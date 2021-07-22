283
Scout Notes July 22

How Buendia fared on his Villa debut as Son stars on pre-season return

283 Comments
There was plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest in Wednesday’s round of pre-season friendlies, with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all in action.

We’ve got all the goal, assist and line-up information in the article below plus brief notes on each game.

Don't forget to check out our comprehensive pre-season page for more information on the warm-up matches taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

And if you're not yet a subscriber, make sure you take advantage of our pre-season offer

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

WALSALL 0-4 ASTON VILLA

The best FPL players for Aston Villa in 2021/22 7

  • Goals: Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) x2, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Aaron Ramsey
  • Assists: Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) x2, Wesley (£5.5m), Jaden Philogene-Bidace

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The FPL hype around Emiliano Buendia (£6.5m) ratcheted up a few notches after the Argentine winger’s Aston Villa debut in midweek.

Pre-season form sometimes counts for nought when the real action gets underway and it’s important to stress that the Villans will be facing a better class of opponent than fourth-tier Walsall from Gameweek 1 and beyond.

Nevertheless, the early signs were positive from the former Norwich midfielder and his understanding with new team-mate Ollie Watkins (£7.5m).

Buendia supplied two excellent through-balls for the mid-price FPL forward to convert in a 45-minute showing at the Bescot Stadium, both of which came from central positions as he drifted in-field from his right-wing position.

Watkins can surely only benefit from having another creative spark behind him this season: three goals for the striker in 13 matches (and just three wins for Villa in 14 games) without Jack Grealish (£8.0m) in the starting XI in 2020/21 suggested that there was an overreliance on their talismanic playmaker.

It’ll be interesting to monitor Matthew Cash‘s (£5.0m) output, too, with the right-back linking up well with Buendia at Walsall and having a couple of efforts of his own.

Craig Shakespeare, in for the isolating Dean Smith, sent his troops out in a 4-3-3 at the League Two side, with Ashley Young (£5.0m) making his return at left-back.

Only goalkeeper Jed Steer (£4.0m) played more than 45 minutes, with youngsters Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Aaron Ramsey on target after the break.

Aston Villa first-half XI: Steer, Cash, Konsa, S.Revan, A.Young, J.Ramsey, Nakamba, Chukwuemeka, El Ghazi, Buendia, Watkins. 

Aston Villa second half XI: Steer (Sinisalo 83), Guilbert, Hause, Bogarde, Chrisene, Hourihane, A.Ramsey, McGinn, Philogene-Bidace, Wesley, Davis.

COLCHESTER UNITED 0-3 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Buendia assists two Watkins goals as Son shines on pre-season return
  • Goals: Son Heung-min (£10.0m), Lucas Moura (£6.5m), Dele Alli (£6.5m)
  • Assists: Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m), Son Heung-min x2

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Son Heung-min (£10.0m) made his first appearance of the summer and, having only returned to pre-season training on Monday, made light of the lack of fitness work with an eye-catching display against Colchester United.

The same caveats around Buendia’s display also apply to Son, with the League Two outfit offering limited resistance.

But it was at least a positive to see Son enjoying his football amid the off-the-field negativity in north London, with Harry Kane‘s (£12.5m) future at the club still uncertain.

And in the absence of Kane, who is enjoying a belated post-season break following his involvement at EURO 2020, the South Korea international was given the nod to lead the line in Nuno Espirito Santo’s 4-3-3/4-2-3-1.

Son opened the scoring with a tap-in from a quick move involving fellow frontmen Lucas Moura (£6.5m) and Steven Bergwijn (£6.0m).

The Korean was front and centre of Spurs’ dead-ball situations and after thrice seeing centre-half Eric Dier (£4.5m) come close to converting his teasing set-piece deliveries, the premium midfielder eventually got his rewards when Lucas headed home a 15th-minute corner.

Son then claimed a second assist when crossing for Dele Alli (£6.5m) to bundle home from close range.

