Pre-Season July 12

Everton and West Ham in action as Premier League pre-season friendlies start

The countdown to Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 has begun in earnest, with pre-season training underway and a couple of warm-up matches already contested.

We’ll be documenting every result, every minute played (where line-ups are available), every goal, every assist and much more in our dedicated Pre-Season tab, which will be updated regularly ahead of Gameweek 1.

We will also be bringing you Scout Notes on all the first-team friendlies that take place over the next month, starting with two that played out over the weekend: Dundee v West Ham United and Everton v Accrington Stanley.

DUNDEE 2-2 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: Jamal Baptiste, Jarrod Bowen pen
  • Assists: Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen played a part in both West Ham United goals as David Moyes’s side came from 2-0 down to draw their opening pre-season friendly at Dens Park.

Bowen’s 61st-minute corner was turned in by teenage defender Jamal Baptiste before the winger won and converted a penalty soon after to restore parity.

It’s too early to say if Bowen has inherited spot-kick duties with the Hammers, however: Mark Noble and Michail Antonio had both left the field when West Ham won their second-half penalty, while Declan Rice was of course away with England on European Championship duty.

Most of Moyes’s squad were handed only 45 minutes of pitch-time but Bowen lasted well into the second half, saying afterwards:

It was good to be back out there. I think I got 70 minutes in the end, and I felt like I could have gone on and done 90 to be honest.

I was enjoying it out there, which is probably strange to hear for the first pre-season game, but I felt really good and sharp.

It’s always nice to get that first pre-season goal. I had a couple of chances in the first half, so to get that penalty, score the goal and set up Jamal’s one too was good. 

It’s always a personal one to get that first goal and assist as well, so it’s been a good day.

Bowen was the visitors’ main attacking threat throughout, repeatedly driving at the Dundee backline from midfield and seeing a couple of efforts blocked.

Antonio was a little quieter, although spurned a one-on-one chance before being hooked at the interval.

West Ham conceded first to old FPL favourite Charlie Adam from a corner-kick situation before going 2-0 down to a Paul McMullan strike from 20 yards.

West Ham United XI: Trott (Randolph 46), Fredericks (Baptiste 46), Alves, Ogbonna (Dawson 46), Cresswell (Alese 46), Noble (Ekwah 46), Coventry (Diop 71), Bowen (Xande Silva 71), Lanzini (Johnson 46), Holland, Antonio (Odubeko 46).

EVERTON 3-0 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

  • Goals: Tom Cannon, Lewis Gibson, Anthony Gordon
  • Assists: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jean-Phillipe Gbamin

Everton don’t contest their first ‘official’ pre-season friendly until July 25 in Florida but Rafael Benitez oversaw his new charges in a training ground warm-up game on Saturday.

The Toffees saw off Accrington Stanley at Finch Farm in a match composed of two 40-minute halves.

Little is known about the line-ups but the club’s official site reported that Benitez handed pitch-time to every available squad member, with a number of players still away on international duty.

Young striker Tom Cannon opened the scoring at the second attempt following an Alex Iwobi pass, with the hosts adding two more goals after the interval.

Centre-half Lewis Gibson converted a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick to double the Toffees’ lead before Anthony Gordon raced onto a Jean-Phillipe Gbamin through-ball to round off a 3-0 win.

James Rodriguez was among the other recognisable faces involved, although youth products were heavily involved against the League One outfit.

  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bowen essential?

    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      Bowen on toast

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'm thinking Good Thinking Bachmann this year

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Could actually be decent with West Ham's fixtures but his minutes are really uncertain.

  2. Zen Arcade
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Never mind winning the European Championship, I'm ready to bask in the glory of an unexpected assist from a 4.5 defender on a wet November evening.

    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Lamptey essential

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        It wouldn't be unexpected with Lamptey, he had some consecutive assists last autumn. Dallas or Fofana good do job!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          The job... Annoying that editing simple typos isn't possible. Yet, if it was after answers, discussions might become strange sometimes.

  3. DavidBadWillie
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Where was Kane last night?

      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Playing CM again and creating space for Sterling.

    • farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      I remember when Anthony Gordon was the essential 4.5 pick during pre-season last season.
      Good to be back.

      1. Stokelona
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Haha and Ruben Vinagre

    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Anything at all wrong with this team ?

      PacMan
      Cancello shaw taa
      Raph Bruno salah buendia
      Watkins Toney nachos

      Foster lamp ayling biss

      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Nope.

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          Time to tinker with it then

          1. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            Inevitable.

      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Amazing team

      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Who's PacMan ?

