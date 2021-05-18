22
Dugout Discussion May 18

Iheanacho benched as Man City make mixed start to Brighton clash

Kelechi Iheancho (£6.2m) is on the bench for Leicester as they visit Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

It is the first time he has missed out on a Premier League starting line-up since Gameweek 25, Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) his replacement tonight.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) keeps his place in the side while James Maddison (£7.2m) returns after featuring from the bench against Manchester United.

Chelsea are in 3-4-3 as per usual, with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.3m) either side of Timo Werner (£9.2m).

Elsewhere, there was a mixed start to Manchester City’s trip to Brighton.

Ferran Torres (£7.0m) earned a fourth successive start but it lasted no more than 15 minutes after João Cancelo (£5.8m) earned an early red card.

Torres was being used as a number nine, in the middle of Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) after Pep Guardiola had praised his credentials for that role earlier this week.

Foden and Mahrez are making their first appearances since Gameweek 35 and 32 respectively with Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) deemed “not fully fit” according to the club website.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) returns from his recent muscle injury on the bench, where he is joined by Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m).

Goalscorer Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are either side of Rodrigo (£5.3m) in midfield while Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), Ruben Dias (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.1m) are in the back four which now features Eric Garcia (£4.7m) on for Torres.

Leandro Trossard (£5.5m) was on the Brighton bench tonight with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) selected to support Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) in attack.

However, the Belgian international came on 30 minutes into the encounter following a thigh injury for Welbeck.

Gameweek 37 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Burn, Webster, White; Moder, Bissouma, Alzate, Groß; Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh; Welbeck.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodrigo, B Silva; Foden, Torres, Mahrez.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Rüdiger, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, R James; Pulisic, Werner, Mount.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Castagne; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton; Maddison; Pérez, Vardy.

  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Greenwood disappointing but Bamford to the rescue! 😛

    Open Controls
  Flynny
    6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Risking ings over Bamford last week is a major fail

    Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      I was so close to getting ings over Antonio. Never saw the benching tonight coming

      Open Controls
  Sam (Team Sam)
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Got Bamford in (for Nacho) for a hit this week.

    Feeling pretty smooth.

    Open Controls
    Keeptrying
      7 Years
      just now

      Nice!

      Open Controls
    DRIZ ✅
      9 Years
      just now

      Yeah that sickening, most part of following the crowd i assume

      Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Definitely would have taken a Bruno 4 pointer as a non-owner before this match.

    It should have been 1 though.

    Open Controls
    Salan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      It should have been negative. That must be red.

      Open Controls
  DRIZ ✅
    9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Shirley Bamford goes to the Euros

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      just now

      I'm sure he'll be able to get tickets for a few games if he wants.

      Open Controls
  Pat Bonner
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Vardy's gonna score this week isn't he

    Open Controls
  DannyDrinkVodka
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Probably would have been a lot better off rolling the Jota transfer and starting Digne!

    Open Controls
  Cantonesque
      1 min ago

      Who scores more?
      1. Alisson+Coufal+Salah
      2. Son+Salah(C)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      Pat Bonner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        2 obviously

        Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      What teams are we looking at for the last game? Pretty much meaningless games apart from the champs league places?

      Open Controls
    SHOWSTOPPERRR
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      Siggy to raph -4.. From 8.7k to 12k.. Dallas and Raph Oly played.

      Open Controls
    Pukkipartyy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      It should be DDG assist not Brunos...

      Open Controls
    The Suspended One
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      I feel physically sick

      Open Controls
      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        just now

        LOL

        Open Controls
      Pat Bonner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Fingers crossed you get a random player rested and get bamford at least

        Open Controls
    Runaway
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      If Meslier had played , that would be a perfect start with Bamford, Dallas and no Utd but I will take that anyway..

      Open Controls
    Benben
        just now

        So the rumours were true, Greenwood and Bruno weren't playing.

        Open Controls
      Rolls-Royce
        7 Years
        just now

        Starting Stones over Dallas not looking like a smart move. Do you guys think City can hold on here?

        Open Controls
      Fudgy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 Year
        just now

        Love Maddison. What a great guy!

        Open Controls

