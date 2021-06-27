Unless you captained Joakim Maehle (€4.7m) on day 1 of the round of 16, you’re probably looking to twist the EURO Fantasy captain’s armband today.

No Italy player that started against Austria earned more than five points, with a late clean sheet wipeout seeing Leonardo Spinazzola (€5.6m) owners probably needing a fresh armband option.

Day 2 gets underway with the Netherlands versus the Czech Republic, featuring three Dutch players well in excess of 30% ownership.

Memphis Depay (€10.2m) sits in 38% of squads. A confirmed starter, the striker is set to prove a very popular choice.

Depay, who has scored twice and provided two assists so far, is on set-pieces and penalties for Frank de Boer’s side.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum (€8.2m) – owned by 41% of managers – leads Depay by 23 total points to 20, having scored three times during the group stage. Both players picked up their single biggest haul against North Macedonia.

That was not the case for Denzel Dumfries (€5.7m), whose owners endured a half-time substitution in Matchday 3. However, the defender had already banked 21 points before that clash after scoring in each of the first two matchdays.

Dumfries has a huge 43% ownership and has the added potential of clean sheet points to go with a real attacking threat.

For those who fancy goals at either end, Patrik Schick (€8.6m) is the Czech Republic’s likely lad having scored three times – including a penalty – during the group stage.

Having finished as the top Fantasy scorer after three matchdays, Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.3m) is the standout pick for Portugal in their clash with Belgium.

The evergreen striker, selected by 42% of players, recorded two attacking returns in each of Portugal’s three group games to end the first stage of the tournament with 29 points.

Facing Ronaldo in the most-owned asset in the game at 49%, Romelu Lukaku (€11.3m).

The Inter Milan forward netted three times over the first three matchdays, with the return of Kevin De Bruyne (€10.7m) a big plus for Lukaku’s goal threat.

The Man City midfielder is also a viable armband choice. De Bruyne racked up 16 points in just 134 minutes on his return to action, courtesy of a goal and two assists.

No player with over 100 minutes played can match De Bruyne for minutes per chance created (15) so far in the tournament.

