Dias / Digne / Azpi (Dallas / Lowton)
      Salah (c) / Raphinha / Mount / Son / Gundo
      DCL / Kane (Bamford)

      Thanks

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.