Community Tournament 2021/22 – Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers

As the dust settles after England’s strong showing at the Euros, many of us will look upon Gareth Southgate, the man who masterminded his national team’s first final appearance in a major competition for fifty-five years and think…I could do that!

Well here is your chance to show your team managing prowess with the return of the Fantasy Football Scout Community Tournament, as we start the search for team captains to lead a squad of FPL managers to glory.

THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL!

There have been only a few who have experienced winning a Fantasy Football Scout Community Tournament, and none have walked away with their name on the trophy.

Because there wasn’t one. Until now!

There is even a picture below to prove it (special thanks to FPL Merch) and if that’s not enough we have some cheap looking badges, because they are cheap, for all of the winning squad.

Plus, and brace yourself for this one, the losing team will win a wooden spoon, as sourced from Greyhead’s kitchen. Literally, every expense has been spared.

So fear not the shadows of fantasy football failure and dodgy captain decisions, now is the time to grasp the nettle in both fists and throw your hat into the fiery ring of Community Competition. In fact the most exciting Community Competition we have had so far, and we have had some crackers.

LEADER OF THE PACK

Choosing your management style will be key. Will you use the hairdryer treatment on your team of FPL managers, deploy Mourinho mind games or ban the pie and chips and insist they all go on an Arsene Wenger vitamin diet?

Your man-management skills will be tested as you balance the egos and primadonnas, particularly this year as there will be some of the more visible members of the FPL community getting involved.

TANTRUMS AND TIARAS

That’s right, another twist this year is that we are putting representatives of The Great and The Good/Pro Pundits and prominent managers within the FPL community up for auction!

Some of the names involved include Mark Sutherns, Az, FPL Salah, Tom Freeman, Joe Lepper, Matthew Jones, Lateriser, Simon March, Luke Williams, Gianni Buttice, Geoff Dance, Ragabolly, Big Man Bakar, Zophar, Holly Shand, Sam from FPL Family, Andy North, Neale Rigg, Tom Stephenson and Darren Wiles from the Hall of Fame plus Let’s Talk FPL Andy and FPL General. Phew! All this, and we are not even charging £50 VIP access.

As part of the draft process, we will be giving team’s an option to bid, or not bid, on members of this infamous gang. Whilst some will remain silent members of your team, for example Ville Ronka and Magnus Carlsen, who I doubt will be joining any WhatsApp groups or invites to team away days, others will be more actively involved.

Either way you will get their points, should they make the team selection, and of course, there is the alternative to focus more on the less prominent community members should you wish. The choice is YOURS! More to come on the draft process next time around.

MAKING THE BIG DECISIONS

We will be opening up registration for the wider team participants in due course but for now we need those willing to take on the challenge of leading a bunch of other FPL managers (15 in total) to glory, mediocrity or possibly a wooden kitchen utensil.

Your key tasks as a team captain will be:

Recruit a squad of 15 fellow FPL managers, first via pre-draft signings and then followed by player drafts in the first few weeks of the season. So you will be spoilt for choice. Select which of your FPL managers will play each week and who will be nominated for a H2H. Set up a group chat either via email, WhatsApp or other forum to keep your team updated.

Don’t enter this lightly as it will be a season-long commitment, so we are looking for true leaders of the FPL community or at least people who can fill in a Google sheets spreadsheet on a weekly basis.

There will be regular articles/reports on the progress of the tournament, plus Mark and Az will be helping to spread the word on Blackbox and there may even be a mention or two on the legendary Scoutcast.

So, you will have a moment or two of fame, or shame, plus a chance to chastise Matthew Jones, Fabio or even FPL General if their captain pick fails.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

To apply to be one of the twenty-four Team Captains in this season’s Community, fill in this online form with your real name, email address, FPL team ID#, Fantasy Football Scout online name and the reason why you would make the ultimate team manager.

Loading…

Your FPL Community needs YOU!