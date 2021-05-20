221
Scout Squad May 20

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 38

221 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout contributors David, Andy, Tom and Neale assemble for the final time this season to pick out their favoured Fantasy Premier League players for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our weekly Scout Squad feature always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection and there’ll be plenty of FPL managers looking for a Hail Mary punt ahead of Sunday’s deadline, with this round of matches offering one final chance for us to improve our ranks or claw back mini-league deficits.

All of our panelists have put forward an 18-man long-list of Fantasy assets and will explain their notable inclusions and omissions below.

The players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the deadline at 14:30 BST on Sunday.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.5m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD PICKS

DavidNealeTomAndy
GKMartin DubravkaEdouard MendyEdouard MendyEderson
Robert SánchezAlphonse AreolaAlphonse AreolaAlphonse Areola
Jordan PickfordMark GillespieBernd LenoMartin Dubravka
DFTrent Alexander-ArnoldStuart DallasTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
Andrew RobertsonTrent Alexander-ArnoldStuart DallasStuart Dallas
Vladimir CoufalJames TarkowskiMatthew LowtonKieran Tierney
Ben ChilwellAlex TellesVladimír CoufalBen Chilwell
Federico FernándezCalum ChambersKieran TierneyVladimír Coufal
MFMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
RaphinhaRaphinhaSadio ManéSadio Mané
Joe WillockMason MountRaphinhaRaphinha
Son Heung-minKevin De BruyneJesse LingardFerran Torres
Mason MountSaid BenrahmaMason MountChristian Pulisic
FWPatrick BamfordPatrick BamfordMichail AntonioPatrick Bamford
RodrigoChris WoodPatrick BamfordMichail Antonio
Harry KaneMichail AntonioHarry KaneHarry Kane
Christian BentekeDominic Calvert-LewinChris WoodChris Wood
Chris WoodKelechi IheanachoKelechi IheanachoKelechi Iheanacho

Most popular picks: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Raphinha, Chris Wood, Patrick Bamford (four), Stuart Dallas, Vladimir Coufal, Alphonse Areola, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Michail Antonio, Kelechi Iheanacho (three)

DAVID SAID

Goalkeepers are hard to choose for Gameweek 38 so I’ve gone with Martin Dubravka ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Craven Cottage considering that Fulham have failed to find the net in three of their last four home matches.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford has produced 4.2 saves per game in meetings with top-six sides this season, so I’ve included him in the expectation of a few scant additional points.

With very few goalkeepers offering strong clean sheet potential in Gameweek 38, the same is true of defenders, so I have mostly included those I believe can get attacking returns.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an obvious option considering that his total of three assists across his last six is the most among defenders. Unsurprisingly, the Liverpool right-back is also top of that category for expected assists (xA) across the same period. Andrew Robertson‘s xA score of 0.88 is also the sixth-best among defenders over their last half-dozen run-outs.

I was torn between Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal but went with the latter considering he is usually the more effective West Ham defender at home in terms of attacking returns. The Czech Republic international has four Premier League assists at the London Stadium this season, compared to two for Cresswell. Meanwhile, the Englishman has registered just one touch inside the box at home in 2020/21, while Coufal has 17 to his name.

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane both have a Golden Boot award to chase, each one on 22 goals for the season thus far. The Egyptian has produced 19 shots in the box over his last six, the second-most in the league, while I think Kane can capitalise on Leicester’s need to go gung-ho for Champions League football on Sunday.

That is why I have also included Son Heung-min in my selection while I should also note that Christian Benteke is one of only two players with more shots in the box than Salah over the last six. He also leads the league for shots on target over the same period, producing goals in each of his last four and, in Gameweek 38, he – fitness permitting – faces a Liverpool defence that has conceded more big chances than any other Premier League side.

Joe Willock‘s form is looking sustainable still as he added a sixth goal in as many games against Sheffield United. With Fulham coming up on the final day, the fact he is third in the Premier League for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI) bodes well.

Finally, I want to throw my weight behind Leeds’ attack for a meeting with West Bromwich Albion. This will be the Whites’ first Premier League game to feature fans at Elland Road for 16 years and that alone might be enough to suggest a big win.

