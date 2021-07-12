108
FPL July 12

The FPL team news and injury latest as Premier League pre-season begins


With pre-season preparations ramping up, we check in on the Premier League injury situation to see which previously sidelined players could be making a return to action in 2021/22 – and which of them are still unavailable.

Don’t forget that our dedicated Pre-Season page has all you need to know about the top-flight teams ahead of the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

Aston Villa

Trezeguet (£5.5m) remains sidelined for Villa with a knee injury. On April 20, Dean Smith said:

We’ve also got Trezeguet, who had a nasty knee injury last week and he’s going to be out for a significant time now. He’s had an operation that was successful.

Brighton & Hove Albion

According to the Athletic, both Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) and Solly March (£5.5m) have begun pre-season training with Brighton. The Seagulls’ technical director told the publication of Lamptey:

We’re pretty confident. Everything went well with the operation and the early signs of rehabilitation have been really good. He’s well on track and he’s such a good professional. If it’s a dietary thing or he needs to do certain exercises to prevent it from happening again, he will absolutely do them. He’s so focused. He will give himself every possibility of maintaining that fitness.

Burnley

Fantasy community eyes Burnley clean sheet in first Double Gameweek match

Nick Pope (£5.5m) has been pictured turning up for pre-season training at Burnley, while it is being reported that he was back out on the grass on Thursday.

The goalkeeper missed EURO 2020 due to requiring minor knee surgery. On May 27, Sean Dyche said:

We’re expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage but we’ll wait and see as he recovers. He’s incredibly unfortunate to have this happen at this time [missing out for England] but once again he’s shown what a top keeper he is during the season and I’m sure will do again going into next season once he recovers.

Chelsea

Andreas Christensen (£5.0m) suffered a thigh injury in Denmark’s defeat to England in the semi-finals of EURO 2020. There is currently no timescale for the defender’s return.

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze (£6.0m) is a long-term injury miss for the Eagles. On May 20, ex-Palace boss Roy Hodgson explained:

He received a short pass, he controlled the ball and went to turn with the ball and next thing we know he’s lying on the floor and obviously in extreme pain. He has felt something in his Achilles that isn’t right. It [the injury] was confirmed by the MRI and now an operation has been planned for him.

According to the BBC, the winger was facing a minimum of six months on the sideline from May.

Leicester City

According to Leicester Live, James Justin (£5.0m) may not return to action until November. That tallies with Brendan Rodgers’ assessment of the injury, not long after it happened in February, as he referenced Ricardo Pereira‘s (£5.5m) 10-month layoff.

I don’t want to put any time on that. These are injuries, if you look at Ricardo Pereira’s timeframe, it’s probably going to be shorter or around that same time.

Timothy Castagne (£5.5m) suffered a nasty eye injury on Belgium duty in June but the Athletic report that he should be fit for the start of the new season.

Harvey Barnes (£7.0m), meanwhile, posted an Instagram story with a video from a small training game saying, ‘felt good to get the boots back on’. The winger underwent two operations on a knee problem picked up in February.

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), Joel Matip (£5.0m) and Joe Gomez (£5.0m) are all part of the Liverpool squad travelling to Austria for a pre-season camp. Having been forced to miss EURO 2020 with a thigh injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) is also in the Reds delegation.

“We look forward to going to Austria again for the start of our pre-season. All the conditions to prepare the team there are just at a very high level. We will use this to go back to basics. When you ask a lot from your players you have to give a lot as well – and we find all of this in Austria.” – Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders

Manchester City

De Bruyne goes off with injury and Holeš emerges as budget enabler

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) revealed after Belgium’s 2-1 defeat to Italy on July 2 that he had played the game with torn ankle ligaments.

“For me personally it has been four or five weird weeks. But I especially want to thank the medical staff. It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle, a tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today. Too bad I couldn’t do more.” – De Bruyne

Manchester United

Greenwood the form United asset as he earns another Triple Gameweek 35 rest

Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) withdrew from England contention ahead of EURO 2020 with an unspecified injury. The FPL midfielder has been pictured by the club in pre-season training, however.

