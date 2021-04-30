Injury updates on Kane, Raphinha and Rudiger in the Gameweek 34 team news

Ahead of tonight’s Fantasy Premier League deadline, we’ve got injury updates on all 20 top-flight teams in our weekly press conference summary.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V LEEDS UNITED

Liam Cooper remains unavailable as he serves the final match of a three-game ban, while Raphinha looks set to miss out after Marcelo Bielsa said that the winger was “in the last final stages before he is finally healed” but that it was “difficult to give a diagnostic of when he will be able to return”.

Rodrigo was declared injury-free by the Leeds boss, meanwhile, although Bielsa did urge caution regarding the Spaniard, saying that he was “healthy” but that it “doesn’t mean that he is fit to play”.

Adam Lallana has been recovering from a tight calf but boss Graham Potter hopes the veteran midfielder will be able to train on Friday and a judgement call on his involvement will then be made ahead of the weekend.

The Brighton head coach reported no other fresh concerns apart from that, with Ben White now free of suspension and Percy Tau (hamstring) “back in contention” after training all week.

MANCHESTER UNITED V LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that Liverpool’s fitness situation was “all the same” when asked if the Reds had any new injury concerns or if any of his sidelined players were ready to return, so we assume that Nat Phillips (hamstring), Divock Origi (muscle) and Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen) are still unavailable alongside long-term absentees Jordan Henderson (groin), Joel Matip (ankle), Virgil van Dijk (knee) and Joe Gomez (knee).

Anthony Martial (knee) and Phil Jones (knee) are Manchester United’s only two known absentees for the visit of Liverpool, with other team news thin on the ground following the Red Devils’ involvement in Europe on Thursday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ben Davies is Spurs’ only absentee for the visit of Sheffield United, with interim boss Ryan Mason confirming that Harry Kane had come through the EFL Cup final unscathed following his recent ankle injury.

Sander Berge (hamstring) will return to the Sheffield United squad this weekend, while Chris Basham (hamstring) could also be involved when the Blades head to north London after returning to training.

SOUTHAMPTON V LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers has no new injury concerns heading into the Friday evening game against Southampton, although Harvey Barnes (knee) and James Justin (knee) are out for the season and Wes Morgan (back) is “touch and go” to feature again in 2020/21.

Danny Ings (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (calf), Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee) are out of the game but Michael Obafemi (muscle) has come through a week of full training and may have an outside chance of a return on the bench against the Foxes.

CHELSEA V FULHAM

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knock) are Chelsea’s only absentees for the visit of Fulham, with Rudiger’s issue only minor nature and potentially only keeping him out for this one game.

Fulham loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss out as he is ineligible to face his parent club, while the clash at Stamford Bridge comes too soon for Tom Cairney despite his return to training following a troublesome knee injury.

Terence Kongolo (knee) is also out for the season but there was no fresh update on Marek Rodak (hand) or Kenny Tete (illness) in the broadcast section of Scott Parker’s press conference.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V ARSENAL

The availability of Alexandre Lacazette (hamstring) and Kieran Tierney (knee) for the trip to Newcastle remains unknown at the time of writing, with the pair said to be “in contention” for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Villarreal but ultimately not included in the matchday squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did make a return from illness as a late substitute in Spain but Mikel Arteta said after that match that the Gabon international was “still not at the level in his physique that he should be to start”.

Jamaal Lascelles (foot), Isaac Hayden (knee), Karl Darlow (knee) and Ryan Fraser (groin) are still sidelined for the Magpies, while loanee Joe Willock will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Matt Ritchie is expected to shake off a minor calf injury sustained in the draw with Liverpool last weekend, however, while Fabian Schar (match fitness) is “there or thereabouts” and could make the squad after playing 45 minutes for the under-23s on Monday.

Steve Bruce also reported that he thinks Callum Wilson “is ready” to start following a handful of substitute appearances.

EVERTON V ASTON VILLA

Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee) and Jack Grealish (shin) will all miss the trip to Everton but Dean Smith didn’t report any fresh injury concerns in his pre-match press conference and will be able to welcome back Matthew Cash from suspension.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) are Everton’s only absentees, with Michael Keane recovering from a minor hamstring injury that forced his no-show last Friday.

BURNLEY V WEST HAM UNITED

Robbie Brady (Achilles) and Kevin Long (calf) remain sidelined for Burnley, with Sean Dyche confirming that he had no new injury concerns ahead of Monday’s match.

David Moyes gave an ambiguous update on his injured players in Friday’s pre-match press conference, saying of Michail Antonio‘s recovery from a hamstring problem: “Michail is working with the physios and he’s been out on the grass, so I wouldn’t rule him out yet, but I don’t want to be ruling him in as well”.

On the subject of Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Declan Rice (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (unspecified), Moyes added that the Hammers would “try to get them all back if we can” without giving specific dates.

CRYSTAL PALACE V MANCHESTER CITY

John Stones serves the second match of a three-game domestic ban this weekend but Pep Guardiola didn’t report any fresh injury concerns for the trip to Crystal Palace,

James McArthur (calf) remains sidelined for the Eagles, while James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are all still short of match-readiness after lengthy lay-offs and will also likely sit out Saturday’s game; Tomkins, indeed, is set to feature for the under-23s on Monday.

Gary Cahill has recovered from a minor issue, however, so could reclaim his place at the heart of the defence.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) are out for the season, while Marcal (thigh) and Raul Jimenez (head) are also thought to remain sidelined for the trip to West Bromwich Albion.

That’s about all we know on the Wolves injury front, however, with Nuno Espirito Santo saying ominously on Friday that he had “many problems” but refusing to elaborate on the details as it would give “an advantage to our opponent”.

Joao Moutinho, who missed the crushing defeat to Burnley with a minor ankle problem, may be among the walking wounded.

Robert Snodgrass could be back to boost the options for West Brom, with Sam Allardyce having previously said that the winger could “be fit to train and be selected” for the visit of Wolves after an epidural.

