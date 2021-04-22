302
Members April 22

What has happened to Bruno Fernandes’s form in FPL?

302 Comments
There was a time, not so very long ago, when there was a man in everybody’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team and his name was Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m).

Technically speaking, he was in all the good ones – 99% owned amongst the top 1,000 teams by the end of February. FPL at large has never quite forgiven him for the mortal sin of not having a fixture in Gameweek 1 and his overall ownership only nudged a mite over 60% at the height of his popularity.

These days, he’s in 84% of top teams and 57% overall, but as everyone prepares for the final frantic weeks of FPL many owners have become jittery. For a long time, his mere appearance on a football field seemed a virtual guarantee of at least six points and often many more, but his modest returns in the last four Gameweeks have had managers wondering whether that £11.6m could be invested more usefully.

So what has happened to his form, why might it have happened, and is he still worth holding on to despite his recent run?

Fernandes exploded onto the Premier League scene in the second half of last season. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) finished that campaign as the leading provider of FPL double-digit hauls with ten, but that took him 34 appearances at a rate of 29%. Fernandes managed six such scores in only fourteen matches at a rate of 43%, leading many to wonder if he could possibly repeat that this time around.

With six Gameweeks still to go, the Portuguese midfielder has already eclipsed De Bruyne’s marks from last year, amassing a league-leading 11 double-digit hauls at a rate of 37%. Only three other players have more than six such returns: Son Heung-min (£9.5m) with nine, Harry Kane (£11.8m) with eight and seven for Ilkay Gundogan (£5.8m). De Bruyne currently has six, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) has five and Raheem Sterling (£11.2m) four.

Yet take a look at Bruno’s History on his FPL Transfer page and you quickly notice that in his last seven league appearances he has only one goal, a very early penalty at Manchester City, and one assist when he picked up a loose clearance against Brighton, drove to the edge of the box and fed Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) who swept it home. He was once superlative, but has he simply gone off the boil?

If you lay out Fernandes’s FPL double-digit hauls for this season and then note how many games there were in between them when he didn’t haul, it looks like this:

1 match, Haul (H), 1, H, 2, H, H, H, 3, H, H, 1, H, 4, H, 2, H, 1, H, 4.

Seven of Bruno’s 11 hauls came in the early part of the season. The last time he hauled in back-to-back games was in Gameweeks 14 and 15. Since then, each haul is isolated and they have generally become less frequent. If there is a point where a decline happened, Gameweek 16 would seem to be where it began.

Using the player statistics in the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, it’s easy to contrast Fernandes’s performance up to Gameweek 15 with his performance afterwards. That second period contained a few more matches, so it makes sense to use averages for the comparison rather than bare totals.

302 Comments Post a Comment
  1. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Need help here, really unsure after a few disastrous weeks. 0.6itb 1ft

    Raph + Dias to Lingard + Dallas (-4) ? Suggestions?

    Meslier
    TAA Digne Coufal Lowton
    Salah Bruno Jota Raph
    Nacho Brewster*

    Areola** Dias** Kane** Son**

    Open Controls
    1. Lav
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Keep faith in Raph with that fixture swing. I would want Dias out. Coufal an issue I think too. Even Brewster - would want to try and work Bamford in for fixture swing too.

      Open Controls
  2. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Best option between Dallas, Pereira or Saiss for the coming weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Dallas.

      Open Controls
    2. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Saiss & Dallas dont have a DGW. Pereira does possibly.

      Open Controls
  3. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    why is it that ARS, CHE, LEI, MUN can all blank in 36?

    Open Controls
  4. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    New Pod Out

    https://twitter.com/lateriser12/status/1385224195240513540?s=20

    Open Controls
  5. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sell son for rash or siggy for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  6. SINGH
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    would people serious captain trent?

    Open Controls
    1. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      He's a good option but I will probably go Salah

      Open Controls
    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      40 points from his last 4 matches and home to Newcastle. He has to be in the mix doesn't he?