Norwich

Canaries captain Grant Hanley (£4.5m) suffered a hamstring injury in Scotland’s final EURO 2020 group tie, though no prognosis has been offered on the defender.

Fellow Scot Kenny McLean (£5.0m) picked up a knee injury in Norwich’s final game of the season. He told the BBC of his recuperation:

It’s been eight weeks and I was originally told 12 (to complete my recovery) but the last couple of weeks with the physio have not gone quite as well as I’d have hoped for. I’ve not progressed too much. Twelve weeks would give me two weeks pre-season before Liverpool (on the opening day of the new season).

I think we’re in a good place. Last time we went up, we were a bit fragile and conceded a lot of goals. But we’re harder to beat now and the manager has been building a team that can compete in the Premier League.

Wolves

Pedro Neto (£6.5m) is set to miss the start of the season. The Athletic reported a six-month layoff for the winger after the April 12 injury. Ex-Wolves boss Nuno said of Neto on May 21:

He had surgery, it will take some time for him to come back but we’ll see the same fantastic player really soon. It won’t be at the beginning of next season, just a bit ahead.

Daniel Podence (£5.5m) is another injury worry for Wolves heading into the new campaign, having undergone surgery on a groin injury. On May 18, now Spurs boss Nuno said of the attacker:

We hope [Daniel Podence will] be fit for the beginning of August.

Jonny (£4.5m) is also sidelined after undergoing knee ligament surgery in April.

Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) is taking a full part in Wolves’ pre-season training after his awful head injury last season.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

108 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ChelseaGuy
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Bye Fantasy EURO, hello FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      bye bye both, will see you next month 😀

      Open Controls
  2. Vertigo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Welbeck as starter ... all opinions welcome.

    (Even the gnarly, 'orrible ones)

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Just not enough goals in Brighton for me to go there

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Decent player and seems like a decent guy, but I don't think he has ever done enough in 10+ years he has been in FPL to be worth it, you'd be better of with an extra 6 mill mid or def if poss.

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Defo on my list

      Worry for me is that Brighton will be in the market for a striker. He's never been exactly prolific but I'd be quite happy to go with him if he replicated end of season form.

      Nice fixtures and theoretically Brighton should be good for more goals this time around.

      Open Controls
    4. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Doesn't Maupay tend to play ahead of him mostly?

      Open Controls
      1. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Started 10 of their last 11 up front or thereabouts - either way he's in amongst it.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          With Brighton's attacking record, he's not on my radar. Would have to go on a hot streak to convince me otherwise.

          Open Controls
        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Nice stat, didn't realise - 4 goals, 2 ass in that time too looking at, 5 ppg

          Open Controls
          1. Vertigo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Rotation option, at the very least?

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              55 mins ago

              When you have a semi-budget option in Toney at 6.5 and a raft of options at 7.5, I'd say he'd be a false economy.

              Open Controls
              1. Vertigo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                47 mins ago

                If he stays up front (banging), could be the difference between a Buendia and a Grealish.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Well sure; you can say that about anyone. There's just no track record of him or any striker at Brighton to base such speculation on.

                  Open Controls
    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      You'll get a better score out of a 5.5 defender than Welbeck honestly.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        That's true, but he might be going for a strong defence and midfield and thus be short of cash for the front line.

        Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Shaw or Dias?

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Both ?

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I prefer Dias but I’m guessing Shaw will be more popular

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Cant get excited about Dias

      Owned him at 5.5 & was pretty meh apart from the DGW19 attacking returns

      When Pep has 4 fit centrebacks he’ll also almost certainly (imo - no one can guess Pep) miss games here & there too - and probably the “easier” home bankers

      Cant see the attraction at all I’m afraid

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Judging on last season, Dias, but judging on last few weeks, Shaw by far, but one of those is a much better indicator of performance next season than the other.

      Open Controls
    5. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Dias for me, that consistent flow of 6 pointer helps. Ideally, I would go for both.

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        For me, both ideally. Shaw been a permanent fixture in my drafts; Dias in and out depending on whether I can spare an extra 0.5M.

