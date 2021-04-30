101
Scout Betting April 30

The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the Gameweek 34 Premier League action

101 Comments
Share

OUTFOXED

You’ll struggle to find better than even money for a match between a Champions League-chasing side and a team who have conceded 14 goals in their last five matches.

But bet365’s enhanced odds list Leicester City at 2.020 to beat out-of-sorts, Danny Ings-less Southampton on Friday night.

A Foxes win and both teams to score is 3/1.

Given his superlative form, there are no surprises that a Kelechi Iheanacho first goal returns just 4/1.

So, looking elsewhere for that bit exra value, it’s worth a mention for Ayoze Perez at 6/1.

He has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has against any other side in the competition, with two hat-tricks against Saints boosting his total.

And heck, if he is again benched, at least you’ll get your stake back if the first goal flies in when he has not yet entered the field of play.

Full-Time Result – Enhanced Prices

Take a bigger price on matches from the top competitions in England, the Champions League and Europa League.

NIL-NIL DESPERANDUM

Five of Manchester United’s nine matches against the so-called ‘big six’ this season have ended 0-0 – including the reverse fixture against Liverpool in January.

The two clubs meet at Old Trafford on Sunday and have failed to produce a goal in four of their last nine Premier League clashes.

A repeat of the 0-0 scoreline when the old foes square off this Sunday is a cool 11/1 with bet365.

But the possibility of goalless action at least comes with a consolation offer with our bookmaking buddies, for anyone punting on a correct score or scorecast.

That’s because bet365 will refund stakes for new customers betting on certain markets if their game in question is a bore draw – the full details of which are listed below.

And as for the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 34, who is therefore assured of exacting retribution on his sellers due to the karmic laws of FPL: Bruno Fernandes is 6/1 to open the scoring against the Reds.

Bore Draw Money Back

Refund for any Soccer game that finishes 0-0 at bet365.

Applies to losing pre-match bets on any Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time or Scorecast markets. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. New and eligible customers only.

BRUCE’S PRICE IS RIGHT

There could be goals galore at the Gallowgate this weekend as Arsenal head north to face Newcastle United.

For starters, the Magpies have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League home games.

They have also scored and conceded in each of their last eight matches on Tyneside.

Both teams to score at 4/6 is a tempter, then.

Distracted by European endeavours and drifting towards mid-table obscurity, Arsenal are surely there for the taking.

So 3/1 for a Newcastle win looks generous, as does the 11/1 on an Allan Saint-Maximin first goal – the Frenchman was electric against Liverpool last weekend and has racked up seven shots in little more than 180 minutes in the last three Gameweeks.

Each Way First Goalscorers

Place an Each Way First Goalscorer bet on any Soccer match.

If your player scores at any time during the game in 90 minutes play, we will pay you out at 1/3 odds for unlimited places.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 34

101 Comments
  Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Do we think Holding keeps his spot with Luiz back now?

    Open Controls
    DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      I am concerned about this as well, I also don't think he will start this week, my bench is looking poor 🙁

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would be worried he loses the spot, but Arteta is the manager so nothing is certain...

      Open Controls
  Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Sucks to be a non Son owner for the first time since GW17

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why did you get rid?

      Open Controls
      Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Had 10 playing last week, couldn't move on Kane/Masuaku/Phillips (didn't realize Alioski was an option) so Sonny went for Greenwood vs Leeds.

        Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I've learnt he only does well after you sell him. The points he accumulated from me not having him in my side is one of the main reasons I am behind in ML lol

      Open Controls
  focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Bench order look ok?

    Veltman - AWB - Jota

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jota - Veltman - AWB imo

      Open Controls
  Tinmen
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Folks, if I save a ft this week and then decide to free hit next week. Will I have 2ft the following week?

    Open Controls
    Sterling Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      no it will cancel the saved transfer

      Open Controls
      Tinmen
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't think so.

      Open Controls
    rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      'Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers will be lost. You will be back to the usual 1 free transfer the following Gameweek'

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules

      Open Controls
  Mogger11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Azpi > Castagne or B) Trossard to Perreira? Thanks.