        Nothing wrong with the team but we both know it will change another 30+ times before season starts 😉

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Bachman, I’ve named him Pac-Man because of all the bonus he’s going to swallow up

    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Any new Lundstram\Dallas type of player on the horizon ?

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        No

        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          We need to find one, these are the players that really make them game fun (when spotted early enough).

          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            3 hours ago

            I think they make it less fun. The less essential players, the more variety there is, which is better.

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Towers will not classify a promoted midfielder as a budget defender 3 times in a row. So no.

        1. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 54 mins ago

          To be fair to them, Dallas was expected to be a full back by most people.

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            he WAS a full back . Only moved to midfield to cover injuries and only stayed there coz Alioski performed better tham expected at lwb

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Do you expect him to revert there this time around?

              1. Zen Arcade
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                They've signed a new left back haven't they?

                I will defer to Rhinos though as he's a Leeds supporter!

              2. Rhinos
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                he may start at lwb whilst Firpo gets up to speed but long term Dallas will be a midfielder coz he's been great there

                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Interesting. Ty.

                  The Firpo signing is what had me thinking.

    • Stokelona
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thoughts on this first draft?

      Bachman
      Shaw Digne TAA
      Salah Bruno Sarr Barnes Pepe
      Watkins Toney

      Foster Lamptey Fofana Davis £0.5m itb

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        In the words of Orange Juice, "rip it up and start again".

    • Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Antonio or DCL?

      1. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        My conundrum also. Plus reading/watching this dude Toney for ahem Brentford. Looks like the real deal.

        It's just DCL's first load of games look great.

        Really need somebody to sway me away from him.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          DCL is going to be either okay or good option for those 8 plum fixtures. After that it might be time to WC him out. Overthinking too early is a sin that won't go unpunished.

      2. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        3 hours ago

        Both good picks.

        DCL gives you leverage to move for Bamford or Ings but Antonio can do some serious damage before he, inevitably, gets injured.

        I have neither, though, as going with Bamford.

    • diesel001
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Going to miss all the PL matches not being on TV. Was good while it lasted. Maybe it will return again one day under much better circumstances.

      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Prefer it the way it use to be…

      2. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Been stuck with this team for a while, seems pretty Template/safe. Not had any ideas to make any changes. Thoughts?
        Sanchez
        TAA Digne Shaw
        Salah Bruno Raph Buendia
        Watkins Nacho Antonio
        Foster White Bissouma Williams.

        1. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Fail, this was supposed to be a post :p

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Issue for me is the flexibility in structure.

          If Son or Sancho for instance fires then you're left all those midrange players who don't easily switch up - I'm not seeing how you'd move funds around beyond switching into variants at the same pricing level.

          May not concern you of course but this time I'm determined to hold off the really early WC and having a long term value side - such as this is really - is what would do it most for me. Too many "safe" players for my liking.

          Son is my "rogue" pick right now. Looks to me as the most undervalued player in the game possibly given he tracked all the 12.0/12.5 types last season,

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            surely and player is just a -4(at most) away?

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              *any

            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              Actually quite hard to do on this structure - unless you downgrade a premium.

              Losing TAA would be the mostly likely route perhaps. 2.5 mll or so needs to be found while downgrading someone at 7.5 to a playing sub anyway. Another route would be lose a 5.5 to 4.5 at the back and a 7.5 to a 6.5/6.0 up top and then make a midfield switch perhaps Quite a faff.

              Lots are on it I know but it's a fairly tricky structure to move funds around when you have so many at the same price point. Big question for me is whether Son/Sancho (assuming similar price point is worth it.

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Ofc, but thats my point - you just sell someone, like say TAA. With every team its possible to find a weak link.

                Like this one:

                4.5m
                5.5m 5m 7.5m
                Salah Bruno 6m Son
                6m 6.5m 7.5m

                4m 4.5m 4.5m 4m

          2. farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            This is one concern to keep in mind, my only issue is I am not a fan of the 5,5-6.5 forward options. Could downgrade a forward to a 4,5-6,5 and get in a better mid, Just find there is so much value in that 7.5 bracket. I could easily switch one of the forwards to a 4,5 and save 3m to upgrade a mid if necessary .

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 46 mins ago

              I guess a lot of it comes down to where you are starting from.

              There is on the face of it great value in the 7.5 bracket of course. But self-knowledge tells me there is no way I'm going to hold 3 there for any great length of time and in that case long term value becomes a bit moot. Also I'm wary of the options of making moves there. My experience last season was that moves among those players almost inevitably backfired so despite all the options it's not an area that I really intend to over transfer in this time around - they're still the same players.

