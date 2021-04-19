562
Dugout Discussion April 19

Salah on the bench as Raphinha misses Leeds’ meeting with Liverpool

562 Comments
A trio of key Fantasy Premier League assets have missed out on the starting line-ups of Leeds’ Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is on the bench as for the first time since Double Gameweek 19 after a string of 12 successive Premier League starts.

Diogo Jota (£7.0m) is on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three this evening, joined there by Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) and Sadio Mané (£11.7m).

Recent newcomer to the Fantasy radar Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) misses out with a hamstring injury tonight, drawing Fabinho (£5.4m) back into a centre-back role alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m).

Consequently, James Milner (£5.3m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are the midfield trio for Liverpool tonight.

Raphinha (£5.5m) is also out of the matchday squad for Leeds following the injury he picked up against Manchester City.

Jack Harrison (£5.4m) returns for the Whites after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium due to being ineligible.

Liam Cooper (£4.3m) is absent tonight through suspension so Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) returns to the side at centre-back with Diego Llorente (£4.4m).

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Llorente, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Costa, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; Bamford.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mané, Firmino, Jota.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

562 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Bryan Swanson
    @skysports_bryan
    ·
    7h
    NEW: Premier League to host meeting with 14 clubs tomorrow morning. Clubs involved in proposed European Super League are not included. Meeting chaired by Richard Masters online #SSN

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why not wait with the announcement after the season?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Because they wanted to screw over UEFA the day before the new CL format was announced as they hate it because it means sharing the cash.

        Open Controls
    2. GROBARI
        16 mins ago

        Imagine you cant win vs Fulham Everton or Leeds and you think you are "one of a greatest clubs ever" and you dont want to include in a pl host meeting. Ban them!

        Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      So if the six clubs are kicked out the league prior to end of this season .... give everyone a free wildcard and carry on till end of season ....

      Open Controls
      1. GROBARI
          16 mins ago

          That will happen

          Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        What a dull FPL game

        News of Liverpool’s resurgence has been very much exaggerated

        Open Controls
      3. Goat
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Will Trent keep his 3 baps?

        Open Controls
        1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Yes in last season

          Open Controls
          1. Goat
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            What about this season

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              TAA holding the 3 bonus at moment (31) ... Llorente on 2 (29) ..... so I would hope so.

              Open Controls
      4. Royal5
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Salah did that deliberately

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          47 mins ago

          What did he do?

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Planted his foot on Llorente

            Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          Was trying to turn my 9 points from 6 players into 6 points from 6

          Open Controls
        3. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yes I think he did. Not sure why, he’s a nice bloke.

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            this, odd. Frustrated maybe.

            Open Controls
      5. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Pool doesn't deserve title in next 30 years for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Goat
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ok

          Open Controls
      6. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        This result doesn't even matter anymore for Liverpool

        Open Controls
      7. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Went into that game with 6 players.

        Came out with 9 points

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          33 mins ago

          Your moaning is getting really annoying.

          You have TAA getting you 8 points, so true total is 11.

          You are ranked 8k or so. A drop from 2k or so? Yes, but you took a -12 and played players who were doubts/had tough opposition on a bench boost.

          You only have yourself to blame.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            Sorry, not 11, 12*

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            Sorry I’m actually laughing not moaning with this post.
            It’s gone past moaning - the Trent bonus is crazy really, blessing indeed

            Open Controls
          3. Free Hat
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Glad Im not the only one.
            Season over comments at a 8k rank.. .

            Then my season was over a long time ago 😀

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              26 mins ago

              I just want to finish strong not poor, regardless of rank

              Open Controls
              1. Free Hat
                • 2 Years
                21 mins ago

                You cant expect 70-80 points every week.
                Most people around here would be thrilled with your rank. Congrats on that.

                But talking about awful weeks, luck, season over comments lots of the time at your rank bothers me tbh!
                But hope you can finish strongly...

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sorry in that case, I guess we tend to focus on the bad bits and be quite passive on positive weeks.
                  If it’s any consolation I’m a good moaner but bad gloater lol

                  Open Controls
      8. Free Hat
        • 2 Years
        46 mins ago

        Not even mad as Trent clean sheet. Well deserved Leeds. What a 2nd half performance.

        Open Controls
      9. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        What's going on?

        Even Leeds games not that entertaining anymore.

        Open Controls
      10. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Don't even wanna captain mo blankah Vs Newcastle now

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nacho all the way

          Open Controls
        2. Street Friend
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nacho Bruno or Salah

          Open Controls
      11. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        TAA holding the 3 bonus at moment (31) ... Llorente on 2 (29) .... hold ... hold!

        Open Controls
      12. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        I'm sorry for Salah supporters but he's so filthy player talented to diving.

        Foden is world class for him. Doesn't falling and diving even if he must...

        Open Controls
        1. Goat
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Shut up.

          Open Controls
      13. Street Friend
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Got 2FT and 3.5ITB.

        Phillips to Trent?

        Mendy Forster
        Rudiger Coady Saiss holding Phillips
        Jota Salah Bruno son lingard
        Kane nacho vydra..

        Open Controls
        1. GROBARI
            12 mins ago

            Wait to tommorows news

            Open Controls
          • The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Salah/Bruno to Greenwood.

            Open Controls
        2. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          As a toffee, I have been under the cosh with my neighbours since the mid 80's. I am sooo glad I am not a Pool supporter now!

          Open Controls
          1. Goat
            • 3 Years
            39 mins ago

            40 years of hurt until today. Enjoy it.

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Tongue in cheek really. It is a sad day for all of us!

              Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            39 mins ago

            I support Liverpool. Also since the mid 80’s. You must know we don’t want this.

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I know you don't bud. a big shame and believe it or not, Pool is my 2nd choice team. Unusual yes?

              Open Controls
        3. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          27pts off top 10k doable?

          Problem is I only have Mendy/Forster?, Kane? and Nacho left! Probably going to fly down the ranks in the coming days

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            38 mins ago

            Not this week.

            Open Controls
          2. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            14 mins ago

            Rafa mate we must be on same score! 27 off 10k for me too!

            Kane (C), Son, Rudiger, Iheanacho and Mendy (Forster) to go

            Open Controls
        4. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Leeds 1-1 Liverpool
          (xG: 2.85 - 1.53)

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            And which one in Super League?

            Open Controls
            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              😀

              Open Controls
        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          38 mins ago

          Salah or no Salah next GW? Which combo?
          A. Salah Dallas 4-4-2
          B. Greenwood Maddison/Mount 3-5-2

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            I’d go B, go maverick!

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yes bro! Certainly!

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Going to do the same after a horror couple of weeks. Need to buy a ticket and all that

                Open Controls
        6. Spg76
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          30 mins ago

          Greenwood. Not nailed and we’ll still bring him in.

          Open Controls
        7. Londongeezaa
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Neville and Carragher worth a watch tonight 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Lord.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Bamford spoke eloquently too.

            Open Controls
        8. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Sorry for moaning x

          Open Controls
        9. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Can’t believe what a crap week it has been

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Excuse my French!

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            I've had 5 crap weeks but I can't complain because I'm still 500 OR 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Wow how do you manage that! I couldn’t hack top 1k, was only there for one week

              Open Controls

