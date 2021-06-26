474
474 Comments Post a Comment
  1. las90855
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    sub in Stekelenburg for Donnarumma?
    who to captain? Dumfries/Wijnaldum or Depay?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dumfries.

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Definitely sub him in, why not?

      Captain decision is a tough one tomorrow, same Dutch selection for me as well as Lukaku or KdB as well, really unsure.

      Open Controls
      1. las90855
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        got nobody from belgium portugal game so no headache then

        Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes to Stek (obviously!). Not sure on captain yet

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wait for Dutch team sheet before subbing in Stekelenburg. Captain Depay

      Open Controls
  2. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Captain D-pay or Dumpfreeze?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Alex Telles.
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I usually have a policy of capping defenders in the first few matchdays, and then when they let me down, I can run back to the big hitter forwards in the last few games. Go Dumbfries.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah, I think that makes some sense if the defender has goal threat or insane assist threat. Otherwise, it makes as much sence to hop fro a mid/forward brace or hattrick. Will probably go Dumdum, but Depay is the talisman!

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Depay needs two returns minimum for me to not consider twisting. A cleanie and a goal for Dumfries sorts out my captain dilemma.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yeah, that's 2 returns from Dumfries too. And arguably two from Depay is more likely, and 3 from Depay more likely than 3 from Dumfries too. It's just that a goal and CS from Dumfries is worth 10 points compared to a brace from Depay being just 8.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              Exactly, should have captained Maeher

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Maehle goal and assist was still very unlikely, and I wasn't aware that Wales would be so bad, that Denmark would be better than ever, that Italy would lose steam, and Austria pick up their game. I felt that even 3 attacking returns from Immobile was more liekly than a Maehle Goal and CS. I'm not sure if I'd have stuck on a Maehle CS and assist.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Maehle goal and CS*

                  Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Very wise

        Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    No Pasta No Party! 😀

    Open Controls
  4. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    So, 6 players through to quarters on first day, hope it can continue.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      But how many face Belgium/Portugal in the next round?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        You have been so negative recently. Is everything okay?

        Open Controls
      2. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        wanting to do a transfer is different from having to do a transfer

        Open Controls
  5. dirtmcgirt
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    KDB or Dumfries? The most pressing question of our times.

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Same for me, I'm leaning Dumfries, easier opponent

      Open Controls
  6. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    That next match for Italy, Belgium/Portugal is going to be a real test!

    Open Controls
  7. Fifa las vegas
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Not sure whether or not to expect loads of goals in Belgium-Portugal or a dead rubber. Might even just captain the obvious in Lukaku.

    Open Controls
  8. Finding Timo
      8 mins ago

      Based on below Depay (c)over Dumfries?.
      scoring: 44% v 16%
      Assist : 31% v 17%
      Clean sheet 44%

      Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I can see a decision coming on Monday /Tuesday whether to stick with Spinazzola’s 5 points or move to Alba or Kimpembe

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.