        Open Controls
  4. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Josh King priced at 5.5m? Not bad at all that actually, could definitely become an option at some point this season

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If we could guarantee his form of 5 years ago would be amazing, but based on his spell at Everton just a waste of 1 million.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        This. Like Welbeck above, he'd need to prove me wrong.

        Open Controls
  5. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    England finally beat a big team (Germany) at this tournament. That is progress given our record against big teams in the last 20 years.

    For those that say Germany are rubbish, they beat the previous European champions (Portugal) and pushed the World Champions (France) close.

    The European teams are not strong as the teams of 10 years ago when the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Italy and France were all strong. But then again, Argentina and Brazil are also not super strong, still reliant on older players to deliver.

    Perhaps we are in a situation like men's tennis, where the old guys (Djokovic, Federer, Nafal) hit higher highs than the new guys (Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Shapovalov, Zverev, Thiem) have been able to.

    Open Controls
    1. Won't sleep till after…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I agree. In fact, we were generally coming up against a better standard of opposition than we faced in the 2018 World Cup and were continuing to win. England are on an upward curve at the moment.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Broadly agree. Is it more exciting to a Djoko fan or Berrettini fan?

      Open Controls
  6. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Based on last night, Maguire to take pens for Utd this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Man, that was a rocket. I did comment at the time that going by the other two, Bruno looks a safe bet to keep the gig.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Second choice definitely 😆

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Wonder if we can still get a discount on Sancho after his effort.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        No add ons and payment in instalments over a few years. Pretty much discounted.

        Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Maguire has got a big set of balls, first name on the sheet for Qatar

      Open Controls
  7. Cynical
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Good afternoon,

    Do you reckon there's better value in a Chillwell, Dias etc over 6.5/6.0 mid? Tempted to break from my usual 343 this season although Willock back to Newcastle would rip up those plans.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      56 mins ago

      Nearly always is, but you have to hold your nerve.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      I like Raphinha, Harrison, Buendia at that price more than them.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        You can make up a strong squad of premium defenders such as Chilly, Shaw and Dias, a couple of premium midfielders and a pair of the 'right' 6.5 mids.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          52 mins ago

          Yup that's why I'm going 4-5-1 cuz the strikers are actually expensive in my eyes this year. Can't see why everyone is saying the value is there.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            No decent option below 7.5

            Open Controls
          2. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            The value is in having 3 starting strikers and not paying over 8.0M for any of them.

            Open Controls
          3. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            49 mins ago

            So just out of interest are you going 2 x 4.5 strikers?

            I started with that last year in GW1 and instantly regretted it and WC in GW2

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              47 mins ago

              Yeah i like this year's defenders enough to switch from my 3-5-2 to 4-5-1

              Open Controls
            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              45 mins ago

              Bamford, DCL, Watkins, Wilson etc were all such good value last year that's why it was hard to not have them. Doesn't feel the same this year at least to me.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                31 mins ago

                Bet you weren't saying Bamford would be good value this time last season. I'm willing to punt on Toney doing a job. Can always transfer him out for a 4.5 if I'm wrong, but like KK says, you can't get out of the hole you dig with a pair of 4.5 benchies without wildcarding.

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  That's what it's their for 😉

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zim0
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    There*

                    Open Controls
          4. Dr. Rog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            correct. the value of the likes of Salah, KdB etc would be about 9-10m without the captaincy.
            In that light 8mln for DCL/Bamford seems pretty steep, both of which have had 1 good season.

            Open Controls
      2. Cynical
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        I'll definitely have 1 of them to start and hopefully a clear best option emerges.

        Open Controls
  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Anyone looking at starting with cancelo then just having ayling/lamp rotating on the bench to counter pep ?

    If he can improve his finishing he could have a big season

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      44 mins ago

      I like this idea a bit better than Dias for sure.
      Do wish he and Shaw were the same price though, can’t see me having both as well as TAA.

      Open Controls
    2. KnightSlayer
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      Was thinking of doing that with Stones

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Too hard to estimate how much gametime he'll get - lot of competition in the ranks. Dias would be the most secure in the back for me, apart from Ederson.