    Open Controls
  Dirty_Harry
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is it crazy to transfer out Mendy and bring in Meslier? Got 2FT and not sure where to use one of them at this stage.

    Means losing Mendy for the double, but was going to bring in Meslier for 36 anyway?

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sounds a little bit crazy, yes

      Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd keep Mendy this week. I have him too. Slight risk of benching but only slight.

      Open Controls
      Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah this

        Open Controls
      Dirty_Harry
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm just not sure where to use one of the 2FT I have. So maybe it's R.James to someone, other than that my team is ok

        Open Controls
        Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Probably will come down to who you think has a better chance starting both games in the DGW out of James and Mendy (presuming they end up getting one)

          Open Controls
          Dirty_Harry
            • 11 Years
            just now

            My plan was to do the following:

            GW34: James > Alioski
            GW35: Jota + Vydra > Zaha + Benteke (hectic punt) - 7/8 potential DGWers
            GW36: Mendy > Meslier

            Open Controls
  as33
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Son or Kane to captain?

    Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Im going with Kane, have both

      Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane. EO would be a worry otherwise.

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd say Kane if you're protecting a lead and Son if you're chasing, couldn't really say one has looked better than the other recently

      Open Controls
  Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Kane the consensus C pick this week or are people going punty

    Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane is well ahead in the captain poll.

      Open Controls
      Thomas Magnum
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        True that, just feel sometimes with the captain poll people will pick the obvious choice then end up going someone else haha

        Open Controls
  AdamJ91
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT; 0 ITB.. Stuck on what to do, any advice is appreciated.

    Currently on this;

    Martinez
    Rudiger, Azpi, Coady, Dias
    Salah, Fernandes, Son, Jota
    Kane (c), Iheanacho

    (Fabri, Trossard, Bamford, Konsa)

    Open Controls
    Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Consider Bamford instead of Jota

      Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd probably start Bamford or at least have him first sub

      Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good to me. I'm keeping Jota for one more week. I'm a Liverpool fan and saw Jota rightly get hooked on 57 mins last week after stinking the place out. But he is still getting tons of big chances if he starts and has been clinical in the past. Even if he gets benched he will come on against utd when we inevitably end up chasing the game.

      Open Controls
  arndff_
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    FANTEAM

    Would you change anything within the team: starting XI / bench?

    Martinez
    TAA Dias Alonso Digne
    Salah Bruno Son Lingard
    Kane Nacho

    Button Dallas Trossard Jota

    Open Controls
    Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nothing really jumps out at me as being a problem, other than maybe looking to offload Alonso eventually but it's not a must right now I guess

      Open Controls
    Mogger11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Really strong team, especially going forward. Dallas on for Alonso if he doesn't play seems right to me.

      Open Controls
  Daghe Munegu
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really don't know if I need Kane ? It would be for a hit. 1ft 0.2 itb

    Mendy
    TAA Shaw Rudiger
    Salah Son Bruno Greenwood
    Vardy Nacho Vydra

    Button Fofana Jota Holding

    Open Controls
  HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG? 50 point deficit to make up on ML leader and running out of time!

    Martinez
    Castagne Dunk Holding
    Bruno Greenwood Salah Son Lingard
    Kane(c) Nacho

    Areola Watkins Dawson Phillips

    Open Controls
  _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Right to bench Jota over Watkins?

    Mendy
    TAA Rudiger Shaw
    Salah Bruno Lingard Son
    Kane Watkins Nacho

    Forster Jota Veltman Holding

    Open Controls
    subhojit123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yep

      Open Controls
  subhojit123
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Whom should i bench out of -

    1. Strujik (Double Leeds with Dallas)
    2. Lingard
    3. Jota (Double liverpool with Salah)

    Open Controls
  GE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Have 2FT

    1) Holding -> Coufal
    2) Vydra -> Davis this week, Holding -> Dallas next week

    Open Controls

