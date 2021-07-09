151
Pre-Season July 9

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Aston Villa: Best players, stats and more

151 Comments
Share

2020/21 was a season of progress at Aston Villa as they finished 11th, their highest since 2010/11.

However, the campaign can be split into two distinct parts – with and without Jack Grealish (£8.0m). 

The 25-year-old missed 12 games after sustaining a shin injury in February, and with Dean Smith no longer able to call upon his talisman, it was a rough few months until his return.

During his absence, Villa mustered a total of 12 points from 36, scoring just 13 goals:

GamesWinsDrawsLossesPointsGoals scoredGoal conceded
With Grealish261349434229
Without Grealish12336121317

Despite missing a large chunk of the season, Grealish still ranked third amongst all Premier League players for chances created and seventh for expected assists (xA). 

It’s also worth noting that his points-per-match average of 5.2 was the best among Villa assets and the 8th highest among Fantasy midfielders.

Midfielders sorted by chances created 2020/21

Villa with and without Grealish is always going to be a big talking point, but do they rely on him too much?

During 2020/21, there was a real bias to create from the left with 41.2% of their chances created arriving from Grealish’s flank, compared to just 27.3% on the right and 31.5% down the middle.

Aston Villa’s chances created heatmap 2020/21

However, Villa have at least tried to address that issue early in the transfer window, with the signing of Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m) for a fee in the region of £33m.

The 24-year-old played a starring role in Norwich City’s Championship title success last season as he reached double figures for both goals (15) and assists (16).

His eye for goal is encouraging, but it will be the scoring chances Buendía can create for others that is most exciting, which is where the Argentinian playmaker excelled for Norwich amid their top-flight relegation two years ago.

In fact, amongst all midfielders in 2019/20, only Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Grealish created more chances:

This time, with better team-mates around him, it could prove a potent combination.

Buendía is most frequently used on the right, which would ensure he dovetails nicely with Grealish, but is also comfortable playing in a more central role behind a striker, which is something he touched on earlier this year:

“My ideal position? My position was always ’10’, hook, between the middle and the forward. I was always a passer, but in a professional way I played more outside and always with the freedom to be able to associate. But where I feel most comfortable is in the middle, where I can touch the ball more and associate with my teammates.”

A central attacking role is a real possibility then, especially now that a spot has opened up to create in that area following the departure of Ross Barkley (£5.5m). 

However, local press remain convinced Villa’s main transfer priority this summer is a no. 10, and specifically Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), which does suggest Buendía will probably slot in on the right and immediately move ahead of Bertrand Traoré (£6.0m), Anwar El Ghazi (£6.0m) and Trézéguet (£5.5m) in the pecking order.

Can Buendía rival Grealish for a place in our midfields next season?

It’s a big ask. The England international racked up a combined 18 goals and assists last term, but when you consider the £1.5m price difference between the two, and the fact that it’s almost certain Buendía will be handed set-piece duties, it isn’t completely out of the question.

Importantly, the signings of Buendía and Ashley Young (£5.5m), plus the emergence of young talents like Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) and Carney Chukwuemeka will also add some much-needed depth to Villa’s squad. 

Dean Smith made the second-fewest number of changes (47) and used the second-fewest players (24) in the Premier League last season. Minimal line-up rotation is obviously a good thing for us FPL managers, but it also means that a team is often running on empty by the time they hit the second-half of the season.

While Grealish was the star man last season, Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) also deserves praise.

The England international plundered 23 attacking returns and 168 points en route to finishing as the fourth highest-scoring forward in the game. The scary thing is that he was unfortunate not to add more, given that he hit the woodwork a massive seven times.

The highest-scoring FPL forwards 2020/21

There is no doubt that Watkins will benefit from playing in front of players like Grealish and Buendía, and despite being slapped with a £1.5m rise, he is still one of the best forward options in the game.

So, in terms of attacking targets, I think we can narrow it down to Grealish, Buendía, Watkins and perhaps El Ghazi, whose numbers are worth flagging.

Amongst all midfielders per 90 minutes in 2020/21 (discounting those who played fewer than 500), El Ghazi ranked seventh for goals and big chances, fifth for goal attempts and sixth for expected goals (xG).

