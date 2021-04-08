Two-time FPL champion of India: The players to target for the season run-in

The Fantasy manager with three top 200 overall ranks to his name, Lateriser, picks out the players that we should be considering for the final eight Gameweeks of 2020/21.

The final stretch is here and with this article, I’m going to recommend a few players that you should be looking at – and I’ll be throwing in some statistics along the way.

Looking at the Season Ticker until the end of the campaign, Liverpool seem like the obvious team to target, especially after their result in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

I wouldn’t let the fact that they conceded three goals in Spain dissuade me from investing in their defence. There is a huge difference between Real Madrid and the kind of opposition they are about to face in the last eight Gameweeks of the season. In addition, it looks likely that Liverpool are not going to be involved in the Champions League going forward, so there is a considerably lesser risk of rotation in the final quarter of the campaign.

The Reds’ underlying numbers have improved considerably, as well.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT