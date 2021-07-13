80
Scout Reports July 13

Can Emiliano Buendia offer better value than Jack Grealish in FPL?

New Aston Villa signing Emiliano Buendia has been priced up at a tempting £6.5m by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of the game’s relaunch.

The summer recruit from newly promoted Norwich City will begin the new campaign some £1.5m cheaper than the Villans’ talisman, Jack Grealish (£8.0m), who has been handed a price hike.

Villa start 2021/22 with an appealing set of matches against Watford (a), Newcastle United (h) and Brentford (h) and sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture in Gameweeks 1-3 as a result – although things quickly turn sour after the September international break.

The question is: is Buendia worthy of a short-term gamble in that opening triple-header?

We’ll assess his FPL credentials in the article below, with subscribers also able to access his player profile and much more in our Premium Members Area – and there’s a 20% off subscriptions right now.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

THE TRANSFER

Buendia’s move to the Midlands cost a club-record £33m in real-life terms, with the 24-year-old Argentinian signing a five-year deal.

His new manager, Dean Smith, said:

Emiliano has just completed an outstanding season in a championship-winning Norwich side with 31 combined goals and assists and was named player of the season across the league.

He is equally capable as a wide attacker or as a number 10 and is a great addition to our attacking options. We are delighted to have made such an exciting signing so early in the summer and look forward to Emi joining up with us for a full pre-season.

THE HISTORY

Buendia is, of course, someone we Fantasy managers have encountered before.

The Argentina under-20 international previous crossed our paths in 2019/20, with the yo-yo Canaries enjoying a brief stay in the Premier League before dropping back down to the second tier.

Buendia started his career with Getafe, debuting for the Spanish outfit’s B side at the age of 17 towards the back-end of 2014/15.

Moving back and forth from the reserves to the senior side, he made only 13 league starts for Getafe in his time in the south of Madrid.

His breakout loan spell with Segunda B club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa came in 2017/18, with 18 attacking returns arriving in 40 second-tier appearances.

More of a supplier of goals than a prolific scorer of them, the assists continued to arrive upon his move to Norwich City in June 2018.

Buendia departed Carrow Road having created 36 league strikes, finding the back of the net on a further 23 occasions.

He also claimed the EFL Championship Player of the Season award in his farewell campaign, having passed the 30-mark for goals and assists combined.

BUENDIA’S RECORD AT NORWICH CITY
StartsSub AppsGoalsAssists
2018/19 Championship353812
2019/20 Premier League28817
2020/21 Championship3901516

Above stats from WhoScored

2020/21 CHAMPIONSHIPS STATS

Total (rank v other Championship players)
Goals15 (=7th)
Assists 16 (1st)
Shots111 (6th)
Shots on target38 (=7th)
Chances created122 (1st)

Above stats from WhoScored

Buendia was both the leading assist maker in the English second tier and the top chance creator, supplying a remarkable 36 more key passes than any other Championship player.

Only 29 of those 122 chances were created from set plays, too, so he wasn’t overly reliant on dead-ball duties – something we don’t know for certain will be handed to him at Villa Park.

Goal threat-wise, over half of his shots (60) and a third of his goals (five) did come from outside of the box.

Just three of his 111 efforts were from inside the six-yard box, so there’s a distinctly De Bruyne-esque feel to the numbers he has posted recently: a prolific creator of chances and an opportunistic shooter from distance.

COMPARISONS WITH VILLA ASSETS IN 2020/21

  1. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    This guy is a really good player. Very clever and will create chances. Only £6.5m too. Seems like a bargain to me.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Him and Raph 3rd and 4th great foil for Salah and Bruno

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Didn't know Buendia had these numbers

  3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Speak of the devil 😆

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/07/13/what-can-fpl-managers-expect-from-5-5m-midfielder-michael-olise/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23882466

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Ahead of the curve 🙂

      Just posted this thought on the other thread - Grealish gets fouled a lot - a lot a lot that is - Buendia gets more attractive if he gets the free kicks - reading above he's not necessarily favourite for those.

      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I'd be amazed if he isn't on set-pieces.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Needs someone on the end of them of course - slightly discounting direct free kick returns - but that could be very interesting.

          1. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Yeah, we've needed a set-piece specialist for a while now, as we just don't take advantage of how many we get via Grealish.

            It was one of the reasons I was so excited about the JWP links.

  4. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    This game is supposed to be fun. How good does it feel when you punt on someone like this and it pays off! Too good to resist.

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Himself & Toney are shaping up to be my two “punts” for GW1

      I’m ok with using FT’s on those two slots if necessary, to chase some form, fixtures, value, hidden gems, whatever

      Just going to have a nice, solid, nailed, low-maintenance, FPL-specialist core of 8-9 others around them

  5. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Anything wrong with this latest draft?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Robertson, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Harrison
    Antonio, Toney, Nacho

    Foster, Ayling, Lamptey, Gilmour

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Nothing at all

      TAA Robbo is too rich for me until we've seen cs start to roll in. Not going to try and get ahead of the curve on that particular call this time.

    2. Milkman Bruno
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Looks great

    3. Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Thoughts on pogba?
      Now with rashford likely surgery and a time being sidelined, he may have more advanced role ?

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Need to see United's line up in few games before commiting to anyone else than Shaw and\or Bruno.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          The big thing with the Shaw/Bruno combo is you get 100% set piece coverage of a team that will probably score close to 80+ goals this year

          Makes a lot of FPL sense

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Haha, I can't wait for reality to kick in for you. Book yourself a holiday in October just in case, for when it gets too much.

    4. Lovren an elevator
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Anyone else thinking Doherty could be essential now?

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Is he back at Wolves ?

        Open Controls
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          No.

      2. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yes, at a great price with a coach who can get the best out of him.

    5. Milkman Bruno
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Looking at this lot now. Doesn’t sound like big Virg will be fit.

        Sanchez
        Taa, Lamptey, Fofana
        Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, Barnes, Buendia
        Anotinio, Watkins

        Steele, White, Ayling, Davis

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          I mean there are many tweaks you could make based on preference. Barnes to sarr and mahrez to son. Or Antonio to Toney and mahrez to son.

          But the base is sound.

      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Let's be honest all our drafts will change once Harry Kane moves up north or Chelsea buy Norwegian wunderkid.

        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Don’t think either will happen.

          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Not east transfers to pull off - sure, but not beyond realms of possibility.

            Should Chelsea not buy a forward and with Giroud and (likely) Abraham gone, Havertz looks like a interesting option.

          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            Same

            I could however see Danny Ings ending up at city, or possibly Chelsea

            He’d be comfortably the best striker at either club too

            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Issue is that both clubs would be in a better position to manage his minutes than Southampton are.

      • No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Variation on a theme like most.

        Henderson
        TAA Lamptey Fofana
        Salah Bruno Son Buendia Raphinha
        Watkins Toney

        Foster Ayling Williams Obafemi

        I like henderson and Lamptey over Sanchez and Shaw (assuming Henderson is number 1) for the 0.5 saving that allows sarr to become Buendia.

        1. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Shaw is a really good, and exciting, pick though.

        2. Carlton P
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          I would much rather have Sanchez, Shaw and Harrison over Henderson, Fofana and Buendia

      • CroatianHammer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        We all know the listed Friendlies on this site are usually understated, but I think more so for Palace. They seem to have a dozen games scheduled.

      • Silecro
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Which one do you like more:

        A) Toney, Raphinha, Fofana
        B) Wilson, Harrison, 4.0 (5th defender who would rarely be used)

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          A

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          A

        3. Pjanić! at the Džeko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          B with Brandon Williams just for the sake of being contrarian.

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I really like this with flexibility in attack.

        Sanchez
        TAA Fofana Lamptey
        Salah Bruno Raph Buendia
        Watkins DCL Bamford

        Foster Shaw Gilmour Williams

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour ago

          Looks good. I have Toney, Coufal and Ayling over Bamford, Williams and Fofana
          ( as Ayling rotates well with Lamptey) otherwise the same

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            47 mins ago

            May go Ayling instead of Fofana in that case

      • Scotch Jock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford may not play until the end of October after deciding to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Who will play on the left for United now?

