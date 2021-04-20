333
Pro Pundits - Zophar April 20

An FPL Q&A with seven-time top-10k finisher Zophar

One of the world’s best Fantasy managers, Zophar, is on track for an eighth Fantasy Premier League finish inside the top 10,000. Here he tackles some of the most debated FPL issues of the week.

With just five games played so far in Gameweek 32, I figured this would be a good time to take questions from the FPL community on Twitter.

Q. Is Mason Greenwood a legitimate choice over Bruno Fernandes? (@UnderstandingF8)

Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) took his total to four goals in as many Gameweeks with his brace against Burnley. Yes, his second goal was fortuitous and a result of a massive deflection but he has been posting impressive numbers now for some time.

That’s all for now, do let me know if you enjoyed this format and if you want to see it more frequently.

Good luck with the rest of the Gameweek!

The arguments for and against using a Wildcard in FPL Gameweek 3 1

333 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    On yesterday's differential article RE: Pereira:

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1384466748389224453?s=19

    "Expect an update on Pereira this afternoon. BR will speak ahead of the WBA game. “He felt a tightness in his calf. It’s going to be a little bit like that for Ricardo. Coming back off a long injury, I don’t expect him to be up to full speed until next season in all honesty" #LCFC

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Possibly Matty is a better differential than Ricardo.

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      F*** me.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Did you buy him?

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I have him since my WC.. Got 1,1,1,1,3 lol.. Was hoping for some points during next fixtures.
          The most annoying thing about this year is "differentials"

          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Ah that sucks.

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        We've only just met HY 😉

    3. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Thanks!

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Is Lacazette out for a month?

    1. rebecs
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Think so - pulled his hamstring and that'll take a while to recover from sadly

      1. Lamplighters
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Sorry I purchased him for this week......but not unexpected.

  3. built_this_city
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Genuinely think the super league will be boring.
    Let's say Arsenal lose their first 5 or 6 games.... whats the incentive then for the rest of the season?

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Exactly - there's no jeopardy for teams doing poorly, can imagine a lot of games being pretty meaningless as with CL group stages.

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      They dont have any incentive even if that happens in EPL 😉

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Incentive to not get relegated? Get a European place?

    3. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Can't wait for a non-founding club to win the ESL only to be immediately relegated

  4. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Will there be a press conference from Tottenham today?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Doubt it

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      We need some Kane news!

    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      See below from maddocio

  5. Maddocio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Ryan Mason is doing a press conference which is due to start at 1330 bst, will likely clarify the situation with Kane

  6. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Got fh chip left but dgw35 doesn't look appealing. Thoughts about using it next gw instead?

    Would probably do following changes:

    Kane -> Vardy
    Son -> Greenwood
    Sterling -> Salah
    Stones -> Pereira
    Lingard -> Mount / Havertz

    Martinez
    Taa-Targett-Pereira
    Bruno-Jota-xxx-xxx-xxx
    Nacho-xxx

    1. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      The moves look good imo, altough is 36 rumored to be a blank week?

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Thanks. Gw36 shouldn't be problem to navigate in case it is blank gw.

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'm debating this as well... I just can't decide!!

    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Although im not sure if the players you are transferring in are worth the FH except Salah.

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The proposed changes all add up to me - also looking at a Chelsea mid as a possible.

      I suppose the downside as a FH is that the Greenwood Mo moves are either template or onto template players and so upside there is limited.

      Think I'd get Dunk in defence for the assured 6 pointer and I'm not sure he has much lower prospect of an attacking return.

      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Dunkinho is great shout. thanks

    5. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Bearing in mind Hazz's post (top of page) I wouldn't get Pereira.

  7. liverpool01
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dias* Lownton, Shaw, Dallas
    Jota, Lingard, Bruno, Mount
    Bamford, Ineacho

    Pope, Kane, Son, Stones

    1FT 1.8 ITB

    Dias>Holding

    Any suggestions please was thinking of making a transfer of Bamford> Laca but now that's off since he's injured.

    Thanks guys

    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      The way Leeds played last night and the way United defend I'd keep Bamford

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Hold Bamford imo

  8. Random Name
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    People going at Gary Neville because they’re getting hurt from his jabs at Arsenal and Spurs. Absolute fairies. Both dead clubs that are run by owners who don’t care about anything other than money stop defending them

    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I don’t know why our fans are so touchy with it. We haven’t been in the CL for 4 years and are 9th in the league after 32 games with a decent squad. Now somehow we deserve to automatically earn the right to compete with Europe’s best.

