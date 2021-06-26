28
28 Comments
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Was Jorgino at fault for not being tight on the post? Or dont they do that anymore.

    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Don't matter now... points lost

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I think it's lame that points after extra time count.

      Clean sheets have 30 more minutes to be at risk and it also devalues the whole point of picking starters and lasting 60 minutes.

      FanTeam have it right in that it should only count for the 90 mins.

  2. KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    So Perisic is covid positive and will miss the game vs Spain.

    BIG miss for Croatia and HUGE advantage Spain!

  3. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Who to captain for today?

    1. Eightball
        56 mins ago

        we don't know who you have in your team!! but assuming you have a dutch attacker I would go with them.

        1. vincentwsho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thinking the same... don't know how to choose between Wijn, Depay and Dumfries

      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        Cannot say without knowing options in your team

    2. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Sorry repost ..

      Who to cap today?

      A) Wijn
      B) Depay
      C) Dumfries
      D) KDB
      E) Lukaku

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        50 mins ago

        Depay

      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        48 mins ago

        In the same dilemma myself.

        Maybe B.

        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          No Lukaku however. Went for Immobile and Benzema instead.

    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Immobile - Fail

      Who to captain on 27th?

      A: Depay
      B: De Bruyne
      C: Wijnaldum
      D: Dumfries

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Depay

      2. adamtheyido
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Same fail, same 4. Going Depay

    4. mmnn
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Who to captain for today?

      A) Depay
      B) CR7
      C) Wijnal
      D) KdB

      1. amplifiedAnt
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        As others have said in the posts above, it's Depay for me.

        If you've two more strong candidates after tomorrow then Ronaldo or de Bruyne could be fair punts. But I've few strong candidates for the fourth day, so would rather not roll it on further than necessary.

    5. amplifiedAnt
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      So did we all miss something with Dolberg, or was that a 'once in a lifetime' flash in the pan?

      As a Damsgaard/Maehle owner I can't complain. But it's fun to deconstruct these things!

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Completely out of the blue. Poulsen got injured so he had a chance and took it.

    6. jimmy12
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Portugal to beat Belgium, anyone else think they will ?

    7. FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ohh damn,got 4 Dutch on bench and 4 France in line up and they play last...

      1. FFSbet.com
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Must put 4 Dutch now and gamble

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          You can move out and back in if it’s before the game day.

      2. Scratch
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Think you and switch and swap as long as the bench players haven't played yet

        1. FFSbet.com
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Didnt know,just noticed after i sub all 4 in.

          Okay so only Insigne 3 points fail for now

    8. Scratch
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Right then who's getting captain
      KDB, Depay, Wjinaldum, Dumfries

      1. FFSbet.com
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Went with Dumfries,strange game this if defender score + CS forward should score a hattrick

    9. JJeyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Fanteam format is much better than official game for stopping scoring after 90. Imagine watching 125 minutes just to get your CS wiped at the end of the match.

