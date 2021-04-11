114
Scout Notes April 11

Salah and Alexander-Arnold continue FPL revival as Watkins scores again

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

  • Goals: Mohamed Salah (£12.4m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) | Ollie Watkins (£6.5m)
  • Assists: Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) | John McGinn (£5.5m)
  • Bonus points: Alexander-Arnold x3, Watkins x2, Emiliano Martínez x1 (£5.4m)

MO GO

Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.5m) Fantasy Premier League revival continued as Liverpool beat Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

On the back of an appealing fixture schedule, the Egyptian has earned 180,000 new owners over the last two Gameweeks, rewarding those managers with goals in each round.

In Gameweek 31, he could have produced an even higher score, forcing a strong front-post save out of Emiliano Martínez (£5.4m) in the opening minute as well as pouncing on a Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) mistake a few moments later only to pull it just wide.

While Spurs assets are sure to dominate the Double Gameweek 32 captaincy, Salah may get a look-in as an outside differential armband candidate based on his resurgent form.

Meanwhile, Jota was close to continuing his current goal-scoring run at Anfield, heading over a first-half Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) corner and making enough dangerous runs to suggest he can do further damage across Liverpool’s favourable run of fixtures.

Liverpool remain top of the Season Ticker for attacking potential across the next seven Gameweeks, something which makes a relatively convincing case for owning both Salah and Jota.

Newcastle, Southampton and Crystal Palace are the next three sides to come to Anfield while Liverpool are set to visit Leeds, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley between now and Gameweek 38.

RIGHT BACK AT IT

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is back in the FPL limelight after recording his second double-digit haul in as many matches against Aston Villa.

It is the first time the right-back has produced such scores back-to-back since Gameweeks 23 and 24 last season, while his points tally since Gameweek 26 of the current campaign is 44 (7.3 points per match).

While he has come under fire from some corners of the media for the defensive part of his game, his Fantasy owners care much more about what he has offered going forward.

As we have become accustomed to seeing again in recent weeks, the England international was a persistent outlet down the right-hand side for Liverpool, coming close to more attacking returns in the first half on Saturday.

Firmino was responsible for turning a shot wide after Alexander-Arnold had set him up, while a Martínez save was all that stopped the defender from dispatching a direct free-kick in the 31st minute.

“I don’t think Trent is in a situation where he has to prove himself constantly on this level, he just has to play good football and he has to prove himself and challenge himself and all these kind of things, but not because of the national team. Just because, as a young player you have to develop and you only make the next step if you really challenge yourself in specific moments. That is what he is doing, by the way. If he is not playing good it’s not that he is not bothered or ‘who cares?’ – no, it is the opposite. So just don’t talk anymore about it. Talk about the game, was he good, but leave the rest around aside.” – Jürgen Klopp

GOALIE WATKINS

Despite losing 265,000 owners over the last two matches, Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) has now scored in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season.

The intelligent Aston Villa forward pounced at just the right time to open the scoring at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, showing that he does not necessarily require Jack Grealish‘s (£7.5m) presence to show off his gifts and get attacking returns.

Ahead of an expected Double Gameweek, which should feature a meeting with Everton, Watkins has now returned a goal or assist in three of the last four.

Meanwhile, for the second time in that period, the bonus points system rewarded Watkins for his accomplishments, further cementing him as the second-best for points per million spent among all FPL forwards in 2020/21.

It is also worth highlighting his preference for playing Liverpool, something to consider ahead of Villa’s meetings with the Reds in the 2021/22 campaign.

In finding the net at Anfield on Saturday, Watkins became the first player to score as many as four Premier League goals against Liverpool in a season since Andrey Arshavin did so in 2008/09.

Furthermore, no player has scored more goals against reigning English top-flight champions in a single season than Watkins has put past Liverpool this season. His total of four is matched by Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) against Chelsea in 2015/16 and Harry Kane (£11.7m) against Leicester in 2016/17.

Still, anyone looking to invest in the Villa attack with a future Double Gameweek in mind, might want to keep an eye on future team news updates from Dean Smith.

