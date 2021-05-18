Exciting Saint-Maximin can star in Newcastle’s last two fixtures of 2020/21

With the season so close to an end, Fantasy Premier League differentials have never been more important.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Allan Saint-Maximin

FPL ownership : 3.3%

: 3.3% Price : £5.2m

: £5.2m GW37-38 fixtures: SHU | ful

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.2m) has been one of Newcastle United’s best players since joining the club from French outfit Nice back in 2019.

And despite enduring a stop-start campaign, mainly due to injuries, his return to fitness in the second half of the season has seen Steve Bruce’s side comfortably avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who is fast becoming his side’s talisman, was instrumental in a run of eight points from four games in April which saved the Magpies’ season. He was the match winner against Burnley, coming off the bench to score and provide an assist, and was pivotal against both West Ham United and Liverpool, too.

That upturn in form has coincided with Bruce’s decision to switch to a 3-5-2 / 5-3-2 shape in Gameweek 30. Since then, Newcastle have played some of their best football of the season, with three wins and two draws in their last seven matches, despite a testing schedule which has included games against title winners Manchester City, Leicester City and Liverpool. In fact, during that period, no team has scored more than the Magpies. Granted, it’s a small sample size to draw conclusions from, but it is encouraging ahead of back-to-back matches against relegated Sheffield United and Fulham.

In the new system, the Frenchman has been deployed as a second-striker, and has thrived in a more central role. Interestingly, he even referred to himself ‘playing as a no.10’ in a recent interview.

Saint-Maximin has always had the ability but has often frustrated due to his erratic decision-making. However, his end product is improving, and he could be a useful budget differential for the remainder of the season, especially when you consider his last two matches are against two obliging defences.

Dele Alli

FPL ownership : 0.6%

: 0.6% Price : £7.4m

: £7.4m GW37-38 fixtures: AVL | lei

Despite being frozen out under José Mourinho earlier this season, Dele Alli (£7.1m) has come back into favour in recent weeks under interim head coach Ryan Mason.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Son Heung-min’s (£9.7m) goal in Gameweek 35, and was unlucky not to score against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, as he struck the post in the second-half.

Despite blanking, it was his best performance of the season so far, as he ended the match with four goal attempts, one big chance and six penalty box touches. His coach later hailed his display as an “excellent no. 10 performance”, and now, after three consecutive league starts, has the potential to finish the season strongly.

Interestingly, since Alli’s return to the starting XI in Gameweek 34, he has actually outperformed Son for shots, efforts in the box and expected goals (xG).

It’s also worth noting that Tottenham Hotspur had 24 shots against Wolves, 13 of which were on target. Both of those totals exceed any amount they had in a single Premier League match under Mourinho, which highlights the potential of their new, more attacking, setup.

Spurs are now into the top six, with their win last weekend ensuring their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League is in their own hands, with Aston Villa at home and Leicester at the King Power Stadium their remaining games. Encouragingly for Spurs’ attacking assets, Villa conceded a whopping 23 shots in their recent trip to Crystal Palace in Gameweek 36, and will again be without the services of Matt Cash (£5.0m) in defence.

Alli is enjoying a decent run of form under Mason, and for those in search of a real midfield differential, could be worth a look.

Rodrigo

FPL ownership : 2.2%

: 2.2% Price : £5.7m

: £5.7m GW37-38 fixtures: sou | WBA

After a frustrating season with injuries and suffering from coronavirus, Rodrigo (£5.2m) has impressed in his last two matches, and surely done enough to earn Fantasy interest for a Gameweek 37 trip to Southampton.

The Spanish striker can operate as a centre forward or attacking midfielder, but replaced Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) in the number nine role at Burnley, and took his chance with a quickfire double. He could have had more too, as he ended the game with three goal attempts, two big chances and six penalty box touches, despite being afforded just 32 minutes off the bench.

His last two matches have proven he does not need to even feature in the starting line-up to perform well. During that period he has appeared as a second-half substitute on both occasions but still produced three goals and a total of five bonus points.

The 30-year-old arrived from Valencia last summer with a big reputation having played in the Champions League, but has only managed 12 starts in the Premier League this season.

However, when on the pitch, his numbers are encouraging.

Among all forwards per 90 minutes with substantial game-time to their name, he ranks fifth for goal attempts and top for chances created, highlighting his all-round ability.

Following Saturday’s win at Burnley, Leeds United have a four-point cushion over 11th-placed Aston Villa, which means they are closing in on a top-half finish.

It’s been an excellent season back in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who have now suffered just one defeat in their last nine games. They have the potential to finish strongly, too, with matches against Southampton and relegated West Bromwich Albion up next.

Rodrigo has been superb of late, and could be a smart differential for those on the lookout for a budget forward.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT