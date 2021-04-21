260
Scout Network April 21

How are the Scout Network managing Blank Gameweek 33?

260 Comments
Share

Blank Gameweeks are always a balancing act for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. How many players is enough? How many points hits are too many? Is it the right week for a differential captain pick?

We asked the Scout Network how they are planning to manage Gameweek 33.

FPL Nymfria

WOLLIV

Navigating Gameweek 33 depends very much on where you are in your chip strategy. Even though I still have my Wildcard intact, I am tempted to hold one more week owing to the tight turn around and letting the dust settle on the fixtures.

Don’t be scared to bench players you want for the last few Gameweeks, especially if have money invested in them, there seems little point using a transfer and losing money for a player you’ll only want back.

For captaincy, I’m looking to Liverpool who face a Newcastle United side that have conceded five goals in the last three Gameweeks.

FPL Nymfria

El Statto

Kane asking tough questions of non-owners as effective ownership increases

Speaking as someone who doesn’t have any chips left, it’s just a case of making the best team possible for Gameweek 33 without compromising my squad for Gameweeks 34 and beyond.

Fulham and Southampton players aren’t highly owned so as with most managers I will be deciding on Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City assets. I have Son Hueng-Min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) and I intend to sell Son and bench Kane for Gameweek 33. Kane is a great captaincy option for Gameweek 34 against Sheffield United and with the vast array of midfield options Son is more easily replaceable.

As for City, I feel their ownership has dropped over recent weeks due to the increased rotation. I moved my City assets on a few weeks ago and only have João Cancelo (£5.9m) left. I’m likely to bench him, too, although if I had two free transfers I might have sold him instead. The important thing to remember is it’s only one Gameweek and that’s why we have a squad and not just 11 players. Consider whether you will want players after Gameweek 33 and, if you do, what their selling/buy back price is likely to be.

El Statto

FF Titans

With four teams blanking in Gameweek 33, there are two pertinent questions to answer for FPL managers – 1) what to do with Spurs assets and 2) is it still worth keeping Manchester City assets from this point onwards?

Overall Spurs still have favourable fixtures to the end of season. There is much value in keeping Harry Kane (£11.8m) and/or Son Heung-Min (£9.5m), who will be both crucial to their charge towards a decent finish. However, if you have a third Spurs asset this is probably the opportunity to change to a player who is playing in Gameweek 33.

Manchester United’s win over the weekend cut their deficit at the top of the Premier League to ten points, leaving Manchester City still needing eleven to win the title with six games to go. Chances are that City will still need to be at their best for at least the next four to five Premier League games, so their assets are definitely still worth holding, despite their blank this week and the chances of rotation. Ilkay Gündogan(£5.8m) and Rúben Dias (£6.2m) remain our top picks.

All said, to save yourself from taking a lot of hits, we feel that a team with one or two players blanking can still work, so avoid knee-jerk reactions to jettison Spurs and City assets.

FF Titans

FPL Family

Gameweek 28 Scout Picks built on Spurs, Everton and Villa assets

I’m planning to use my second Wildcard ahead of Gameweek 33. This gives me the opportunity to sell Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m), who was my third Spurs player for Gameweek 32, and hold both Harry Kane, depending on injury news, and Son Heung-Min who both look like great options for Gameweek 34 against Sheffield United.

Rúben Dias is a more difficult decision. By the time Gameweek 33 rolls around Manchester City, having gone out of the FA Cup to Chelsea and played the League Cup Final, will be focused purely on the Premier League and the Champions League. This reduces my worries around rotation. However, depending on the severity of the injury to Kevin De Bryune (£12.0m), Dias and City may not be the best investments for Gameweeks 34 to 38.

With Spurs and City out of the captaincy debate Liverpool look like the obvious picks with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.0m) leading the charge. However, FA Cup finalists Leicester City, facing Crystal Palace, also offer some nice options, especially Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m)

FPL Family

FPL Experiment

It has got to the point where the teams in the top 50k are largely indistinguishable; the template is rife. We see this as an opportunity for a rank jump from Gameweek 33 onwards.

