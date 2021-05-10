The best Leeds players for the end of the FPL season

Leeds have come through a series of difficult fixtures in the last few weeks but their fixtures take a significant swing for the better from Gameweek 36 onwards.

After an impressive win over Spurs on Saturday, their assets have become prime targets for the run in, especially as it coincides with a return to fitness of some key individuals.

We asked the Scout Network for their thoughts on the best Leeds picks for the last three Gameweek’s of the season.

With so many mid-priced strikers available to us for the last three Gameweeks, Patrick Bamford (£6.3m) may go under the radar. However, a goal against Spurs may just have boosted his confidence, and his post-match interview suggested he was keen to get as many goals as he can before the season ends. Raphinia (£5.4m) is also back from injury and chipping in with an assist during his 32-minute cameo, he could be a great budget pick given the last three fixtures for Leeds. FPL Nymfria

Since selling him on my Wildcard ahead of what on paper looked like a series of tough fixtures, Stuart Dallas (£5.2m) has registered three goals and a clean sheet. With fixtures against Burnley, Southampton and West Brom to end the season there is a good possibility of multiple clean sheets and attacking returns for the defender now playing every minute in midfield. He is returning to my team for Gameweek 36. Jack Harrison (£5.4m) has really impressed me over the last few Gameweeks. He was fourth for chances created after the first nine games of Gameweek 35. Whilst Harrison hasn’t registered the attacking points that his performances have promised he was incredibly unlucky in Gameweek 35 and could be a great differential for the run-in. FPL Family

Raphinha was welcome sight when he made his return from injury in Gameweek 35, providing an assist too. With six goals and eight assists this season, he offers Leeds something they don’t get from any of their other attacking midfielders. I think he could have a strong finish to the season now he’s back against teams with little to play for With 10 clean sheets in 34 matches Illan Meslier (£4.7m) has had a great season. While Dallas is the standout defender option due to him being out of position, Meslier is great for save points averaging four saves per game, the second best in league. He is also joint-second, behind Emiliano Martinez (£5.4m), for bonus points among goalkeepers. So Meslier offers plenty of ways to pick up points besides Clean Sheets. El Statto

There is a urban legend that is very believed among French football fans, that because of the low rotation and the very physically demanding play, all Bielsa teams are more tired than the others come April and by May they finish absolutely burned out. With this in mind and with Leeds mid-table with little to fight for, I currently have no Leeds player in my team now.



However, the last four matches, including draws with Manchester United and Liverpool as well as a victory over Spurs, prove that I was wrong, and I will probably re-integrate one player in Gameweek 36. Dallas, a £5.2m defender playing all of his minutes as a midfielder, cannot be a bad call. But Bamford is my main target. While he does not seem at his best fitness, he is always well positioned on the field, and with Kelechi Inehanacho (£6.3m) offering no fixture in Gameweek 36, he is a great third striker or even a second one for your teams. FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

The latest Scout Network podcast, Scout The Gameweek, hosted by FPLFamily‘s Sam was released last week. Sam was joined by Adam, Nick and Greg from the FPL Experiment Podcast to look back on what turned out to be Blank Gameweek 34 and ahead to Triple Gameweek 35.

This week Sam will be joined by FPL Nymfria to review Gameweek 35 and look ahead to Blank Gameweek 36.

FPL Nymfria – Nymfria’s latest preview video looked at her wildcard and bench boost ahead of Triple Gameweek 35, as well as shinning the spotlight on the Trending Transfers and some of the player picks to consider.

El Statto – FF Scout’s new Content Support writer Duncan (Statto99) provided his insights into how to approach the Triple Gameweek for Manchester United this week. There was also a great statisical analysis article looking at how to set up your squad for the run in.

FPL Froggies – Have released their newest podcast episode – Episode 29.

