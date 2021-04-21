Scoutcast Episode 375 – FPL managers face tough decisions ahead of BGW33

Joe and Seb are joined by Conor, aka FPLPrince from the FPL Fan Show, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 33.

It has been a big week for Tottenham Hotspur, including the sacking of boss Jose Mourinho and the appointment of Ryan Mason as interim first-team coach.

Meanwhile, their top scorer Harry Kane (£11.8m) is injured, ahead of the north London side’s League Cup final with Manchester City. This Wembley encounter also means both finalists blank in FPL this weekend, along with their scheduled league opponents Southampton and Fulham.

For FPL managers, this presents a raft of challenges ahead of Gameweek 33. Do they keep hold of Kane, even though his return date from injury is unknown? Is Son Heung-min (£9.5m) surplus to requirements or will he flourish under Mason’s temporary charge? And could Gareth Bale (£9.2m) and even Dele Alli (£7.4m) become FPL assets once again?

Joe, Seb and Conor try to make sense of how Spurs fit in with their plans, especially given the club’s favourable fixtures from Gameweek 34.

To compound matters, there are further Blank Gameweeks and Doubles on the horizon. The Scoutcast trio explain their tentative plans for combating these further complications.

Meanwhile, attacking defenders are on the agenda. Their potential to offer returns at both ends of the pitch could provide the boost FPL managers need to steal a march on their mini-league rivals.

In addition, the Scoutcast crew look back on their Gameweek 32 highs and lows and also reveal their upcoming transfer and captaincy plans. The next four fixtures are frisked and Conor takes his turn to pick a differential.