Harry Kane’s injury certainly needs to be monitored and the lack of form of Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m – one goal and one assist in seven Gameweeks) has been identified by Greg as an area for concern, too. 

We’re halfway through the Gameweek, so it’s hard to say for certain what we’ll do, but we are looking at those who are hyper-motivated to finish the season strongly. With that in mind, we think Liverpool’s attacking prospects have huge potential in Gameweek 33, a Leicester attacking double-up is worthy of consideration and Newcastle could offer good differential opportunities. The players we’re considering are Mason Greenwood (£7.0m), Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.1m), Kai Havertz (£8.2m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) who are all owned by fewer than 5% of managers.

FPL Experiment

FPL Froggies

If you play your wildcard now, or use your Free Hit chip in Gameweek 33, then life is easy to manage. However, if you don’t have a chip left it is important to consider your long-term plans.

In Gameweek 34 Spurs play Sheffield United whilst Manchester City play Crystal Palace, so trying to keep your Spurs and City offensive players through Gameweek 33 looks wise, even if you have only ten active players in your team as a result. There seems little advantage in spending transfers for doing a Harry Kane (£11.8m) to Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) or Ilkay Gundogan (£5.8m) to Mason Mount (£7.2m), simply to reverse them in Gameweek 34.

Playing it safe with the captaincy will make Mohamed Salah against Newcastle the most obvious choice, however Kelechi Iheanacho against Crystal Palace or Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) against Newcastle also look like great options.

FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

On last week’s Scout The Gameweek FPLFamily‘s Sam was joined by Mick from FPL Take The Hit. They discussed Gameweek 31 and looked ahead to Double Gameweek 32. This week Sam will be joined by Pete and Dubs from FPL Side Net. They will review Double Gameweek 32 and look ahead to Blank Gameweek 33.

FPL Nymfria – Nymfria’s Gameweek preview video looked at her considerations and transfers ahead of Gameweek 32, as well as shining the spotlight on the Trending Transfers and some of the player picks to consider.

El Statto – El Statto’s Jumpers for Goalposts site saw its latest articles around wildcarding and differentials published. As the season draws to a close El Statto is already working hard to improve the site ahead of next season.

FF Titans – This week, the team at FF Titans spoke to one of their readers, who is still in the FPL Cup, now at the Last 128 stage.

FPL Experiment Podcast – The FPL Experiment podcast is available every Thursday 

FPLFroggies – Episode 26 of FPL Froggies Podcast is available now.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

260 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Opinions with this lot GW33 1FT 0.4itb

    Schmeicel
    Phillips Holding R.James Veltman
    Salah (c) Jota Rashford ESR
    DCL Nacho

    Martinez Kane Son Dias

    A) Roll- hope for best
    B) Replace Phillips for a 4.4
    C) Replace either Son or Dias
    D) B+C for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Quan MisTaka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I did Son + Dias to TAA and Greenwood

      Open Controls
  2. VaVaVoom14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Will cancelo start tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I do hope that you're right!

        Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Mendy owners out there. Who are you looking to replace him with?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Maybe Sanchez

      Open Controls
  4. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    will Forster play tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  5. The White Pele
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Jota or TAA to own?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      both; if not TAA

      Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Really not sure what all this Mendy hysteria is about. Earlier in the season Tuchel gave Kepa another run out in a home league game after keeping a clean sheet in the cup. Expect Mendy back for the rest of the season and we won’t see Kepa again until the cup final.

    Open Controls
    1. Shaw must go on
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      agreed

      Open Controls
    2. Rags-Snow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      True, it could just revert to Mendy again. Feel burned bringing him in for a 0,2,0 and now some doubt over playing.

      I've taken a 4 point hit to swap Mendy to Patricio. At least then I'm guaranteed to have a keeper playing in G33

      Open Controls
      1. Rags-Snow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Do you think I was hasty or sensible? Chelsea's fixtures don't look so good very soon

        Open Controls
    3. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Excellent MS!