With Morgan Sanson (£5.5m) missing the game with a knee problem, Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) were both forced off through injury at Anfield.

“Unfortunately, (Trézéguet) has gone off injured. We’re a little bit worried to see what the extent of the injury is. He’s a little bit upset, but we’ll see over time.” – Dean Smith

In the final ten minutes of their trip north, Villa were forced to play central midfield academy product Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) on the right-hand side of an attacking midfield trio which also featured Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) on the left and an out-of-form Ross Barkley (£5.9m) at number 10.

Meanwhile, Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) managed to avoid having to come off with a concussion after a translator was able to supervise his conversation with Villa’s club doctor.

“Douglas Luiz’s English isn’t the best. The doctor thought he said he had double-vision but when he came off the translator came down and cleared it up and he was okay to carry on.” – Dean Smith

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak (Shaqiri 89′), N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum (Thiago 70′), Milner, Fabinho; Jota, Firmino (Mané 75′), Salah.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, Nakamba (Barkley 66′); Trézéguet (J Ramsey 82′), McGinn, B Traoré (El Ghazi 68′); Watkins.

Elsewhere in Gameweek 31…

  1. Do I Not Like Orange
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Alonso straight back out for Reguilon this GW (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Amsterhammer
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not for a hit.

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He has a double so yes.

      Open Controls
  2. Amsterhammer
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Who to bring in first for Auba. I have money for Salah or Fernandes?

    Planning to bring in one whoever i don't this week in GW33.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno by a very large distance

      Leeds away is a poor fixture on current form. Burnley home is a great one,

      Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    All of the sudden my team looks like a right mess, got 2 FT's so can sort it but don't really want to make my moves before midweek games in case of injuries.

    Loosing value though.... 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Points over value at this stage imo

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah I know and I guess there is always a way to fit player you want but really loosing some serious cash now both in players I'm holding on to and players I want to bring in.

        Because of European cups I'll wait and maybe just avoid price changes hot topic 😉

        Open Controls
    2. RichRover
      • 8 Years
      just now

      This late in the season, losing value shouldn't really be a concern

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I feel these moves could shape the rest of my season. Help needed please.

    a mount and dcl to son and nacho
    b gundo and dias to castagne and maddison

    worried about not owning son but want to sell my city assets

    thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      Mount and DCL are sure starters for the rest of the season, can't say the same about City assets so...

      Open Controls
    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Do you have the free hit for 33?

      If getting Son means you're not gonna have 11 for 33 you might have to just go without him I think. I assume you have Kane so if you bring in Son that's at least 4 blanking with only 1 free transfer to fix it for the blank.

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks all 🙂

      Open Controls
  5. cescpistols111
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sterling -> Son no brainer? 1FT, 0.6 ITB.

    Leno Forster
    Shaw Kabak Coady Rudiger N.Williams
    Bruno Sterling Jota Lingard Burke
    Kane Vardy DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yep, no brainer.

      Open Controls
  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    20 from 4(c)

    Very underwhelming GW big red arrow. Casuals win again

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      How do we define casual fpl player ?
      Is owning cheapest top scoring player from each formation enough ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        A casual is anybody ranked above you.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          Nightcrawler shouldn't be getting upset about millions of players then but try to join them instead.

          Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Not too many then

          Open Controls
    2. Amsterhammer
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Sounds like your not very good at this. Maybe give up.

      Open Controls
  7. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Losing my ML by 70 points. I was 70 points ahead in GW25. Is it gone or can o still make up that ground and win?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Any chips left both yourself and main rival(s) ?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        No all chips used by him and me.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Basically you need to average 10 points more per GW from now on, it's going to be challenging but not impossible.
          You need to nail your captain and find a differential or two(from your rival not masses) who are in form - suggest looking at teams fighting for top 4.

          Open Controls
    2. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      The fact that it's swung that wildly in 6 weeks shows you it's possible.

      Will be difficult though. Hopefully you have a chip advantage.

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        No chips left. He used his WC/BB in 24 and 25 and then FH in 29 (he made up 40 points in that single game week despite me having 11 players!)