Alli was again occupying the hybrid number 8/10 role that he fulfilled towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign, sitting on the left of a midfield three but getting forward to support the three-man attack in possession.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Whiteman, Paskotsi (Lyons-Foster 66), Carter-Vickers (Fagan-Walcott 66), Dier (Tanganga 46), Omole (Cesay 66), Skipp (John 46), Winks (White 66), Lucas (Devine 66), Dele (Parrott 66), Bergwijn (Clarke 66), Son (Scarlett 46).

READING 0-3 WEST HAM UNITED

  • Goals: own-goal, Conor Coventry, Ben Johnson (£4.0m)
  • Assists: Issa Diop (£4.5m), Ben Johnson, Manuel Lanzini (£6.0m)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

West Ham’s busy pre-season continued with a win over Reading and Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) was once again in eye-catching form for David Moyes’s side.

While Michail Antonio (£7.5m) toiled up top, Bowen was bright in support of the West Ham striker and ended up leading the line himself after the half-time personnel changes.

His 38th-minute set-piece delivery led to the Hammers’ opener, with Issa Diop (£4.5m) jumping to meet an inswinging corner but the ball eventually bobbling in off the hosts’ Jeriel Dorsett.

Bowen had been denied on several occasions himself by Reading goalkeeper Rafael.

Said Benrahma (£6.0m) was lively upon his introduction at the break, while Conor Coventry – who scored for the second successive game – also impressed.

Perhaps the main cause of excitement from an FPL perspective was the performance of Ben Johnson, one of the select group of £4.0m defenders in the game.

Initially deployed on the left but switching flanks at half-time, Johnson was the provider of Coventry’s goal and then went on a slaloming run to finish the scoring after 77 minutes.

The budget Fantasy asset had earlier in the game created two headed chances for Antonio.

Johnson remains only a ‘watchlist’ name for now, though: Vladimir Coufal (£5.0m) is still to return to training after his involvement at the European Championship, while Aaron Cresswell (£5.5m) almost certainly remains first choice on the opposite flank.

West Ham United XI: Randolph (Martin 61), Fredericks (Cresswell 45), Dawson (Ogbonna 45), Diop (Alves 61), Johnson (Forson 83), Noble (Odubeko 61), Coventry (Ekwah 83), Bowen (Baptiste 74), Fornals (Lanzini 45), Oko-Flex (Holland 45), Antonio (Benrahma 45).

  1. Emery thing I do
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Settled for now .. thoughts ?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Robbo, White
    Bruno, Salah, Buendia, ESR
    Cavani, Watkins, Toney

    Lamptey, Gilmour, Ayling (4.0 keeper)

    Thanks!

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Solid, prefer Antonio or nacho up top for cavani and the extra million but it could be gold

    2. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Very nice Trent/Robbo team!

    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Looks ok. Not convinced yet on ESR, stats dont look amazing particularly next to Saka. See how he gets on, consider ESR > a 4.5 and white > Shaw/AWB/Digne/Castagne

    4. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My team is fairly similar to this in terms of price points, main difference is Cavani down to a 7.5, ESR to Sarr and then money in the bank

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Is a villa Triple up to much to start?

    Target buendia and Watkins with a view to benching or subbing 1 or 2 of them in game week 4

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      From what the article says here might be worth considering Cash over Targett or at least monitoring the two.

      I don’t think it’s insane if Villa are showing good form and you aren’t having to play fodder over them when you bench them.

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Great for 3 weeks. If you mean to move them on GW4 it does restrict your options if other issues arise.

    3. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Risky especially if it goes wrong. Good fixtures to give it a go tho by all means.

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Think the triple up is fine myself.

      The landscape will look different in week 4. It could be that Villa are flying in a way that the FDR isn’t nearly so threatening.

      What looks like easy swaps now may not be on given price variations but surely there’ll be a way of juggling funds to get on the right players over a 2 week span.

      A risk but everything is a risk at this stage.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Don't like Villa defense value wise.

      Reguilon and Tierney are 5.0m as well. No from me on the defense but having Watkins + Buendia makes a lot of sense.

    6. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Any triple is too much for the start of the season, however I am on triple Liverpool

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Triple Seagulls here. So cheap.