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Would you consider Son to Greenwood or save FT?

    Mendy
    TAA/Castagne/Shaw/Rudiger/Holding
    Salah/Bruno/Jota/Lingard
    Nacho

    Forster/Davis/Son/Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Rags-Snow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Maybe for G35 onwards. Son at home to SU in 34 and Utd playing Liverpool so not best time to swap.

      Leeds looking stronger defensively too so possibly worth holding fire on the transfer

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Might just hold and take the possible punishment in 33 - it's not a particularly optimal 5 at the back. But an extra FT in 34/35 could be powerful.

      Make the transfer now and 6 of your squad are in one match in 34. That's a lot of eggs in one game that could turn out any way. 0-0 is as plausible as a 3-3

      Open Controls
  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Did the most idiotic move I've ever made in fpl. I did DCL to Lacazette for a hit.

    What should I do now

    A.Take responsibility
    B. Cry in my pillow
    C. Play Coufal instead
    D. Get rid of Lacazette for a hit

    Team is:

    Pope, Martinez
    TAA, Coufal, Rudiger, Stones, Dunk
    Salah, Jota, Saka, Bruno, Lingard
    Lacazette, Kane, Ihenacho

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Apologise to your fans first I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I apologised to my 10 year old son.

        Open Controls
      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Did the move on Saturday!

        Don't do early moves.

        Hopefully lesson learned.

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          For what it's worth I would probably hold.

          You may consider Cavani for a hit but then it's Pool after that and those games are normally dire so it's not even a good medium term move. Watkins but again the fixtures are bad.

          Yeah just play Coufal...

          Open Controls
  9. Rags-Snow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I forgive you. Laca was in form and DCL was not. You just got unlucky

    No other great striking options so prob best to just play Coufal. Chelsea will be thinking of their semi final

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thanks

      That means a lot!

      Open Controls
  10. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Fh chip best to use in gw33 or 35?

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Depends how many you have blanking this week surely.

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Could get 11 playing in gw33 for one hit assuming they all play. Also could easily end up having 9 as my team includes Rudiger and Lingard

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Wait for presser comments on Lingard. I'd be inclined to save the free hit as it's so powerful.

          Open Controls
  11. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Mendy (Chelsea) owner. Was last night a one-off, or do I need a keeper (gone for 'set and forget')

    Open Controls
    1. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      See Miguel's post above. Think this was just a one-off, possibly reward for keeping a CS in the Cup earlier.
      Mendy should be back for the weekend

      Open Controls
    2. Rags-Snow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Or make a knee jerk reaction like me and bring in Patricio for a hit? Time will tell if that was sensible or not

      Open Controls
  12. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Feel like taking a punt this GW - which of these do you prefer?

    A) Gundo --> Trossard
    B) Kane & Gundo --> Welbeck & Mané (-4)
    C) Gundo & Bruno --> Jota & Rashford (-4)
    D) Dias & Bruno --> TAA & Rashford (-4)
    E) Any other?

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I kind of like A, Trossard has the potential for a big haul, just Potter and his shenanigans put me off a bit.

      Open Controls
    2. BrazilianGooner
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Oh you still on Gundo... probably A for next few weeks, C or D for long shot.

      Open Controls
  13. Tomas_brolin
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is this worth a -4?

    ings, Nat Phillips and Coady to Nacho, Trent, non playing defender

    Would do after Leicester match tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I think so, personally.

      Open Controls
  14. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    How many players would you want in the United Liverpool match in 34?

    My transfer this week slightly depend on whether I try to limit the numbers I have for that one and try to maximise my Spurs holdings for the SHU fixture. I'm looking at 33 and 34 as combined fixtures.

    Son out and Greenwood in is a case in point.

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I'm looking at Greenwood in this week, but because of my exposure to that game I'd probably look to remove him or Bruno in 34.