      Open Controls
  9. Just Fofana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why so little love for Soucek? I don't see him in many RMT around here.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      I assume because he tapered off last season once Lingard turned up.

      I expect WH to add some attackers, will be interesting what that does to Rice and Soucek. Gotta think they’ll play 99% of the game time, just a matter of how much they get forward.

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      completely dried up at the end of last season. Sure he will have another purple patch this year though.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Agree with this. The extra 1.0M doesn't help either.

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Too unpredictable to be feasible at 5.0

      So he'll likely be too unpredictable to be feasible at 6.0 as well

      An incredible shame because the guy smashed it out of the park last season in fairness for that price

      Open Controls
  10. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    So I forgot I have auto-renew on my FFS subscription and was planning not to renew after getting fed-up with the constant bombardment of betting articles over the last year.

    Are we expecting much of the same this year or a will the amount of gambling material be toned down? I am really hoping the latter as I feel it went too far over the last year.

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      I think they were listening at the beginning of last season. Geoff mentioned introducing an opt-out option for sponsored articles by gambling firms but it never materialised.

      Whether those plans are still afoot I don't know.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'm in the same boat in that my decision to renew or not depends on how far the site panders to gambling.

      Open Controls
      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        I will renew either way because I have tons of stats tables I spent ages setting up. The option to opt-out of the gambling adverts and articles would be a great way to do it imo. What do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          No, that misses the point. The ads/disguised articles would still hit the vulnerable. Those of us who would opt out are those who would be aware enough not to be suckered into gambling in the first place.

          Open Controls
      2. Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Glad I'm not the only one then. I'd really like to hear from FFS about how they are approaching this. I recognise there are revenue implications but there needs to be a better balance here and an opt-out option would be a great start in my view.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          You're definitely not. There have been a few threads expressing very strong views about it. I'm sure the site owners are thinking it through, and I expect them to make an announcement in due course. It may not be for a few weeks, but ethically, it needs to be before the autorenew payments go through.

          Open Controls
          1. Brakos2k
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Unfortuantely my payment has already gone - I must have subscribed early last year! Not too fussed about the amout but, without wanting to sound older than I am, it is a matter of principle for me.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Principles aren't age dependent, thank goodness!

              Open Controls
  11. NateDogsCats
      50 mins ago

      Any clarification on KDB? Torn ligaments surely means he misses the start of the season right?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        40 mins ago

        Yeah I don’t like the sounds of all that.
        Maybe Gundo is back in the picture!

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        I wouldn't say "surely", but it confirms my decision to lay off him at the beginning and start with Salah and Bruno as premiums.

        Open Controls
      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Apparently he played vs Italy with the ligament/s torn so id say that's adding extra time onto his recovery at a minimum

        At his age (30+) those ligaments are just going to keep popping every now & again too you'd imagine

        Between his ankles, his knees, his hamstrings, and his manager - I'm ok with giving him a wide berth for GW1 to be honest

        Open Controls
        1. NateDogsCats
            just now

            Yeah this was my thinking. I just found it odd that no-one seemed to pick up any further on from when he said this and that there still hasn't been any more info on it although I imagine City are purposely keeping their cards close.

            Open Controls
      4. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        latest

        ederson
        trent/fofana/lowton
        bruno/raphina/salah/barnes
        wilson/toney/watkins

        foster/lamptey/coufal/gilmour

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          27 mins ago

          Be good if Barnes is back fit, I’d be worried about multiple knee surgeries though. Feel like Leicester have plenty of options to not have to rush him back.

          Like Wilson! I’m hoping to see some life from Newcastle, they were fun to watch for a bit there.

          Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Ederson not worth the money. Because the differential in points between say, him and Meslier, isn't likely to be enough to justify the extra £1m outlay.

          If save points weren't a thing in FPL, I would go Ederson all day. He will rack up the CS, but save points (and the bonus that goes with them) are a thing in FPL.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            I'm on Meslier and Sanchez myself, but I wouldn't argue with someone who opts for Ederson. You get security of starts that Dias and Stones don't give you, and whilst there's no guarantee Merslier will hit the heights of last season, with Ederson you can be as sure as can be.