  3. Galza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I think this is it….

    Sanchez
    Tierney / Coufal / Reguilon
    Salah / Bruno / Son / Raphinha / Sarr
    Bamford / DCL

    Steele / Kiko / Ayling / Obafemi

    1. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Pretty solid !
      Reguilon nailed?!

      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I think he fits the way Nuno likes to play perfectly.

    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Certainly different and some great differential picks but here are my thoughts:

      > Arsenal defence very untrustworthy even with White.

      > Coufal might not start the season.

      > Reguilon could be gold but I’d prefer Doherty if we see that he’s first choice and Nino reverts to tactics that benefit him.

      > Son a bit overpriced even though I love him as a pick. Downgrade to upgrade Tierney to Trent in my opinion.

      > Don’t love Sarr as a pick. Explosive but inconsistent and that’s from previous prem evidence.

      > Bamford a great pick and I wish I could afford him.

      > DCL might be impacted if there’s no Siggy which I expect there won’t be.

      > Kiko got rotated loads last time they were in the Prem but don’t know enough to know why or if that would be the case now.

      1. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers for the reply…

        Regarding my defence, I’ve tried to go as attacking as I can and try not to fret too much on clean sheet potential.

        The Trent over Son thing seems to quite a common problem and may well change, however I’m happy with Son at present.

        DCL can easily be downgraded should I do wish.

        Cheers

        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah that’s my philosophy with defence too but Trent has both. I expect him to improve this season.

      2. Galza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Sarr is cheap enough and has good fixtures, but can become ESR at the push of a button.

        Kiko is by no means nailed in my team.

  4. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Sanchez
    Taa Robbo Lamptey
    Bowen Salah Son Greenwood Buendia
    Watkins Wilson

    1. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      A few interesting picks in there.
      Not bad at all!

    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Respect for the double pool defence.

      Bowen not consistent enough. There is no focal point in midfield at West Ham for points with Lingard gone. If he becomes one I’d jump on it though.

      Greenwood no assurance of starts.

      Wilson will be the under the radar value striker this year. Not that there’s many premium strikers to bother with.

      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Cheers

  5. BooYaKasha
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Please rate my 1st draft

    Henderson (Steele)
    TAA, Robertson, Dias (White, Manquillo)
    Salah, Son, Raphinia, Sarr (Gilmour)
    Cavani, Watkins, Toney

    10x

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Like it!

    2. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Love the defence and fwd line.
      What are your thoughts on Henderson? Confident he starts every game?

      1. BooYaKasha
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think he gets the no. 1 jersey
        it's his to lose

  6. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    ESR10

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      What is it ? New variance?

      1. linkafu
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        New contract

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Done?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        yeh

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Buendia out for ESR or Saka in GW4... perfect.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yup. Looks ideal on paper.

  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    A) Sanchez + Shaw/AWB
    B) Henderson + Coufal

    Have Lamptey.

    1. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A with AWB

  9. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I think I'm set, lads:

    Meslier / 4.0
    TAA / Digne / Coufal / Fofana / Lamptey
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Buendía / Brownhill
    Bamford  / Watkins / Toney

    1. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Can’t fault it.
      Looks rock solid!

      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Means a lot, sir. Thank you very much!

  10. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Still just playing around but this no Bruno midfield is affordable with Toney, ESR or 5.5 mid and TAA and Digne with double 4.5 defence if Sancho comes in at 9.5

    Mo Son Mahrez Sancho

    Drop one of them to unpopular - on here - Grealish and it’s still a power midfield

    Intriguing

    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      If you can handle the squeaky bum time every week it's quality although I don't think Sancho starts GW1....

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yep

        Week I starters defo a query. But I’m getting increasingly interested in “other” United attack. Cavani and Greenwood interest me loads

    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wait and see for Sancho

  11. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I have 1.5m ITB and see no way of improving this team, gonna be nice to have a lot of options.

