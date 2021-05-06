Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman: The stand-out stats for Triple Gameweek 35

With Manchester United playing three times and another eight clubs featuring twice, Triple Gameweek 35 will be a pivotal part of our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) seasons.

So, with that in mind, I’m going to pull out some relevant player and team statistics ahead of Friday’s deadline.

It makes sense to focus on this week’s round of fixtures but I’m also keeping one eye on the run-in, with differentials at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur also making an appearance.

Shall we begin?

Earlier this week, I was fortunate enough to join fellow Pro Pundits Lateriser and Zophar on The FPL Wire.

We ran through all the teams involved in Triple Gameweek 35 and also talked targets for the run-in.

The chat complements this column and goes a bit deeper into some of the subjects covered, so if you’re into that kind of thing you can check it out via the link below:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT