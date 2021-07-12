Everton and West Ham in action as Premier League pre-season friendlies start

The countdown to Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 has begun in earnest, with pre-season training underway and a couple of warm-up matches already contested.

We’ll be documenting every result, every minute played (where line-ups are available), every goal, every assist and much more in our dedicated Pre-Season tab, which will be updated regularly ahead of Gameweek 1.

We will also be bringing you Scout Notes on all the first-team friendlies that take place over the next month, starting with two that played out over the weekend: Dundee v West Ham United and Everton v Accrington Stanley.

DUNDEE 2-2 WEST HAM UNITED

Goals: Jamal Baptiste, Jarrod Bowen pen

Jamal Baptiste, Jarrod Bowen pen Assists: Jarrod Bowen

VIEW MATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Jarrod Bowen played a part in both West Ham United goals as David Moyes’s side came from 2-0 down to draw their opening pre-season friendly at Dens Park.

Bowen’s 61st-minute corner was turned in by teenage defender Jamal Baptiste before the winger won and converted a penalty soon after to restore parity.

It’s too early to say if Bowen has inherited spot-kick duties with the Hammers, however: Mark Noble and Michail Antonio had both left the field when West Ham won their second-half penalty, while Declan Rice was of course away with England on European Championship duty.

Most of Moyes’s squad were handed only 45 minutes of pitch-time but Bowen lasted well into the second half, saying afterwards:

It was good to be back out there. I think I got 70 minutes in the end, and I felt like I could have gone on and done 90 to be honest. I was enjoying it out there, which is probably strange to hear for the first pre-season game, but I felt really good and sharp. It’s always nice to get that first pre-season goal. I had a couple of chances in the first half, so to get that penalty, score the goal and set up Jamal’s one too was good. It’s always a personal one to get that first goal and assist as well, so it’s been a good day.

Bowen was the visitors’ main attacking threat throughout, repeatedly driving at the Dundee backline from midfield and seeing a couple of efforts blocked.

Antonio was a little quieter, although spurned a one-on-one chance before being hooked at the interval.

West Ham conceded first to old FPL favourite Charlie Adam from a corner-kick situation before going 2-0 down to a Paul McMullan strike from 20 yards.

West Ham United XI: Trott (Randolph 46), Fredericks (Baptiste 46), Alves, Ogbonna (Dawson 46), Cresswell (Alese 46), Noble (Ekwah 46), Coventry (Diop 71), Bowen (Xande Silva 71), Lanzini (Johnson 46), Holland, Antonio (Odubeko 46).

EVERTON 3-0 ACCRINGTON STANLEY



Goals: Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, Anthony Gordon

Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, Anthony Gordon Assists: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jean-Phillipe Gbamin

VIEW MATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Everton don’t contest their first ‘official’ pre-season friendly until July 25 in Florida but Rafael Benitez oversaw his new charges in a training ground warm-up game on Saturday.

The Toffees saw off Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm in a match composed of two 40-minute halves.

Little is known about the line-ups but the club’s official site reported that Benitez handed pitch-time to every available squad member, with a number of players still away on international duty.

Young striker Tom Cannon opened the scoring at the second attempt following an Alex Iwobi pass, with the hosts adding two more goals after the interval.

Centre-half Lewis Gibson converted a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick to double the Toffees’ lead before Anthony Gordon raced onto a Jean-Phillipe Gbamin through-ball to round off a 3-0 win.

James Rodriguez was among the other recognisable faces involved, although youth products were heavily involved against the League One outfit.