However, minutes remain a concern, and with Smith probably seeing his ideal front four as Grealish, Buendía, Watkins and another new signing, you get the feeling El Ghazi will again be relying on injuries or suspensions to feature from the off.

Despite that, if an opening does appear in the starting XI at any point during the season, moving early could be a shrewd move, knowing that he is Villa’s designated penalty taker when on the pitch.

Over the course of the entire campaign, Aston Villa had the joint-seventh best defensive record (46 goals conceded) and kept more clean sheets (15) than all teams bar Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, when analysing Villa’s defensive numbers in 2020 and 2021, it is alarming:

Aston Villa’s defensive statistics between Gameweeks 1-16 (left) and Gameweeks 17-38 (right) Averages per match shown

In fact, since the turn of the year, Villa faced more shots than any other side and ranked 18th for expected goals conceded (xGC). 

That was in part linked to Grealish’s absence, whose leadership and ability to carry the ball forward was sorely missed. However, it’s also clear that old habits began creeping into their play, as they let leads slip time and time again.

Inconsistencies at the back were perhaps to be expected given that Villa narrowly missed relegation in 2019/20, but do they warrant investment next season?

Villa start with an appealing run which includes games against Watford, Newcastle United and Brentford, but quickly take a turn for the worse soon after. In fact, between Gameweeks 4 and 10, they rank bottom of the season ticker for difficulty:

Aston Villa’s fixtures Gameweeks 1-10

If you are tempted, hopping on and off at the right time could be key.

Emiliano Martínez (£5.5m) almost broke the record for FPL points by a goalkeeper in a single season in 2020/21, and finished the campaign with the second highest save rate in the league, saving 76.8% of shots directed at him.

Even if Villa do concede, he will almost certainly pick up plenty of save points, though his inclusion is perhaps hard to justify considering Villa’s entire first choice back-four is available for £5.0m.

Matt Targett (£5.0m) is a personal favourite of mine, and though he is a long way short of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) levels when it comes to assist potential from full-back, he did rank in the top 10 defenders for final-third touches, crosses, chances created and xA last term.

However, given the additional points FPL awards for goals over assists, Ezri Konsa (£5.0m) is also worth a look. He registered more big chances than any other defender in the entire division last term and ranked sixth for xG.

Another player we’ll be monitoring in pre-season is right-back Matthew Cash (£5.0m), who may benefit Buendía operating in front of him, as Max Aarons (£4.5m) did at Norwich last season.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Villa’s Fantasy options will be popular picks heading into Gameweek 1, given their opening three fixtures against Watford, Newcastle United and Brentford.

On a positive note, they ended 2020/21 on a high, beating Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their final two games.

Their collective numbers are encouraging enough from an attacking perspective, so starting with one of Grealish (if available), Buendía or Watkins makes a lot of sense.

The defensive numbers since the turn of the year are a concern. However, the opening fixtures do at least offer hope that one or two clean sheets can be achieved in the opening weeks.

The only question now is whether or not Villa can hang onto Grealish?

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Do we think Berardi starts for Italy on Sunday? Or would you start any one of Maguire, Shaw or Sterling instead?

    I'm 9 points behind the leader in my ML so have to take a bit of a risk, I've Quadrupled up on Italian Defence and planning on captaining one of them, most likely Emerson?

    Current team is:

    Donna
    Chiellini - Bonucci - Emerson (c)
    Chiesa - Insigne - Berardi - Mount - Sterling
    Kane - Immobile

    Bench: Pickford - Maguire - Shaw - DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Tough to say. Any one out of Berardi/Immobile/Belotti could start.

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'd be surprised. More likely Chiesa and Immobile start.

      If you're punting on Italy, I'd maybe bring Barella in for Berardi.

      Open Controls
  2. Sepp Blattered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    First draft - appreciate your thoughts...

    Sanchez - 4.0
    TAA - Digne - Fofana - Lamptey - 4.0
    Salah - Bruno - Havertz - Raphina - Buendia
    DCL - Toney - 4.0

    Havertz would become either Mahrez/Gundogan in GW2..

    Open Controls
    1. mcpoop
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Pretty good. Why not just save a transfer and have Mahrez from the outset?

      Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Presume 3rd striker should be 4.5 not 4? I don't like having a bench with two non playing fodder, asking for trouble. Also it's not worth planning for a transfer ahead in a one week punt, FTs are more valuable than ever at the start of the season with so many unknowns.

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Excellent article that's full of Members Area stats but available to all.

    Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    How does it look, lads?

    _______ / 4.0
    TAA / _______ / Coufal / Lamptey / Ayling
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Buendía / 4.5
    _______ / Watkins / Toney

    A. Martínez, Dias, Wood
    B. Martínez, Fofana, DCL
    C. Sánchez, Dias, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Appreciate it!

        Open Controls
    2. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I like Dias, so A.

      Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Appreciate it!

        Open Controls
    5. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    6. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C is best

      Open Controls
  5. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Tierney, Lowton, Fofana, Ritchie or Coleman?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Fofana is a bargain

      Open Controls
      1. mcpoop
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        And Lamptey

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Him too

          Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        2.5 points per game

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Tierney

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Iheanacho at risk with Daka?

    Open Controls
    1. mcpoop
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nacho will probably start first few gwks but certainly at risk of rotation.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      No. Vardy.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      --------------------Kasper-------------------
      Ferreira Evans Fofana Castagne
      -----------Tielemans Ndidi--------------
      -----------------Maddison------------------
      Barnes---------Nacho-------Vardy-----

      Is roughly how I'd expect leicester to line out

      Justin/Bertrand/Thomas covering fullbacks, Soyboy Central or if they want to play 5 at the back for tougher games

      Choudry, Praet, Amartey, Mendy central midfield cover

      Perez, Saka, Albrighton - cover for wide attackers/up front

      They're looking well balanced

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Daka not Saka

        Open Controls
        1. sirmorbach
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Very nice, very nice indeed!

          Open Controls
      2. Coolbean
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Vardy on the wing. Wot. Last time this happened for Leicester was back in the 14/15 season according to Transfermarkt 😆

        One of Barnes, Nacho or Maddison will in any given game regardless of the formation they play, as apparently Nacho can’t play as a lone striker

        Open Controls
        1. Coolbean
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Will miss out*

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Vardy was actually dropping quite wide left during the run allowing Nacho to play centrally - basically a left winger quite a few times and had almost completely made the switch from goalscorer to provider - he’s a natural in the channels

          Teamsheets will still have him & Nacho as a two, but it will be more like Vardy & Barnes either side of Nacho, who himself will also drop deep

          Barnes Nacho Vardy will almost certainly be their front 3 when all are fit - with Maddison, Tielemans, Ndidi behind them - which is a superbly balanced front 6 in fairness, and an absolute nightmare for opposition defences with that much pace, guile, strength, directness etc

          Daka, Perez, Albrighton, etc will be very much supporting cast

          Open Controls
          1. Coolbean
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Haha sounds like when I play FIFA ultra attacking! But I think drifting towards the wing as a striker is different to playing as the dedicated winger. The lineup you suggested has also never happened, closest being when they played 4-4-2 with Maddison benched

            So I have my doubts - started with Nacho and switched out of him on second thought. Good luck with your team tho 🙂

            Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Will Williams start for Sou?

    Open Controls
    1. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      They signed a LB priced 5.0 at fantasy

      Open Controls
    2. Kielty
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        He will definitely get game time as he’s the only real cover we have for both fullback positions. Probably won’t get many starts though

        Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Dias + Manquillo (fodder) or Castagne/Digne + Ayling to rotate with Lamptey and Coufal?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Dias Manq

        Open Controls
    4. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Which combo seems best?

      A) VVD, Targett, Sanchez
      B) Robertson, Lamptey, Sanchez
      C) VVD, Lamptey, Henderson

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I have B.

        So probably one of the other ones.

        Open Controls
        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Haha thanks. B seems better. Double brighton defence a bit worrying

          Open Controls
      3. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        C if Hendo is nailed in my book.

        Open Controls
      5. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      7. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
    5. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      So Watford sign Josh King. That makes it harder to predict their forward line. Who will play through the middle?

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Nice. Him I like.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Does King play through the middle? His heat map at Bournemouth has him out fairly wide typically. That could be the Wilson competition I suppose.

        My guess is he's a cover option as much as anything else.

