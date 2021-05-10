128
Scout Notes May 10

Everton’s superior away form and Lingard’s lack of FPL returns assessed

West Ham United 0-1 Everton

  • Goal: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m)
  • Assist: Ben Godfrey (£5.0m)
  • Bonus: Calvert-Lewin, Godfrey x3, Yerry Mina (£5.5m)

A goal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and an eighth away clean sheet of the season for Everton’s backline saw the Toffees’ Double Gameweek 35 off to a satisfying start.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side next face Aston Villa on Thursday in a swift rematch of their Gameweek 34 meeting, while West Ham take a backseat until their Gameweek 36 encounter with Brighton.

WHILE THE CATENACCIO’S AWAY

Everton’s Jekyll-and-Hyde form sees them rank third in the Premier League table for away points and a lowly 15th for home results.

(tables from www.soccerstats.com)

Is there something to this disparity or merely “one of those things” that we can chalk up to chaos?

With 23 goals scored in both home and away matches, the key difference has been at the back.

HomeAway
Goals conceded27 (=16th)15 (=2nd)
Clean sheets2 (19th)8 (=2nd)

Speaking in March, Ancelotti hailed his backline when asked about the reason for Everton’s superior form on the road:

The defence. I think the key was that we were a little more focused defensively away, we were a little bit more scared or worried to play away and so we were more focused defensively. Most of our results away were down to a really good defence.

After that we have quality in the counter-attack, we have quality on set pieces – most of these victories were after set pieces.

Ancelotti’s comment about focus is perhaps the most pertinent here: the Toffees are top of the league for the fewest defensive errors (three) in away games but rank bottom for the same statistic in home matches (13).

There was only really one major scare against a below-par West Ham, with Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) striking the post and Jarrod Bowen (£5.9m) unable to tap home the rebound.

The Hammers, indeed, didn’t have a single shot on target.

All of the above bodes well for Thursday’s trip to Aston Villa, who will be without leading goalscorer Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) through suspension.

Everton’s decent away defensive record is also worth considering in Gameweek 38, for those managers mulling over a sentimental punt on Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) or indeed any other Manchester City asset.

CAL ZONE

Calvert-Lewin has been a streaky player ever since Ancelotti was appointed, with purple patches at the start of the Italian’s reign and the first 11 Gameweeks of 2020/21.

Back-to-back goals would potentially hint at another scoring run – a Villa side without a clean sheet in eight games is up next – and the ship hasn’t sailed for those Fantasy managers looking to pounce.

A home fixture against the division’s worst defence follows in Gameweek 36, with Wolverhampton Wanderers to come in the penultimate round of Premier League matches.

With Nuno Espirito Santo giving fringe players a chance in the run-in and his side looking defensively fragile against the might of Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton and Hove Albion in the last three Gameweeks, Wolves are there for the taking.

But the chances continue to come and go for Richarlison (£7.8m), whose eight-game goal drought has seen him rack up 17 shots in the box without any success.

STOP HAMMER TIME?

Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) blanked for the third match in a row, with his repeated dropping into a deeper position as much of a sign of frustration as his late booking for dissent was.

Perhaps Lingard is better suited to playing against the ‘bigger’ teams: all eight of his goals from open play have come in games when West Ham have been dominated in terms of possession and played on the counter-attack.

The Hammers scored four goals directly on the break (a league-high) from Gameweeks 22-30 but none since then.

West Ham’s possessionLingard’s attacking returns
GW22: AVL (a)43.9%2
GW23: FUL (a)39.2%0
GW24: SHU (h)46.2%1
GW25: TOT (h)30.8%1
GW26: MCI (a)36.9%1
GW27: LEE (h)34.3%1
GW29: ARS (h)36.5%2
GW30: WOL (a)33.9%2
GW31: LEI (h)36.7&2
GW32: NEW (a)65.2%1 (penalty)
GW33: CHE (h)44.1%0
GW34: BUR (a)56.1%0
GW35: EVE (h)68.6%0

The loanee’s phenomenal rate of attacking returns was always going to be unsustainable over a significant period of time and it was inevitable that there would be some regression to the norm.