But let us also consider that they are joint-top of the form table over the last nine matches (20 points from six wins, two draws and one defeat) and West Brom have the worst expected goals conceded (xGC) over the last six. For that reason, I am including RaphinhaPatrick Bamford and Rodrigo in my Scout Squad selection.

NEALE SAID

Double-ups or more on Liverpool, Leeds United and West Ham United are fairly self-explanatory, so I’ll instead focus on less-predictable selections elsewhere.

Starting at the back, I’ve plumped for two goalkeepers whose sides have very little defensive form at all.

Fulham haven’t kept a clean sheet since Gameweek 27 but with a gung-ho Newcastle potentially missing the first three players in line for striking spots (Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton) and with Joe Willock “fatigued” after his heroics over the last month, Alphonse Areola could enjoy one final shut-out before the Cottagers drop to the Championship – providing Scott Parker doesn’t follow in the footsteps of many of his peers and hand a start to a back-up custodian.

A reserve shot-stopper could indeed well be between the posts in west London, as I’d be surprised if Newcastle risk aggravating Martin Dubravka’s niggling hamstring with Euro 2020 coming up. Enter Mark Gillespie, who could be facing a Fulham attack who have scored just twice in their last eight home matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers just keep conceding goals from set plays so I’m immediately drawn to dead-ball specialist Alex Telles for a presumably under-strength Manchester United’s trip to Molineux, with Wolves’ struggle for goals (seven in their last ten) also an incentive.

Calum Chambers and Arsenal will be facing a Brighton attacked blunted by the unavailability of Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay, meanwhile. Presuming he gets the nod at right-back with Hector Bellerin out and Cedric Soares peripheral, Chambers also carries a threat going in the opposite direction: he has had seven shots and 10 penalty box touches in his last six appearances, two of which were as a substitute.

Sheffield United’s recent tendency to concede a lot headed opportunities (Willock’s goal and Jonjo Shelvey’s big chance in midweek the tip of the iceberg) surely plays into the hands of James Tarkowski and Chris Wood, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin may have some unexpected joy at the Etihad, as Manchester City have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last four home games – and shipped six in total at Brighton and Newcastle in the last two Gameweeks.

I’ve selected Kevin De Bruyne as a last-week punt. City’s line-ups are a bit of a crapshoot and perhaps they are best avoided in Gameweek 38, but would Pep Guardiola allow his star Belgian to go into a Champions League final off the back of a 25-day stretch without any game-time? The former Barcelona boss has, remarkably, done this before, but has more recently talked up the importance of “rhythm”.

Finally, I’ve opted for Said Benrahma over the plethora of other West Ham midfielders. The unpredictable Algerian has spent a lot of time on the right flank over the last two Gameweeks and it was from this position that he assisted against West Brom. If stationed there on Sunday, he’ll be up against a Southampton side who have conceded the second-highest number of chances from their left flank over the last six games – a period that coincides with Ryan Bertrand’s unavailability and the deployment of centre-halves at left-back.

TOM SAID…

Edouard Mendy is my first-choice goalkeeper in Gameweek 38. 

Despite conceding in each of their last three Premier League matches, Chelsea have kept 18 clean sheets in 28 attempts under Thomas Tuchel, and with a strong line-up assured look like one of the better teams to target from a defensive perspective.

I’ve also selected Alphonse Areola, mainly due to Newcastle United’s mounting injury list in attack, and Bernd Leno.

In defence, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is my top pick. The in-form right-back has been one of the Reds’ standout performers in recent weeks, creating 21 chances in his last six matches, at least two more than any other Premier League player.

Elsewhere, amongst defenders, only Aaron Cresswell and Lucas Digne have a higher number of assists than Vladimír Coufal this season, an impressive achievement considering he doesn’t take set-pieces. He is still in search of his first goal but continues to threaten going forward, as shown by him hitting the post against Everton in Gameweek 35.

Stuart Dallas, Matthew Lowton and Kieran Tierney complete the picks at the back.

Further forward, the inclusion of Liverpool and Leeds United’s attacking players largely speak for themselves, so I’ll dedicate a bit more time to a few of my other selections.

West Ham United’s chances of a top-four finish are gone but European football next season remains very much on the table, and I’m tipping them to finish strongly against Southampton. Jesse Lingard’s goals have dried up across the past five games but he remains one of their key attackers, while Michail Antonio has performed well on the road this season having been directly involved in nine goals. He may be on penalties, too, following Declan Rice’s midweek miss.

Meanwhile, for a fourth consecutive season, Chris Wood is into double figures for Premier League goals. The New Zealander boasts 11 attacking returns since Gameweek 27, and takes on a Sheffield United side who have kept just three clean sheets at home all season.  

The offensive list is completed by Mason Mount, plus forwards Harry Kane and Kelechi Iheanacho, who face off against each other in what I’m anticipating will be an open game.

ANDY SAID

As usual, it’s difficult to pick a Manchester City player without worrying about rotation. But after a very brief appearance against Brighton in Gameweek 37, I’m backing Ferran Torres to get another run-out. If Kevin De Bruyne is still not fully fit, I think Pep Guardiola may want to see Torres play in the number nine role again. He’s managed 0.44 expected goal involvements (xGI) per 90 minutes this season, which is higher than Phil Foden (0.39).

I’m backing Leeds v West Brom to be one of the ‘famous’ Gameweek 38 goal-fests. Leeds are fourth for total expected goals (xG) from open play this season, only behind Liverpool, Man City and Man United. The narrative is there: it’s the first Premier League game in front of home fans for the best part of two decades, so they’re going to want to put on a show. Patrick Bamford reminded us last week why we shouldn’t write him off yet, and the Whites are facing the team who have conceded the most expected goals this season so far. Raphinha has to be the second attacker, with five shots in the box and 13 chances created over his last six matches.

Kelechi Iheanacho (4.42) and Michail Antonio (4.36) are the top two forwards for expected goal involvement over the last six matches. Between them, they had 30 shots in that same time period. Antonio certainly has the easier game but Leicester may need to score a lot of goals against Spurs in order to get into the Champions League spots and I’m not sure Brendan Rodgers will leave Iheanacho out of the starting line-up again.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

221 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Konstaapeli
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    I have a really tight lead in both of my money leagues (9 and 5 points). My FT is Bruno > Mane.

    Would you make either of these moves for a hit?

    A) Shaw > Dallas (both rivals have him)
    B) DCL > Bamford (one has him)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Maybe B. It’s all about protection for the ones that will hurt the most.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Possibly B for a hit

      Open Controls
    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I worry about taking hits for defenders, so I would either avoid taking the hit altogether or go B. Could see Leeds putting a few past WBA in front of their first home crowd of the season. Good luck!

      Open Controls
    4. theroadrunner
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. cheekymonkeytoo
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Just 8 points ahead in mini league, other person has * same players, Got 1 FT (perhaps need to go one more for -4).
    Right now have in mind, before transfers this - but over thinking transfers. Dont want to throw this away last game but its tight now.

    Martinez* (Sanchez)
    Dallas*, Phillips*, AA (Shaw, Evans)
    Willock, Salah (c)*, Greenwood*, Son*, Fernandes*
    Nacho, Wood (CLew*)

    Thinking I will ship out CL for Bamford or Antonio (prefer Bamford) - albeit other person has Antonio and Kane (and Lingard)
    And looking at shipping out Fernandes but for who?

    Any views?

    Open Controls
    1. cheekymonkeytoo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Also stupid as have 3.3 in bank
      Get Raph?

      Open Controls
  3. Big Al Stankovic
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Harrison (WBA)
    B) Foden (EVE)
    C) Torres (EVE)
    D) Lingard (SOU)

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Cheers. Not making it any easier for me...

      Open Controls
      1. 1569Tippins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Haha. You just had to...

          Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which move would you do here?

