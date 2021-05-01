FPL focus on Calvert-Lewin and Watkins ahead of Double Gameweek 35

Fantasy Premier League managers will have their eyes on two centre-forwards as Everton host Aston Villa tonight.

The two clubs are set to play twice in Double Gameweek 35 and can offer some nicely-priced assets across the park.

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) are the already popular names, owned by 27.0% and 25.5% of managers worldwide.

The former has has just one attacking return since Double Gameweek 26 so will need to up his game tonight to convince new investors ahead of the next deadline.

By comparison, the cheaper Watkins has produced two goals and two assists in his last four.

The Villa man is supported by an attacking-midfield trio of Bertrand Traoré (£5.8m), Ross Barkley (£5.8m) and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.2m) at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile Matt Cash (£5.0m) returns to the side following suspension.

Michael Keane (£5.0m) also returns for the hosts after a leg injury but is fit enough only for a place on the bench.

Lucas Digne (£6.1m), Ben Godfrey (£5.0m), Mason Holgate (£4.8m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.9m) staff the back-four tonight with Allan (£5.2m) and André Gomes (£5.3m) protecting them.

According to Everton’s media team, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.9m) and Richarlison (£7.8m) will provide the width while James Rodríguez (£7.7m) will support Calvert-Lewin going forward.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Holgate, Coleman; A Gomes, Allan; Sigurdsson, Rodríguez, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin.

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; Luiz, McGinn; B Traoré, Barkley, El Ghazi; Watkins.

