Iheanacho benched as Man City make mixed start to Brighton clash

Kelechi Iheancho (£6.2m) is on the bench for Leicester as they visit Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

It is the first time he has missed out on a Premier League starting line-up since Gameweek 25, Ayoze Pérez (£6.0m) his replacement tonight.

Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) keeps his place in the side while James Maddison (£7.2m) returns after featuring from the bench against Manchester United.

Chelsea are in 3-4-3 as per usual, with Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) and Mason Mount (£7.3m) either side of Timo Werner (£9.2m).

Elsewhere, there was a mixed start to Manchester City’s trip to Brighton.

Ferran Torres (£7.0m) earned a fourth successive start but it lasted no more than 15 minutes after João Cancelo (£5.8m) earned an early red card.

Torres was being used as a number nine, in the middle of Phil Foden (£6.1m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) after Pep Guardiola had praised his credentials for that role earlier this week.

Foden and Mahrez are making their first appearances since Gameweek 35 and 32 respectively with Raheem Sterling (£11.0m), Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) deemed “not fully fit” according to the club website.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) returns from his recent muscle injury on the bench, where he is joined by Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m).

Goalscorer Ilkay Gündogan (£5.6m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) are either side of Rodrigo (£5.3m) in midfield while Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m), Ruben Dias (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.1m) are in the back four which now features Eric Garcia (£4.7m) on for Torres.

Leandro Trossard (£5.5m) was on the Brighton bench tonight with Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m) selected to support Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) in attack.

However, the Belgian international came on 30 minutes into the encounter following a thigh injury for Welbeck.

Gameweek 37 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: R Sánchez; Burn, Webster, White; Moder, Bissouma, Alzate, Groß; Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh; Welbeck.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodrigo, B Silva; Foden, Torres, Mahrez.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Rüdiger, T Silva, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, R James; Pulisic, Werner, Mount.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Söyüncü, Fofana, Castagne; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton; Maddison; Pérez, Vardy.

