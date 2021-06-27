61
61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/27/who-are-the-best-captains-on-day-2-of-the-euro-2020-fantasy-round-of-16/

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Surely you can remove a post dial now. 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Fail. 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Sadly you cannot

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Can’t make this stuff up.

            Open Controls
        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Always wondered why Geoff was reluctant to give me more modding power on here but posting the new article link in the new article and saying "new article" probably answers my question

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            It’s my job anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              Scout should hire you as a Pro Pompey

              Open Controls
          2. JohnnyRev7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Just stick with 'Play up Pompey!' as a first comment on a new article and you can't go wrong.

            Open Controls
  2. Footieboot
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Worth it to captain Malen as a differential?

      Open Controls
      1. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I'm going Lukaku, Portugal defence seems leaky.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Dutch, Czech, Portugese and Belgian defence all could be better.

          Open Controls
      2. JfA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Sorry, wrong person

        Open Controls
    • Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Depay (c)

      Open Controls
    • Paddy Gooner
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Aargh, still doesn't help. I have to choose between the following captains for today:

      A CR7
      B LukaKu
      C Memphis
      D KDB
      E Wijnaldum

      Who should I pick
      ?????

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Golden Company
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I’m really torn - I’ve mostly same list with Dumfries instead of Lukaku.

        I’m going Ronaldo atm.

        Open Controls
      4. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      5. Gazpilicueta
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        such a tricky spot. my vote is currently with KBD, but I am not confident at all.

        Open Controls
    • Gazpilicueta
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Really cant decide between De Bruyne and Depay for captaincy.....

      anyone wanna vote here? lets see who FFS community picks....

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Memphis

        Open Controls
        1. JfA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Lukaku.

          Open Controls
      2. Golden Company
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Hard one - I’ve Dumfries, Wijna, Depay, KDB and CR7.

        Going CR7 atm - I think Wijna would be my second choice and KDB 3rd.

        So for your two I’d go KDB personally.

        Open Controls
        1. Gazpilicueta
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I have all the same options as you, Depay is just calling to me..... I dunno, 27 minutes to decide!

          Open Controls
      3. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        im going KdB as my ML rival doesnt have him, so thats the guy he will be most scared of today, so im doubling down on that fear

        Open Controls
      4. POKE JOHN BALLS THE SECOND
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Depay will pay today

        Open Controls
      5. Gazpilicueta
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        also, Czech have only conceded 2 so far, portugal have conceded 6, surely Belgium are gonna make them pay? and I love de bruyne....

        Open Controls
        1. Konig Luther
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Portugal played vs France and Germany, Czech vs Croatia, Scotland, England (who didn't need to push)

          Open Controls
      6. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Neither

        Open Controls
        1. Gazpilicueta
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          who would you go instead?

          Open Controls
    • JfA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      I have to get it right today as Pogba is my only real option tomorrow, should have gone Benzema over Immobile. Woulds, shoulda, coulda, didn't

      Open Controls
      1. @johnnyteams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yes... I'm "lucky" to have both Immobile and Benzema 🙂 Let's see what happens tomorrow w Benz...

        Open Controls
    • @johnnyteams
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Immobile to Depay for me today.

      Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Dumfries or Depay cap?

      Open Controls
      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Depay

        Open Controls
    • fenixri
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Ronaldo has good goal record at Sevilla stadium.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        He has a good record at a lot of stadiums. He has 5 goals and an assists in 3 games and looking to break the goals record, more importantly.

        Open Controls
        1. fenixri
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yes I wrote this to convince myself doing CR7(C) ia good choice

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            It worked! Hopefully we can both reap the rewards.

            Open Controls
            1. fenixri
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Good luck!

              Open Controls
    • That Posh Bloke
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Mount or Havertz in FPL?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Depends on any incoming transfers- too early to say

        Open Controls
      2. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I think Havertz has a huge year this season

        Open Controls
        1. That Posh Bloke
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          This is what I’m thinking.

          Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Havertz.

        Open Controls
    • dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Captain between

      A Depay
      B KDB

      Open Controls
    • FDMS All Starz
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Is striker captain a trap in this game? Realistically 2 goals is needed to justify the cap choice, whereas a mid can score and keep a CS and that’s probably enough, or a wing back like Dumfries/Munier/Spina/Alba could grab an assist along with a CS maybe and that’s set too…any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        The CS is a bonus

        Open Controls
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Not a trap...see Ronaldo and Depay so far.

        Open Controls
      3. ZombieEaten
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah, but think cleanies are a bit harder in this round. The scoring defender points are attractive

        Open Controls
      4. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cs is team effort. One stupid mistake and its gone. Look Italy yesterday, noone defended first post

        Open Controls
    • Fresh_From_Desh
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      This might be the last time I have an opportunity to captain Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    • Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Who are the people who have both CR7 and Depay captaining?

      Open Controls
      1. fenixri
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        CR7, good luck

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          CR7 captain let’ssss goooo

          Open Controls
    • Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Quick, depay or KDB for captain?

      Open Controls
      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        KDB

        Open Controls
      2. Bookkeeper
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        i've gone KDB as it should be an open game, he just finds a way to get attacking returns.

        Open Controls
    • GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Best of luck lads.

      Open Controls
    • Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/27/malen-starts-up-front-for-the-netherlands-as-darida-absent-for-czech-republic/

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.