        Open Controls
      3. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Assuming Sarr is nailed, they've got / signed:

        Joao Pedro, Dennis, Deeney, Gray, Fletcher, Success, Mebude, Perica, Sema and now King fighting for 2 spots. Obviously a wide range of ability levels there, but crazy stuff. Law of averages I guess, some have to work out.

        Guessing Sarr King Dennis? Could easily be Sarr Deeney JP though.

        Open Controls
        1. Coolbean
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Among all those though, only Pedro is actually any good (apart from King now ofc). Dennis is a 5m signing from Brugge, and Brugge fans rate him extremely poorly. And Deeney is too old and will probably be phased out this year

          Open Controls
    6. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Keane(5m) not in many teams on here.
      Bargain.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Digne only 0.5m more

        Open Controls
      2. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        If you count him as bargain, there are many of them

        Open Controls
      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        How can he be a bargain at 5m?
        He would be overpriced if it was 5.5.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          56 mins ago

          Yeah I don’t see Keane as super value at all

          Seemed to hit the very top of his performance range last season with 3 goals from 1.5XG…

          And still topped out at 127 points

          Hoping Digne has a lot more upside

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            52 mins ago

            Agreed. Perhaps they could get more clean sheets this season than the last one;

            But if that is the case, it means more points for all Everton defenders - including Digne.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              49 mins ago

              Ah - maybe it was TAA

              the table above is midfielders only

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Reply fail to my other post but yeah, could be Trent, the number one in my teamsheet!

                Open Controls
    7. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Great read. Villa are defo a team of interest.

      My concern for Villa is what looked like the reliance on Grealish as you point up this affected defence as much as attack. Also interesting point about lack of rotation and squad security. Will that repeat? And what happens if it doesn't.

      Looking at the squad on FPL I'm curious about the balance. There are already 25 names and not a whole heap of cover in defence.

      2 keepers
      8 defenders
      11 mids
      4 forwards

      Looks a tad imbalanced to me with all those mids. Huge step down from Watkins if he misses out. Not sure about cover in defence

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Only Villa interest I have atm is Ollie.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Likewise - currently between him and Wilson for that spot for me.

          Bit concerned that they're going all West Ham in their determination to sign every attacking mid in sight.

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            What's the concern? That they'll turn into a rotational nightmare like City?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              I'm thinking that. Despite the numbers, many are clear backup. There are only 3 centrebacks, so Mings and Konsa should be nailed. Unless Villa get Tammy, Ollie is nailed. I'm pretty sure Buendia is also nailed, as of course is Jack if he stays. I'm not interested in any others anyway.

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              More that they'll turn into a different team and not necessarily a better one - if they need to acclimatise both Buendia and another number 10 type they become a quite different unit. That was the point of the WH comparison - the attacking mid signings (pre Moyes mostly) always looked good on paper but rarely turned out to be a team strengthening exercise.

              As a Villa fan I'd be more concerned about lack of cover for Watkins.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                21 mins ago

                I see your point. With your FPL hat on, and the same point AndyS makes above .. if they do sign Tammy, how much impact will it have on Watkins output? Would Watkins still be a safe starter/short-term pick?

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Tammy could mess Watkins up completely I imagine for FPL.

                  As it is Watkins is a converted winger anyway and not a "natural" cf and so if Tammy comes he could well be shifted wider when he does start and be close to oop given how FPL works.

                  Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Wilson is a standout for me out of those two. Fixtures is the issue. Still, currently on Callum.

            Open Controls
      2. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        They are fine. Probably get rid of Hourihane and sign a back up for McGinn.

        Martinez
        Cash Konsa Mings Targett
        Luiz Buendia McGinn
        Traore Watkins Grealish

        Steer
        Guilbert Hause Bridge Young
        Nakamba Sanson ?????
        Trezeguet Wesley El-Ghazi

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          If they sign ESR, I can see Benny displacing Traore and ESR behind Watkins.

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          That set up looks rational enough.

          Open Controls
        3. Jellyfish
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          ????? = Ramsey

          Open Controls
    8. rozzo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      How nailed are Stones and Rudiger or is it just guesswork?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Guesswork, I'd say. Laporte and Christensen both had a very good Euro tournament, which has got to aid the chances of featuring in the first team at those players' expense, imo.

