Pro Pundits May 11

Planning for Blank Gameweek 36 and beyond as FPL season winds to close

236 Comments
In two weeks, the 2020/21 season will be over and Fantasy Premier League managers can stop checking their overall rank every time a goal is scored or a save is made.

Once the season finishes it will be a great moment to reflect on the highs and lows, good decisions and bad decisions, of a season like no other.

For me, there is always one chip that I look back on as an opportunity wasted, normally the Free Hit. However, this season, it will be my Bench Boost.

Over the course of the season I have benched 323 points. Every week there seems to be at least one player who returns and never makes it in to my starting 11.

Of course, the one week that I played my Bench Boost chip, Gameweek 35, Brighton lose their clean sheet resulting in a one point appearance from Robert Sanchez (£4.6m), Joel Veltman (£4.4m) picks up a calf injury which was unknown prior to the deadline on Friday and missed out altogether and Jesse Lingard (£6.6m) registered a single point.

The saving grace is potentially Seamus Coleman (£4.9m), who at time of writing, has already registered six points as a result of Everton’s clean sheet. He also has the potential to increase that in the second match of the Toffees’ double against Aston Villa on Thursday evening.

The Bench Boost chip, I had hoped, would secure the points needed to finally make the top 50k stick. The last few Gameweeks have seen me yo-yo in and out, leaving me seven points away from the top 50k after six players failed to play any part in Gameweek 34.

Ahead of Gameweek 36, I know have some all important decisions to make if I am going to make a top 50k finish, or hopefully better, this season.

When making my plans for Gameweek 35, I was also very much focused on Blank Gameweek 36. I made the conscious decision not to triple-up on Manchester United assets, given that I already owned two of them, two Leicester and one Arsenal player who don’t have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 36.

The Leicester fixture-swing after their Blank Gameweek, means that I am happy to sell Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) who has now failed to keep a clean sheet in his last three Premier League fixtures, even though he has registered a goal in that period.

Selling his team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.3m) is a more painful decision. The Nigerian international has been the height of consistency so far, returning in his last five Premier League matches. However, Blank Gameweek 36, followed by the league’s best defence in Chelsea in Gameweek 37 means he has to make way.

I decided against taking a -4 for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) in Gameweek 36 as a result of wanting to hold Harry Kane (£11.8m) for Spurs’ final games of the season and already owning two Double Gameweek players in Iheanacho and Ollie Watkins (£6.5m). Although the plan was always to bring him in ahead of Everton’s Gameweeks 36 and 37 fixtures against Sheffield United and Wolves.

In planning for Gameweek 36, its essential in my view to look beyond this week right through until the end of the season.

My team already contains three Liverpool players and so with them sat top of the Season Ticker that puts me in a good position for the final three matches. It also provides me with a great set and forget captain option in Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) for the run-in.

I also own Lingard who, whilst he has show a dip in form since the return of Michail Antonio (£6.4m) and when Said Benrahma (£5.9m) starts, has a great set of fixtures and West Ham have real motivation with the push for European football as well as Lingard’s own focus on a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

This leaves me with Leeds, who I currently have no players from, as well as Everton and Spurs to potentially target over the next three Gameweeks.

Ahead of Gameweek 36 I will also be keeping an ear out for news on injured Veltman, as if he is unlikely to start I will need to take a minus four to ensure that I have a full 11 starting.

Reluctantly, Iheanacho will be sold for Calvert-Lewin (as long as Calvert-Lewin comes through the second match of Double Gameweek 35 unscathed), Dallas will replace Castagne, and if Veltman is out I will have a straight choice between replacing him and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£5.1m) however with Arsenal’s fixtures remaining after the blank being against Crystal Palace and Brighton, Saka could be a great differential.

The press conferences at the end of this week will hopefully shed some light on what the right transfer is, if indeed a third transfer is needed. One thing is certain, fielding 11 players for me will be the right thing, even if that means taking only my second -4 of the season.

  1. Egg noodle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    113 penalties this season is a new PL record, beating the previous record of 112 in 2006-2007.

    And Penandes isn't done yet...

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Another 2 penalties for him just this Gameweek 😉

      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I dreamt Man U won tonight's game 7-2 with a Bruno hat trick (2 pens). Don't know about the other scorers though. Hopefully not Greenwood x4

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Yeah it was the easiest bet there’s ever been. Surprised it’s taken this long.

  2. Bavarian
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A - Vardy -Brewster >>> DCL-Bamford
    B- Vardy - Brewster - JWP >>> Antonio - DCL - Rafinha (-4)

    1. Gromit
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

  3. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    With Wilson out does it worth to do Mendy to Ederson for GW36

    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I wouldn't let Wilson being fit or not change too much of my thinking when it comes to Man City defence.

  4. Saosin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best defenders season out?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      TAA and Digne

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Coufal if you are on a budget

    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Dallas

    4. Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      TAA and Robbo

  5. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Bottomed

    On FH, A or B? (to join Salah & Kane)

    A) Mane + Foden/ Lingard
    B) Son + Bale

    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Same kind of problem

      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Solution plz 🙂

    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Son and Foden?

      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers

    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Son Lingard

      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Lingard or Foden is the dilemma

  6. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Help:

    A Mahrez
    B Foden

    1 Son
    2 Bale

    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A1

      1. Bavarian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        This

  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Bench one on Free Hit -

    Antonio vs BRI AWAY
    or
    Foden vs NEW AWAY

    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench Antonio

  8. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any leaked line up guys? A twitter account almost precise when it comes to lei squad haven't said anything yet?

  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Will be happy of Bruno at least gets a 1 pointer. TC here. Worst thing will be he been left out of the squad entirely.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      I’d be grateful for that, but never expected him to have minutes in all 3, you’ll be extremely lucky if he does.

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Surely against pools he will start, I have no doubt on that. But lei unlikely but again the name is Bruno 🙂

  10. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Man Utd apparently aren't training in order to keep players fresh for this week. The United Stand mentioned it the other day.

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Seems sensible otherwise they'd be on the grass everyday this week.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Makes sense.

  11. Oggle22
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Chances of ward playing for Palace?

    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Why wouldn’t he?

    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Next game? I don't see why they'd need to rest him and play Clyne, the schedule isn't that tough, but Roy seemed pretty eager to say he'll rotate so far from nailed. 70/30 he will vs he won't?

  12. Michelle Davin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Il be happy if Bruno just makes a small cameo tonight.

    What are the chances??

    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      5-10 minutes will hopefully wont be an issue

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Think he's on the bench tonight.

      Maybe gets 30 minutes.

  13. rokonto
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone good at maths?
    I wanna get salah in 4 Bruno this week.
    I have 1.3 in the bank.
    I sell bruno for 11.5.
    Salah may rise 2nite.
    I can still afford if he rises 2nite.
    I wanna swap bruno back for 37 then back to salah for 38.
    Does it make any difference to me if i wait till thursday to get salah or not, even if he rises?

    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      If you get Salah today, then he rises, then if he scores in GW36, and rises again, then he would have double risen before u sell him for Bruno, so you can pocket 0.1 profit.

      But he won't score in GW36 😉

      1. rokonto
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      It doesnt make difference as of now but it will if Salah gets another rise.

      1. rokonto
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

  14. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Oh man, 20,264 managers bought Wilson.

    1. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      o/

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Was going to get him in 37, only just seen the news. This simplifies things a bit though actually, in terms of who to have up front for the last two weeks.

  15. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    New article.
    http://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/11/wood-on-target-again-as-burnleys-bargain-brigade-continue-their-charge/