      People are so blinded these days.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Many folks are finding it extremely uncomfortable being on the wrong side of Neville at the minute - see also - Klopp’s impromptu live melt down about him last night

      It was impressive the way Neville just calmly dismantled his arguments afterwards - same with his criticism of Arsenal and Spurs

      He’s been perhaps most vociferous in his criticism of Man Utd as well - what he said about the lack of investment in Old Trafford was hard hitting

      1. HashAttack
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        No point in investing in infrastructure at Old Trafford .. in a couple of years the Red Devils franchise will be based in America and playing their matches anywhere except Manchester

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          He stopped just short of saying that

  9. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Contemplating Wellbeck for next week. Any views?

    He'd be a makeweight but the fixture couldn't be better and stats over the last 4 are handy as are 2 goals and an assist. Prefer him to Vydra in any event I think.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Who you selling, doesn't seem like Welbeck has massive upside

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kane 🙂

        I'm currently fairly happy at no Mo and he'd be the one coming the other way. It all depends on Kane fitness of course. Thinking over possibilities.

        No great upside likely of course.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Selling Kane for Welbeck just doesn't read right to me, sorry.

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            As I say it's all injury dependent - if he doesn't make the cup final then I may well pull the trigger and lose him this week. Relatively straightforward to get him back in 34 as a minus 4 but if things are still opaque then I may duck that too.

    2. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Doesn't seem the worst choice - I need to sell Laca and am not sure who to get

  10. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    If you can field 11 players this week, would you FH later on?

    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thinking the same. Currently leaning towards free hitting now mainly because my rivals teams looks fairly weak for gw32 and they probably take few hits.

      Altough I'm half tempted to save it for dgw35

      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Think im gonna save it, the only 2 players worth getting in are Salah and TAA for this week IMO.

        1. S.Kuqi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          Alsto triple Leicester not bad option to have next gw.

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Dgw35 might be better option

    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thinking about this also, think i'll be able to field 11 but no bench, which isn't ideal. Considering waiting for a DGW but also thinking I'll use my TC then so in a tough spot. Are the fixtures good enough this week to field a team worthy of a BB?

    4. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Depends on the 11.

    5. HashAttack
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Saving it - that was a side benefit of WC in 31
      Have 12 starters, including Laca, and 2FT - will probably swap Son for Maddison or Greenwood

  11. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Afternoon

    Just wondering best move here and looking for some inspiration...

    Replace Cresswell maybe? Appreciate any suggestions.

    Martinez
    Dallas - Rudiger - Veltman - Cresswell *
    Salah - Bruno - Jota - Lingard
    Watkins - Iheanacho

    Areola / Stones - Kane - Son

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      (1 FT & £0.5M ITB)

    2. 2OLEgend
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cresswell -> Dunk

      • CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks. Have Veltman so not sure about the double up but it could be great for that fixture.

    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Mendy
      TAA Shaw Rudiger
      Son* Salah Jota Fernandes Lingard
      Kane* Iheanacho

      Forster Holding Vydra Kilman

      0.3 itb, 2FT

      What to do here please, stuck for ideas ?!

      Thanks.

      1. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        I'd just play Vydra and get someone in for Kane or Son (Vardy or Greenwood perhaps).

        Can then transfer Kane/Son back again next gameweek if preferred.

        1. 2OLEgend
            25 mins ago

            Agree with this.

          • DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            17 mins ago

            I have same problem, what if Vydra does not start like last game?

          • fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks. Like the Greenwood move

            Would you say Vydra starts v Wolves after being rested?

      2. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        You know you're old when you realise that many of the players you have owned in FPL are managers today.

        1. ted mcnure
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          ...and Peter´s son Kaspar is middle-aged!

        2. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          are old people allowed to drive trains?

          1. The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yeah, like any other job until we retire...

      3. JBG
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wow what a sh*t show the ESL stuff turned out to be. Alot of reports going around that certain clubs feel "betrayed" by the "founders". Just hilarious this, hopefully this turns into something that can chase owners like the Glazers away after a while.

      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Martinez
        Shaw Rudiger Phillips Dias!
        Salah Bruno Jota Lingard
        DCL Nacho

        (Fabri Kane Son Struijk)
        0.0m & 1 FT

        Out: Phillips, Dias & Son
        In: TAA, Saiss/Konsa & Greenwood

        Thoughts on these moves for -8?

        1. 2OLEgend
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I like it! can you do Coady instead of Saiss?

