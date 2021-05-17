966
Captain Sensible May 17

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 37?

966 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers have a straight shoot-out between three of this season’s best assets for the Gameweek 37 captaincy.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) are all in the conversation although any Fantasy managers chasing their mini-league rivals might be looking at differentials too.

Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), as well as Spurs’ midfielders Gareth Bale (£9.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) are also on the radar in a week with plenty of choice.

As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you with this week’s armband decisions. As this includes extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

It comes as little surprise that the aforementioned trio ofFernandes, Salah and Kane dominate this week’s Captain Poll.

Ahead of facing Fulham in front of an Old Trafford crowd, Manchester United’s talismanic midfielder has the slight edge with 33.1% of total votes so far.

Meanwhile, Salah currently sits in second with a decent chance of overtaking Fernandes, with his current backing at 32.0%.

After scoring Spurs’ first goal against Wolves and rewarding his owners with eight points in Blank Gameweek 36, Kane has been voted as the best captain for the upcoming round of fixtures by just over 15.0% of our users.

The only remaining player to have gained more than 5.0% of total votes so far is Greenwood, as he is looking to continue his impressive goalscoring form.

KEY MATCHES 

Manchester United v Fulham

  1. Luton_Fan
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Final dilemma. Bench 1

    Lingard
    Dallas
    Digne

    Currently on digne. Everton were dire vs sheff

    Open Controls
    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  2. wolves_simmo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who scores more last two GW’s?

    A) Raphina (sou & WBA)
    B) Lingard (wba & SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Luton_Fan
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    2. Aubamewho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Bottomed.
    Play one ?

    A Holding
    B Coady
    C Rudiger

    *Starting Mendy In goal

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably c

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Now that is tough!

      Open Controls
    4. Aubamewho
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. nurav11
        just now

        Tricky, honestly would be tempted to say B given how dreadful EVE are at home these days... think safest shout is A

        Open Controls
    6. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      What would you do here?

      A Play JWP (LEE) Save FT
      B Jota -> Raph

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. nurav11
          just now

          B for me

          Open Controls
      4. Hits from the Bong
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Who should I bench?
        A. Antonio
        B. Lindgard
        C. Torres

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      5. Feed tha Sheep
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Which one?

        A. Jota > Raphina
        B. Jota & Son > Harrison & Bruno -4

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      6. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Ok I'm panicking with all these price changes as close to being priced out of Castagne Jota to Greenwood Dallas.

        I won't lose value on Castagne or Jota will I? Purchased Castagne at 5.7 and Jota at 6.7.

        Want to wait until United team leak ;)!

        Open Controls
        1. Luton_Fan
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Nope wont lose value

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thank you very much

            Open Controls
        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Fine on both with .1 m drop

          Open Controls
      7. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        DCL to Antonio-4 ? Yes or No

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Not at all

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Would you mind confirming the above for me?

              Open Controls
        2. Mind över Mata
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mo

          Open Controls
          1. Mind över Mata
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            *No

            Open Controls
      8. Pigeon
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Should I do Jota to Greenwood if I already have Rashford and Bruno?

        Open Controls
      9. El Fenomeno R9
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        BREAKING: Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer.

        As expected,cant see Spurs or Arsenal in top 4 for some time with rebuilding.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          City United Chelsea Pool for some time I think

          Open Controls
        2. El Fenomeno R9
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Man City 2.60
          Man.Utd 4.50
          Chelsea 11
          PSG 17
          Real M. 26

          Open Controls
      10. michaelington
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Is there any chance of United team news before the deadline?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Possibly- similar to City last Friday could happen

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Apparently we may get just before deadline

          Open Controls
      11. Aubamewho
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Mendy
        Struijk | TAA | Dias | Alioski
        Willock | Salah | Mahrez | Son
        Bamford | Kane

        ( Forster | Lingard | Holding | Vydra)
        0ft, 2.9 itb

        A) BB GW37
        B) Save and spend more on bench GW38

        Open Controls
        1. Aubamewho
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Save BB*

          Open Controls
        2. Mr. Chimes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Well I would choose based on the matchups your players have in GW37 vs. GW38. For me I have less conflicting players in GW37 so I’m just gonna play mine now. But if you think you can bring a player(s) in that can really have an impact for GW38 then wait until then.

          Open Controls
      12. Who are all Lukakus
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Didnt watch last Leeds game, Raphinha or Harrison looks more dangerous? Who took the set pieces?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Dallas took quite a few

          Open Controls
      13. Pigeon
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Any idea on what to do with my team with 1FT?

        Martinez
        Phillips Coufal Dallas
        Salah Fernandes Rashford Lingard
        Watkins Iheanacho Kane
        Forster Castagne Holding Jota

        Was thinking either:
        A) Jota to Greenwood/Raphinha and bench Watkins
        B) Watkins to Antonio/Bamford
        C) Jota & Castagne to Willock & TAA (-4)

        Open Controls
      14. Snapes on a Plane
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pick one to start
        A) Lingard
        B) Bamford
        C) Holding

        Open Controls
        1. Mind över Mata
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      15. SomeoneKnows
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who gets more points this gw?

        A) Dallas
        B) Raphinha

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Raphinha

          Open Controls
      16. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Arsenal heavily linked to Saint Maximin today, interesting interesting

        Open Controls
        1. Pariße
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          They'll consider 20 Zaha like players before he gets his dream move

          Open Controls
        2. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Just what they need. Another headless chicken.

          Open Controls
      17. Mind över Mata
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bench one of:

        A) Digne
        B) Dallas
        C) Raph
        D) Lingard
        E) Bamford

        Open Controls
      18. 420king
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would you change something in this lineup or take a hit for someone?

        Martinez
        Shaw Dallas Phillips
        Salah Bruno Son Greenwood Lingard
        Antonio Kane
        (3.9, Iheanacho, Holgate, Veltman)

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          (0 FT, 0.0 ITB)

          Open Controls
        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          All good

          Open Controls
      19. Slitherene
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best 1 GW keeper punt?

        Meslier, Johnstone or Ramsdale.

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Meslier out of those. Can you afford Dubravka?

          Open Controls
      20. Pariße
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Watch Kroenke get Kane now

        Open Controls

