73
  1. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    When’s it coming home then lads?

    1. azz007
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Never was

      1. GROBARI
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          And never will be

      2. Babit1967
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Home to Rome

      3. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        It's already coming home since they beat Germany

      4. COK3Y5MURF
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Even with the easiest route to the final and home advantage, it didn't, so...

        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          https://mobile.twitter.com/acutephaserxn/status/1414348713212907523

      5. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        498 days

      6. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        next year.

    2. Fake Madrid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Its going to Rome first.

    3. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      To think that England team went through the final is more of the squad quality rather than managerial tactic, so defensive and lame. Not to mention, Italy was playing on away game.
      They need a better manager.

      Oh, and Southgate didnt bring JWP to Euro hurt even more...

    4. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      What a disgrace. English fans beating up Italians

      1. I am become Marvin
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Unfortunately nothing new.

      2. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        England fans are some of the worst in the world. Obviously not all of them, but a huge proportion are uncouth. Maybes its just all the years of frustration.

        For example, I've lived for long periods in 7 European countries but never seen anything like this

        https://twitter.com/thesportsman/status/1414249156114272256?s=21

        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          If you think that even remotely compares with the 80s, find some documentaries about it. That video didn't show fights, nor the window getting smashed. Plenty of litter Yes but where was the violence that you claim?

          1. Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            I didnt claim any violence

          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Not the point. Are these even fans or just frustrated people getting jarred up and then looking for trouble? True fans support their side and then go about the business of enjoying the game and the afters - shake the hand of the opponent - win or lose.

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          There were no smashed windows

      3. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Source?

        Open Controls
        1. SILENTWAR
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/jp_amc/status/1414356527130025984?s=19

          1. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Pre game... England fans vs England fans im pretty sure

            1. SILENTWAR
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Ah, my bad

              1. COK3Y5MURF
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                That doesn't make any difference though

                1. Wild Rover
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Of course it does. The accusation was that England fans were beating up Italians, but I've not seen evidence of this.

                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    Think he’s referring to the fact it’s still people enforcing violence on others….

                  2. COK3Y5MURF
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    It's one human's disgusting behavior towards another human. Doesn't matter what the human's nationality is.

      4. Hey_Arnold
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        These aren't Italians so false information to begin with. Secondly if you are moronic enough to break through barriers, rush security, put the safety of others at risk, dodge all covid protocols and invade a stadium then at some point you will probably face a well deserved kicking. Bravo to the fans for sending them packing I say.

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          We don't expect something else from someone like you...thank god italy won.

    5. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      It's been fun mates! Till next time, see you in Qatar!

      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Qatar, you're having a laugh, hope they get blown away in a sandstorm.

      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        I hope no one will be watching that disgrace of a tournament.

    6. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      England fan here. Master display of game management there. 1 nil down in 2 minutes is a disaster in a final that probably contains 3 goals max. To work their way back in and then dominate is admirable. Real big boy displays from bonucci, verratti and Chiesa.

      England thought they’d won it. You don’t win big tournaments with midfields that can’t dominate games.

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        The refs were very questionable, var non existant

        That said, we dropped deep after scoring. Should have pushed on

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Thought the refereeing was good as it was all tournament. I like how they acknowledged that contact doesn’t equal foul.

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            No good reffing to let Jorginho off after standng on Grealish. Chiellini pulling back Saka is ok, dark arts but not gonna injure Saka.

            1. Hey_Arnold
              • 8 Years
              35 mins ago

              It is okay? Relatively sure that was assault.

        2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Ref was great. Thankfully didn’t fall for any of Sterlings 13 dives.

    7. Viper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      If teams finish level in Euro Fantasy, what's the deciding factor? Transfers?

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Girth

        1. Oscar Slater
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Veins imo.

        2. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          😆

      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Whoever finished higher in the prem fantasy

    8. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      😎

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/06/16/one-change-for-italy-as-injured-florenzi-misses-out/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23849550

    9. DavidBadWillie
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Why did Rashford do that little dance up for the penalty? I’m sorry that was unforgivable. Lost all momentum after that.

        Southgate’s subs were too late and too defensive.

        Defiantly caught covid in the pub too.

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          The thing is, he does that dance and stop and it goes in he looks cool.

          People time and time again mix up bad outcomes with bad decisions.
          At the end of the day a player is going to take a penalty the way they feel almost comfortable taking.

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            *most not almost

        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          He completely wrong footed the keeper

      • Oscar Slater
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Scotsman here...why did that kid take the last penalty instead of Grealish?

        Open Controls
        1. Oscar Slater
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          He's 19 FFS.

        2. DavidBadWillie
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            And Sterling was on the pitch too. Shaw should be ahead of Saka too.

            1. Oscar Slater
              • 6 Years
              35 mins ago

              Totally agree. To basically put the weight of a nation on a young guy who probably doesn't even know how to boil an egg yet is pretty poor. That was a HIGH pressure moment. Who chose him in front of these players??

              1. chocolove
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                32 mins ago

                Should be the manager

                1. Oscar Slater
                  • 6 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Perhaps. I mean, what height is Saka? 5'6"...5'7"?? Against a goalkeeper who was is the best part of 7 feet tall he was as good as beat as he trotted from the halfway line.

                  1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Saka is taller than Sterling

          • Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            30 mins ago

            Grealish took a heavy blow to the leg. Still cant excuse Sancho or Saka taking pens over calmer minds

        3. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          England did well and exceeded expectations. Penalties are a lottery. Its done now. Well done Italy.

          This is the best England team I've seen in my lifetime and the world cup is 1 year away. ITS COMING HOME BOYZ.

        4. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Well I completely bottled the final of the fantasy. Captained Barella (0 pts) - only had Shaw's return for a measly 23 points.
          Dropped down about 20k spots - 95k OR so at least still top 100k.

          Onward to FPL now - looking forward to overreacting to preseason and freaking out about templates before it all kicks off.

          1. Wensink
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            Somehow I managed to finish at 4804 OR.

            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              wow, nice work!

              1. Wensink
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thanks. I think the attrition rate must’ve been quite high. That’s the only way I can explain my somewhat decent performance.

          2. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            I'm wondering if I should avoid selecting players who may miss some pre-season, resting after Euro and Copa?.

          3. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            Oh right I forgot to post, lol I finished with 304pts and 5302 overall, not bad for missing MD1

          4. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            Finished 120K. Not good. Hopefully interest in the Euros FF might get a few more trying the UCL game.

        5. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          https://paininthearsenal.com/2021/07/11/euro-2020-3-tasks-saka-england-arsenal/3/

          Forgot to mention the 4th.

        6. maylo_av87
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            IT'S GOING TO ROME!!! Well deserved, Italy. England will never overcome the loser mentality. They will ALWAYS mess it up with penalties when it really matters. You score in 2nd minute, in front of full Wembley, bursting with support, and what do you do? Park the bus, Gareth, park the bus... English played like losers from the start, and that is what happened in the end. When you start the final with 5 defenders, 2 defensive midfielders, it's clear, your underwear is full of it. About Jorginho tackle and why it was never a red - because his foot slided off the ball (if it was a direct tackle, a red, 100%), there was no intention to tackle Grealish. So the yellow was the right decision. And where was Sterling during the penalties? Like I said on Wednesday - just a diver with limited footballing skills. The only guy I really feel for, and who doesn't deserve to be in either of such 2 loser sides (Totteham and England) is Kane. I hope he moves somewhere, because that player deserves better, and deserves trophies.

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Are you a sore winner?

              1. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Just sore...

            2. ReindeerHotdog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              53 mins ago

              What an utterly weird comment to make.

              Clearly shows your lack of understanding when it comes to anything football related.

              Ask Bonucci and Chiellini and Jorginho and any other player in that team what they think about Sterling and Phillips and Rice and Saka and I guarantee you their opinions would be absolutely nowhere what you think.

              What lose mentality are you on about? The same mentality that got England to the final? Or the loser mentality of a 19 year old with almost no international experience who stepped up to take a decisive penalty? Or maybe Jordan Pickford's loser mentality after saving two penalties in the final of a European competition? Or was it Luke Shaw's incredible goal, which, let's face it, if it was scored by Brazil or Italy in a final, would be talked about for decades to come.

              Italy deserve the win. They were better than England and in hindsight, maybe such an early goal got in England's way when it came to managing the game. Who knows. Even still, England were able to deal with Italy for the entirety of the game and eventually succumbed in the penalty shootout.

              True champions, GREAT champions always value and respect and revere their opponents - this is what every single one of the Italian team will be thinking towards England and their players. It's such a shame that time and time again it's the fans that let tribalism and emotions get in the way of being able to treat other people with any shred of decency whatsoever.

              Your comment has no place in this thread - I'm all for banter if it's entertaining, light-hearted and relevant but come on, what are you hoping to gain from writing this?

              Only loser mentality on show here is from you buddy.

              1. maylo_av87
                  11 mins ago

                  Ok, trolling aside now (only doing it because there were A LOT of English fans doing just that on Wednesday, even on this website while others brought up a fact that, yes, it was a dive).
                  I would LOVE to ask Bonucci and Chiellini or even Maehle what they think about Sterling, especially off the record.
                  Never mentioned Saka in any context, nor I would, esp. not in a negative context. If there is an English fan blaming Saka for this, they need a slap. That boy shouldn't have been allowed to shoot the final penalty in such situation. That's why I'm questioning Sterling, or even Grealish, for not stepping up. Or not being allowed to step up (which I think was the case here). Southgate completely dropped the ball, and all out of pure fear.
                  If you have 6/7 games in front of home crowd, a kind nudge from the ref in the semifinal, and you score right at the start of the final in front of full Wembley, you go for the 2nd mate. You DO NOT park the bus. That's the loser's mentality. Breaking when it matters the most.
                  About the tribalism and emotions - do you honestly think that any non-English fans would be allowed to even breathe from the noise that's been created by media in the last 2 weeks, and among the fans, if the England won tonight? Not to mention the harassment that some Danish fans living in UK went through after the semifinal. Worst hosts ever.

              2. Hey_Arnold
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                This guy is totally slagging England off after moving here from his shanty town back street apartment. Trying to be a keyboard warrior whilst pulling himself around his front room. The world is jealous of our great national and it gives them a little light relief when we occasionally fail at something. However we are still the envy of the world where everyone wants to live. So sweet dreams buttercup. It isn't our fault that you aren't us.

            3. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              For Italy to bounce back from the disappointment of not qualifying for the last World Cup and go unbeaten for 34 games and win this tournament while completely changing their style of play over this period and becoming a joy to watch is truly spectacular. Superb job by Mancini and the squad. Hard luck to England on a well played tournament.

              1. kobewan
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                They also lost one of their better players during the tournament

