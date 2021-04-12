67
Scout Notes April 12

How Spurs’ FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32

67 Comments
Share

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32
  • Goals: Son Heung-min | Fred, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood
  • Assists: Lucas Moura | Cavani, Greenwood
  • Bonus: Cavani x3, Greenwood x2, Fred x1

There wasn’t a huge amount to cheer from a Fantasy Premier League perspective in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Blanks for Harry Kane (£11.7m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Luke Shaw (£5.3m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.7m) meant that four of the five FPL players with double-digit ownerships in the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium didn’t deliver anything more than appearance points.

Only Son Heung-min (£9.4m) from this quintet emerged from the game with anything meaningful, popping up with his first goal since Gameweek 23.

So where does Sunday’s defeat leave Spurs assets ahead of Double Gameweek 32?

SON SHINES

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 5

For many Fantasy bosses, the Kane and Son double-up will be the bare minimum in Double Gameweek 32.

Looking at top 10k ownership figures as a better gauge of popularity among ‘active’ managers, that combination already features in over half of the leading squads (as of Gameweek 31).

With Son the third most-bought player of Gameweek 32 at the time of writing, that percentage will only increase further ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Most of us will be handing the armband to Kane this week and Sunday’s blank in a limp collective showing (not the first one over the last month) won’t have changed our minds either way.

As for Son, any managers sitting on the fence regarding his appeal for the Everton/Southampton double-header may have had their arms twisted after his seven-game goal drought ended.

TREBLE DOUBLE

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 6

The burning question remains: what of the Spurs triple-up and who are the leading candidates for inclusion in our squads?

Son and Kane aside, not one of the Lilywhites’ other assets is presently owned by 10% or more managers within the top 10k – so a well-chosen differential has the capacity to aid in the ongoing push for a green arrow, although may only add to the headaches in Gameweek 33 for those navigating that blank without a chip.

Ben Davies’ (£4.5m) ongoing injury woes will aid Sergio Reguilon‘s (£5.5m) chances of starting both Gameweek 32 fixtures but it was far from a convincing audition for Spurs’ defensive assets at the weekend, with another three goals flying past Hugo Lloris (£5.6m).

Jose Mourinho’s side have allowed nine big chances and 26 shots in the box to be conceded across their last two matches, totals worse than all other Premier League clubs bar Crystal Palace.

The unsettled nature of the backline has no doubt not helped, with Davinson Sanchez (£5.2m) underpinning previous good form with a horror show against Newcastle, a rusty Eric Dier (£4.6m) brought in from the cold this weekend and Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) seemingly the latest player to join the long list of names in his manager’s bad books.

Rookie Joe Rodon (£5.0m), indeed, has suddenly become the mainstay at the back after three successive Premier League starts.

Further forward, Lucas Moura (£6.6m) merits a mention.

A veritable teacher’s pet among the throng of bodies on Mourinho’s naughty step, Lucas has started nine of Spurs’ last ten league games and appeared in the other match as a substitute.

He has six attacking returns in that time (a respectable goal involvement of 35%), with his latest contribution being the assist for Son’s strike on Sunday.

The goals don’t look likely to flow, it must be said, as he has mustered only eight shots in those ten appearances – just two more than bit-part full-back Serge Aurier (£5.2m).

A total of 10 key passes from Gameweek 23 onwards matches what Kane has produced but still falls eight short of Son’s total.

BALEING OUT

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 2

There’s one key name we haven’t yet mentioned in this piece: Gareth Bale (£9.2m), who was benched for the third straight Premier League match.

His total pitch-time over the last three Gameweeks comes to ten minutes and despite the fact that his team have a double-header coming up, he has already been moved on by a further 50,000+ Fantasy managers ahead of Friday’s deadline – that takes his total number of sales over the last three Gameweeks to somewhere in the region of 800,000.

What we should mention at this point is Spurs’ involvement in the EFL Cup final, a game which falls four days after the clash with Southampton.

The Lilywhites are just about still in the hunt for a top-four spot but Mourinho will surely covet face-saving silverware and there is the possibility that, while players such as Lucas could have minutes managed ahead of that cup final with Manchester City, the likes of Bale and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) could feature against the porous Saints.

RED ALERT

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 3

Back to Sunday’s action and switching attention to United, Edinson Cavani (£7.8m) and Mason Greenwood (£7.0m) both registered two attacking returns apiece.

Greenwood has quietly racked up 10 shots in the box over his last six appearances, a total beaten by just four other FPL midfielders and seven more than Fernandes has managed – although the fact that the youngster was only a 72nd-minute substitute in this clash underscores the rotation risk.

Cavani’s chances of a prolonged run in the team have been boosted by a potentially season-ending injury to Anthony Martial (£8.0m), meanwhile.

