The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 34 Premier League action

OUTFOXED

You’ll struggle to find better than even money for a match between a Champions League-chasing side and a team who have conceded 14 goals in their last five matches.

But bet365’s enhanced odds list Leicester City at 2.020 to beat out-of-sorts, Danny Ings-less Southampton on Friday night.

A Foxes win and both teams to score is 3/1.

Given his superlative form, there are no surprises that a Kelechi Iheanacho first goal returns just 4/1.

So, looking elsewhere for that bit exra value, it’s worth a mention for Ayoze Perez at 6/1.

He has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has against any other side in the competition, with two hat-tricks against Saints boosting his total.

And heck, if he is again benched, at least you’ll get your stake back if the first goal flies in when he has not yet entered the field of play.

NIL-NIL DESPERANDUM

Five of Manchester United’s nine matches against the so-called ‘big six’ this season have ended 0-0 – including the reverse fixture against Liverpool in January.

The two clubs meet at Old Trafford on Sunday and have failed to produce a goal in four of their last nine Premier League clashes.

A repeat of the 0-0 scoreline when the old foes square off this Sunday is a cool 11/1 with bet365.

But the possibility of goalless action at least comes with a consolation offer with our bookmaking buddies, for anyone punting on a correct score or scorecast.

That’s because bet365 will refund stakes for new customers betting on certain markets if their game in question is a bore draw – the full details of which are listed below.

And as for the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 34, who is therefore assured of exacting retribution on his sellers due to the karmic laws of FPL: Bruno Fernandes is 6/1 to open the scoring against the Reds.

BRUCE’S PRICE IS RIGHT

There could be goals galore at the Gallowgate this weekend as Arsenal head north to face Newcastle United.

For starters, the Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League home games.

They have also scored and conceded in each of their last eight matches on Tyneside.

Both teams to score at 4/6 is a tempter, then.

Distracted by European endeavours and drifting towards mid-table obscurity, Arsenal are surely there for the taking.

So 3/1 for a Newcastle win looks generous, as does the 11/1 on an Allan Saint-Maximin first goal – the Frenchman was electric against Liverpool last weekend and has racked up seven shots in little more than 180 minutes in the last three Gameweeks.