But he did at least have some good underlying numbers to back up his superb initial form for West Ham (joint-third among midfielders for shots in the box from Gameweeks 22-32), figures that have since tumbled in an admittedly small sample of games.

At least Brighton and Southampton, two of the Hammers’ three remaining opponents, are in the top ten for possession in 2020/21 and may offer more opportunities to Lingard and co on the counter.

DAWSON CREAKING

At the back, West Ham are without a clean sheet in seven matches – and it’s no surprise that Declan Rice (£4.7m) has missed all of them.

We’ve been treated to the sight of both Mark Noble (£4.5m) and Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) in the double pivot alongside Tomas Soucek (£5.2m) recently but even those two players are now injured, with Lanzini suffering a thigh strain on Sunday.

Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m) also limped off during the game, with David Moyes confirming that the former merely had a dead leg:

Lanzini had an injury at the top of his thigh and it looks as if it is the top of his thigh or a groin strain that he had before.

Cressie, I think, was a dead leg, which won’t be so bad if that is the case.

Declan [Rice] – I am not putting a time on it yet, I can’t do that just now.

There could be goals aplenty when Brighton face West Ham in Gameweek 36, then, with the Seagulls potentially without two of their own key defenders.

West Ham United XI: Fabiański, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell (Fredericks 59), Souček, Lanzini (Bowen 43), Fornals, Lingard, Benrahma (Yarmolenko 73), Antonio.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Mina (Holgate 62), Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Davies, Digne, Sigurdsson (Delph 85), Richarlison (King 84), Calvert-Lewin

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Thoughts on Bruno+Nacho >> Son+Bamford (-4)

    Forster
    TAA. Ward
    Salah. Jota. ASM
    Kane. DCL
    (Mendy. Shaw. Nacho. Bruno. Greenwood. Holding. Rudiger)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Big Ronnie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Looks good. Will probably do something similar myself. can't decide between Son or Bale and Bamford or Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nice. Antonio in place of Bam?

      Open Controls
  2. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Dallas or Cresswell until the end of the season?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How does this free hit look?

    Ederson
    TAA / Dallas / Digne
    Salah / Mahrez (c) / Son / Foden / Bale
    DCL / Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      id be worried they are saving Foden for ECL. He is definitely first 11 right now i feel.

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pep isn't gonna not play his entire first team for the next few weeks, they'd be completely out of match practice for the final.

        Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Like the Bale pick...not so much Foden

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I hope you have a good bench to cover Mahrez and Foden.

      Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    For next GW:

    A- DCL (have Siggy)
    B- Bamford
    C- Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Ch0udini
        29 mins ago

        Antonio

        Brighton defense in shambles without Dunk.

        Open Controls
      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Phil Foden (20)
      Mason Greenwood (19)
      Jude Bellingham (17)
      Bukayo Saka (19)
      Callum Hudson-Odoi (20)
      Trent Alexander-Arnold (22)
      Reece James (21)
      Aaron Wan-Bissaka (23)
      Mason Mount (22)
      Declan Rice (22)
      Marcus Rashford (23)
      Jadon Sancho (21)

      Open Controls
      1. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        How did the last golden generation turn out for that small overcrowded rainy island?

        Open Controls
        1. Half Blood Quince
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          It's coming home.

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yea of course it is.

            Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Atlantis?

          Open Controls
        3. Big Ronnie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Mismanagement and forcing the best player to play out of position rather than building the team around him

          Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Slight double take to see Rash is only 23.

        Guess his crusading exploits has tricked me into thinking that he's some kind of an elder statesman.

        Open Controls
    3. FPLShaqiri
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Best goalkeeper for the run in? Tempted to go Pope for certain starts, saves and bonus. Also considering Ederson and McCarthy (Forster will be on my bench)

      Open Controls
    4. Fergiesarmy
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      If you could wildcard this week so set yourself up for the last 3 weeks. What would it look like?

      Open Controls
      1. Brimble82
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        That's what I'm on!
        But I am BB'ing - so probably different to what many others would do.
        Looks like this (though ??? remain)

        Meslier/Forster
        Dallas/TAA/Digne/Dawson/xxx
        Salah/Bruno/Son/ESR/xxx
        DCL/Antonio/Wilson

        Where the xx's are either Phillips&Mahrez or Robertson&Raphinha
        BB37 and then drop Digne>Fodder & DCL>Sergioooooooooooooo for a final GW of fun with Kun!

        What would yours be?

        Open Controls
        1. Fergiesarmy
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          What do you think of the below

          Ederson / Forster
          R. Williams, Philips, Digne, Stones, 3.8
          Foden, Son, Salah, Lingard, willock
          Kane, DCL, Antonio

          Then son /salah to Bruno next week?

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Williams is a risk - looked slow against Saints and I fear Fabinho may take his spot.
            Love Foden - but not sure if he'll be ringfenced for CL.
            Willock is an interesting shout - I've gone Wilson, but it's very much at the expense of me being able to afford Kane AND Son. But because I am BB37, I need to share the wealth.

            Assume the 3.8 is Mitchell.

            And not sure I'd move either Son or Salah out for Bruno. All three have good fixtures. Could backfire.

            Open Controls
          2. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            No Taa or Robbo
            Don't like the pool mix and that def at all
            Don't like Foden and WillOck
            Rest is fine

            Open Controls
            1. Brimble82
              • 2 Years
              just now

              So... a summary of what I said.
              What are your thoughts on mine above?

              Open Controls
    5. VaVaVoom14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      How’s this for my free hit team. Would appreciate any potential improvements I could make?

      Guita
      Trent Dallas Digne
      Salah(c) Son Foden Mahrez Jota
      Calvert Kane

      (Forster Mitchell Davis Johnson)

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Depends how sure you are of Foden and Mahrez both starting cos your bench is pretty poor.

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 10 Years
          just now

          And Jota.

          Open Controls
      2. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        If Fulham are relegated tonight, switch Guita to McCarthy. His ownership in the higher ranks will be minuscule and I think a better chance of a clean sheet, especially if Grealish is back as some are speculating.

        Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Mahrez Foden Jota doubts.

        Open Controls
    6. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      If only I put as much time and effort into my work, marriage, kids etc. as I do my Free Hit squad.

      But why the hell would I want to do that?

      A) Dallas & Mane
      B) Robertson & Bale

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        B

        Can see Mane scoring but I can't see him blitzing it and I'd assume that you're after the big rush to make up for the alimony and child support payments when collecting the dole.

        Open Controls
        1. Phil's Stamps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Too right, it can't all be for nothing 🙂

          Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Guba
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    7. Bartowski
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Are people prioritizing removing Man U players as they have less games or is the consensus to just go with fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        It's not just less games, it's the closeness of the EL final after GW38 (3 days I believe). No point in OGS to risk key players in the final week, and probably not against a likely regulated Fulham in 37.

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Good point, hadn't realised that.

          Open Controls
      2. Phlajo
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Probably losing Rashford this GW, but probably going to stick with Bruno till the end. It just seems that OGS is playing him every game, so I'll give him a 50% chance for a start in 38, even though there's a final 3 days after

        Open Controls
    8. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Martinez
      Dallas, TAA, Digne
      Salah, Jota, Son, Lingard, Gundo
      Bamford, Kane

      Subs: Sanchez, Struijk, Targett, Iheanacho*

      Best move?
      A. Iheanacho > DCL (-4)
      B. Gundo > Greenwood FT next week

      Open Controls
    9. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Martinez (Meslier)
      TAA Dallas Ward Veltman* (Fofana)
      Son Lingard Jota (Greenwood Bruno)
      Kane Watkins (Nacho)

      1FT £0.2m Currently only have 10 starters and Veltman doubtful.