      I'm okay having 4 playing and Shaw on my bench but 5 is a bit rich for my tastes for 1 game.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yep similar spot

        The wrinkle is of course if you roll forward one more week to 35 and United look to have one fo the better doubles for the big teams. I'm a bit dubious about the solidity of Leicester defence.

        In two minds over Greenwood. I all but brought him in this week and I wonder if that boat has sailed slightly. The attraction for me was as much as anything the Burnley match up. He's still good of course but I'm questioning whether he 's worth losing Bruno for.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Can you see that game being high scoring? If so I wouldn't worry too much but have a look at United's results against the top 6, reads like binary.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Yep

        That's my issue - the United top 6 record. My feeling was initially it would be chess but I thought that about the Spurs game too and Liverpool defence is no great shakes at all. It could easily be another 4 goal game on current form as opposed to season trends.

        Edging slightly to double United attack

        Open Controls
    3. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I am definitely keeping Son for the rest of the season.Great fixtures they will push for the 4th place and i expect a reaction without Mourinho.Let's see.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Really reluctant to lose Son but I've screwed myself slightly with how I've allocated funds.

        In a way I'm hoping Kane is confirmed out for a while as he's my easiest route to balancing the books in attack. But that said the couple of games without Kane weren't a great advert for Son. Fascinated to see how Spurs set up against Southampton and how Son goes without Kane. Half an eye on Bale too. Well maybe a quarter of an eye 🙂

        Open Controls
  15. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans around?

    Do you expect Mendy to start vs WH?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes - see my post above

      Open Controls
      1. Rondon9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Much appreciated bro

        Open Controls
  16. Quan MisTaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who would you start

    A) Rudiger v whu(a)
    B) Holding v eve(h)

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  17. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    What an awful performance from Chelsea.I can't understand what it's going on with Havertz and Ziyech.

    Open Controls
  18. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Do we think forster starts today ? Coming in for mendy

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Would have thought so

      Open Controls
  19. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Biggest transfer regret of the season is rapidly becoming failure to get Dunk in in 28 and then 29. Always had half an eye on 33 when I was looking at him.

    Now pondering whether he could still be a smart choice. Brighton are now simply living up to their defensive stats and a few more cs are quite plausible between now and season's end - only 37 looks like a no no for playing him.

    Laughable really that he's just dropped in price. His last 5 returns

    10
    6
    1
    8
    6

    Open Controls
  20. Pennywise
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    John W Henry makes first steps toward an apology. A win for fans. YNWA.

    https://youtu.be/-7ehhoj_SV4

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Don't believe a thing.Lies.Even when he apologised to Klopp and the staff said "your team..".

      Open Controls
  21. wulfrunian
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    If Fulham wins Burnley in gw35 then anything could happen in the last gw.

    Open Controls
  22. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How would you rate my WC?

    Schmeichel
    Trent/Castagne/Coady/Konsa
    Salah/Rashford/Greenwood/Trossard
    Watkins/Nacho

    Meslier/Lingard/Dallas/Kane

    I may switch Konsa with Lingard, but currently on Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Dunk in

      Castagne is really expensive for cs and limited attacking returns. Not convinced by Leicester defence in any event. Also if your'e not sold on Konsa this week I'm not sure how he stands up for the DGW where his fixtures look poorer.

      Open Controls
  23. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Morning guys, Im looking for guidance. My defence.

    Martinez, Forster
    Rudi, Holding, TAA, Regulion Alonso*
    I want to get rid of Alonso, who do you recommend to bring in for £5.7 ??

    A, a Wolves man,
    B, Dallas
    C, a Villa man. ( DGW )
    D, someone else

    Open Controls
  24. Fpl_elstatto
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    After 6 returns from our Differentials XI in GW32 (so far) we have just published our GW33 team.

    https://jumpersforgoalposts.info/fpl-gw33-differentials-xi/

    Are there any you are considering? Any we didn’t include?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.