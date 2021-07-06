70
  1. anish10
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hows this FPL draft

    Sanchez
    TAA Coufal Shaw
    Fernandes Salah Saka Havertz Harrison
    Watkins Nacho

    4.0 -- White -- Bardsley -- Davis

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Like it, prefer a punt on sarr over Harrison but that’s just my own stupidity probably

    2. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Good IMO. All about 5 mids or 3 forwards I think.

  2. Cheeto__Bandito
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Is Mount nailed? worried about him making way if they go 343.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 32 mins ago

        Not 100%

      2. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        In attack it's kane & sterling then fill in the gaps from the squad. Having said that my 3 Englan attackers are kane, sterling and mount so i do think hes a favourite, plus he's on some set pieces when he is on the pitch

    • The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Sarabia apparently confirmed OUT.

      https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9759957/Euro-2020-Spain-winger-Pablo-Sarabia-ruled-semi-final-against-Italy-abductor-injury.html

    • iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Does the 3rd/4th place match count toward points in the official Euro game?

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        There isn't one!

        1. iCon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 22 mins ago

          Really; is that the first time?

          1. robith
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            no there's never been one in the euros

          2. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 15 mins ago

            I believe they did away with them in the 80s. Still very much a thing in the World Cup, though!

            1. iCon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              Yep, never clocked it in the euros before! Cheers

            2. chocolove
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 hours, 1 min ago

              They should scrap that out of WC as well

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Doing a bit of tinkering but arriving back at this 3/4/3, what do you think, grealish to city will put a cat amongst the pigeons

      Sanchez
      Shaw taa cresswell
      Sarr Bruno salah grealish
      Watkins Tony nacho

      4.0 ayling bissouma 4.0

      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        How confident are you on Nacho with Daka around?

        I haven't read into it too much yet (waiting for preseason to start before I start properly delving into FPL) but I don't like the idea of starting GW 1 with someone that isn't nailed, always have enough to sort as is.

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          I find it hard to believe he’ll be left out on last seasons form but will monitor in pre season

          I think Antonio would be my first swap to if it doesn’t look good or Wilson, again pre season depending

    • Fantasy123456
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        I’m in second a good thirty points behind first, what are good options to hopefully catch up that most wouldn’t necessarily have?

        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          Go all in Denmark

        2. fenixri
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          My approach would be differentials in teams that are favorites.

          Ita - Chiellini - Veratti - Jorginho - Chiesa*

          Spa - Pedri - Moreno - Oyarzabal - Laporte*

          Eng - Grealish - Saka - Rice/Phillips

          Den - Delaney - Stryger - Poulsen - Braithwaite

          *Chiesa not sure how differential si atm, Laporte watch if he starts.

          1. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            add Sancho

        3. DrexciyaXI
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Chiellini likes to go up for corners and head one in. Did it just before he got injured but the goal was disallowed. That's why he's 6m.

        4. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 34 mins ago

          I think start of the season is the best time to get henderson. Will be early season bandwagon and price rise coming while you already have him.
          Chaos is the ladder. Everyone thinks utd gk situation is a mess.

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 29 mins ago

            Will you double with shaw?

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 22 mins ago

              I am. This 'doubling/coverage' thing has never made any sense to me. The pertinent questions are will both be available for GW1 and does Hendo get the gloves over DDG. I've currently got Sanchez as 2nd keeper to cover him.

            2. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 19 mins ago

              Yes

          2. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 20 mins ago

            what if Henderson doesnt start?

            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 5 mins ago

              That “what if” is putting people off and I like that.
              He’s first choice. That was end of last season and games were not important so ole rotated these 2. There is no reason to do this now.
              Unless Dean makes some big mistakes

          3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Do you know why everyone thinks the GK situation at man utd is a mess?

            Is it possibly because... It is a mess?

            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 50 mins ago

              So what do you think really?
              Each of them playing 2-3 games and rotating? Not possible
              And for now henderson is clearly ahead of de gea

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                4 hours, 28 mins ago

                Personally dont think Henderson is good enough, and don’t think DDG is good enough, and don’t trust Ole not to chop & change them

                Henderson was great for FPL when he was at a small club who allow lots of shots on target, where he gets to make loads of saves and is quite busy

                At a club like Utd where he doesn’t have to do as much in the way of shot stopping, but needs much more concentration, organisation, communication etc I just don’t think it suits him as much

                He did ok (in his last 10 starts he conceded 9 goals & kept 4 cleansheets) but he was dropped again towards the endand for FPL I think there’s better options out there

                Don’t see him as having the upside to justify using transfers on him (or benching him at 5.0)

          4. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            I think he will turn out to be great value now he has gotten over his injury and wijnadulm has departed 🙂

            1. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              I prefer doubling on their defence 😉

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 11 mins ago

                Shaw + AWB rather than Shaw + Hendo imo. AWB is almost as good option as Shaw, is nailed and gets attacking returns.

        5. fpork
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          How does this team look (if spending 5 transfers)?
          Donnarumma - Pickford
          Stones - Shaw - Mæhle- Bonucci - Maguire
          Torres - Chiesa - Sterling - Olmo - Damsgaard
          Kane - Immobile - Morata

          1. fpork
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 21 mins ago

            The players I bring in are Stones, Bonucci, Olmo, Immobile and Morata.