      1) Bruno + Greenwood > Salah + Raphinha (-4)
      2) Nacho > Antonio/Bamford (means no Salah and risk of 10 if Veltman out)
      3) Greenwood + Nacho > Raphinha + DCL (-4) (no Salah)
      4) Something else?

      Which keeper:
      a) Martinez (cry)
      b) Meslier (bur)

      Open Controls
    10. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Aside from the ? Over veltman team is ok shape

      Martinez
      Velt Phillips Dallas Coleman
      Salah jota son lingard
      Dcl Kane

      Azpi Bruno nacho

      But clearly 1 no appearance and I’m done for

      Thinking of moving azpi on.... any suggestions?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I would probably keep Azpi, just for covering Chelsea CS in 37 and 38. (If Veltman is fit).

        Otherwise you may go for a punt on Stones

        Open Controls
    11. tricpic
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A) Shaw to Dallas
      B) Greenwood to Raph
      C) Nacho to Bamford
      Which to go for?

      Open Controls
      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        Depends on the rest of your team, but in isolation, probably C

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Guba
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Flip a coin, literally any of those could pay off. C for me just about.

        Open Controls
    12. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Anything worth a hit here? 3.8m itb.

      Pickford
      Taa Dallas ward
      Salah son siggy zaha lingard
      Dcl Watkins

      Mendy castagne Shaw nacho

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nope, g2g.

        How is GW going? Got any close to 5k?

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Really solid team that

        Could make an argument for moving Zaha on if you're in risk taking mode. Could easily have had a couple of assists but if RH keeps his selection consistent with him noticeably wider then there's not much direct goal threat likely. But as Villa are so porous I'd hold. The only other possible one I see is Lingard. But again Brighton defence without Dunk and Veltman looks accessible.

        Bale would be the most likely upside punt with two nice looking home games to come in 36 and 37.

        Open Controls
    13. Bob_the_builder
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Best move for next week?
      A) Bruno to Salah
      B) Maguire to Dallas
      C) Nacho to DCL

      Leaning towards C so far.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Depends who you've got coming off the bench if Maguire is ruled out.

        Open Controls
        1. Bob_the_builder
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Maguire has a blank next week. Would have 3 playing Defenders in TAA, Digne and Coufal. Need to make one move and replace one of the 4 players with a BGW to get a full playing 11.

          Open Controls
          1. TheAbear53
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            It's not an actual team you're laying out so I wouldn't get hung up on the number 11... focus on quality, it seems like you already have it

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Interesting perspective. I was thinking along the lines of atleast get playing 11 to improve the odds of returns but yes that's a valid way to look at it too.

              Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            D looks OK for GW36, and the remainder of the season even if Mcguire is ruled out. So C but see how he looks in the second part of the double first, Bamford is an alternative who has three good fixtures remaining.

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yes Leeds is a concern especially because the guy I am chasing has their fabled 3 but need to try someone else if I am were to make up some ground.

              Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    14. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      anybody eyeing up Bale this week? He likes his home comforts and has 2 home games coming up against obliging defences.

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hmm I was considering Bruno to Son.
        Bruno to Bale doesn’t feel right

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        I have Kane and Son. I am still considering Bruno to Bale because of his home form. The other option I have is Nacho to Antonio.

        Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I wasn't planning for him, but given Dunk is now done-for, I have an opening for a team with a good defensive fixture next week (Everton) so have jumped on Digne again (god help me).

        Need the funds, so Bale over Son. Quiet game last time but good to hear he's better at home.

        Open Controls
    15. wulfrunian
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think that Carlo Ancelotti as a manager has never finished outside top 6.Do you think that he can do it again?

      Open Controls
      1. Bob_the_builder
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        He certainly has the fixtures. Even City away can be good for them.

        Open Controls
      2. Guba
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Think it's between them and West Ham, rest of the top 6 feel pretty decided. Pool fixtures just as good and more team quality.