            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Yes I can. Actually just reliazed I can only afford Coady not Saiss.

        2. 2OLEgend
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Quick poll:

            Dias to:
            A) Dunk
            B) Coufal
            C) Holding
            D) Rudiger
            E) Other?

            1. JBG
              • 2 Years
              59 mins ago

              D if you don't have Chelsea GK.

              1. 2OLEgend
                  1 min ago

                  Mendy in goal mate

              2. Karan14
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                58 mins ago

                Prefer Coady/Saiss or upgrade to TAA.

                1. 2OLEgend
                    51 mins ago

                    Cheers. Already have TAA and Coady

                    1. Karan14
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Hmm it's a tough one then. Probably Rudiger or Dunk.

                2. Guru Mediation
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  E) Pereira

                  1. 2OLEgend
                      just now

                      Not worried about gametime?

                  2. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    Dunk for this week - and I wouldn't be surprised if Brighton don't match Arsenal and WH for cs going forward.

                    Depends on rest of defence mostly though and what your plans are for 35/36. Is this a defender you plan to play most weeks? If so I guess Rudiger wins.

                    1. 2OLEgend
                        52 mins ago

                        Thanks mate. Just posted my defence below. Mendy in goal. The Dias replacement will rotate with Coady and Shaw

                        1. Dichio24
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Considering Wolves' last 3 games of the season, I would go Coufal

                    2. 2OLEgend
                        55 mins ago

                        Current defence is: TAA, Coady, Shaw

                    3. Dichio24
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      Martinez
                      TAA, Veltman, Shaw
                      Salah, Greenwood, Havertz, Fernandes, Mane
                      Vardy, Iheanacho

                      Free Hit-team good to go? Considering Saiss or Dunk for Shaw...

                    4. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Which scores more this GW:

                      A) Salah (NEW) and Maddison (CPA)
                      B) Jota (NEW) and Greenwood (lee)

                      1. JBG
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        B imo. Hard to say which Maddison turns up after that injury.

                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                          Yeah - he looked ropey in the cup semi IMO but others thought he looked great.

                      2. Steiger
                        • 2 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        A

                      3. lilmessipran
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        A imo, Mo captain should be gold with the added determination of winning the golden boot especially with the Kane injury

                        1. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          There is zero evidence that he increases output at the end of the season - he's always in the hunt for the golden boot but the only time he did better was in his mammoth season - variance only.

                        2. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Mo is not in form, but on the other hand that may change any day IF he finds his booting shoots.

                    5. Tinmen
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Guys. Does anyone know when the fixture times for the week after next will be announced ?

                      1. Biggsy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        Ben Crellin suggested this week - currently the GW 34 fixtures have not been adjusted for TV, and given that is less than 2 weeks away you'd expect at least 34 and 35 to be confirmed soon - hopefully 36 too.

                        1. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Thx. So it's better not to rush with any decisions about when to use WC. And after fixtures are announced, we are possibly going to be busy.

                    6. Eh, just one more thing ...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Perez, the president of the ‘super league’ has suggested that the length of football matches should be SHORTENED to attract more viewers, ehm, I mean ‘fans’ ..... dear lord.

                      1. HashAttack
                        • 4 Years
                        37 mins ago

                        Maybe just 4 x 15 minute quarters so that the whole show can be broadcasted in 2 hours

                      2. RichardNixon
                        • 4 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        Making the goals bigger and removing goalkeepers from the game will mean more goals so they should probably do that as well........

                      3. Pompel
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        And VAR should be replaced viewers mobile online poll, make it just as a gameshow!

                      4. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Is he american?

                        1. Baps hunter
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Doesn't deserve A...

                    7. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      Dias & Lucas Moura -> Dallas & Maddison/Greenwood for free?

                    8. ZAMUNDA
                      • 4 Years
                      44 mins ago

                      How long are Laca and Raphinha out for?

                    9. jtreble
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      39 mins ago

                      Zophar,

                      With respect to your article's answers/recommendations:
                      - Greenwood + Fernandes
                      - Luke Shaw
                      - Chelsea attackers

                      Perhaps you should have mentioned their potential GW36 blanks.

                    10. JONALDINHO
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      34 mins ago

                      Sterling and Struijk to Trent and Greenwood(-4)?

                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Yep especially if you need to find eleven for next week

                    11. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      Could you imagine if the super league format had been applied back when the champions league started

                      Or when the premier league started

                      And we’d been watching the same 15 teams playing each other 5 or 6 times a year for the last 25 years....

                      Football would be long since dead

