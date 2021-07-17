233
FPL July 17

FPL team guide 2021/22 – Crystal Palace: Best players, stats and more

233 Comments
Share

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Crystal Palace.

It is the end of an era at Selhurst Park, with Roy Hodgson’s departure as manager preceding 11 first-team players effectively leaving the club after contracts ended – though Christian Benteke (£6.5m) and Joel Ward (£4.5m) did pen new deals this summer.

The Eagles were relatively comfortable in their bid to remain in the Premier League last season, finishing 14th on 44 points.

Despite being thought of as defence-first unit under Hodgson, only relegated side West Brom (76) and Southampton (68) conceded more goals than Crystal Palace (66) in 2020/21.

The New Vi-era

If Hodgson was a defensively-minded coach, the signs are that new manager Patrick Vieira will focus more on attack.

However, his Nice side were based on possession and being hard to break down rather than any sort of offensive verve.

You can read a full profile of the former Arsenal midfielder via the link below:

What can FPL managers expect from Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace?
Crystal Palace attacking statsTotalRank v other PL teams
Goals4114th
Shots34918th
Shots in the box22418th
Shots on target13116th
Big chances4619th=
Expected goals (xG)34.4919th

The attacking numbers from last season will not make for pretty reading in Vieira’s Palace in-tray.

One positive in terms of going forward was that penalty taker Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) had his best goalscoring campaign in 2020/21, netting on 11 occasions including two spot-kicks.

Just three of those were scored from January onwards, however, with the Ivory Coast international missing a month’s action in February due to injury.

Zaha logged just two regular assists over the campaign, though did rack up an ‘expected assists’ (xA) figure of 3.85.

Creative design

Palace’s top assister (eight) from last season was Eberechi Eze (£6.0m), who will not be back in action anytime soon after rupturing his Achilles in May.

Eze created more chances than any other Eagles player last season but some context is needed: his minutes-per-key pass average (60) was inferior to 50 other Fantasy midfielders.

Recruitment is, unsurprisingly, going to be one of Vieira’s biggest tasks during pre-season. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said on July 4:

We have a lot to do to prepare in the coming weeks and I look forward to working closely with Patrick and Dougie (Freedman) in bringing in some new faces to help us all to a successful season.

One new face already in the door is Michael Olise (£5.5m). In 46 Championship appearances for Reading last season, the attacking midfielder scored seven times and notched 12 assists.

“I had a conversation with the manager and he was talking about how he sees me in the team: the plans, the development and the vision for the club. It’s very good, so I thought it was a good fit.” – Michael Olise

With a paper-thin squad and a lack of creators at the moment, Olise could be expected to make the Premier League step-up from the off at Selhurst Park.

“I think [my role] is to make him do what he’s doing best: enjoying his football on the field, scoring goals, going forwards and playing with personality. He’s got that in his locker.

“I think it’s important to refresh the squad: to bring some new faces, to bring young talent to this football club. This is a really good signing for us. Of course, there will be more signings coming.” – Patrick Vieira

What can FPL managers expect from £5.5m midfielder Michael Olise?

Benteke-taka

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

233 Comments Post a Comment
  1. St Pauli Walnuts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Looking at those horrific stats, it's pretty impressive that Palace stayed up

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Made it, Ma! Top of the page!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Oh Judge Dredd.

        Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Well done, better than all this Pompey malarkey.

        Open Controls
  2. shapply
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Did some changes... again, but I really like it:

    Sanchez (4.0)
    Digne, TAA, Dias (4.0, 4.0)
    Salah, Raphinha, Fernandes, Jota (4.5)
    Watkins, Toney, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      If you like it good for you, I'd downgrade Dias and Dignr for bit more balance - you will not get 2 x even occasionally playing 4.0m defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. shapply
        • 7 Years
        44 mins ago

        w sumie to nie liczę na 2 grających obrońców, nie na tym etapie. ta 3 obrońców powinna zagrać łącznie jakieś 9000 minut, jeśli będą zdrowi

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Tierney - 5.0m, Shaw - 5.5m, White w Arsenalu za 4.5m.

          Osobiscie wolalbym miec jakiegos rezerwowego ktory ma szanse grac w obronie. Z opcji za 4.0m moze Duffy dostanie jakies minuty po za tym slabo wiec warto sie zastanowic nad zamiana Dias'a albo Digne'a na kogos tanszego.

          Open Controls
          1. shapply
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            generalnie nie ufam Arsenalowi, ale White 4.5 rzeczywiście jakąś opcją jest. przy wyborze Shawa/Wan-Bissaki za Diasa, zostaje 0.5 na wzięcie White'a za obrońcę 4.0. wtedy z kolei czuję jakiś niepokój z powodu nieposiadania zawodnika City (może Gundo za Jote?)

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Shaw za Diasa plus 0.5 jest naprawde warte rozwazenia.

              Jesli idzie o City to zyczylbym sobie zeby to byl piwerszy pelny sezon Fodena.

              Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      28 mins ago

      Yeah I’d do Dias > 5.5 and upgrade one of your 4.0 defenders to a 4.5.
      Otherwise I like it.
      Solid front.

