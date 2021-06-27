293
293 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can I have another WC, please?

    Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    De Ligt for some as Schick SMASHES Holes in managers plans

    Open Controls
  3. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    3 Dutch players to 3 Eng/Ger players then?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Depends on their points and team news tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah but I've lost 4 players from this side of the draw so makes sense to get 3 from the favourites to reach the final now.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Sorry. I thought you meant subs for tomorrow. We saw how banking on teams to go through can today. Might be better to hedge a bit for QF and then have 5 FT for semis if some plans fail.

          Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      yup. Or depending on how well the rest of your team do could do 2dutch to 2 english/german to field 11 and save a transfer for SF.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't save FTs for knockout rounds mate.

        Open Controls
    3. LSK
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends. If England go through I doubt you’ll be able to do straight swaps as their key players are more expensive than The Netherlands. Germany would work though.

      Open Controls
  4. son of city
      15 mins ago

      Just saw the score sheet.......
      HOLÉS you BEAUTY!!!!!!!

      Open Controls
    • jayzico
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      3 Germans in tonight then. Nice.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry. Tues night.

        Open Controls
    • Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Well f**k. Went all in on the Netherlands and I’ve no wildcard. 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cilly Bonnolly

        Open Controls
      2. son of city
          7 mins ago

          Jeez! Cilly. 🙂

          Open Controls
        • LSK
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          You’ll be okay as long as 2 or more of your other players don’t get knocked out too.

          Open Controls
        • DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          3 dutch > 3 german/english is the way forward.

          Open Controls
        • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Amster-damn.

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.