            1. POKE JOHN BALLS THE SECOND
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 15 mins ago

              Great team. Similar to mine

          2. fenixri
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 55 mins ago

            I would rather go Dolberg/Insigne instead Damsgaard/Immobile if you have funds

        6. Better luck next year
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 26 mins ago

          Immobile or Insigne cap for first MD?

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 5 mins ago

            Immobile

          2. ManUtdFan977
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 1 min ago

            insigne

        7. Hryszko
          • 3 Years
          5 hours, 16 mins ago

          Best captain option for todays games?

          1. Olmo
          2. Morata
          3. Insigne
          4. Immobile
          5. Berardi

          1. ManUtdFan977
            • 2 Years
            5 hours, 1 min ago

            3

          2. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Insigne, Kane

          3. ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 27 mins ago

            3 if ahead, a spaniard if chasing

        8. 3Lions
            5 hours, 14 mins ago

            Chasing a 35 point lead.

            Is there any particular strategy I should focus on?

            Recommended differentials, including captain.

            Thanks in advance

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 55 mins ago

              You can try triple England or Italy defense, some differential captaincy. Its going to be tough though since both teams are likely to be same.

            2. fenixri
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 54 mins ago

              Look my comment above 😉

            3. PortisRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 32 mins ago

              To catch up 35 points over two rounds when there are only 4 weeks left you would need to do something radical with extreme differentials. I'm in a similar boat. My plan is to go with 4 x Esp defenders (capt one of them) + Simoes. There is a very low chance of 2 Spanish clean sheets but its s**t or bust time.

          • iCon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            Any chance of a bit of community help....I'm in a draft league and have managed to end up with this bunch for the semis. It's a set 11 with no subs (manual or automatic) and we have to pick team before 6.30 so won't even have the line ups for Spa v Ita. Any suggested changes to the proposed line up? Points a sper the official Euro game.

            Schmeichel
            Stones / Porres / Maehle / Palmieri
            Phillips / Pedri / Koke / Chiesa / Grealish
            Calvert-Lewin

            Subs:
            Meret
            Vestergaard
            Busquets / Locatelli / Traore / Pessina

            Cheers!

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 34 mins ago

              Only 1 forward?

              Would probably start one of Locatelli/Pessina over Pedri/Koke

              1. iCon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                Cheers mate - yep only one forward unfortunately - it's a blind auction process!

                You reckon they'll get gametime? Worried neither of them will even make the pitch like the quarter final.

                1. Holmes
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 26 mins ago

                  I think Locatelli should get a start. Your deadline is how many hours before kickoff?

                  1. iCon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 21 mins ago

                    1.5 hours

                    1. iCon
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                      You think Grealish will get on this GW?

                      1. ritzyd
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 15 mins ago

                        I think he plays a part, have a feeling he may even get a start

                      2. Holmes
                        • 7 Years
                        4 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Should do (just like every week 😀 ), wouldnt start anyone from that bench over Grealish, worth a risk.

                    2. Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      4 hours, 16 mins ago

                      ah, tough luck. Checked few predicted lineups and none of them predicts a Locatelli start. Stick with your current setup.

                      1. iCon
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        Cheers mate; apologies for delayed response - was out getting my second vaccine 😀

          • Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Donna (Stek)
            Maehle Maguire Shaw Stones (Kimpembe)
            Insigne Sterling Ferran Dams Berardi
            Immobile Morata Kane

            Have 1 more FT:

            A) Stek ➡️ Pickford
            B) Kimpembe ➡️ Emerson/Bonucci
            C) Kimpembe ➡️ Walker

            Tempted to go all in on England with A or C as I'm chasing 15-20 points leads in my MLs. Thoughts?

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 32 mins ago

              A sounds good if incase Italy concedes again.

          • De Gea is GOAT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 48 mins ago

            Is Saka worth a punt? Or best to go all out on ENG defence? Thanks guys

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              If you're going to take a punt on a player who's not nailed I'd pick somebody from today's game where will know the team sheets before the deadline.

          • Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            My hate for Moyes and Woodward just increased tenfold.
            https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co.uk/2021/07/06/rio-ferdinand-claims-thiago-alcantara-asked-to-join-man-utd-before-ed-woodward-blocked-transfer-14879450/amp/

          • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            100k daily COVID cases coming soon to the UK - 3 times higher than we've seen before - mass disruption to the PL is inevitable.

            1. Thomas Magnum
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Going to be looking at herd immunity before long at this rate lol

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 4 mins ago

                The problem with these variants is that herd immunity isn't happening and people can get covid twice. AZ not protecting enough against these new variants is serious problem. Having starting XV may be important again.

            2. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              According to Boris, after 19th July, it's personal choice whether you want to breathe covid over people near you or not. Players might catch it and isolate, but the mass slaughter is good to go.

          • fpork
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            1) Insigne + Moreno
            2) Olmo + Morata

          • xiMoxiee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 17 mins ago

            Watkins to Jimenez GW4 is starting to look like a real possibility.

