ITALY 1-1 ENGLAND (Italy win 3-2 on penalties)

Goals: Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) | Luke Shaw (€6.3m)

Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) | Luke Shaw (€6.3m) Assists: Marco Verratti (€7.0m) | Kieran Trippier (€5.4m)

The EURO 2020 final on Sunday night was decided by penalties, with Italy taking the title after an outstanding performance from Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m).

The Italian goalkeeper saved penalties from Jadon Sancho (€9.3m) and Bukayo Saka (€6.6m) as Roberto Mancini’s men prevailed after a gruelling 120-minute affair.

Luke Shaw (€6.3m) had opened the scoring following a brilliant England move after just two minutes.

Italy levelled through Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) midway through the second half, with that strike enough to send the game to extra time.

The Azzurri are now unbeaten in their last 34 international matches (won 27, drawn 7).

Shaw began and finished an excellent attacking move for England after just two minutes.

England cleared their lines after Harry Maguire (€5.7m) had given away a needless early corner.

Shaw ended up in possession at left-back, finding Harry Kane (€11.7m) in a deep-lying position.

The Spurs striker spread a lovely pass out to Kieran Trippier (€5.4m), who took his time before deciding on a cross to the back post.

The onrushing Shaw met the ball first time on the half-volley, sending it off the post and in to give Donnarumma no chance.

Bonucci equalised after an almighty scramble at an Italy corner in the 68th minute.

A Domenico Berardi (€6.3m) delivery caused England all sorts of problems, with Marco Verratti (€7.0m) eventually getting in a header that Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) had to tip onto his post.

The ball rebounded to Bonucci, who could not miss from two yards out.

It was a game of few gilt-edged chances, with Italy doing most of the probing further up the field as England mainly retreated into a low block.

Italy XI: (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Emerson (Florenzi 118′), Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti (Locatelli 95′), Jorginho, Barella (Cristante 53′); Insigne (Belotti 90′), Immobile (Berardi 54′), Chiesa (Bernardeschi 85′).

England XI (3-4-3): Pickford: Maguire, Stones, Walker (Sancho 119′); Shaw, Rice (Henderson 73′, Rashford 119′), Phillips, Trippier (Saka 70′); Sterling, Kane, Mount.

Italy’s dominance bore out in the stats, with Mancini’s men racking up an ‘expected goals’ total of 2.16. England ended the 120-minute match with an xG of just 0.55.