      Open Controls
      1. shapply
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        it's an option to downgrade Dias to Shaw/Wan-Bissaka/Reece James (and upgrade 4.0 def to 4.5 one), but then I'm worried cause I won't have any Man City players

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          23 mins ago

          Fair enough.
          I’d be worried about 0 playing bench players potentially but those defenders should start every game.
          If you get a playing 4.5 mid they can replace Jota if he’s rotated I suppose.

          It’s a strong team for sure.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Billy Gilmour.

            Open Controls
            1. shapply
              • 7 Years
              20 mins ago

              or Brownhill, or Bissouma. Maybe in the next weeks there will appear next 4.5 playing mid

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Moder 😉

                Open Controls
  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    For how long is Ricardo Pereira injured for?

    Open Controls
    1. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      He's not - he's in training.

      Open Controls
  4. riot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Anyone else interested in Reguilón? You'd expect him to start and he had reasonable numbers last year and gets forward a lot

    Open Controls
    1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Was in awful form from the turn of the year, but yeah maybe he could get back to his best as a LWB under Nuno

      Open Controls
    2. Pjanić! at the Džeko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I've got my eye on the Nuno-Doherty reunion for sure.

      Open Controls
  5. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    How many duds are people thinking?

    4.0 def, 4.5 mid, 4.5 fwd?

    I only have one (fwd) and am thinking maybe im being too careful.

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If a starting 4.0 defender arises, then that trio will be fine.

      If not, it's pretty risky, especially given that the 4.5 forward might not even get 1 point when you want it.

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Coufal/5m and Williams/4m
    B) Lamptey/4.5m and White/4.5m

    Open Controls
    1. shapply
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      probably A, toss a coin xD

      Open Controls
  7. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Wonder how much they price Kris Ajer at, ball playing centre half one of the main players at Celtic, sad to see him go, not as good as Van Dijk but can certainly see him moving to a higher level within a few seasons

    Open Controls
  8. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Thinking of getting Robertson for TAA to squeeze another 0.5 into my Midfield. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nah, rather get both.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not a bad idea

        Open Controls
  9. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bee. Doing my first bout of serious tinkering today.....landed on this lot....can I have some views please? Especially on the forward line......thanks

    Bachman Foster
    Taa shaw ayling lamptey fofana
    Salah bruno raphinha buendia 4.5m
    Dcl cavani toney

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Why Bachmann

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      For me I’d rather to a 4.5 fwd than Toney and upgrade that 4.5 mid.

      Have seen a few with Cavani - think it’s a good move with Rashford out. And easy to move to the hot 7.5 player if needed.

      Open Controls
  10. Deulofail
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    1.0 ITB. Torres > Gundogan? 😀

    Sanchez
    Shaw Tierney(c) Lamptey
    Mahrez Foden Torres Grealish ESR
    Cavani Watkins

    Steele | Kane, Ayling, Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tierney captain ? Is this a mistake ? Lot of unreliability and rotational players.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        And a bench to handle it 🙂

        Tierney is captain material. All Arsenal fans know it!

        Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      This can't be a serious draft

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      No Pool? Kane on bench? 1mil banked?
      Shocker

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Lol. If those are your best arguments, then I'm even more satisfied for now 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          We both know you’ll chance this a lot before the start

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            People say that to me every year. Such a lack of imagination. Yeah I might do, I might now. I'd only go for this team or similar if Kane and Grealish go to City and lock the team in. It's just a concept, and at the end of the day, I'll need to pick one of the concepts to move forward with. Enjoy your template season

            Open Controls
        2. FPL Pillars
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Chsnge*

          Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm not a fan of having five City players. Just asking for a postponed game

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        That would be an issue!

        Open Controls
      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        McCarthy Bachmann
        Trent Tierney Dias Castagne Taylor
        Salah Havertz Torres Raphinha Sarr
        Toney Bamford Iheanacho

        Open Controls
    5. Olivier Bernards watch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      this is crazy, but I kinda love it. I've also got edinson in my current draft. How confident are you that he'll start the first few at least?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't really have a confidence level for you, but luckily, I reckon he's one of best FPL options off the bench. Easy trade downwards if necessary (although this team would need have sell City players first).

        Open Controls
  11. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to start with?

    1. Cresswell + Raphinha
    2. Fofana + Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      2.

      Open Controls
  12. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    Hey all - first ever comment. Thoughts appreciated:

    Sanchez sub: Foster

    Trent Robbo Digne Lamptey sub: Ayling

    Bruno Salah Buendia Maddison sub: Harrison

    Wilson Welbeck sub: 4.5

    0.5 ITB

    Plan to rotate Brighton and Leeds outfield players based on fixture

    Open Controls
    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Congratulations on first post. Welcome. This is definitely one of the better more though out team selections I’ve come across. I like your rotation plan, could work a blinder.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Cheers mate - Maddison currently a slight placeholder but definitely an option. Purposefully avoiding England players in case they aren’t immediately back up to speed

        Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      What's the plan when Welbeck get his compulsory injury ?

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Lack of over 6m options an issue but probably save a transfer and move up to 7.5 and downgrade elsewhere. And if Toney as good as people think then I have the 0.5 ITB.

        Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 2 rotating 4 5m defenders?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      4.5m*

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.