Now nine points clear of fifth place and surely out of their cross-city rivals’ reach, there is little left to play for on the domestic front for the Red Devils.

Continued involvement in the Europa League is therefore something to consider when assessing rotation risk, with continental ties falling either side of Premier League matches in Gameweeks 32-35.

SLAB ON WIRE

Those who pay attention to our Suspension Tightrope widget on our homepage will have noticed that only one Premier League player sits precariously positioned on nine yellow cards: Harry Maguire (£5.5m).

Another caution for the England international against Burnley on Saturday will mean that he misses both Gameweeks 33 and 34, as collecting 10 bookings results in a two-match ban.

With Leeds and Liverpool providing the opposition in those two games and Maguire out of danger if he manages to avoid a booking against the Clarets, it’ll be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is tempted to tactically rest a defender who has been ever-present both this season and last.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele (Lamela 78), Lo Celso (Sissoko 61), Lucas (Bale 82), Kane, Son.

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Rashford (Greenwood 72), Pogba, Fernandes (Matic 90), Cavani. 

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

67 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prison Mike
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Neto -> Lingard (-4)

    Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Halftime Lemon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
  2. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any news on Maddison? I guess Rodgers can't afford to drop one of his key players if they are about to fight for top4?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      No news but you're right, if he had played we can't say for sure they would have won but I think they would have

      Will play the next game I think

      Open Controls
  3. Halftime Lemon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any word if Son will be ok for the DGW after having his face smashed in yesterday

    Open Controls
    1. RamboRN
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Might need one of those zorro masks

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      That kind of violent challenge almost certainly looking at a serious eyebrow strain or a dislocated eyelash. 4 - 6 weeks minimum

      Open Controls
    3. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Better wait til just before deadline

      Open Controls
    4. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      The latest news is that he has flown back to South Korea to get an ancient spiritual Asian treatment. The doctors in England could not diagnose the mystery ailment.

      Open Controls
    5. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nice take. Wish we did the same when Kane dives.

      Open Controls
  4. nicecat
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    1st with +50 in ML, 1FT
    Obvious move is Sterling > Son.
    Is it worth going -4 to upgrade Davis to 6.4FWD and activate BBoost or wait it out for a future GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You can't be asking for BB ideas without posting your team surely. You don't want 100% guesswork.

      Open Controls
  5. HD7
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mates, Im in a big struggle so would appreciate the help here

    Mendy
    Fofana, Rudiger, Holding
    Salah), Bruno, Gundo, Jota, Neto
    Kane, Vardy

    Forster, Masuaku, Philips, Davis

    Plan was to do Gundo to Son for next GW

    Plan was to only do Gundo to Son for next GW but I waited so now Im 0.1 short...

    A) Combine it with Vardy to Nacho (-4)
    B) Add also Neto to Lingard (-8)
    C) Keep Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      The way you’ve written the options sounds like something from a menu.

      Combine it with curly fries for 40p. Add cheese fries for 80p.

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks for your empathy and compassion 😀

        Open Controls
      2. Jonny HOW SON?
        • 6 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A is too sideways for a hit.

      I'd do Gundo to Son and maybe B - if you think of it as -4 for both moves it'll certainly pay off

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I dont have money to do only Gundo to Son. Missed the Gundo fall yesterday

        Open Controls
        1. Indpush
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B
          Totts and Lcsters fixtures really good for offence (Vardy not doing it but Nacho is), Lingard crucial for WH and aside from Chelsea, great fixtures.

          Regarding future transfers, unless injuries pop up, you won't need to dump any of the incoming players in this plan.

          Open Controls
    3. Echoes
        1 min ago

        I'm bringing in Vardy. So, I'd say C

        Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bruno or Salah >> Son? 1FT, 0.1itb.
      Will lose value in Bruno.
      Will play BB.

      Mendy
      TAA. Rudiger. Holding
      Salah. Bruno. Lingard. Jota. Gundog
      Kane. Iheanacho
      (Forster, DCL, Coady, Shaw)

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Tough one.
        What does your gut say? Go with that.

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Your score prediction for Leeds Liverpool and Man U Burnley should help.

        Open Controls
    5. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      What to do with Gundogan?

      Can't see anyone tempting in the 5.8/5.9 price bracket

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I moved him, pep and that.

        There is Neto, and Saka if fit.
        But quite slim pickings. Until Jota and Lingard.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Ozil
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          have Jota already, Lingard is tempting but Can't afford unless its for a -4

          Open Controls
          1. tomasjj
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Right. I would get another player I can trust to start though.

            Bowen, JWP, Trossard, Raphina, Pereira, Soucek.

            That is the kind of territory - not bad though.

            JWP has an extra game at home to CP too.

