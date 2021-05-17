Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 37?

Fantasy Premier League managers have a straight shoot-out between three of this season’s best assets for the Gameweek 37 captaincy.



Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) are all in the conversation although any Fantasy managers chasing their mini-league rivals might be looking at differentials too.

Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), as well as Spurs’ midfielders Gareth Bale (£9.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) are also on the radar in a week with plenty of choice.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s armband decisions. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

It comes as little surprise that the aforementioned trio ofFernandes, Salah and Kane dominate this week’s Captain Poll.



Ahead of facing Fulham in front of an Old Trafford crowd, Manchester United’s talismanic midfielder has the slight edge with 33.1% of total votes so far.

Meanwhile, Salah currently sits in second with a decent chance of overtaking Fernandes, with his current backing at 32.0%.



After scoring Spurs’ first goal against Wolves and rewarding his owners with eight points in Blank Gameweek 36, Kane has been voted as the best captain for the upcoming round of fixtures by just over 15.0% of our users.



The only remaining player to have gained more than 5.0% of total votes so far is Greenwood, as he is looking to continue his impressive goalscoring form.



KEY MATCHES

Manchester United v Fulham

