Salah on the bench as Raphinha misses Leeds’ meeting with Liverpool

A trio of key Fantasy Premier League assets have missed out on the starting line-ups of Leeds’ Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is on the bench as for the first time since Double Gameweek 19 after a string of 12 successive Premier League starts.
Diogo Jota (£7.0m) is on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three this evening, joined there by Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) and Sadio Mané (£11.7m).
Recent newcomer to the Fantasy radar Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) misses out with a hamstring injury tonight, drawing Fabinho (£5.4m) back into a centre-back role alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m).
Consequently, James Milner (£5.3m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are the midfield trio for Liverpool tonight.
Raphinha (£5.5m) is also out of the matchday squad for Leeds following the injury he picked up against Manchester City.
Jack Harrison (£5.4m) returns for the Whites after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium due to being ineligible.
Liam Cooper (£4.3m) is absent tonight through suspension so Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) returns to the side at centre-back with Diego Llorente (£4.4m).
Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups
Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Llorente, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Costa, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; Bamford.
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mané, Firmino, Jota.
Double Gameweek 32 so far…
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
48 mins ago
Bryan Swanson
@skysports_bryan
·
7h
NEW: Premier League to host meeting with 14 clubs tomorrow morning. Clubs involved in proposed European Super League are not included. Meeting chaired by Richard Masters online #SSN