        Open Controls
    9. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      5-3-2 with 5 premium defenders. Thoughts on this structure?

      Sanchez 4.0
      TAA Robertson Chilwell Shaw Digne
      Salah Bruno Buendia 4.5 4.5
      DCL Watkins 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Nice team. Rotten bench, unfortunately.

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          How often do you think you need bench players to come in?
          I think 2 4.5 mids cover atleast 2-3 points for me.

          Another option would be downgrade one of those premium defs for a 4.5 and use the 1.5 to get a 6 mil midfielder and rotate that mid and the 4.5 def

          Open Controls
          1. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Rotate Lamptey and Harrison, say?

            Open Controls
            1. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              55 mins ago

              Hmm certainly looks better than Chilwell and a 4.5 mid. Will consider for sure.

              Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I think I'd be looking to either convert your non-playing striker to 6.5 Toney, or a 4.5 midf to a decent 6-6.5m prospect. In either case you'd have a first sub you'd be happy to come on. 2nd subs are less commonly called upon and 3rd sub virtually never.

            Open Controls
            1. Sanchit
              • 5 Years
              53 mins ago

              Hmmm correct!
              Can look for a 4 defender structure, might work better

              Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        It's an excellent XI, and you'd hope to play them every GW, but should one or two miss out, you've got nothing on your bench other than 2-point midfielders. It's a risk.

        Open Controls
        1. Sanchit
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I think 2 point mids are just fine though? Most others would have a 4.5 def which will give them the same ( might be lucky to get a CS and 6 points). I'm thinking its fine to take the risk for potentiaal 10-12 points

          Open Controls
    10. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Let's get crazy. I'm going 4-5-1

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        There are bargains in defence, midfield and up top. I'd say any formation could pay dividends this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Nice thanks!

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        343

        Open Controls
      3. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        4-4-2 has the best balance IMO

        Open Controls
        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          It's almost tempting to do a 4-4-2 with a £6/6.5m backup striker, the amount of bargains on offer. Would mean dropping a premium mid though.

          Open Controls
    11. shapply
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I'm currently on:

      Bachmann (Foster)
      Robertson, Shaw, Fofana (Lamptey, Duffy)
      Salah, Fernandes, Jota, Raphinha (Brownhill)
      Iheanacho, DCL, Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Good squad that - well-balanced.

        Open Controls
    12. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I didn’t realise Buendia created more chances than everyone in the league bar KDB (including Grealish) during Norwich’s relegation season…

      That’s pretty frightening

      And good for Watkins and Grealish too in terms of dragging defenders away to create that little half a yard of extra space

      Villa looking a good bet to start

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Up top, yeh. I'm looking at 2 from Ollie, Jack and Benny. Not the defence though.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Zero interest in their defence either at the minute

          But that first choice back 5 is hard as nails

          Martinez
          Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett
          Luiz, McGinn

          That’s a quality defensive unit, with Luiz & McGinn in front of them

          Grealish, Buendia, Watkins pick themselves in the front 4, hen one spare slot, probably Traore as things stand, but rumours of Tammy signing which would push Ollie to a wider role

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            ESR talk sounds serious too.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              They’re also big in for JWP apparently

              Villa mean business, they aren’t going away or settling for 10th by any stretch - going to try to keep Grealish & gun for Europe

              Pretty sure I’m starting with Grealish GW1 if he’s still there

              Like Bamford - just mister consistency, a player not to overthink

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 11 Years
                52 mins ago

                *but those Buendia chances created stats are bonkers

                1.5 is a big saving & he should get a good few assists

                Could sneak penalties too

                Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        I thought he was third behind Kev and xxx(can't remember who was second)

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Apparently just 4th best behind KdB TAA and Grealish that season

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            My bad mate! Memory isn't the best in the world.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              I cheated of course

              Moutinho rather shockingly to me was right up as he was the season before - I had rather forgotten that.

              Open Controls
          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            They have him above Grealish in the the table in the article

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              56 mins ago

              Didn't read that table

              Stats in members area have the same names but in a slightly different order with much higher numbers of chances

              Open Controls
            2. avfc82
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              52 mins ago

              My mistake all, sorry, the members area table defaulted and took out the teams who got relegated that year.