      Open Controls
      1. SINGH
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        But Newcastle have looked good attacking wise and they aren't conceding many goals. Fair enough though.

        Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Who is the best alonso replacement for this backline please?

    Taa alonso shaw dawson holding

    I'm looking at digne and castagne but opencto options. Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Rudiger

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I'm thinking about just going back to dallas

      Open Controls
  8. Lav
    • 4 Years
    4 hours ago

    Bottomed.

    1. Stones + Phillips + Mahrez --> TAA + Veltman/Alioski + Saka (-4)
    2. Phillips + Mahrez --> TAA + ESM

    Have Salah + Jota, so cannot just bin Stones & Mahrez and bring TAA in.

    Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Mendy forster
    TAA alonso shaw veltman holding
    Salah Bruno moura jota lingard
    Kane nacho vydra

    A) mendy to meslier
    B) alonso to dallas
    C) moura to JWP
    D) moura to greenwood
    E) save ft

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Forster to Sanchez.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Interesting idea, thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      D looks nice. Also like what GREENRED says

      Open Controls
  10. JBG
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which option is the best, for the long term :

    A) Areola + Lucas to 3.9 + Greenwood/Pogba - 4
    B) Lowton + Lucas + DCL to Phillips + Greenwood/Pogba + Ihenacho -8
    C) Dias + Lucas to Coufal + Pogba

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      C is -4 as well.

      Open Controls
  11. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Rate my fh team.

    Martinez (Sanchez)
    Taa-Castagne-Dunk (Coady,Holding)
    Salah-Mane-Bruno-Greewood-Trossard
    Vardy-Nacho (Brewster)

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy Boy
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Your team value must be pretty high. I'm also on FH and at the moment my XI is the same as yours minus Castgane and Mane. Starting to doubt the Man United double up though, and also whether it's worth doubling up on Brighton defence by playing Sanchez over Martinez.

      Open Controls
  12. Pep bites Kun
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Anyone got a clearer update on Phillips 'minor hamstring issue'? He's 75% on PL, but ruled out on another usually reputable source https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

    I currently have the options of:

    A. Transfer Phillips to TAA?
    B. Transfer Stones to TAA, thereby giving me double Liv def going forward, but no City def

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Been keeping a few clean sheets 50/50 but Trent is purchased for his A potential?

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Haven't seen any news, ESL shifted attention for a while.

      PremierInjuries aren't ITK, don't take anything from that

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Sterling to Rash or Greenwood -4?

    Thought about Salah but too many hits required!

    Mendy,
    Rüdiger, Shaw, Pereira, Trent
    Lingz, Jota, Bruno, Rashy/Greenwood
    Nacho, Watkins

    Martinez, Phillips, Kane, Son,

    .6

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Is Rashford injured?

      Open Controls
  14. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Will alonso start this weekend?

    Open Controls
  15. Gun gun
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Really wanna try siggy for a punt? Too brave?

    Open Controls
  16. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Posted on an old article 😆

    What would you do here? 2FTs and 0.1itb. Still got BB.

    Gundog >> Sub 5.9 to not lose the FT? Pereira perhaps? Any other nice ideas?

    Mendy
    TAA. Shaw. Coady. Rudiger
    Salah. Bruno. Jota. Lingard
    DCL. Iheanacho
    (Forster, Holding, Kane*, Gundog*)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yeah I like the gundo move

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gundo - > Trossard

      Open Controls
  17. JasonG123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Dias and Dawson to Shaw and Konsa for free?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Perhaps just the first and roll and FT

      Open Controls
      1. JasonG123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        I only have 9 this week 🙁

        Open Controls
  18. chrrizzy
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Aight guys, need your help.

    Doing my WC team and this is what I got planned as of now:
    Lloris - Romsdale
    Holding - Keane - TAA - Coady - Dias
    Salah - Jota - Lingz - Bruno
    Kane - Iheanacho - Watkins

    Question is:
    TAA + Watkins or Philips + Vardy

    Open to any other suggestions and thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Keane for me is a no. Everton been poor at the back and yes watkins and trent for me

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      TAA+Watkins

      Open Controls
  19. bitars
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Should i use my last ship FH with this team or take a -4 and save it for later?

    Martinez

    Digne, Dallas, Azpi

    Jota, Bruno, Lingard, Son*, Raphina*
    Watkins, Iheanacho,

    Pope, Kane*, Cancelo*, Reguillon*

    1FT 2,8 itb

    Could do Cancelo and Reguollon to Trent and Castagne for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Depends on how your going in your leagues. If your near the top of keep FH until the double just to try maximize your points.

      Open Controls
      1. bitars
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I am 30 points after the leader who got no chips left and a team similar to mine.

        Open Controls
        1. DangerFC
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          Save fh for the double and try maximize return. If you can keep it around 30 points or less until the double you can easily catch him.

          Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Team looks kind of weak for GW33 especially with no Salah , so I think I'd play FH. You can gain rank picking likes of Maddison, Castagen/Pereira/Fofanfa, Mané , Brigthon players, Greenwood. DGW35 is a bit of a damp squid from the looks of it

      Open Controls
  20. DangerFC
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Somehow both stones and white got sent off for me this gameweek!!
    Current defence targett, white, shaw, phillips

    Best stones replacement?
    7.2mill to play with

    Open Controls
    1. Ohh1454
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      robbo or castagne maybe

      Open Controls
  21. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Is Areola to Sanchez worth a hit ? Ederson other keeper

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  22. antis0cial
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Dias to...
    A) Dallas
    B) Pereira
    C) Shaw
    D) Saiss
    E) Other?

    Def: TAA Digne Coufal Lowton

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Thanks. I do have Meslier (+Areloa) which would mean Leeds def double up

        Open Controls
    3. Ch0udini
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Dallas, great fixtures GW34-38.

        Open Controls
    4. Ziko7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      What would you do?
      A: Neto and Dias to Greenwood and 4.5 DEF,
      B: Son to Greenwood and then in GW34 Bruno to Son,

      Don't want to get rid of Bruno against Leeds but would rather have Greenwood for the rest of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. Ziko7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          I forgot to add that A would be for a hit. Still worth it?

          Open Controls
    5. Louis Van Gaalstones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Someone could feasibly have had a team with 2 no show keepers (Mendy, Forster) 3 red card's (Dawson, Stones, Cash) and 4 injuries (KDB, Lingard, Kane, Lacazette) in one week - would be enough to never look at FPL again.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Lingard, what's up? Not yellow flagged in fpl team

        Open Controls
    6. Ch0udini
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Hi all!

        Mendy
        TAA Fofana Coady Holding
        Salah Jota Bruno ESR
        Nacho Welbeck

        Bench (all non playing this week): Forster Son Kane Reguillon

        Am I G2G, or need to take a -4 hit for one of the Spurs to secure 11 starting players?

        Open Controls
        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          Good to go, strong team

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Forster to Sanchez if you don't hear Mendy will start.

          Open Controls
        3. antis0cial
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Should be ok without a hit and hope Mendy or Forster starts

          Open Controls
      • Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Son to trossard for 1 week punt?

        Open Controls
      • Gun gun
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Mendy
        Alonso shaw taa saiss
        Mount salah saka lingard
        Nacho vydra

        Subs steer cresswell son kane

        Since alonso might be bench and vydra not nailed
        Sell son to who for -4?
        Siggy?
        Trossard?
        Rash?
        H2H opponent has greenwood so shall take a different person

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Greenwoid, Jota.

          Open Controls
      • Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Think I will be keeping Mendy... Tuchel explicitly said he is still #1. No reason to bench your #1 against your direct competition for CL places

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.