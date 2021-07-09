FPL team guide 2021/22 – Aston Villa: Best players, stats and more

2020/21 was a season of progress at Aston Villa as they finished 11th, their highest since 2010/11.

However, the campaign can be split into two distinct parts – with and without Jack Grealish (£8.0m).

The 25-year-old missed 12 games after sustaining a shin injury in February, and with Dean Smith no longer able to call upon his talisman, it was a rough few months until his return.

During his absence, Villa mustered a total of 12 points from 36, scoring just 13 goals:

Games Wins Draws Losses Points Goals scored Goal conceded With Grealish 26 13 4 9 43 42 29 Without Grealish 12 3 3 6 12 13 17

Despite missing a large chunk of the season, Grealish still ranked third amongst all Premier League players for chances created and seventh for expected assists (xA).

It’s also worth noting that his points-per-match average of 5.2 was the best among Villa assets and the 8th highest among Fantasy midfielders.

Midfielders sorted by chances created 2020/21

Villa with and without Grealish is always going to be a big talking point, but do they rely on him too much?

During 2020/21, there was a real bias to create from the left with 41.2% of their chances created arriving from Grealish’s flank, compared to just 27.3% on the right and 31.5% down the middle.

Aston Villa’s chances created heatmap 2020/21

However, Villa have at least tried to address that issue early in the transfer window, with the signing of Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) for a fee in the region of £33m.

The 24-year-old played a starring role in Norwich City’s Championship title success last season as he reached double figures for both goals (15) and assists (16).

His eye for goal is encouraging, but it will be the scoring chances Buendía can create for others that is most exciting, which is where the Argentinian playmaker excelled for Norwich amid their top-flight relegation two years ago.

In fact, amongst all midfielders in 2019/20, only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Grealish created more chances:

This time, with better team-mates around him, it could prove a potent combination.

Buendía is most frequently used on the right, which would ensure he dovetails nicely with Grealish, but is also comfortable playing in a more central role behind a striker, which is something he touched on earlier this year:

“My ideal position? My position was always ’10’, hook, between the middle and the forward. I was always a passer, but in a professional way I played more outside and always with the freedom to be able to associate. But where I feel most comfortable is in the middle, where I can touch the ball more and associate with my teammates.”

A central attacking role is a real possibility then, especially now that a spot has opened up to create in that area following the departure of Ross Barkley (£5.5m).

However, local press remain convinced Villa’s main transfer priority this summer is a no. 10, and specifically Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), which does suggest Buendía will probably slot in on the right and immediately move ahead of Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) and Trézéguet (£5.5m) in the pecking order.

Can Buendía rival Grealish for a place in our midfields next season?

It’s a big ask. The England international racked up a combined 18 goals and assists last term, but when you consider the £1.5m price difference between the two, and the fact that it’s almost certain Buendía will be handed set-piece duties, it isn’t completely out of the question.

Importantly, the signings of Buendía and Ashley Young (£5.5m), plus the emergence of young talents like Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Carney Chukwuemeka will also add some much-needed depth to Villa’s squad.

Dean Smith made the second-fewest number of changes (47) and used the second-fewest players (24) in the Premier League last season. Minimal line-up rotation is obviously a good thing for us FPL managers, but it also means that a team is often running on empty by the time they hit the second-half of the season.

While Grealish was the star man last season, Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) also deserves praise.

The England international plundered 23 attacking returns and 168 points en route to finishing as the fourth highest-scoring forward in the game. The scary thing is that he was unfortunate not to add more, given that he hit the woodwork a massive seven times.

The highest-scoring FPL forwards 2020/21

There is no doubt that Watkins will benefit from playing in front of players like Grealish and Buendía, and despite being slapped with a £1.5m rise, he is still one of the best forward options in the game.

So, in terms of attacking targets, I think we can narrow it down to Grealish, Buendía, Watkins and perhaps El Ghazi, whose numbers are worth flagging.

Amongst all midfielders per 90 minutes in 2020/21 (discounting those who played fewer than 500), El Ghazi ranked seventh for goals and big chances, fifth for goal attempts and sixth for expected goals (xG).

However, minutes remain a concern, and with Smith probably seeing his ideal front four as Grealish, Buendía, Watkins and another new signing, you get the feeling El Ghazi will again be relying on injuries or suspensions to feature from the off.

Despite that, if an opening does appear in the starting XI at any point during the season, moving early could be a shrewd move, knowing that he is Villa’s designated penalty taker when on the pitch.

Over the course of the entire campaign, Aston Villa had the joint-seventh best defensive record (46 goals conceded) and kept more clean sheets (15) than all teams bar Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, when analysing Villa’s defensive numbers in 2020 and 2021, it is alarming:

Aston Villa’s defensive statistics between Gameweeks 1-16 (left) and Gameweeks 17-38 (right) Averages per match shown

In fact, since the turn of the year, Villa faced more shots than any other side and ranked 18th for expected goals conceded (xGC).

That was in part linked to Grealish’s absence, whose leadership and ability to carry the ball forward was sorely missed. However, it’s also clear that old habits began creeping into their play, as they let leads slip time and time again.

Inconsistencies at the back were perhaps to be expected given that Villa narrowly missed relegation in 2019/20, but do they warrant investment next season?

Villa start with an appealing run which includes games against Watford, Newcastle United and Brentford, but quickly take a turn for the worse soon after. In fact, between Gameweeks 4 and 10, they rank bottom of the season ticker for difficulty:

Aston Villa’s fixtures Gameweeks 1-10

If you are tempted, hopping on and off at the right time could be key.

Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m) almost broke the record for FPL points by a goalkeeper in a single season in 2020/21, and finished the campaign with the second highest save rate in the league, saving 76.8% of shots directed at him.

Even if Villa do concede, he will almost certainly pick up plenty of save points, though his inclusion is perhaps hard to justify considering Villa’s entire first choice back-four is available for £5.0m.

Matt Targett (£5.0m) is a personal favourite of mine, and though he is a long way short of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) levels when it comes to assist potential from full-back, he did rank in the top 10 defenders for final-third touches, crosses, chances created and xA last term.

However, given the additional points FPL awards for goals over assists, Ezri Konsa (£5.0m) is also worth a look. He registered more big chances than any other defender in the entire division last term and ranked sixth for xG.

Another player we’ll be monitoring in pre-season is right-back Matthew Cash (£5.0m), who may benefit Buendía operating in front of him, as Max Aarons (£4.5m) did at Norwich last season.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Villa’s Fantasy options will be popular picks heading into Gameweek 1, given their opening three fixtures against Watford, Newcastle United and Brentford.

On a positive note, they ended 2020/21 on a high, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their final two games.

Their collective numbers are encouraging enough from an attacking perspective, so starting with one of Grealish (if available), Buendía or Watkins makes a lot of sense.

The defensive numbers since the turn of the year are a concern. However, the opening fixtures do at least offer hope that one or two clean sheets can be achieved in the opening weeks.

The only question now is whether or not Villa can hang onto Grealish?

