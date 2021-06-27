Budget forward Donyell Malen (€6.2m) has ousted Wout Weghorst (€7.2m) in Frank de Boer’s two-man forward line.

Malen will partner Memphis Depay (€10.2m) up front for the Netherlands in their round of 16 clash with the Czech Republic this evening.

He impressed enough in 66 minutes against North Macedonia to earn a starting spot ahead of Weghorst, who had begun the first two games.

De Boer’s only change from Matchday 3 is to reinstate Marten De Roon (€5.5m) in place of Ryan Gravenberch (€4.9m) in midfield.

Depay, Denzel Dumfries (€5.7m) and Gini Wijnaldum (€8.2m) are all in captaincy contention on day 2 of the last 16, for those looking to twist the armband.

Czech Republic captain Vladimir Darida (€7.5m) misses out after a training-ground injury so West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek (€6.5m) captains the side.

Antonin Barak (€6.9m) replaces Darida in midfield, while Pavel Kaderabek (€5.0m) covers for the suspended Jan Boril (€4.6m) at left-back in a second enforced change.

Petr Sevcik (€6.0m) is preferred to Jakub Jankto (€6.0m) on the left of Jaroslav Silhavy’s attacking midfield three.

Up front, Patrik Schick (€8.6m) will be looking to add to his three-goal tally and 21 Fantasy points so far.

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Stekelenburg; Blind, De Light, De Vrij; Van Aanholt, De Jong, De Roon, Dumfries; Wijnaldum; Malen, Depay.

Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Kaderabek, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holes; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT