Veltman a doubt for Blank Gameweek 36 as Dunk and Maupay incur suspensions

VELTMANIA

It will be a nervous wait for Joel Veltman (£4.4m) owners to see if the defender is fit for next weekend.

With only eight fixtures taking place in Blank Gameweek 36, those holding Veltman would have been hoping for appearance points at a bare minimum.

But his no-show on Sunday sparked concerns about his availability for this Saturday’s clash with West Ham United.

Albion boss Graham Potter said of the Dutchman, who is owned by almost 15% of the top 10,000 FPL managers:

We hope [that he will be back for West Ham, it was just a tight calf, a strain on it. He has an outside chance he could be back for West Ham.

DUNKING OFF EARLY

Lewis Dunk (£4.9m) put his ownership through the ringer on Sunday afternoon, heading in a fine opener for Brighton in the first half before seeing red early in the second.

The 9.1% who do have Dunk in their teams are now likely to need an exit plan, with the Brighton captain suspended for Blank Gameweek 36 and Gameweek 37.

The Seagulls’ next opponents, West Ham, could be set to take on a Brighton side missing two first-choice defenders if Veltman fails to make the tie.

That could be good news for owners of or investors in players such as Michail Antonio (£6.4m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.6m).

Brighton lost another first-team player to suspension after the final whistle, as Neal Maupay (£5.9m) saw red following a post-match melee.

Potter said:

I was walking off at the end so I didn’t see what happened but if Neal has been sent off, then it’s something he needs to learn from.

OIL TYCOON

Wolves’ slippery-armed substitute Adama Traoré (£6.0m) caused havoc for Brighton’s ten men on his introduction, racking up three attempts on goal in 30 minutes as he fired home a leveller for Wolves.

“Adama totally changed the game.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“The boys defended quite well and gave everything but it was too much for us in the end. They had a lot of pressure but not too many chances, but then Traoré came on and stretched the game for Wolves.” – Graham Potter

The only player to take more shots than Traoré at Molineux was Morgan Gibbs-White (£4.9m), who missed an open-goal opportunity late on before smashing in a winner as added time began.

Wolves encounter Tottenham Hotspur (a), Everton (a) and Manchester United (H) in their final three fixtures of the season. That will leave FPL interest limited to their opponents, who will take on a side that have struggled to convince in the last five Gameweeks despite facing a quintet of sides below them in the table.

A further deterrent is that, with a mid-table finish now assured, Santo has begun some end-of-season rotation and is seemingly giving run-outs to his fringe players: Traore, Romain Saiss (£4.9m), Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) were the four regulars who made way on Sunday, with the likes of Gibbs-White, Ki-Jana Hoever (£4.4m) and Max Kilman (£3.9m) handed run-outs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Ait-Nouri, Kilman, Coady, Hoever; Neves (A Traoré 61′), Moutinho; Podence (Willian José 71′), Vitinha (Dendoncker 77′), Gibbs-White; F Silva.

Brighton & Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Burn, Webster, Dunk, White; Bissouma, Gross; Trossard (Mac Allister 58′), Maupay, Jahanbakhsh (Moder 58′); Welbeck (Zeqiri 77′).