    Sanchez
    TAA Digne Coufal
    Salah Bruno Raphina Buendia
    Watkins Iheanacho Toney
    Foster Brownhill Ayling Manquillo

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Grealish

      Buendia more or less matched him last season but one played in the Champo and the other in the PL

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I see no reason to start with Grealish over Buendia, I think he will more than match Grealish for assists

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          More than match sounds ambitious to me

          He’ll offer another option for Villa players but Grealish is unlikely to be supplanted as the main man in open play and then you’re counting heavily on set pieces.

          24 starts
          6 goals
          12 assists

          That’s KdB territory really on a full season. Is Buendia really level?

          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Agree it's very optimistic but I see Grealishs numbers dropping, as long as Buendia gets the minutes I think he'll be up there with Grealish

    2. linkafu
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Brownhill to Harrison

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        ESM is on my watch list, wouldn't want to triple up on Leeds yet

    3. Galza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Looks great.
      Not tempted by Digne > Robbo?

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I've got to learn from my mistakes, started last season with them both and it went horribly for 12 weeks

        1. Galza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Same here.
          I didn’t go 12 weeks though, so can understand your trepidation. 🙂

    4. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nacho is a risk. Can’t guarantee he’ll play. Watch pre-season closely.

      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        They should be building their attack around him, numbers are ridiculous

    5. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Um Toney to Bamford? Seems like the most obvious thing

      1. Soto Ayam
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This

  12. linkafu
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Comment this team please

    Sanchez
    TAA Chambers Lamptey
    Salah Son Maddison ESR Havertz
    Cavani Watkins

    Foster Rodrigo Fofana Ayling

    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      This team please

    2. Wılly
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Differential

  13. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Reddit is a minefield, but this thread is superb.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/ooo2z1/the_underlying_choice_midrange_strikers_758m/

    Glad to see I reached the same conclusion on the best front 3 as this guy even before reading but he explains everything well and has stats to back it up too.

    Nacho train!

    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Like it a lot

    2. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Reddit is better than this site for info. Can have better discussions here though. Both toxic on gameday.

      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        *by info i mean articles.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I generally prefer it here. More focused discussion on the game.

        But occasionally you get threads like this which are very good. I like articles that have a clear conclusion. Very few of the articles on here are willing to stick their neck out and say X option is better than Y.

        1. DAZZ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Im with you on Nacho. Think i’ll go him instead of Antonio, but i currently have Barnes and Castagne

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      The other thing with Nacho is as well as great XGI he actually overperformed it by a long way. Very few players did that to the same extent over any sort of period (basically only Bale).

      Just want to go on record and say I already had Firpo in my team before seeing the article linked at the bottom there.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yeah it's a nice article on Firpo haha. I'm not gonna do it though. Why not just buy Reguilon or Tierney or Doherty himself at 5.0m?

        Not for me.

        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I had Dallas from GW2 last year so keen to repeat the feat. And I love watching Leeds.

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I'm very excited by Firpo. On my watchlist. Not sure if he'll impair or enhance Harrison's points off the left wing.

    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Antonio and Watkins are my front two atm and Watkins is going nowhere so it's Antonio vs Iheanacho unless I end up going 3-4-3.

      I need to see how Rodgers sets up with Barnes back before I commit to Nacho. I do expect him to start but could he be on the right in a 4-3-3 making him less appealing? Will they stick with the 3-4-1-2? Questions I need answers to so Antonio is in for now.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Is that reddit dude concluding Nacho, Watkins and Toney is the optimal front line? That's mine.

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          He is basically picking Toney on the hope he can score 50% of his championship returns

          But Toney since he has never played at the top level has no stats to make him in the top 3 strikers of the mid price range

          Its easily Antonio Nacho Watkins, with Wilson abit behind but his pens bring him into the fold.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Antonio is a fitness concern, but you just play him until he's done then sub him out. Wilson get all of Toon's goal, but I'm not sure if the turmoil around the club will affect performances. On balance, the uncertainty but high ceiling of Toney is worth the punt at that price.