              Should be sorted in the article now... 1 De Bruyne... by quite a distance, 2 Grealish, 3 Buendia.

              Still impressive mind.

              Open Controls
      3. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Like Villa if they can hang ; what the article doesn’t highlight is they were falling apart a bit before Grealish got injured. The tide turned as did their luck.

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah, it's a good point.

          The performance against Brighton prior to Grealish getting injured was shocking, and before that it was all a bit inconsistent for a few weeks.

          Open Controls
      4. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Got both Buendia and Watkins in my draft at the moment. I'm very optimistic as a Villa fan looking forwards.

        Your thoughts before I run it past others. I just met up with an old mate. Norwich fan. Swears by Gilmour who also got man of the match against England in the Euros and on loan from Chelsea. Plays as a #10. Or maybe just someone to keep an eye on? Currently priced as someone not set to play in the first 11.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Gilmour as #10 for Norwich?

          Open Controls
          1. Aston VII iia hahaha
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            That was what was suggested by a Norwich fan, but I don't know

            Open Controls
    13. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Feedback on this team appreciated:

      Sanchez Bachmann
      TAA Fofana Shaw Digne White
      Salah Bruno Raphina Buendia Biss
      Toney DCL Wood

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        White at Brighton or Arsenal, there?
        I wouldn't touch Wood - horrible opening fixtures. Rest is perfectly solid.

        Open Controls
        1. Dogs Of War
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          White based on a move somewhere. If he stays at Brighton I’d switch him out. I get your point about Wood too. Tricky filling that third striker spot.

          Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Wood going to Olympics so may not be available to start season otherwise looks good

        Open Controls
        1. Dogs Of War
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Looks like Wood may get the chop then. Considering Pukki as a set and forget at 6.0m (even with opening fixtures). Frees up an extra 1.0m for somewhere else.

          Open Controls
      3. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't like your front 3 but they could all prove to be excellent...

        Open Controls
    14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Fellas! What do you think?

      Sanchez 4
      Trent Digne Cresswell Lamptey Ayling
      Salah Son Mahrez Buendia 4.5
      Wilson Antonio Toney

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Coufal over Cresswell for me - even if it means you have 0.5 itb.

        Prefer Watkins over Antonio personally just for consistency - suspect he'll be the big beneficiary if Villa do go big again in the market.

        Mahrez? On one of my little lists. But he and Son leave you a standard captain option short. Haven't looked into that yet but Spurs under Nuno make me doubt Son as a captain choice from week 1

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          57 mins ago

          Cresswell - I'm very into set pieces. It just adds a little extra for the players who are on them.

          Antonio - Talisman and on pens. But I hear ya - it's an easy switch.

          Mahrez high ceiling, likely on pens and also very likely to start for Man City.

          'Standard' captaincy option short?
          I just don't want Bruno. I went without him last season for about 34 GWs or so and still did pretty well. He's not for me (though I'm sure he'll be in my team once or twice at some point this season).

          Mahrez and Son are both strong (C) options imo.

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            In the immediate draft I made post auto select I missed out Bruno too and could yet hold true to that. Did slot in KdB though.

            Pens at City are an issue - think I back KdB to get them but rate him for another big season this time - seriously underperformed last time out. Would help if City sign someone who is a genuine forward to put those assists away. More generally I'm backing him to get the points Gundo pinched off him 🙂

            Open Controls
    15. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Have you checked wolves fixtures from gw 4 to 14?
      It’s surprisingly great.
      Thinking about getting a villa defender for first 3 tasty matches and then swap to one of wolves defenders based on new manager style

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        Yeah, just been looking at that myself, one of the full-backs could be useful.

        Open Controls
      2. xiMoxiee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Jimenez.

        Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        43 mins ago

        Whoah - great spot

        Jim could be popular on early wildcard if he's still Jim. Find it hard to trust that defence but I do have a good relationship with Saiss.

        Open Controls
      4. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Not as good as United's GW15-27

        Open Controls
      5. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think we'll know a lot more by GW4

        Open Controls
    16. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Who would you rather have in your team, Grealish or DCL?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Grealish simply because Villa will always revolve around him to a fault. How DCL does with Benitez is a big question mark.

