113
Scout Notes April 21

Hope that Kane could return in Gameweek 34 as Bale thrives under new manager

113 Comments
Share

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

  • Goals: Gareth Bale (£9.2m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m) | Danny Ings (£8.4m)
  • Assists: Lucas Moura (£6.7m), Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m)| James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m)
  • Bonus: Son x3, Bale x2, Ings x1

KANE ABLE (TO PLAY)?

A Double Gameweek 32 score that had the potential to be season-shaping ended up being merely satisfactory for owners, captainers and Triple Captainers of Harry Kane (£11.6m).

The Spurs striker had already bagged 12 points in the Lilywhites’ 2-2 draw at Everton last Friday but was denied the chance to face one of the division’s most out-of-form defences thanks to an ankle injury he picked up on Merseyside.

Spurs blank in Gameweek 33 thanks to the clash with the EFL Cup final but then enjoy another hugely appealing fixture, against relegated Sheffield United, in Gameweek 34.

Mason’s comments before kick-off sounded optimistic, with a return in the EFL Cup final still a possibility:

It’s difficult, we are still not sure. We are treating it day by day. The hope is he will be on the pitch at the end of the week.

Mason went onto make very similar comments after full-time.

We’ve just launched a snap poll for Kane owners on our website ahead of Gameweek 33, which you can find in the sidebar and below.

As things stand, over half of you are planning to keep the premium forward for Gameweek 34:

YOU CAN TAKE THE MOURINHO OUT OF SPURS…

The fabled new manager bounce/honeymoon period wasn’t immediately in evidence in north London, with the Ryan Mason era starting in an underwhelming fashion.

It was initially a ‘more of the same’ attacking display from the hosts and a suspect performance defensively.

Southampton should have been a goal to the good long before Danny Ings (£8.4m) nodded in James Ward-Prowse‘s (£5.9m) corner on the half-hour, with Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) earning an FPL save point after just 12 minutes.

There was at least a reaction in the second half, with a superb Gareth Bale (£9.2m) strike restoring parity. Son Heung-min (£9.5m) won all three points with a penalty after a foul on Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) – the VAR awarding that spot-kick having earlier denied the same two players attacking returns by disallowing the Korean’s strike.

Bale’s thinly-veiled dig at Mourinho after full-time hinted at a more attacking mindset in the weeks to come:

We’re a big team, we have great players, we need to attack more. We need to try and stay higher up the pitch and I think we did that today.

LINE-UP LESSONS

Whenever there is a change of manager at a football club, there is hope of a second chance for previously out-of-favour players.

There are plenty of those at Spurs, such was Mourinho’s scorched earth policy during his tenure.

Bale was chief among them and he was thrown straight back into the side on Wednesday, repaying his new (interim) manager’s faith in spades.

Having lost over a million FPL owners in the last three Gameweeks, there may be renewed interest in a Bale free of Mourinho’s shackles when Sheffield United visit Spurs at the beginning of May.

HAMSTR-INGS

Hope that Kane could return in Gameweek 34 as Bale thrives under new manager 3

Southampton, like Spurs, blank in Gameweek 33.

Ings may be out for even longer than that, with the striker limping out of Wednesday’s game with a muscle problem.

Ralph Hasenhuttl couldn’t tell us much about his injury-prone striker:

Hopefully he is not too injured. I don’t know. I don’t know his situation.

From a Fantasy perspective, the main headline was the benching of Fraser Forster (£4.0m).

That left more than one in four of the top 10k without a playing goalkeeper in Double Gameweek 32.

That’s because Forster is paired with either Bernd Leno (£5.0m) or Edouard Mendy (£5.2m) in over 26% of these squads.

Forster was one of five changes that Hasenhuttl made for this match, with local journalist Jacob Tanswell sounding words of caution:

Spurs XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele (Winks 73), Bale (Bergwijn 83), Lo Celso (Lamela 79), Son, Lucas.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Salisu, Walcott (Djenepo 67), Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Tella (Redmond 84), Adams, Ings (Diallo 58). 

The Complete Guide to FPL Blank Gameweek 33

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

113 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TFP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    is Mendy over, done, finito?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Maybe. I'm thinking to get Kepa as 2nd keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Don't.

        Open Controls
    2. Surfeit of Lampteys
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gonna need a first name.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Tufnell is turning into Pep on steroids

      Mental note to avoid all chelsea next season

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tuchel even 😆

        Autocorrect

        Open Controls
  2. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which of Alonso and Raphinha do you think is gonna play or both or none of them?

    Open Controls
  3. Pocky
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Took out Dias & Stones for a -8...couldn't have gone much better.

    Open Controls
  4. Toughie
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guys, if Raphina is fit I might just about have 11 players for gw33 however I don't own Lingard.
    As Its whu v che do I still get Lingard get this week?

    My options are:

    A. Save FT
    B. Son to Lingard (own Kane too)
    C. Raphinha & Dias to Lingard & 4.8 def (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Pocky
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I don't see any need to rush to own Lingard for this GW.

      Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Martinez
    White* TAA Shaw Rudiger
    Bruno Lingard Jota Raphina
    Nacho Bamford
    (Areola Kane* Son* Dias*)

    White getting sent off was a real pain as I only had exactly 11 players as it was.

    a) White > Pereira
    b) White > Dallas
    c) White > Saiss
    d) White & Bruno > Dallas & Salah (c) (-4)
    e) White & Bruno > Saiss & Salah (c) (-4)

    Open Controls
  6. Cheeto__Bandito
      10 mins ago

      Bench Shaw or Rudiger?

      Open Controls
      1. Ohh1454
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I’d bench rudiger

        Open Controls
    • Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hardly worth a hit to do Bruno > Salah is it ?

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hard to justify for a hit but could pay off.

        Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hi.....any advice on what to do here please? Plenty of cash and no chips.

      Thoughts on alonso and vydra to Watkins and pereira  - 4?

      Watkins and digne both double in 35....only Watkins plays 36

      Mendy (forster)
      Taa alonso shaw holding (dawson)
      Salah jota lingard greenwood (son)
      Iheanacho vydra (kane)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sort out GW33 first, you need a keeper. Would leave it at that. Plenty will take hits for 33. Get DGW players in closer to confirmed DGW,. Could be injured, suspended or get COVID in the interim.

        Open Controls
    • HellasLEAF
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Jota fairly nailed here on out? Feel like will share duties with Firm here on out..

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Might do. Played well v Leeds but not well enough FPL wise and Leeds defence weren't great.

        Open Controls
    • G00LI0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Greenwood or Maddison and why?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Greenwood. Form.

        Open Controls
    • JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Anyone know how serious Philips’ hamstring injury is? He likely to be back this weekend v Toon?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.