        Open Controls
    16. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Given West Ham & Liverpool's fixtures, nope don't think so.

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably you are right but not so sure on Leicester's fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah but I'm not sure that makes Leicester drop out of Top 6. Possible but unlikely.

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I guess that Eve will win SUtd and Wolves so if they win Villa on Thursday anything could happen.

            Open Controls
    17. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Best move here? I'm thinking go Nacho to DCL and benching Lingard. Anything better out there?

      Martinez
      TAA, Digne, Dallas, Targett
      Salah, Son, Raphina, Lingard
      Kane, Bamford

      Bench: Areola, Nacho, Rudi, Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Looks the best move. I've done the same. Blank & CHE is not great for Nacho. TOT might be, but DCL can hopefully outscore till then.

        Open Controls
      2. Toughie
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good move but bench Targett not Lingard

        Open Controls
        1. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeah, agreed

          Open Controls
    18. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Need these boys to do me proud next week...

      Martinez
      TAA / Digne / Dallas
      Salah / Bale / Lingard / Jota
      Kane / DCL / Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is my idea or Lingard played deeper vs Everton?

        Open Controls
      2. TheDragon
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        That looks very good

        I’ve got a defence of Philips, Coady, Veltman - I want to cry

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Transferring out Coady last week felt so good, it was a miracle I got 2 cleansheets from him, they were terrible both of the games.

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thank you. Someone who watched 😆

            Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I was betting on Dunky. Ruined me!

          Open Controls
    19. Finding Timo
        32 mins ago

        Who to lose a) rudiger b) shaw or c) holding? Ta

        Open Controls
        1. Prison Mike
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A or C

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
              just now

              Yeh cheers agree as I think shaw be good for GW37

              Open Controls
        2. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Well that was a rollercoaster...

          Mendy, clean sheet wipe out, about to get a 1 pointer, Aguero decides to try and take the mick, double figure haul.
          Dunk, early goal, threatening another, looking good for double figures, red card out of nowhere, gives me a headache for BGW.
          Watkins, didn't expect anything from this game, great late penalty assist, now banned for the better fixture.

          Got to love FF.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            and by rollercoaster, i mean oblivion.

            Open Controls
        3. Bob_the_builder
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Was wondering what could have been for United this season if they hadn't dropped points against the likes of SHU, Palace, WBA and Arsenal. What should be the top signing priority for next season? Continue with the Sancho pursuit or someone else?

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            defence still looks like an issue, they seem to score enough goals. The Traore goal yesterday was sunday league defending from Lindelof.

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              A move for Ramos perhaps? 😛

              Open Controls
            2. Louis Van Gaalstones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              That's a bit unfair, he gets a touch on the ball but it bounces kindly for Traore, and he's pushing him out wide - he hits facing the wrong way into the only spot he could score, pretty flukey.

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                it's not unfair, he has the chance to clear the ball and takes a lazy touch back in to Traore's path. You can't afford to do that at the top level.

                Open Controls
                1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Admittedly he could have gone to ground to get a better touch but he's already at a stretch trying to get it, I think it was more luck than poor play.

                  Open Controls
                2. Bennerman
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  But you called it 'Sunday league'. Now you're saying it's not 'top level'.

                  I think you have to admit that, while it might not have been great, it was unfair the way you described it. You exaggerated quite a bit, for effect

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    it was awful defending. categorise it how you like.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Louis Van Gaalstones
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Agree to disagree I suppose, I don't think it was awful defending personally.

                      Open Controls
          2. Louis Van Gaalstones
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            I think a CDM is the most vital of all the spots, McFred are complete liabilities (Fred especially, Shahktar must still be laughing).

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Bissouma is a popular option among those who think CDM is the top priority.

              Open Controls
          3. Boss Hogg
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            It'll never happens because he is Leeds through and through, but Kalvin Philips would make a big difference to this United team.