            Open Controls
        3. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          It's very good.
          Barnes is a good option - if it turns out his fitness is questionable, you can always change it. I'd expect him to be nailed if he is fit. I wouldn't start with a Burnley player due to their opening fixtures. Presumably with this squad, Lamptey would start more games than Lowton early doors.

          Open Controls
        4. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          Got burned by Ederson post 2nd WC last time

          Think I got unlucky mind with City bombing in defence and the theory of Ederson over Dias was okay. That said I would be wary of going that boat from week 1 on 100 mill budget.

          Open Controls
      5. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        37 mins ago

        Current team - thoughts on the mids?

        Sanchez, Foster
        TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Lamptey, Ayling
        Salah, Son, Havertz, Pepe, Raphinha
        Antonio, Watkins, Perica

        Son + Antonio can become Kane + 5.0 too. But I prefer it this way.

        I think so far not having Bruno is feeling good. I assume I’ll get 2-3 midfielders wrong and I can move some around.

        Havertz, Pepe and Son give great flexibility to move around to whoever is firing at their prices.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          I like it a lot. You've gone for a non-templatey, different midfield and it looks impressive.

          Gks/defence - nothing to discuss there.
          Midfield - Son/Havertz/Pepe are less common in drafts on this site. The reasons being: Son under new manager, Havertz's security of starts (Tuchtation) and Arsenal being seriously 'Meh' last season.
          You're assuming Son will thrive, Havertz will be nailed and play central striker, and Pepe will get off to a good start. These are all reasonable hopes.
          Attack - 2 standard mid-price starters and one who'll sit on your bench. As you have 2 active reserve defenders, this is absolutely fine.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Cheers Andy!

            All rests on getting those mid-priced mids right. Or at least a couple of them.

            Preseason will tell us a lot (I hope!)

            Open Controls
      6. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        Can't recall seeing a post on team price distribution and flexibility therein. Forget the lack of names what are views on distribution. Mine is below with zero in the bank:

        4.5 4.0
        7.0 5.5 5.0 4.5 4.5
        12.5 12.0 6.5 6.5 4.5
        8.0 7.5 7.5

        I will need 2 transfers to jump to a new midfielder above 6.5 but all within reach I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          33 mins ago

          4.5, 4.0
          7.5, 5.5, 5.0, 4.5, 4.5
          12.5, 10.0, 8.5, 7.5, 6.5
          7.5, 7.5, 4.5

          One thing this makes me think is getting a 4.5 defender down to 4.0 and one of the strikers up to 8.0.

          Open Controls
          1. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Youve free up some cash with Son in there rather than Bruno. Could easily work out for you. I always get caught out with having to make defender transfers so no risking a 4.0 gamble this season unless one bang on certainty appears before GW1

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          I think most will have this type of balance anyway given the pricing and the fixtures.
          It is fairly similar to my team with only 3/4 slight differences.

          My general plan is to sell Robertson if I need the cash gw3 and upgrade elsewhere.

          I have also created a few different drafts with Harry Kane included along with Grealish. So I will be covered with any major transfer changes.
          Also I have created a under 10% owned 15 which highlights players many are ignoring.

          Of course everyone knows the 'FFS template' it is fairly obvious. Quick glance at RMT's and they are all similar. My general plan is to go with the status quo and make just 3/4 slight adjustments of where I think the 'value' is.

          I think it is important fpl gamers look at all the options and think them through. Just have notes made here or there and have all eventualities covered before making a decision.

          Open Controls
          1. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Interesting idea on the list of under 10% options. I tend to overthink things and end up behind the template "shield" curve with too many supposed differentials that dont perform and who i cant jump easily to new options. My pricing of the forward line leaves getting Kane in very hard but not many big hitting options up there now Kun has gone.

            Open Controls
        3. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Three bench options seems an indulgence

          Very much have price distribution in mind and the difficulty of reaching a 3rd mid. Shaving money off up top to get a 10.0 from the off. Easer to trade down than up and suspicious of triple mid priced up top.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            I'd call it 2 bench options as the 4.5 mid really oughtn't play. 2x4,5 defenders as reserves seems eminently sensible to me.