              You're right the 6.5 and under forward category is tricky but right now I'm just treating it as my makeweight spot and trusting that someone will emerge there to move onto.

          3. Nomar
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            You can’t have them all, though.

            Have Son, you have to lose one of Bruno or Salah. So you gain Son’s points, but lose Bruno’s, who may outscore Son.

            Sometimes I think people on here forget that there’s a limited budget so you can’t just stack your team full of premiums.

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Actually my structure gives me Bruno Mo and Son.

              I'm more stripped down in defence with just TAA and a 5.0 but early on I'm happy to go that way. The other compromise is that I have a 7.5 and 6.5 frontline potentially - though I can easily make that 7.5 7.5 if needed.

        3. The Son-dance Kid
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Here's an idea - wait 3 weeks then look at your team. Any advice you receive now will be obsolete next week

      3. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        I don't see any reason why 3pm kick offs can't be televised. I don't think fans of lower league clubs would stop going to see their sides play on the basis of Wolves v Everton being broadcast at 3pm. I certainly wouldn't think twice about going to a Carlisle in game in case I missed some PL sh!te on TV.

    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Give us Sancho's price already, come on!

      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        The deal has to be finalized first I would imagine.

    • Kai
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      When will IT comes home?

      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Every 26 years, according to the 1986 novel by Stephen King.

        1. Kai
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          Is that an England comet? lol

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Please bring it home

      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8th1KHNNLDs

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Shaw at 40% ownership now

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        we might get him at 5.4 if he is not ready for GW1 😀

      2. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Was 38 last night

    • Legohair
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      First draft,thoughts?

      Sanchez
      TAA-Tierney-Fofana
      Salah-Bruno-Pepe-Buendia-Raphinha
      Watkins-DCL

      Foster,White,Lamptey,Perica

      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        It's a wait and see for Buendia imo

    • Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Almost template. Any tips?

      Sanchez
      TAA VVD Lamptey
      Salah Fernandez Raphinha Buendia
      Bamford Watkins Antonio

      4.0 gilmour 4.0 4.0

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Where is Son?

        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Maybe after 6th game?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            The player I will want sooner rather than later: Taa, Son, Ollie, Mo, Bruno, Nacho. I can just as well start with them. Not sure how to fit Emi though... Will have to make 1m on an early WC.

            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              I thought you were not starting with TAA ha!

              1. Jacky boy
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Ffs effect

              2. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 27 mins ago

                Still a long time to go. Looking at alternatives all the time. vvd vs Taa is a tough one for me.

            2. Jacky boy
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              You change your mind rapidly. Yesterday you didn’t want taa at all and it was all about vvd.
              You want martinez at 5.5?

              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 26 mins ago

                Me change my mind? jeez....no one changes his team more than you! 😆
                Vvd over Taa gives me Emi over a 4.5m keeper.

                1. Jacky boy
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 24 mins ago

                  I change my team yes. But you defend your thoughts sooo heavily 😀
                  I can switch vvd to shaw and upgrade sanchez to martinez. Not sure it worth it

        2. farmerfat
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Is Spurs not a wait and see? Ali could be great at 6.5 if he gets a shout .

    • Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Everyone is sleeping on Wilson

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        He might be sleeping on treatment table...

        1. Cometh The Aouar...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Haha

      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        He's pretty fixed in my team, great option. Very few players tick the box of decent fixtures/price, goal involvement + penalties, and decent chance volume.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          you reckon he stays fit? He reminds me of Ings. Potent, but leg could fall off at any given time.

          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            No idea, but I don't see that as a reason not to own him when he is fit. I know people like Watkins as a 'set and forget' but Wilson could easily come out of the blocks much more quickly.

      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I've had him in and out of my team but find it hard to justify him over Watkins beyond the fact that Newcastle look more settled than Villa. WH and Antonio also have the fixtures at the same price point.

        Could go for the "have them all" policy of course but with a fairly early WC in mind - likely around IB - then not sure that selecting multiple players who are essentially long term value types adds up.

    • Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Krul only 11 saves less than Emi in 180 mins less played(last time in PL)

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        And only 76 points less!

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      RMT

      Bachmann Foster
      TAA Shaw Digne Tierney
      Mane Raphinha Mahrez
      Wilson Antonio Kane

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        eeeughhhh...
        *vomits

        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Ok fine draft 2

          Guaita Dubravka
          VVD Dias Chilwell Doherty
          Son Grealish Raphinha
          Auba Kane Jiminez

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            *eats vomit

          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            😉 U serious?!?