            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Id be on Toney if his fixtures were better. I plan to maybe pick him up later in the season

              His starting fixtures bar CRY are poor, and then they get much worse

    5. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Great thread besides all the floor/ceiling nonsense!

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        If you're not a Bob the Builder, are you a Dungeons & Dragons sort with your Shields and Swords then?

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Absolutely not. More of a fit the shapes in the hole kind of kid.

  14. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Eze. Some promising players there. If they add a few more in that age range (and stay up), they could be building something really positive. The average age of last seasons squad needed to be reduced. I like what they are doing. Good luck to them and Vieira.

    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Credit to the good owners & management

    2. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Palace always found a way to put a nice run together when you didn't expect it under Hodgson. I'm hoping Viera can put together a good team but I'm definitely going to target players with the Palace fixture. The central midfield is quite weak, the defenders are either old or very young. There's talent there but it's a huge task and Eze will not be back till late Autumn it seems.

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Rumours that Edouard from Celtic is a target

      May just be paper talk as a CF is not the highest on the list of priorities but

      Zaha Eze Olise behind Edouard would give Palace an interesting look!

      1. Dogs Of War
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Edouard would be another decent addition. Too many people writing Palace off, even predicting relegation. Can’t see it myself and I hope they do well.

    4. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Eze is out for most of the year though

      And mitchell seems at best a decent pro nothing special

      They look a must to be targeted for points and Viera has a terrible manager record + terrible early fixtures.

      he will do well to get a win in the opening 8 fixtures

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I wrote earlier, "I'm looking at Crystal Palace's incoming transfer activity and thinking, 'They'll probably survive with that'. I'm looking at Everton's incoming transfer activity and thinking, 'It's on a par with Palace'. Everton ought to be showing more ambition than that, surely?"

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Everton squad a bit of a puzzle to me.

          Not a lot of spaces open in attack unless they sell James. I was thinking they’d move for someone to add oomph in attack. Townsend is useful as a supply line - theoretically - but low key shall we say. And what happens when DCL goes down?

          1. Dogs Of War
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Everton are beefing up the squad. There will be key additions soon. There will also be plenty of people leaving. James rumoured to be off and we don’t know about Gylfi. That suggests a new no.10 is on the cards. No panic from me just yet.

            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              That makes sense.

              Curious. Who is rumoured to be on the way. Sánchez would be ace perhaps - no idea what he’d cost

      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Vieira record actually decent

        Got sacked after a poor run but that happens anywhere. His record FWIW is as a manager who sets up a defence. In France goals dried up at both ends. Very Palace that.

        Dubious about how he’ll fit and the change of style. So yes Palace might be a team to target early on - just not on Vieira record.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Suspect Palace may end up a bit like Fulham last season - as a point of reference

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            They might be saved by Newcastle imploding then.

  15. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    How long will this team last?

    Sanchez
    Lamptey, Robertson, Digne
    Son, Salah, Fernandes, Sarr
    Watkins, Iheanacho, Toney

    Foster, Gilmour, Johnson, Williams

    1. Coys96
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A while, I like it. Only issue is bench. It could be a big issue though. Difficult to downgrade anyone though

  16. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    27.5m on Pool... Eggs, meet basket.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Very nice basket, though. Had it myself but them eggs had me chicken out later.

    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      all drafts of mine have TAA+Salah
      about 75% of them have of Jota or Robbo as well

  17. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Here's a tough one:

    Which one would you pick?

    1. Buendia + Greenwood + Jota + TAA
    2. Raphinha + Son + ESR + James

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      1 risky
      2 safe

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        This doesn't add up. No.2 has John Stones as an option as well. So basically one of the 5.5 will be benched based on fixture.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Greenwood and Jota are risky af.

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Option 2 has 4 locked starters.

        3. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Ok thanks

    2. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Both are interesting, going without TAA could be a worthwhile risk but is a big risk. Probably 1 because there are load of options to move from in the 6.0-7.5M mid price point.

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        See comment above. Does that change your opinion?

    3. anish10
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      2 for naildness

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        This

  18. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    How much do u think Sancho will be priced? 9.5m?

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      That’s my guess

      Same as Son is a reach. Could perhaps even be 9.0. Bruno can in cheap after all

    2. Coys96
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Dogs Of War
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I reckon it could be 10.0 which will annoy a lot of people.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Equal to Rash - 9.5

        1. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          58 mins ago

          Rashford + a big price tag and a better reputation (goals/assists) - 10.0 for me.

      2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Why would it annoy anyone? He's the same price for everyone.

        1. Dogs Of War
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I’ve seen a lot of drafts based on 9.0 and 9.5. That’s all.

        2. Dr. Rog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          yes i dont get this mentality. its underpriced players that annoy me because it leads to uniform teams

  19. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    With the early WC pretty much a lock for me maybe gw 6/7 it opens a lot of possibilities of high reward low risk

    For example, nobody is targeting this run :
    CRY NOR WAT wol

    I like having 10mil worth of funds to go FT on G2-3 Havertz - Mahrez - Son for the opening 4 gws

    Nobody else looking at it?

  20. anish10
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Which one

    A) Kane (have son), Willock, Targett & Pickford
    B) Cavani, Havertz, Robbo & Sanchez

    1. Coys96
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  21. Coys96
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Assuming Sancho is priced at 9.5, I love this draft

    Meslier
    TAA - Lamptey - Targett
    Salah - Son - Sancho - Buendia
    Watkins - Iheanacho - Antonio

    Gunn - Ait Nouri - Brownhill - Manquillo

    Someone spoil it for me... 😉

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Very similar to my current ( which is nothing set and fluid each day based on looking at different ideas)

      But I have Cancelo and Chilwell for lamptey and Target

      As i mentioned above the Son pick for week 1 is better as
      Havertz to Mahrez to Son

      giving you

      CRY NOR WAT wol

      1. Coys96
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Not fussed by Havertz yet, although Palace is a great fixture.

        Son loves playing City who might take a while to get going given they had a lot of players that went far into the Euro's. As well as that, I'd argue Son is as good as Mahrez in GW2 due to the fact he's guaranteed to start & Wolves implementing a more attacking style. Norwich won't be the whipping boys they were last time. That also saves you 2 transfers.

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          I much prefer Havertz to Son week 1

          CRY i reckon are gona get hammered multiple times, City while having a number away will still have 11 fresh players who are internationals while even resting English and KDB

          For CRY they have already the shallowest squad, and now have a manager who is appointed with a terrible history based on his name

          If Havertz starts CF then i will for sure be on it

          I agree on your points about Norwich and indeed may get Son week 2 as wol away could be a very different open type match compared to years ago.

          1. Coys96
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            I do prefer Havertz in GW1 tbf, you have made me consider taking a 1 week punt on him. I 100% agree about Palace

      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Son v City is a juicy fixture for him.

        1. FPL_trail_runner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          It isnt really. City is by far the hardest game in the league. His probality of scoring based on the bookies will be probably 20%, Havertz versus CRY will be around 80% for a return if he starts

          The last two times Spurs played city they didnt even had a shot on target.

          He has had one chance in the early home fixture when City were a mess early season before Stone / Dias / Cancelo came in.

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Havertz won't even start GW1 lol

            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              And who will if they dont buy someone?

              He started all the main CL games when that was all Chelsea had focus on

              And got returns against Madrid and the final against City

              If Chelsea are as they are today he will be easily worth a punt for me at 8,5mil for one week

              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                You realise they have a difficult run after the Palace game?

                They have Mount, Werner, Ziyech, Pulisic and Havertz for 3 positions. And they'll end up signing a striker.

                Werner + Ziyech + Pulisic will play GW1 if striker is not signed by then

                1. FPL_trail_runner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  No chance will that be there starting team

                  Tuchel has consistently played Werner wide off one CF which has been Havertz in the majority of their first 11 starting the games they target (mostly CL to now)

                  Pulisic has rotated at times with Werner, Ziyech has got very few minutes under Tuchel

                  So based on what we know so far, based on minutes in big games Tuchel has started Havetz and Werner most

                  And again, its a one week punt if i go for him, besides Havertz stats / 90 are amongst the best in the league directly since Tuchel arrived.

