Dugout Discussion May 16

Grealish in Aston Villa matchday squad as Guaita benched for Crystal Palace

As Dean Smith alluded to in his post-Everton press conference, Jack Grealish (£7.5m) is on the Aston Villa bench for the second consecutive gameweek.

Having pushed the boat out by bringing the England international after 72 minutes on Thursday, Smith may look for a longer stretch from Grealish at Selhurst Park.

Tyrone Mings (£5.4m) is unexpectedly absent from the Aston Villa squad, having picked up a knock as Smith’s men drew 0-0 with Everton during Triple Gameweek 35.

“Him and Emi [Martinez] collided knees but he’s a tough old cookie and should be OK.” – Dean Smith

Matt Cash (£5.0m) is a more predictable absentee, with Ahmed Elmohamady (£4.2m) drafted in at right-back.

Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) makes an immediate return to the Villa XI after a one-match ban, with budget forward Keinan Davis (£4.2m) dropping to the bench. Ross Barkley (£5.8m) is also replaced in Smith’s starting line-up by Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m).

The big Crystal Palace team news is that Vicente Guaita (£4.8m) finds himself on the bench as Jack Butland (£4.5m) earns his first Premier League minutes of the season.

Unexpected line-up changes, such as this decision from Roy Hodgson, could become commonplace for the final two gameweeks of the season as teams find themselves safe from relegation or with greater priorities in the close season.

Tyrick Mitchell (£3.8m) makes a fourth successive start at left-back for Palace, with Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) not in the matchday squad due to personal reasons.

Butland’s inclusion is one of five changes made by Hodgson – who appears to have set his team out in a 4-3-3 system – as Gary Cahill (£4.5m), James McCarthy (£4.3m), Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.3m) and Andros Townsend (£5.5m) all come in.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Butland; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy, Eze; Zaha, Benteke, Townsend.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Hause, Konsa, Elmohamady; McGinn, D Luiz; B Traoré, Ramsey, El Ghazi; Watkins.

  1. Holmes
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Watkins getting an assist was the spoiler but overall a good game... Thought that Zaha goal wasn't on target

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Bruno's wasn't
      Cancelo's wasn't

      Being super generous, the dubious goals panel!

      Open Controls
  2. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Big thanks to the guy who told me it wasn't worth a hit to replace a defender!

    That guy was me...

    Open Controls
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Palace fans finding out what us QPR fans knew last year. Eze is quality. Rolls Royce of a player.

    Open Controls
    1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yep, quality player. I know we watched him for quite some time.

      Open Controls
    2. AMBELLINA PRISE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      And very young. He will certainly be transferred to a bigger team

      Open Controls
      1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        To sit on the bench of a "rack and stack" team? hopefully not.

        Open Controls
  4. Louis Van Gaalstones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Grealish looked pretty rusty with the few touches he got, understandably - but means him being back isn't necessarily an immediate bonus for Watkins.

    Open Controls
  5. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Fudgy could get 200 points in a gameweek and still find something to complain about, like why he didn't TC.

    Open Controls
  6. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Had a few beers on Friday night and changed my bench from Mitchell, willcock, benteke to coufal, maja, burke. Triple city no show. What on earth was I thinking!!!

    Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Points predictions

    Bale 1
    Kane 2
    Son 5

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      1, 2, 2

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Yeah can't see Bale getting more than 1 tbh

        Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      15
      6
      2

      Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Who gonna win ?
    A- Son + Jota + Digne
    B- Siggy + Regulion + 10 pts

    Open Controls
  9. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Took all season to get within 8 points of ML leader and he now gets his only active sub off the bench for Stones. Thanks Mitchell

    Open Controls
  10. FPL flop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    So deflated when I picked Mahrez and Foden on FH! Thank you Mitchell and Struijk for saving the FH with your bench points!

    Open Controls
  11. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/05/16/kane-and-bale-carry-strong-home-goalscoring-form-into-spurs-clash-with-wolves/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=1&notify=no#hc_comment_23789553

    Open Controls
  12. Royal5
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    How big is the kane cap %? Guess I have to hope for a blank as a non capper

    Open Controls
  13. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Months of time and planning to create a good team value allowed me to go Ward over Mitchell.... unfortunately another good example of why FPL is all luck

    Open Controls

