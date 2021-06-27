Revealed: The new FFS editorial line-up for 2021/22

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce their new editorial line-up ahead of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League season, and we think it could be our best squad yet.
Leading the line we have former deputy Neale Rigg, stepping up after three seasons of world-beating assists and Team News provision to become Editor.
Neale – aka “Skonto Rigga” – is a vastly experienced writer and seasoned FPL manager who has played a huge role in the site’s relentless growth and
our recent award-winning endeavours.
Of course any great manager needs a similarly skilled assistant so we’re
absolutely thrilled to reveal that Tom Freeman (known by many of you on site as “avfc82”) will come on board as Deputy Editor of the site.
Tom is unquestionably one of the world’s best FPL managers, having finished in the top 1k on a remarkable five occasions. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user and commenter, he has graduated through the editorial ranks from FPL Question Time contributor and freelancer to Pro Pundit in the last couple of years. Now he will support Neale’s efforts in a full-time editorial capacity.
These two appointments represent a huge statement of intent for Fantasy Football Scout, but they certainly won’t be the last, so stay tuned for more exciting line-up news to come in the next few weeks.
We can already confirm that we have some familiar faces returning for the new campaign, with stellar names such as Lateriser, Zophar and the one and only Mark Sutherns on board as Pro Pundits for 2021/22.
And we’ll again be able to count on the tireless work of – among others – Az, Sam, Joe, Ted, Geoff, Ian, Paul, TopMarx and Gianni in the upcoming season, be it on the site, in front of the camera, behind the scenes or somewhere in between.
The changes aren’t all incoming of course. As many of you will be aware, our colleague David Munday is departing the full-time role after three fabulous years in the job.
He’s been a great servant to the Scout cause and we wholeheartedly thank David for all of the hard work since his appointment and wish him all the very best as he moves onto pastures new. Suffice to say David won’t be a complete stranger though, he remains a valued ambassador and you can expect to see our erstwhile Editor popping up with the odd cameo going forward; once a Scout, always a Scout!
Whilst we do have a clear summer transfer plan, we remain on the lookout for new talent and partnerships. So, if you fancy getting involved yourself, either with community articles, joining our Scout Network or the Scout Academy, please do get in touch.
1 min ago
Afternoon all,
I'm chuffed to bits to be stepping up as Editor and humbled to be asked to do so.
I'm even more delighted to welcome aboard Tom, a bona fide FPL great and a manager whose season history only serves to underscore my own C-list status. He's not just a Hall of Famer but an astute writer, too, and there's no surprise that his Spot the Differential series came out smelling of roses in the recent survey we conducted. It's not often you get FPL prowess married with journalistic ability but in Tom, as we had with Mark, we've got just that.
If you're not aware of who I am (why would you be), I've been playing some form of Fantasy Football for the best part of 25 years and have been working as Deputy Editor on the site for the last three. The badge may say '3' next to my name but, without wanting to sound like Tony Blair in his utterly lame efforts to prove how much of a Newcastle fan he was, I genuinely have lurked for well over a decade and I was a fan/voyeur of the site long before I became an employee.
That's another reason why it's so great to have Tom as my number two, as he's been an active member of Fantasy Football Scout almost since its inception and it's great to reward - if that's the right word - someone who has been a loyal, long-time supporter of Scout with a role such as this.
Which brings me to you, the community. One of the things I'm intent on doing in the hotseat is to listen and learn from regular site frequenters and commenters - most of them, anyway 🙂 I think there's probably a fair criticism that a lot of talent and intelligent opinion from within has gone untapped at times over the years, while suggestions about site improvements should also be actively encouraged and listened to.
The recent appointment of Az as Member Strategy Manager was a major step in the right direction and he's already been hard at work with that aforementioned survey. The likes of him and Geoff will often be your first port of calls but it's also important that I should be paying close attention, too.
How more FFS community involvement manifests itself in the editorial side of things remains to be seen, but the return of FPL Question Time with contributions from yourselves and more focus on the on-site luminaries in our Hall of Fame are two things I'm very keen on; do let me know if you have any other ideas.
It'll be a gradual leadership transition, so don't be expecting massive immediate changes to our editorial approach; nor do there need to be wholesale alterations, as a lot of what Scout is doing already is, I firmly believe, pretty damn good and considerably better than you'll find elsewhere.
In a neat segue, I want to finish by paying my own tribute to the work that David has done over the last three years. He has taught me a lot about being at the helm of a site but, far more importantly, he is a thoroughly nice fella - I've mentioned this elsewhere but he has been a dream of a boss, repeatedly overlooking my inability to hit a deadline, and there are countless acts of generosity I could cite if it wasn't for the fact that it would embarrass him. There's always a human being behind the writer/editor/Pro Pundit, and he's one of the good ones.
To the next chapter.