                  1. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    Ya he's going to bench Pulisic or Ziyech for GW1 when they've had maximum time in pre season

                    1. FPL_trail_runner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Well giving the fact that

                      1. They are openingly trying to sell Ziyech ( he has been linked to a number of clubs but his wages are high) - it makes sense for them to get funds for Haaland or use him in part swap + cash deal

                      2. Mount has just played in the Euro finals, so wont be back till probably a week before season starts so its very likely Tuchel can start with a front 3 of Pulisic Werner supporting Tuchel sinces it CRY

                      So yes again , as things stand i reckon that Havertz who left the Euro 3 weeks ago will start week 1.

                  2. Weeb Kakashi
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    Chill mate! If you believe Havertz starts go for it. One week punt anyways

                    1. FPL_trail_runner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      Im good. 🙂

                      Its always of use to debate if a player is a decent pick

                      However suggesting two players who have been benched more , one of which they are trying to sell is a lock ahead of Havertz is odd.

                      1. Weeb Kakashi
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        Fair enough. But if We get a ST i might stay clear. Having said that it depends on Mounts availability too.

            2. Weeb Kakashi
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Why won't he start? As long as we don't sign a ST Havertz starts in the CF position in GW1. Because there is no other option.

          2. Coys96
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            The best time to play City is in GW1. Not sure about 80% that's far too high

            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              To be fair the best time is when they have won the league and still have CL

              He rotates heavily and their results have dropped off then

          3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            80%?

            1. FPL_trail_runner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I expect CRY to get hammered most times they play to the top 4

              So if Havertz starts CF as i reckon he will, he is a high chance of some return.

              We can see when the bookies give their odds closer to the deadline when we know more of their team

  22. Denniezy
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      League code: aoczuh
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/aoczuh

    • TheTinman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I usually go very cautious at the beginning of the season, valuing holding the wildcard late. In the 5 seasons I've played, I've only used it once before GW10 and I've held it till Xmas twice.

      However this season with;
      3 GWs before transfer deadline day
      Nice fixture swings for first 6 weeks
      Good budget options at Brighton and Villa balance out with premium United and Liverpool
      Uncertainty surrounding City, Chelsea, Spurs and even Arsenal line ups
      Access Sanchez early fixtures but then switch to Watford double for 8.5m keeper duo with guaranteed back up

      I'm fancying playing specifically to use my wildcard early. Attack the fixtures and have a fairly low budget bench which will allow easy access to early bandwagons.

      Not really asking anything as I've pretty much made up my mind. Just sharing, food for thought.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        with this strategy i think you should also target City and Chelsea when they have their great fixtures - accept some risk on lineups knowing you'll be WCing anyway.

    • Denniezy
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Digne - Shaw - Cresswell
        Grealish - Raphinha - Maddison - Salah - Fernandes
        Watkins - Deeney

        Guaita - Toney - Lamptey - Ayling

        Any thoughts?

        1. The 12th Man
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You dont fancy Toney GW1?
          They will be up for it.

      • RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        44 mins ago

        current draft...i think.

        Sanchez (4.0)
        TAA, Robertson, James, Lamptey (Ayling)
        Salah, Son, Buendia, Smith-Rowe (Raphinha)
        Watkins, DCL (4.5)

        still 1.5 itb.
        DCL > 7.5 and Son > Bruno is an easy change if I feel like it.

        my main issue is I have 4 attackers 6.5 and under - I like the players but I don't like not having the flexibility to move them around if someone else get's going - so that 1.5 itb is really useful.

        Robb > 5.5 would be another easy thing to do to free up extra cash.

      • Fletch69
          12 mins ago

          How about going no L'pool defender and sticking Son in?

          Sanchez
          Shaw / Coufal / Mings
          Salah / Bruno / Son / Harrison
          Nacho / Watkins / Toney

          Subs: Bachmann / Lamptey / Lowton / Brownhill

          Still manage it with subs who all play