          3. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Dubravka / 4.0
            Alonso, Azpi, Chilwell, Doherty, Reguilon
            Sancho, Rashford, Sigurdsson, Hames, Bissouma
            Kane, Vardy, Pukki

            Feel free to copy, no charge 😉

      2. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If Salah/Bruno do well in the first few game weeks you will have a lot of early catching up to do .

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          And if my players do well I will be in top 100

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            ...and cows have learned to fly 🙂

    • The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

    • Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FootballJOE/status/1414375895800983553

    • jayzico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Seeing less and less teams with DCL. Why?

      And what on earth was Southgate sticking Saka (who hadn't even touched the ball) on for last penalty. Lol. Nice tactics mate.

      Also, not starting Grealish. AGAIN. Deserves to go to Rome

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Fixtures not looking great from attacking perspective. (atleast to me)

        For others, it could be his price. (0.5m difference)

      2. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I think fixtures are not that great.
        No richarlison at the start because of olympics
        No Ancelotti
        And I don’t like DCL personally. Only scores sitters

      3. jayzico
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Awesome guys. And congrats to the Argies. DCL > Antonio it is

        1. Nomar
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Why are you letting others dictate who you pick?

          Who cares if poster X thinks DCL is a bad choice? If you like him and think he's going to do well in those early fixtures the pick and stick with it.

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            This forum is for advice Nomar.I've known you as a poster for much of the last decade. You never ask for a second opinion?

    • blauriecon
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

    • Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      Sanchez
      Chilwell Castagne Lamptey
      Salah(C) Sterling Mahrez Havertz
      Wilson Toney Pukki

      Bachmann Fofana Doherty Gilmour

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Sexy but too risky

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          It is a little. I’d be shocked if Havertz and Mahrez don’t start however. Sterling I think is worth the risk given his previous prem record and low ownership.

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Chilwell will play of course and so will Castagne (I’m sure he’s recovered from his eye injury)

    • No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Moved to a 3-5-2 and quite like it.

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Fofana
      Salah Bruno Son Raphinha Sarr
      Watkins Toney

      Foster Lamptey Williams Obafemi

      Would prefer a second 7.5m striker, but hard to do without dropping Trent or Son...

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        would you upgrade Toney to 7.5 if you have cash?

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Yes i'd prefer an iheanacho or antonio over him. Not interested in dropping TAA down at present. So that leaves Son down to someone like Mahrez...

          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Sarr to Gilmour, Toney to 7.5?

            Use extra cash for 5th defender and play 4 at back.

            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Team gets weaker though

              1. No Professionals
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Yeah. My safe team is

                Sanchez
                TAA Shaw Fofana
                Salah Bruno Jota/Gundogan Raphinha
                Watkins Antonio Iheanacho

                Foster Lamptey Bissouma Williams

          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            The other potential saving is to move Shaw to a 5.0. Don't see he's as necessary as the ownership implies - having held him at 5.0 for large chunks of last season!

            Sarr to Cantwell could get you this I think

            TAA 5.0 4.5 4,5
            Mo Bruno Son Raph Cantwell
            7.5 7.5

            Gilmour is good fodder but Cantwell has returns in him. Liverpool Norwich. Not seeing any clean sheets in that one personally.

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        On something very similar - only major difference Barnes over Sarr and no Shaw to give me even more in midfield. Happy to be quite stripped back in defence early on.

        It does feel slightly perverse to go so light up top with all that notional value there but provided Son is a good pick this has more oomph to me and doesn't look like a dead team selection based on last season's value.

    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Trent Digne Cresswell Shaw
      Salah Son Mahrez Raphinha
      Bamford Watkins

      4 Lamptey Tells 4.5

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        *Tella

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I prefer Bruno + Buendia/Raphinha over Son + Mahrez. Yet if Kane goes to Manchester I am not going to start this season without him.

      3. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Show off 😉

      4. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Bamford a tad too expensive for me.

    • Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Emi
      Taa 4.5m 4.5m
      Mo Bruno Son 6.5m
      Toney Pukki Nacho

      4m 4.5m 4.5m 4m

      I like it.

      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Emi worth 5.5 you think?
        Christina would you give me your email?

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Sorry, not passing out my email on here.

          1. Jacky boy
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Ok

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        No you don't tbh 😉 I will perhaps by Pukki when he is 6.2 or 6.3 and both he and Norwich have found form and have fixtures good enough.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          last time he scored 6 goals & 2 assists in first 5 games...with goals vs Liverpool, City and Chelsea...assists vs City and Chelsea....

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            How many of those did Buendia assist?

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              How many did Cantwell 😉

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Well... 😉 What's wrong with Mo, Bruno and TAA?!? Why are they in this team? Camouflage?