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Well it's still possible, you're just gonna have to hit some big scores.

          Don't go for any huge swings quite yet, maybe he bottles it.

          Open Controls
  8. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Worth doing KDB > Salah/Jota for free?

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Salah yes.

      Open Controls
  9. Van der Faart
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    125 points behind in GW28.

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Post fail. Now just 47 behind..both got TC left to use. Possible to catch him?

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Of course.

        Open Controls
  10. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Any help lads, got a team full of injury doubts blank gws, and 1 pointers with only one ft, no wc left but have fh and bb

    Would you swap Alonso for Refuillion maybe and fh 33 or save ft and use two fts to get rid of two Man City ?

    Martinez Sanchez
    Alonso Cancelo Coufal Dias TAA
    Son Bruno Saka Gundo Jota
    Kane Antonio DCL

    1 m itb

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I would try and save the free hit and keep Alonso.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ok mate prob get rid of Cancelo/Dias and Gundo, might even get rid of all 3 for a -4, rotation worry with all of them anyways

        Open Controls
  11. Ninjaa
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    I've still got my wildcard and bench boost left. What's my best tactic to use these 2? Is going to be another dgw? Could use the wildcard the week before dgw them bb on the dgw week. Thoughts guys? Any better options?? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Possibly another DGW in 35. Ben Crellin on twitter will be the one to check

      Open Controls
  12. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Raphinha >

    A) Maddison
    B) Jota
    C) Mount

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      This is a horrible decision. Maddison has best short term fixtures, but needs another week or 2 to get his legs back so I'd hold off there.

      If you have Salah I think I'd go with Mount, but if you want to keep rest of season it's easily Jota. Mount you will want to get rid towards the end I think.

      Open Controls
    2. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Maddison not starting today so not sure you can bring him in with so many good options. I’d go jota

      Open Controls
  13. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Think I'll do Sterling & Areola -> Son & Lloris for a hit or is there any other nailed Spurs def?

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Reguilon should be nailed as Davies is injured.

      I dunno if it's worth a hit though.

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is Regulion nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Davies is his only competition and he's red flagged. I heard some rumour he could be out for the season but it's not gospel.

          Open Controls
        2. Van der Faart
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah. He'll play every game now. Davies out long term

          Open Controls
  14. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    The plan was mount to moura for dgw. Mount looked so good though!

    Mendy forster
    TAA alonso shaw veltman holding
    Salah Bruno mount jota neto
    Kane nacho vydra

    A) mount to moura
    B) neto to ndombele
    C) neto and alonso to moura and James/dallas - 4
    D) save ft

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't get Moura or Ndombele. Reguillon maybe

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not a fan of spurs defence. Moura's stats have looked good!

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think I'd just do Alonso to Reguilon and leave at that.

      Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure id lose mount. Chelsea looked great yesterday and mount unlucky not to score big. Maybe C for a hit if Neto is out long term but also an argument to just go in with Kane for the double and save

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That's what I'm thinking. Cheers

        Open Controls
  15. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Shame Dallas will be a a 7m Mid next season. (and no, I didn't play him yesterday).

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will you still get him?

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Depends on other options in that price bracket I guess.

      He could still be a good pick at that price as most of his points have come from attacking returns rather than defensive (CS points).

      Open Controls
  16. Vazza
      32 mins ago

      Which week is likely to be the big DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        GW 35 apparently. Think it’ll be 3 or 4 doubles, followed by some blanks in 37

        Open Controls
    • Big Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not that I’m that bothered, but how come James got that given as an assist yesterday? The cross isn’t aiming for Pulisic and the touch clearly changes the direction (can’t remember the exact wording of the rule). Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Don’t think the touch changed direction that much so think he got benefit of the doubt

        Open Controls
      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        What they say:
        "touch must not significantly alter the intended destination of the ball.“

        Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Can I ignore Salah until GW35 here? Will need few transfers to do so unless taking hits.