    A. Bruno to Mane
    B. Davis to Bamford and bench Bruno
    C. Both transfers -4 and bench Greenwood

    1FT 3.2ITB
    Mendy
    TAA Dallas Rudiger
    Salah Bruno Lingard Raphinha Greenwood
    Kane Antonio
    (Forster Shaw Holding Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Depends on your situation in your ml. It’s a great time to go big. But each hit will cost more this time, since it’s a one week thing.
      I say C.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm only 5 points ahead in ML. Rival has Bamford.

        His team is below.
        2FT 0ITB
        Mendy* Pickford
        TAA* Dallas* Coleman AWB Mitchell
        Salah* Bruno* Lingard* Son Jota
        Kane* Nacho Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’d do both. At least you block one of his routes to get more points than you.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah good point. What do you think he'll do with his 2FTs? I don't think he'll change his front 3. He'll have to downgrade Jota for funds to upgrade Bruno to Mane or def to Robbo

            Open Controls
    3. Honker Muddlefoot
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Protecting a lead, I’d be more tempted to go B as it would give you an extra shield and wouldn’t spot your opponent 4 points, but if you like rolling the dice, C could pay off big.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I wish my lead was slightly bigger as it would made the hit an easier decision

        Open Controls
  5. Pachi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) raphinha
    B) mount

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Konstaapeli
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    At rank 9.7k, should go with a safety pick like Antonio (have Lingzz) or go for a differential like Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends what you want to do. Happy with the rank or push on with differential pick

      Open Controls
  7. J to the T
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    1FT left. Bench looks like it could be important this week with teams like United rotatinf?

    A) Shaw to Dallas. 442 Start Dallas bench is Watkins Zaha Saiss.
    B). Watkins to Wood. 433. Bench Zaha Shaw and Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Couch Potato
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Just done Bruno to Mane for free.

    Front 7
    Salah C, Mane, Lingard, Zaha/JWP
    Bambam, Nacho, Antonio

    A - JWP > Raph -4
    B - Zaha > Pepe -4
    C - Good to Go?

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd consider B

      Open Controls
    2. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      C. Log off, and let the points tick in.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  9. Daghe Munegu
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    1ft and heading to top 1k
    What would you guys suggest ?

    Mendy
    TAA Holding Digne
    Salah Greenwood Son Lingard Raphina
    Antonio Kane

    Forster DCL Shaw Fofana

    Maybe just DCL to Bamford

    Would leave me enough to upgrade Digne to robbo for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just the Bamford move

      Open Controls
  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Harrison or Bam?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bamford easy

      Open Controls
    2. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bamford

      Open Controls
    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanka. Needed to add question because I understood someone of Kane Son or Nacho makes space in this case 😀

      Open Controls
  11. JaydenLFC87
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which player should I start ??

    A) Zaha liv

    B) Siggy mci

    Open Controls
    1. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  12. Danstoke82
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Am tempted to play Lingard over Son this game week. Spurs look shot. Is it crazy to bench Son? Lingard has more to play for surely?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Al Stankovic
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would play both. Must surely have another to bench?

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Leaves me with a choice of benching one of the following; Salah, Harrison, Kane, Antonio or Cavani?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bench Cavani. He won't start

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Rested for CL final?

            Open Controls
            1. Danstoke82
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Europa actually was what I meant!

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Exactly. Played the last league game and Europa final is 3 days after so expect a rest for Cavani

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Europa 3 days later

              Open Controls
        2. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can’t see Cavani getting any minutes. So there’s your answer.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope, Son has been poor in the last 2. I would play Lingard over Son

      Open Controls
    3. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Play both

      Open Controls
  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Difficult times what to do with Kane, Son and Iheanacho. Currently all in XI.

    Would you swap Kane or Nacho to Bam? Or Son/Lingard to someone such as Harrison?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would only lose Son out of those 3

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
  14. Igz08
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    16 points clear in my ML. 0.1 short of Bruno -> Mane. Rival doesn’t have Salah or Mane but will bring Mane in this week I imagine

    Martínez
    TAA Dallas Ayling
    Bale Raph JLingz Salah
    Kane Nacho
    Forster Bruno Shaw Coady

    A) Salah -> Mane ©
    B) take a hit and bench DCL
    C) DCL -> Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      C the only sane move

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. BeWater
        5 mins ago

        C by absolute miles.