            Open Controls
            1. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yeh two cheap defenders rotating is the sub option. Quite a low cost option in reality.

              Open Controls
      7. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        As there is no live sport today here is my draft (to be applauded/ripped apart)

        Batman
        Robbo slabhead digne dunk
        Bruno Mahrez Salah buendia
        Wilson Watkins

        Foster Ayling brownhill & the legend that is Davis

        Thoughts anyone?

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Don't get slabhead unless you like your defenders served with an absolute of avalanche of yellow cards

          Especially in the few games where he manages to keep a cleansheet thus ensuring he completely dodges baps

          Absolute nightmare of an FPL player, he just can't cope with premier league forwards unless he has a load of babysitters/minders/safety net players sacrificing the attack to protect him, and for utd that's really only the Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool games these days

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Well, on the contrary, as he's demonstrated at the Euros, he's a prime candidate to get you a 6-point goal from a set piece. I'd say he's as decent a 5.5 punt as any.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 11 Years
              11 mins ago

              Depends on definition of prime candidate... He gets about 1-2 XG per season, so to get more than a goal every 20-ish games he needs to outperform that by 50%/100%/200% (which is obviously theoretically possible, but just not incredibly likely)

              He's targeted all season at every corner, but not exactly a prolific goalscorer - 10 goals in 5 seasons - he does get a few assists too mind you... but the overall package with Maguire is one of overwhelming frustration & disappointment (or at least has been since he joined utd)

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                I'm expecting Slab to up his goalscoring this season. I haven't got him in my squad mind - I've gone for Shaw.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 11 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  He's also by far the most booked defender in the league too as per above - he's just far too slow and clumsy when trying to lug his gigantic frame around a football pitch and gets caught out in yellow card situations more often than any other defender in the league

                  You're basically losing around 10 points in yellows right out the gate with him - Plus the baps hit that comes with in clean sheet games

                  - Maguire has 13 baps in 72 appearances for man utd...
                  - AWB gets more than double that in less games - 27 baps in 69 appearances
                  - Shawbertocarlos on another planet altogether with 22 baps in 32 appearances last season alone

                  Maguire is dead to me in FPL, never again going near him, absolute mess of a player

                  Open Controls
          2. im1974
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Not a Maguire fan then? He will play 1st game. Shaw not so certain to feature. He can become Shaw but want certain starters

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Why don't you use the players names for a start? Makes it unnecessarily confusing.
          Wilson is on my Watchlist as is Dunk. Two ignored players. Mahrez is a calculated risk and you also have a bench to cover no shows. 1 pointers could be a problem though. Surprised you have not considered Sigurdsson or Trossard in midifield. It could mean you could upgrade Davis.

          Open Controls
      8. mentaculus
          25 mins ago

          Any thoughts on mason greenwood? I'm looking at a salah-kane team (as opposed to salah-bruno) & considering greenwood (at least until rashford is fit). In a way I'd rather have mason than cavani if their mins are about even. Do we think rashford's absensce will affect his mns at all?

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            It is Sancho that puts me off Greenwood. Then add in Rashford and it becomes a real lottery. Keep an eye on preseason closer to season KO. I will be keeping a close eye on the Man U keeper situation as that is where I feel the value is. Man U midfield is too much up in the air for me at the moment.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Totally this. Need to see Greenwood gets sufficient minutes before committing.

              Open Controls
        • mrmojorisin8
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Grealish + Toney
          or
          Buendia + DCL

          Grateful as always!

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            I'm taking these Grealish to City rumours pretty seriously, so I'd hold off any decision for now.

            Open Controls
            1. mrmojorisin8
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah transfers will definitely change the decision, I’d be very wary of Villa without Grealish and wouldn’t play Pep roulette with Grealish.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I think Villa are planning for life post-Jack, with Buendia and ESR. I'd still be interested in starting Buendia and Watkins - for the first 3 GWs anyway. But Jack at Peptated City - not for me.

                Open Controls
          2. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            a

            Open Controls
        • Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Everton have two good fixtures in the first 8 games.

          Open Controls

