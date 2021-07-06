Ahead of the EURO 2020 Fantasy deadline this evening at 8pm BST, we have the latest team news and injury updates from each of the four semi-finalists.

ITALY

Leonardo Spinazzola‘s (€5.6m) tournament is unfortunately over after the flying left-back ruptured his achilles as Italy beat Belgium 2-1.

“Spinazzola has been one of the players of the tournament and will be regardless come the end of it.” – Roberto Mancini

On that quarter-final victory, the Italian head coach added:

“I don’t think we suffered too much in any moment of the game. To beat a team like Belgium you need a great performance by everybody and this is exactly what happened today. I didn’t see 25 minutes of struggle at the start. There were chances at both ends, it was an open game. We only struggled in the last 10 minutes when Belgium started playing a long-ball game.

SPAIN

Pablo Sarabia (€6.9m) is set to miss out for Spain due to an adductor problem which forced him off at half-time against Switzerland.

Multiple reports had suggested the midfielder faced a race against time to be fit for the meeting with Italy but head coach Luis Enrique was quoted as saying on Monday that he would miss out:

They are all available apart from Pablo Sarabia, who is not going to be able to be in the game.

Aymeric Laporte (€6.3m), the only Spain outfielder to play every available minute so far, was given extra time off training at the weekend but that should not impact his availability.

The good news for EURO 2020 Fantasy managers is that line-ups will be available for the Spain v Italy game before the deadline.

ENGLAND

Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) should be available for England’s semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday.

After Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Ukraine, Gareth Southgate said of the Arsenal midfielder:

He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine. He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

All 2️⃣6️⃣ members of the #ThreeLions squad are involved in today's training session.https://t.co/Bb4DCPzpql — England (@England) July 5, 2021

On squad rotation and in-game substitutions, the England manager added:

We’ve known we had players that, physically, we needed to look after and manage and we’ve been able to introduce those guys in. We know across seven games the squad is so important – trying to give people a breather at the right time – and we learned a lot from (the World Cup in) Russia in that instance. We won’t have got that perfect and tonight (against the Ukraine) we were trying to balance players that were carrying knocks with players on yellow cards.

DENMARK

The Danes have no new injury worries ahead of their showdown with England. After missing out in the round of 16, both Yussuf Poulsen (€8.5m) and Daniel Wass (€5.3m) earned minutes from the bench in the 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic.

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand said of the semi-final clash:

“The motivation for us is to silence this (Wembley) crowd. We know it’s going to be difficult but the boys are ready. All of them are playing on a big stage on a daily basis.”

And a reminder that the yellow card counts have now been wiped, meaning that any cautions picked up in the semi-finals won’t result in suspensions in the final.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT