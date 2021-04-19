Salah on the bench as Raphinha misses Leeds’ meeting with Liverpool

A trio of key Fantasy Premier League assets have missed out on the starting line-ups of Leeds’ Double Gameweek 32 meeting with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) is on the bench as for the first time since Double Gameweek 19 after a string of 12 successive Premier League starts.

Diogo Jota (£7.0m) is on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three this evening, joined there by Roberto Firmino (£9.0m) and Sadio Mané (£11.7m).

Recent newcomer to the Fantasy radar Nathaniel Phillips (£4.1m) misses out with a hamstring injury tonight, drawing Fabinho (£5.4m) back into a centre-back role alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m).

Consequently, James Milner (£5.3m), Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m) and Thiago Alcantara (£5.5m) are the midfield trio for Liverpool tonight.

Raphinha (£5.5m) is also out of the matchday squad for Leeds following the injury he picked up against Manchester City.

Jack Harrison (£5.4m) returns for the Whites after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium due to being ineligible.

Liam Cooper (£4.3m) is absent tonight through suspension so Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) returns to the side at centre-back with Diego Llorente (£4.4m).

Double Gameweek 32 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Alioski, Llorente, Struijk, Ayling; K Phillips; Costa, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison; Bamford.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mané, Firmino, Jota.

Double Gameweek 32 so far…

