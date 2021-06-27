Budget forward Donyell Malen (€6.2m) has ousted Wout Weghorst (€7.2m) in Frank de Boer’s two-man forward line.
Malen will partner Memphis Depay (€10.2m) up front for the Netherlands in their round of 16 clash with the Czech Republic this evening.
He impressed enough in 66 minutes against North Macedonia to earn a starting spot ahead of Weghorst, who had begun the first two games.
De Boer’s only change from Matchday 3 is to reinstate Marten De Roon (€5.5m) in place of Ryan Gravenberch (€4.9m) in midfield.
Depay, Denzel Dumfries (€5.7m) and Gini Wijnaldum (€8.2m) are all in captaincy contention on day 2 of the last 16, for those looking to twist the armband.
Czech Republic captain Vladimir Darida (€7.5m) misses out after a training-ground injury so West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek (€6.5m) captains the side.
Antonin Barak (€6.9m) replaces Darida in midfield, while Pavel Kaderabek (€5.0m) covers for the suspended Jan Boril (€4.6m) at left-back in a second enforced change.
Petr Sevcik (€6.0m) is preferred to Jakub Jankto (€6.0m) on the left of Jaroslav Silhavy’s attacking midfield three.
Up front, Patrik Schick (€8.6m) will be looking to add to his three-goal tally and 21 Fantasy points so far.
Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Stekelenburg; Blind, De Light, De Vrij; Van Aanholt, De Jong, De Roon, Dumfries; Wijnaldum; Malen, Depay.
Czech Republic XI (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Kaderabek, Kalas, Celustka, Coufal; Soucek, Holes; Sevcik, Barak, Masopust; Schick.