            Open Controls
    6. Cheeto__Bandito
        21 mins ago

        Is Reguilon still a decent pick? or Tottenham a no go currently

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Been utter crap since getting him, one of my worst transfers in. Will keep for the double and then bin instantly

          Open Controls
          1. Cheeto__Bandito
              just now

              May just go coady then

              Open Controls
        2. Pointless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Cresswell to TAA? Or Auba to Salah? Which one should I do with my FT please?! (Doing both would entail a -8)

          Open Controls
          1. Rags-Snow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Auba to Salah seems better overall

            Open Controls
          2. Indpush
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Auba to Salah

            Open Controls
        3. Pointless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          If anyone lives near Lewis Dunk please can you block up his front door so he can’t get to the game tonight and I get Dallas 17pts off the bench?!

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            While you're there can you also do the same to Joel Veltman please

            Open Controls
            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              I need Veltman or DCL to miss tonight to get those 17points... all the way from 3rd bench :0

              Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            That would work for me! But only if someone did the same to Matt Targett.

            Open Controls
          3. Echoes
              4 mins ago

              Lock up Dan Burn as well while you're at it.

              Open Controls
          4. The Mandalorian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            Anyone considering doing Son to Salah in GW33 or for another player?

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              Would you get him straight back for Sheffield and Leeds though

              Open Controls
            2. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              My current plan is saving two transfers and going Kane > Vardy, and then Bruno and Davis to Kane and fodder for free in 34, keeping Son. If you have Bruno, I would go Bruno to Salah instead and keep Son for Sheffield.

              Open Controls
          5. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Play one
            A) Rudiger - it's Brighton, but they've found some goals of late, also means double up with Mendy
            B) HOLDing - Fulham at home, another clean sheet for Arsenal?
            C) Fofana - play him, it's still West Brom, or, don't play him it's West Brom?

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
              1. Nanoelektronicar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Thanks, but that goal, Bowen to Lingard, is something that worries me, that long ball is right from Big Sam's textbook.

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I think Brighton will score. Arsenal are poor at defending. A Mitrovic in place of McGoldrick last night would have scored.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nanoelektronicar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    You just summed up my wildcard defense bar TAA is crap 🙂 Thanks for input!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Do well!

                      Open Controls
          6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Pick one. I have Maddison and Kane.

            A) Gundo + DCL to Son + Iheanacho for -4
            B) Gundo + Raph to Moura + Lingard for -4
            C) Gundo to Lingard

            Open Controls
            1. Steiger
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              A imo

              Open Controls
            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            3. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Considering Son has double gameweek, and Gundogan probably won't play in 34, after two in a row, Dortmund and Chelsea, A. There could be potential to do -8 for all three possibly.

              Open Controls
          7. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            Bale's 8 minutes 1 pointer stopped Dallas coming in off the bench.
            It would have been dirty as feck !! 😉

            Open Controls
          8. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Best defender up to 4.6M (excluding Phillips)? Holding, Coufal? Thinking Holding due to fixtures, but is he nailed?

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Coufal has been handing out assists lately ... I’d prob prefer him ...

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Coufal

              Open Controls
          9. Hryszko
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            How's it looking, am I G2G?

            Mendy
            Coady - Trent - Rudiger
            Son - Bruno - Lingaard - Jota - Salah
            Kane (c) - Nacho

            Bench: Forster - Coufal - Vydra - Veltman

            Open Controls
            1. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              All set

              Open Controls
          10. Tango74
              5 mins ago

              Who shall I sell cancelo for ?

              Want a spurs def but can’t afford. Reguilon due to other transfers

              Any ideas or coady ?

              Open Controls
              1. Hryszko
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Coady's fixtures are too good to ignore imo

                Open Controls
              2. Zen Arcade
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Spurs can’t defend for toffee.

                Open Controls
            • Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Play:

              A) Dallas (LIV)
              B) Coufal (new)

              Open Controls
              1. Echoes
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
              2. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Who’s going withOUT Son this gameweek?

                Open Controls
              3. The Mantis
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Off the back of a disastrous GW, 37 points so far & Dallas 3rd sub (not to come on), I require your assistance going forward. Please kindly advice what to do with my 2 FTs or WC available if necessary. Team is as follows:

                Martinez (Sanchez)
                Dias / Digne / Azpi (Dallas / Lowton)
                Salah / Mount / Son / Gundo (Raphinha)
                Kane / Bam / DCL

                Thanks

                Open Controls
              4. Rags-Snow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                What do you think for -4:

                Cresswell or Dias to Trent

                DCL to Nacho

                Open Controls
              5. Concrete
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Chelsea mids are being massively overlooked

                Open Controls
              6. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Digne Vydra > Nacho Regulion for a hit?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.