            Open Controls
          4. Guba
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Think they need a replacement for Fred and someone like Kane would massively elevate them with the chances they create. Wonder if Bruno would give up penalties for Kane chasing the all time scorer record to have a more competitive team.

            Open Controls
            1. Bob_the_builder
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Bruno is a team player so I don't think he would have any problems. Winning matters more to him over individual accolades.

              Open Controls
          5. diesel001
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Need a (quick) CB, DM, RW, FW.

            Henderson
            AWB ????? Maguire Shaw
            ????? McTominay
            ????? Fernandes Rashford
            ?????

            De Gea
            Williams Bailly Tuanzebe Telles
            Matic Fred
            James VDB Martial
            Greenwood

            Open Controls
            1. Guba
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Pogba doesn't make either team? Looks like Ole prefers him LW over Rash these days.

              Open Controls
          6. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Bigger issue for me was all those unadventurous 0-0s in big matches - top sides normally do drop points to lower table sides in any given season. Expecting 100% against the bottom 10 isn't realistic.

            Other one is over reliance on Bruno - he'll end up playing well over 60 times this season when you factor in Portugal too. That simply isn't sustainable.

            Open Controls
        4. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Mahrez or Bale or both?

          Open Controls
          1. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            Bale if you have to. Neither for me

            Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Mahrez is so good, but what confidence do you have that he plays. too risky for me, but i'm a coward.

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Just feel that Pep needs to keep his best team playing together before the final so I think Mahrez, Foden, Gundogan and KDB (if fit) start against Newcastle.

              Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Same issue

            Pretty sure Mahrez gets Newcastle and one of 37/38 and that would satisfy me with a decent bench. Think I may go there before Bale. Just suspicious of Spurs.

            Open Controls
          4. Guba
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            I like Mahrez potentially as a one week punt but requires having a good bench alternative. Don't think I'd go for both.

            Open Controls
        5. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Martinez
          Digne Dallas Dunk
          Salah Fernandes Jota Lingard Ward-Prowse
          Kane Watkins

          Areola Maguire Iheanacho Shaw
          1ft 0itb

          Initial plan was Fernandes and Iheanacho to Son and Antonio (-4). And then Maguire to Trent the week after.

          A) stick with plan and field 10
          B) Fernandes and Dunk to Son and Phillips (blocks Trent, get Antonio next week).

          Open Controls
        6. Boss Hogg
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Do we think Bowen starts for West Ham this week (36)?

          Open Controls
          1. Guba
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            After playing the same team twice in a row you'd feel that it's less likely, Moyes clearly thinks he knows his best 11. After losing though who knows. Get Antonio if you want to punt on West Ham I'd say.

            Open Controls
          2. Boss Hogg
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            Problem is I punted on Bowen last week!
            It'll cost me 4 to switch him, but with nothing on the bench I think I will have to.

            Open Controls
            1. Guba
              • 5 Years
              just now

              That's a tough one. I think I'd just hold him than take a -4 but go with your gut, he had a golden opportunity to score but fluffed it.

              Open Controls
        7. Ohh1454
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          After this week could ASM be a good differential for final two weeks ?

          Open Controls
          1. Guba
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Could be but I'd prefer Wilson

            Open Controls
          2. Athletico Underachieving
              1 min ago

              Think I’m going to. For various reasons Wilson is going to leave me weaker in GW38 but ASM could be fun...

              Open Controls
          3. Oooo Matron
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Thoughts on this - 8?
            Bruno to Mane
            Ihenacho to DCL
            Greenwood to Raphina
            Maguire/Fofana to Coufal

            Current team:
            Forster
            TAA Maguire Dallas
            Salah Son Greenwood Bruno Lingard
            Kane Davis

            Subs: Mendy, Fofana, Ihenacho, Holding

            Open Controls
          4. Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Best option;

            A) Greenwood, Iheanacho > Lingard Antonio (keep Bruno)

            B) Bruno, Iheanacho > Son, DCL (keep Greewood)

            Thanks guys.

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.