        3. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Why pay extra 0.3 for Pukki:P

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            53 mins ago

            Ouch, I rembered he was 6.0... Okay, I will consider him when he is 5.7 or 5.8 🙂 And yes, I transferred him in for his hattie last season 🙂

        4. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Think people are forgetting Pukki is only 6.0m. Buendia is a miss but in the prem he was naff.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            51 mins ago

            Open Controls
      3. FFSbet.com
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Bruno downgrade and Pukii + 4.5M defenders upgrade?

        Salah is you (C) anyway,GW3 is Son

      4. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Amd for your team, not a fan of pukki and nacho

      5. King Kohli
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I have similar but 4.5 gk, 6m mid and 7.5m striker instead of Pukki

      6. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Surprised at no city at all. Good team if you can nail the 4.5m defenders. Any players in particular in mind?

    • FFSbet.com
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I am no expert but 2 shots vs Croatia and 2 shots vs Italy in 120min?

      Want to see them play like Liverpool with VVD with high defensive line.

      End up with 20+ shots every game,dont remember team with this firepower upfront.
      Midfield is very strong too can cover easy any mistakes.

      In 65min you can sub in Sancho,Rashford,Grealish,Saka???

      Why play with 5 defenders and 2 DMFs...

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah we were miles on top first half because we pressed high. Kane arguably our best player with Rice first half ended up sitting in your half and doesn’t half the legs to get up and down. Italy didn’t even come out second half well at all, only with the changes come 53/4 minutes did things change.

      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        They have to play two babysitters in front of Maguire (and ideally one either side of him) to prevent him getting exploited

        It’s the same at Man Utd - when they play very defensively & cautiously Maguire is less of a problem - 5 cleansheets in 6 games this season vs. Man City (twice) Chelsea (twice) and Liverpool

        But as soon as he doesn’t have minders playing negatively in front of him, and the team starts to become more forward thinking, the goals start to leak (7 cleansheets in the other 32 league games against non top-4 teams)

        Throw in the constant accidents waiting to happen in Pickford and Stones and England would be conceding goals to beat the band if they tried to play positive attacking football imo

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Fair analysis

          The one major distinction I see with the United comparison is Walker. He's capable of a mistake himself of course but even at RB he essentially acts as a sweeper for Maguire - certainly in the Denmark game he was doing that role - a safety net player.

        2. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I disagree.

          I think Southgate was cautious because he thinks that clean sheets win tournaments, and he was almost proven right after we made it all the way to the end of the final only conceding twice, both times from set pieces.

          Pickford, Stones and Maguire performed almost flawlessly during this tournament. Pickford might've even won players of the tournament if England had ended up winning.

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            In hindsight I think Southgate was actually low-key playing 4D chess with his negativity

            He probably knows better than most the limitations of Maguire, Pickford and Stones, and basically plays a team of 3 attackers & 8 defenders to ensure those guys in particular have the minimal possible chance of getting exposed

            England in an attacking setup would be just lambs to the slaughter for tier 1 international teams, it would be a no contest

            1. Zen Arcade
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              And yet Stones did brilliantly whenever he was one on one showing players outside and allowing only a narrow angle for a shot. Pickford made absolutely class saves all tournament.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Okay, but three lions were still twice as good as the lonely lion team which managed to make only one shot in every match.

    • linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Best front three to start the season?

      Mine: Wilson Cavani Watkins

      1. AuFeld
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Currently: Wilson, Kane, Watkins

        1. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Kane always a good idea but I prefer to start with premium midfielders.

          1. AuFeld
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            I squeezed in Bruno and Salah in the midfield + Raph (w/ an eye on Willock).

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I am still planning atm to have DCL over Cavani. Don't know whether I will want Cavani or Sancho (if either).

        1. linkafu
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          I want to see how Benitez will play this everton before to go there.
          And I expect Man U to score more goals than Everton.

      3. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        If money no option, Kane, Watkins and Bamford.

      4. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        DCL, Toney, Pukki

      5. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Watkins Toney Pukki

      6. KnightSlayer
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Bamford Watkins DCL

        I would like to play Cavani but how much will he play ?

    • Earn your Spurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Best midfielder for £6.5m or below? Already have Harrison

      Thanks 🙂

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Could be Sarr in the beginning. Watch friendlies.

      2. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Prefer Buendia for GW1-5

        Gross/Trossard might also work.

      3. lilmessipran
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        Raph ( double) or Buendia

      4. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        58 mins ago

        Buendia could be a bargain. I don’t see Soucek mentioned much. 10 goals last season and only 6.0m.

    • KnightSlayer
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Double Leeds , Liverpool , Aston villa and Brighton

