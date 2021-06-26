Roberto Mancini has made two changes from the XI that beat Switzerland 3-0 in Matchday 2.

Marco Veratti (€6.6m) is favoured ahead of Manuel Locatelli (€5.9m), who scored twice in that victory over the Swiss. Locatelli made it into 21% of EURO 2020 Fantasy squads ahead of the round of 16.

Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m), who went off injured in that tie, is replaced by Francesco Acerbi (€5.3m). Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.2m) continues at right-back in the absence of the sidelined Alessandro Florenzi (€5.9m). Neither Chiellini nor Florenzi are part of the matchday squad.

Leonadro Spinazzola (€5.6m) will get forward from the other side of the Italy defence. Ahead of him is Lorenzo Insigne (€8.6m), who is once again part of a front three with Ciro Immobile (€10.2m) and Domenico Berardi (€6.3m).

Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.7m), who sits in 48% of Fantasy squads, is between the posts for a Mancini side yet to concede in the tournament.

Austria head coach Franco Foda names an unchanged XI from the one that beat the Ukraine in Matchday 3.

That should see David Alaba (€5.6m) line out as an advanced left-back again, while ahead of him Christoph Baumgartner (€7.2m) is fit to play after suffering a head knock in that 1-0 win.

Marcel Sabitzer (€8.0m) will take up the attacking midfield role behind striker Marko Arnautovic (€7.0m), once of the FPL parish.

Italy XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Spinazzola, Acerbi, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.

Austria XI (4-2-3-1): Bachmann; Alaba, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer; Grillitsch, X Schlager; Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Laimer; Arnautovic.

