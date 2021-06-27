Revealed: The new FFS editorial line-up for 2021/22

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce their new editorial line-up ahead of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League season, and we think it could be our best squad yet.

Leading the line we have former deputy Neale Rigg, stepping up after three seasons of world-beating assists and Team News provision to become Editor.

Neale – aka “Skonto Rigga” – is a vastly experienced writer and seasoned FPL manager who has played a huge role in the site’s relentless growth and

our recent award-winning endeavours.

Of course any great manager needs a similarly skilled assistant so we’re

absolutely thrilled to reveal that Tom Freeman (known by many of you on site as “avfc82”) will come on board as Deputy Editor of the site.

Tom is unquestionably one of the world’s best FPL managers, having finished in the top 1k on a remarkable five occasions. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user and commenter, he has graduated through the editorial ranks from FPL Question Time contributor and freelancer to Pro Pundit in the last couple of years. Now he will support Neale’s efforts in a full-time editorial capacity.

These two appointments represent a huge statement of intent for Fantasy Football Scout, but they certainly won’t be the last, so stay tuned for more exciting line-up news to come in the next few weeks.

We can already confirm that we have some familiar faces returning for the new campaign, with stellar names such as Lateriser, Zophar and the one and only Mark Sutherns on board as Pro Pundits for 2021/22.

And we’ll again be able to count on the tireless work of – among others – Az, Sam, Joe, Ted, Geoff, Ian, Paul, TopMarx and Gianni in the upcoming season, be it on the site, in front of the camera, behind the scenes or somewhere in between.

The changes aren’t all incoming of course. As many of you will be aware, our colleague David Munday is departing the full-time role after three fabulous years in the job.



He’s been a great servant to the Scout cause and we wholeheartedly thank David for all of the hard work since his appointment and wish him all the very best as he moves onto pastures new. Suffice to say David won’t be a complete stranger though, he remains a valued ambassador and you can expect to see our erstwhile Editor popping up with the odd cameo going forward; once a Scout, always a Scout!

Whilst we do have a clear summer transfer plan, we remain on the lookout for new talent and partnerships. So, if you fancy getting involved yourself, either with community articles, joining our Scout Network or the Scout Academy, please do get in touch.