      DDG
      Azpi Cresswell TAA
      Bruno Son Lingard Jota
      Kane DCL Nacho

      Martinez Raphinha Dallas Konsa

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Can’t have them all! I’m currently missing Bruno and will likely wait until 33 and get him for son....could you do similar?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes I can although after some permutations, Salah in GW35 is better as not fancy GW34 MUN-LIV game. Will see how Son looks, his GW34 SHU is better than Salah’s. The risk is GW34.

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Agreed if son looks great in next 2 then I’ll keep for sheff utd but might even consider Hokey Cokey with Bruno as that Leeds game looks too good to ignore

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Likewise I wouldn’t want to ignore salah vs Newcastle

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yeah that’s my key decision, ta!

                Open Controls
            2. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Makes sense but you know better than most planning transfers tend to go wrong. (smile)

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yep annoyingly 😛

                Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sorry risk is GW33

            Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        The dangerous week is most likely 33. Both the Leeds and United fixtures are mediocre. Even then of course 7 pointers are scarcely threatening - he needs to up his game to represent a threat

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          You’re spot on, don’t want to mention EO again here as I can be slaughtered 😆 but he’s got and explosive prospect with over 100% EO that week. Come one Newcastle!!

          Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Morning!
      Only got Kane (C), Son, Bruno & DCL left this gameweek - is that below average?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        1 player short from avg

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ah ok not too bad

          Open Controls
      2. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        6.82 players from 12 in top 10k

        Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        No it's ok I guess. I have 5 left with captain already played.

        Open Controls
    • Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Would you bench boost this?

      Forster Holding Robertson Vydra

      Open Controls
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Clutching at straws. I’d wait for the double.

        Open Controls
    • LIARS POKER
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Alonso to Reguilon with my ft?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm keeping alonso. Think he could still be a good pick if you have a good enough bench.
        But, it is probably a sensible decision

        Open Controls
      2. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I’m considering the same move. Can you still field 11 in 33 if you do?

        Open Controls
    • Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sterling (C) punters on WC - let’s commiserate together! 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        It was a bold move, you deserved more than you got.

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate. At least it was a short term thing but an annoying waste of a transfer and my defence is weaker as a result

          Open Controls
      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Always going to end in tears. He looked off the pace yesterday imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yep he did but I wasn’t going to know that before the deadline!

          Open Controls
        2. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Mate is your linked team correct? -16 in hits this week?!

          Open Controls
          1. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yup. Prepared for next few weeks though. Just couldn't wait. 😎

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Hope it pays off!

              Open Controls
      3. Tshelby
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Vardy (c) here.. could also end like that

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Far more likely to end well I think! GL

          Open Controls
    • Tshelby
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Any news on Shaw?

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          12 mins ago

          Apparently didn’t travel with the squad

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Source?

            Open Controls
            1. Vazza
                2 mins ago

                Someone posted a quote here suggesting that he wasn’t in the photographs of the travelling squad. Seemed genuine.

                Open Controls
                1. Tshelby
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Oh okay cheers

                  Open Controls
            2. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hope that’s not the case...got targett coming on for him!!

              Open Controls
              1. Tshelby
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                Dallas here

                Open Controls
                1. Pat Bonner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  That’s a rank changer right there!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tshelby
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah I know.. hope Veltman or coufal will not play but think that’s not an option

                    Open Controls
          2. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Luke Shaw
            Shaw was surprisingly substituted for Alex Telles at half-time against Granada.

            The move raised fears that the left-back, who has been one of United's best players this season, was injured, but that is understood not to be the case. Instead, it was a case of protecting Shaw, who had been booked.

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              MEN.

              Open Controls
              1. Tshelby
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Argh okay fair enough

                Open Controls
          3. Forever In Our Shadow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-united-news-luke-shaw-20348488.amp

            Open Controls
        • Vazza
            14 mins ago

            Who to start next week

            A. Gundogan (avl)
            B. Watkins (MCI)

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Watkins is red hot

              Open Controls
          • balint84
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            A) Son, but losing Jota -4
            B) lloris, benching Martinez
            C) Anderson to Reguilon

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              C. Surely you have someone else who can go for Son.

              Open Controls