        Open Controls
      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Grealish, if stays at Villa

        Open Controls
      3. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Definitely Grealish, even though I picked Buendia. DCL lacked form exiting the previous season and they have a new coach. I'll wait on investment in Everton, although their fixtures are good so perhaps Digne is worthy of investment if he's recovered.

        Open Controls
    17. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      ‘BA BAAH Black Sheep’ has any come up with this team name yet?? Or can I claim it???? Haha

      Open Controls
    18. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      46 mins ago

      Grealish at Villa a great option. Grealish at City a roulette risk. Unless Everton sign another striker DCL will get 15+ goals. Both good options. DCL just pips it for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        Reply to earlier post

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Grealish isn’t going anywhere IMHO. City are awash with quality in midfield.

        Open Controls
      3. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        DCLs goals at the end of last season were lacking. Grealish was always good. DCL has no form.

        Open Controls
    19. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Not seeing mucb love for Torres in drafts thus far. Am I wrong to assume Pep is going to revolve around him as the key front man this season? Don’t think Haaland or Kane are arriving.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Let's hope he gets Ings

        Open Controls
      2. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        It might happen, but you're definitely wrong to assume it

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Not sure what other option he has looking at the squad. Barring adds of course, Jesus has proven he’s not up to it.

          Open Controls
          1. Pjanić! at the Džeko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Sterling in between Mahrez and Foden? The only thing I see as certain in the absence of a striker is a lot of fluidity and unpredictability up top. It's frustrating because if any of these guys was getting certain playing time, he would go straight into my team. As it stands, I feel like I have to start the season avoiding them all.

            Open Controls
      3. Aston VII iia hahaha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Not enough information at this stage. We'll all have someone from City at some point. Isn't he competing with Mahrez?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Think Mahrez will be on the wing with Torres central. Guess we may see if anyone plays a pre season game!

          Open Controls
      4. Pjanić! at the Džeko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        I don't know how anyone can give you a credible prediction on who among the residents of City's Smurf Village (Foden, Sterling, Bilva, Torres, Mahrez, Jesus) is going to be getting meaningful minutes in league matches. Are they really going to add Grealish to this mix as well?

        KDB will play, but I am going to need to hear more about the torn ankle ligaments he claims to have played the Euro QF on before I make any commitments there.

        There's only so many spots. Assuming three midfielders (KDB, Rodri, Gundy) behind the attack, that leaves three spots up top for 6-7 Smurfs. That's a lot of mouths to feed, and as much as I'm CTID I wouldn't presume to try and read Pep's mind about how the minutes will be distributed.

        Open Controls
      5. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He is the opposite of nailed.

        Open Controls
    20. Big dog
        16 mins ago

        Sanchez 4m
        TAA Robbo AWB (Ayling Fofana)
        Salah Raphina Grealish Barnes (Brownhill)
        DCL Watkins Wilson

        Done

        Open Controls
        1. xiMoxiee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Done? Lol.

          Open Controls
          1. Zilla
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Top 2m guaranteed

            Open Controls
      • Zilla
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        So the cup this season will start from GW1?

        Open Controls
      • komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Good to go?

        Sanchez
        TAA, Creswell, Shaw, Chilwell
        Salah, Bruno, Maddison, Grealish
        Watkins, Toney

        Subs: Foster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Nlundulu

        Open Controls
      • zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I keep seeing this idea Rafa will be 'defense first' at Everton, but I' not sure I'd agree with that. I'm a Newcastle fan and this kept cropping up a lot when he managed us, but the truth is he always wanted to play a more attacking brand of football but had his hands tied by the situation. The year we were promoted we had a transfer budget of nothing and we had a front three of Gayle, Ayoze Perez and Joselu (Joselu started 32 games that PL season!). Wilson and ASM (and the £45m Joelinton) were signed after he left. The following season, when we brought in Rondon and then someone to stretch the lines in Almiron in the January we were actually quite attacking and I believe we were top 8 for attacking numbers second half of that season. Personally I can see Rafa being more attacking with the quality that Everton squad has and the backing of the owner. Rafa made a net profit in transfer sales at Newcastle... will be very different at Everton.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.