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Martial or Sancho

          2. moz_1983
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I'd say James or Martial.

        2. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Hello Greenwood (£7.5m)

      • BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        1st draft.

        Sanchez
        TAA Dias Shaw
        Salah Son Buendia Raphina
        Cavani Watkins Antonio
        Steele Ayling Fofana Bisssouma.

        Bruno is the obvious miss, but Cavani should get plenty of starts if Rashford is out too early I'd imagine. Not seen too many teams with him or Son or Dias but the rest is plenty template.

        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Looks decent to me. Not sure Bruno will be just as effective with Sancho in there

        2. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          This is template. Cavani is a risk as Greenwood and Martial would be hoping to grab some of those minutes.

      • BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Antonio limped off tonight. Those teams may need changing, again..

        1. BOATIES FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Nacho is an easy swap in or Watkins at the same price.

          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            just now

            True. He's such a risk to own with injuries

      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        is Holding nailed?

        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Pretty much

      • moz_1983
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Anyone considering doubling up with Barnes and Iheancho, or is double Leicester attack too much? Both seem like good value to me.

        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          I loved Barnes last year. Think I'm a bit reluctant to go deep with them until I see how Daka impacts others minutes..

        2. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes, on Maddison and Ihean atm. Might switch to Barnes if he looks good preseason. Barnes is a good pick and Ihean is almost standard.

        3. gogs67
            just now

            Got them both and Thomas at the back, triple Leicester! Will see how pre season pans out lol

        4. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Is template not always the best ? I’m thinking templates last 2 seasons weren’t that accurate. But maybe I’m wrong.

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            It minimises damage with rank but certainly I'd always want the template spine. 3 or 4 differentials always appeals to me

            1. OneMan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              True. My hunch was to go with Kane and Son last season due to opening fixtures. But template put me off and I regretted it. This year my temptation is triple Pool defence, Ederson and Chillwell and no Salah. But many would say I’m mad.

              1. BrockLanders
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I wouldn't. If VVD and Konate/Gomez/Matip start for LFC, they could easily keep multiple clean sheets with potential attacking returns. I'm going with Salah, simply because he can easily double point in the 1st few games

        5. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Cresswell or Coufal?

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Coufal for me- ended season well and .5 m usefully spent elsewhere

        6. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          50 mins ago

          Chillwell nailed ?

          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            More than likely. Alonso seems out of favour

          2. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Doesn't look like it so far, while Alonso is a Chelsea player.

          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Alonso might get some games when CL kicks in but pretty nailed I think

        7. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          47 mins ago

          A) Shaw or Digne
          B) best 2 from Coufal, Targett, Doherty (under Nuno again!), Tierney

          Any reasoning appreciated. Atm I’m in Digne, Tierney & Targett (Fofana and TAA the rest of the backline)

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Digne.

            Targett. The Doc maybe, see how Spurs defence is under the Holy Spirit.

          2. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Digne (Shaw will probably be given time off)
            Coufal and Doherty

        8. Top Lad Dakes. - all chips …
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          44 mins ago

          Have a bad feeling DCL and Iheanacho may flop this season

        9. OneMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          Azpilicueta a rotation risk ?

          1. GreennRed
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Him or James.

        10. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          27 mins ago

          Trincao will be real deal this season

        11. Only 1 F in Firminio
            18 mins ago

            Buendia or Grealish wasn’t in my thinking until now. So……

            A - Son and Buendia
            B - Grealish and Foden

            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              A

          • sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Lads, please:

            ________ 
            TAA / Coufal / Ayling / Lamptey / ________
            Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Buendía / 4.5
            Bamford / Iheanacho / ________

            A. Martínez / Manquillo / Watkins
            B. Ederson / Manquillo / Wood
            C. Schmeichel (or Meslier) / Lowton (or Fofana) / Watkins
            D.  Martínez / Lowton (or Fofana) / Wood

            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              C with Meslier and Fofana

              1. sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I appreciate it, sir

            2. Fiqz Fariss
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              A

              1. sirmorbach
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thank you, sir!