        Open Controls
      • Igz08
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta lads. Could do Bruno -> Torres too?

        Open Controls
    4. Netters2018
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Would you do DCL to Antonio for -4 or just play DCL?

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          5 mins ago

          Just play DCL.

          Open Controls
        • Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Just play dcl.
          But if you’re chasing and antonio is s differential, I’d be more tempted to do it for a hit.

          Open Controls
          1. Netters2018
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Im 10 pts behind ml leader... he has dcl but i think he will move him on for antonio this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Netters2018
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              But he may not! Surely antonio scores 1 or 2? I dont see dcl getting anything against city

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Go for it. You need differentials

                Open Controls
                1. Big Al Stankovic
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Agreed. You need to gain some points somewhere.

                  Open Controls
      2. Tinmen
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Guys which option. Can’t make my mind up

        A) Son and Mahrez to Ferran and Mane

        B) Kane and Mahrez to Bamford and Mane

        Open Controls
        1. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wouldn’t sell Kane or Mahrez. Both could potentially get big scores.

          Open Controls
          1. Tinmen
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Mahrez played 90 the other day. He’s benched I think

            Open Controls
      3. Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Which move is best for the final day?

        A) Bruno -> Mane
        B) Son -> Aubameyang
        C) DCL -> Antonio

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. jernej93
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          DCL to Antonio or even Bamford or Wood 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          A or C.
          At least dcl will start.

          Open Controls
          1. Ibralicious
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          A or C

          Open Controls
          1. Ibralicious
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanks, leaning A

            Open Controls
      4. jernej93
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        1.) Son -> Mane
        2.) Son -> Greenwood
        3.) Davis -> Ihenacho/Rodrigo
        4.) Kane -> Bamford
        5.) Dallas -> Robbo

        Defending 38 points ML lead, my chaser has Bamford and Robbo that I don't have 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Don't worry about your rival with that lead. Son to Mane

          Open Controls
        2. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          just now

          1. nobrainer.

          Open Controls
      5. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Son and Bale > Raphinha and mane for a -8 ?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. BeWater
            5 mins ago

            I wouldn't do that. I think there will be goals in the Leicester game.

            Open Controls
          • Garth Marenghi
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            No for me

            Open Controls
          • drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            cheers all

            Open Controls
        3. JAYPEE
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thoughts on team and should I trade? 1 FT and 1.5 ITB

          Mendy Forster
          Dias Shaw Phillips Strujik Coady
          Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Lingard
          Kane Bamford Wood

          Was thinking of doing Son to Mane and Coady to Mitchell for a -4 I need a good differential to catch 2nd in my ML

          If not I’ll do Coady to Dallas or Cresswell or Shaw to TAA

          What are your thoughts?

          Open Controls
          1. Big Al Stankovic
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Bruno to Mane.

            Or Shaw to TAA.

            Open Controls
        4. Big Al Stankovic
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Which is the prioritized move?

          Bruno to Mane?
          Or
          Digne to Robbo?

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I’m tempted with Bruno > Mane

            Open Controls
        5. roghippo
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bale to Mane for a hit worth it?

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. Big Al Stankovic
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably.

            Open Controls
          2. Garth Marenghi
            • 5 Years
            just now

            yes

            Open Controls
        6. Danstoke82
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Know it’s a difficult answer but are either of these two a good shout for the weekend considering pep roulette?

          A) Mahrez
          B) Ferran Torres

          Open Controls
          1. Big Al Stankovic
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Both great shouts, but Pep...

            Open Controls
          2. Garth Marenghi
            • 5 Years
            just now

            b. Think he gets the start. But it's pep, so.

            Open Controls
            1. Danstoke82
              • 6 Years
              just now

              My thinking too as he didn’t start the last match and there’s no way Mahrez isn’t starting that CL final surely

              Open Controls
        7. estheblessed
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          40 points behind leader! I think I've finally got to admit it's over!

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.