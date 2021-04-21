178
Podcast April 21

Scoutcast Episode 375 – FPL managers face tough decisions ahead of BGW33

Joe and Seb are joined by Conor, aka FPLPrince from the FPL Fan Show, to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 33.

It has been a big week for Tottenham Hotspur, including the sacking of boss Jose Mourinho and the appointment of Ryan Mason as interim first-team coach.

Meanwhile, their top scorer Harry Kane (£11.8m) is injured, ahead of the north London side’s League Cup final with Manchester City. This Wembley encounter also means both finalists blank in FPL this weekend, along with their scheduled league opponents Southampton and Fulham.

For FPL managers, this presents a raft of challenges ahead of Gameweek 33. Do they keep hold of Kane, even though his return date from injury is unknown? Is Son Heung-min (£9.5m) surplus to requirements or will he flourish under Mason’s temporary charge? And could Gareth Bale (£9.2m) and even Dele Alli (£7.4m) become FPL assets once again?

Joe, Seb and Conor try to make sense of how Spurs fit in with their plans, especially given the club’s favourable fixtures from Gameweek 34.

To compound matters, there are further Blank Gameweeks and Doubles on the horizon. The Scoutcast trio explain their tentative plans for combating these further complications.

Meanwhile, attacking defenders are on the agenda. Their potential to offer returns at both ends of the pitch could provide the boost FPL managers need to steal a march on their mini-league rivals.

In addition, the Scoutcast crew look back on their Gameweek 32 highs and lows and also reveal their upcoming transfer and captaincy plans. The next four fixtures are frisked and Conor takes his turn to pick a differential.

This episode was aired live via YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our SoundCloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

How are the Scout Network managing Blank Gameweek 33?

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  1. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would you FH this team? Alternatively willing to take a hit or two to improve.

    Sanchez
    TAA, Digne, Targett, Struijk
    Salah, Bruno, Lingard, Jota
    Iheanacho, Bamford

    Subs: Martinez, Kane*, Gundo*, Dias*

    1. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      No I wouldn’t free hit you’ve a lot of the main players needed this week

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Absolutely not

    3. Pariße
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmm, you planned too well

  2. ElChapo
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    worth a -4 to get TAA in? all ML rivals ahead of me seem to have him.

    Only way I can afford him is by downgrading Son/Bruno to Jota/Greenwood/Traore, and then upgrading Veltman/Dallas/Amartey

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Son to Jota and Amartey to Trent sounds good

    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I took a -4 to get him in, so yes I think it's worth it.

    3. ElChapo
      • 2 Years
      just now

      thanks guys

  3. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Worried about not owning Salah this week. Could Bruno > Salah be worth it ?

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      That's what I'm planning to do unless Kane is out.

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pondering it

      Not convinced by need for Mo over the next two but I'm less convinced by Jota now and may switch Liverpool and United mids in 33 and 34

  4. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    GTG?

    Martinez
    Trent Coady Konsa Holding
    Salah(C) Jota Lingard Siggy
    Iheanacho(vc) Cavani
    (Forster *Kane *Son *Cancelo)

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep, looks good. Nice to see something a bit different in Cavani and Siggy.

      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers mate...had dreadful luck all season and nothing to lose rankwise so just having some fun punts, such as those two, now til the end

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very nice

      Think I'd switch C and VC though. Palace stats away from home and second to everybody!!! Also the Liverpool home record is scarcely anything to shout about and well Nacho has the form that most everyone would want Mo to have.

      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        cheers mate, yeah definitely a strong shout that armband switch!

  5. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Anyone else looking to bring in Jamez nice fixtures and a double coming

    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I did Raphina to Siggy instead, haven't owned him since his Swans days so fancy the punt

  6. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Which one is the best option moving forward?

    A) Jota
    B) James
    C) Siggurdson
    D) Trossard

    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      If he keeps playing/starting, I think it's hard to look past Jota with those fixtures, albeit he's been quiet recently.

  7. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    What is the best option?

    Son to Greenwood
    OR
    Raph to Greenwood

    Have both Kane and Bamford and no Bruno.

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m keeping Son and Raph, should both do well until the end now

  8. vova
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cresswell Coady Konsa
    Fernandes Jota Lingard Raphinha
    Watkins Iheanacho

    Ederson Kane Son Reguilon

    0.1 ITB
    0 FT

    Is it worth getting rid of Cresswell for a hit? Or just take the risk and hope he plays?

    Thanks!

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Unless Raph is declared fit, you could end up with 9 (before any random benchings). So I’d say it’s worth the hit. I’m looking at switching him for Digne using my FT

  9. GE
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    What would you do?

    1) Play Vydra
    2) Son -> Greenwood or other mid?
    3) Other suggestions?

    (2FT, 0.3 itb)

    Mendy
    TAA/Shaw/Rudiger
    Salah/Bruno/Lingard/Jota
    Nacho/Vydra

    Bench: Forster, Dias, Son, Kane

    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mendy to Martinez and save other FT

      1. GE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I brought Martinez out for Mendy out on WC...lost a lot of value in Martinez so feeling bad to get him back..probably Mendy back for next GW?

        1. jia you jia you
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          yeah but might be worth swallowing pride on as outside chance that Kepa gets a few games plus Martinez had a double GW to consider

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I would double up on Leicester and do Kane>Vardy...........only a few weeks left in the season, I don't see the logic in holding on to what could be a dead asset

      1. GE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        See your point, good shout

  10. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Vardy (C) anyone next GW?

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Could be really good.....difficult to ignore Salah though

    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He’s not shown anything to justify it recently imo. Feels a punt for the sake of it

  11. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Good afternoon all,

    2 Free Transfers.

    I have Kane, Mendy (CHE), Lingard, Masuaku, Lacazette.

    I have no back up goalie this week.

    Who do you think I should focus on first with the transfers, with DGW in mind and no Chips left?

    Many thanks

  12. balint84
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Son to
    A) Greenwood
    B) Pogba
    C) Rashford (-4)

    ?

    1. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A of those

  13. Kuzser
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Keeping everything crossed for Stones and Cancelo show up today, even a cameo will do.
    Azpi no show means I have bloody Dawson (-3) autosub if City guys don’t play

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think Stones starts.

  14. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Not too sure what to do this week! Do I play it safe or drop one/ both of Bruno or Son for the more exciting/ riskier picks of Greenwood/ Havertz/ Maddison?

    1FT 1.7itb. No chips. 21k OR
    Mendy
    TAA, Rudiger, Shaw, Holding, Masuaku
    Salah (C), Jota, Bruno, Lingard
    Iheanacho
    (Forster) (Davis, Kane, Son)

    Cheers!

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do you think Masuaku/Mendy will play?

      Id probably sure up the bench a bit or do Mendy to Martinez.

      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Keep an eye on the pressers for Masuaku injury update.

        For Mendy, I expect him to start. Kepa isn't the #1 GK. TT has done this before where he played Kepa in the league game after the cup. Look at FAC 5th round vs Barnsley. I'm sure he would have done the same for the QF vs SHU but it was the IB after the cup

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team is similar to mine except Shaw and Masuaku. I wouldn't do a sideways move to lose Bruno. Son is an option to lose. You could then do Bruno to Son in 34 if you fancy Spurs against SHU

  15. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Callum Wilson to free up funds?

    Want to upgrade Neto but only have 5.7, nothing good in that price bracket

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who are you thinking about replacing Wilson and Neto with?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Traore and Benteke

        Alternative is keep Wilson and just do Neto to Pereira or Saka

        1. Pariße
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Traore and Benteke, this sounds awful FPL wise.

        2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Wow those are two punts that I'm not sure about even though they have the fixtures. Have some fun and go with Traore and Benteke?

    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I got Wilson on WC two GWs ago as a punt, determined to at least get a start out of him.

  16. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best def to replace Alonso and why?

    A. Shaw
    B. Coufal
    C. Fofana
    D. Other suggestion that is not Wolves

    2FT 0ITB
    Mendy
    Rudiger TAA Dallas Holding Alonso*
    Salah Bruno Jota Lingard
    Nacho
    (Forster Kane Son Davis)

    1. xw416
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      I would go with Shaw by being the most attacking one among the three, potential title challenger (although slim chance) as well as less rotation risk for him per recent record.

      West Ham is a bit leaky recently though plus missing Cresswell which makes me hesitate. Fofana is more in the middle position wise so could be less attacking. Also LEI's fixture looks good in paper but the bottom third are more dangerous this period of the season fighting for life.

      1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers. I agree with WHU not looking likely to keep a CS anytime soon but I do like how attacking Coufal has been in the WB position. 3 assists in the last 3 games and their fixtures are good on paper

        LEI next 3 fixtures look good but I'm still unsure about LEI defence and Fofana has no attacking potential.

        Shaw has created the most chances over the season for a def. Fixtures are not great but he is heavily involved in the attack.

  17. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone know of the correspondence of TAA assist and Mane goals?

    Think I read somewhere that nearly all of the TAA assists this season were to Mane and simply looking at goals for Mane they all appear to coincide with TAA assists.

    Does this stand up historically too? TAA assists Mane and not Mo?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A right back would naturally assist a player on the opposite flank more, it’s common sense really. All about those crosses

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Theoretically it adds up that way.

        I was wondering if there was any actual evidence of this happening and whether by extension the decline in Mane was in some way attributable to a decline in TAA output.

        It's not 100% clear cut though as it presupposes TAA assists are predominantly of one type and that Mane and Mo play fixed roles in attack - something that has not always been the case as Mo has varied from being wider to more central.

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    How many teams left in the Super league?

    Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan?

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      We've reached the semi finals already.

    2. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Super league? Never heard of it

  19. AC Yew
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Stil got WC and no clue when to play it! Ugh any constructive advice please

    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Really hard to tell without seeing your team

    2. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      It is team dependent. Difficult to give advice without it. Look up the potential double and blank (follow Ben Crellin) and load up on players for that

  20. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Not sure what to do here? 2.3itb 2ft.

    --Leno
    --Azpi--Alonso--Coady-TAA--Fofana
    --Salah--Jota--Lingard
    --Nacho--Wood

    ---Forster--Son--Gundo--Kane

    a) Son to Bruno.
    b) Alonso to Shaw.
    c) Gundo to Greenwood.

    Thanks.

    1. Tonyawesome69 FHXX
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Definitely B. Toss-up between doing C or roll 2nd FT.

    2. xw416
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      I'd go with C to enable a bench for this week.

      a) Son's fixture is good after GW 33 while Bruno has not been bagging points for a couple of weeks. Man U still gets Euro too.

      b) Also good but not urgent. West Ham is missing Antonio and Cresswell, and Fulham still figuring out their attack in my opinion.

    3. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      C for me I think.

      Might need to look at goalkeeper with the 2nd FT

  21. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why are people shifting Son??

