12
Great Expectations July 25

Can Rayan Aït Nouri live up to his potential and become a viable FPL asset?

12 Comments
Share

We assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) appeal of Rayan Aït Nouri (£4.5m) in our second pre-season instalment of Great Expectations, a series of articles on players who have shown glimpses of promise and who are potentially on the cusp of a breakout FPL campaign.

All stats and heatmaps used in this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

THE TRANSFER

Aït Nouri became a permanent Wolverhampton Wanderers player earlier this month after a promising campaign on loan at Molineux last season.

The Frenchman, who arrived on a five-year deal with the option of a sixth, is Bruno Lage’s fourth signing as Wolves new head coach.

On the deal, technical director Scott Sellars said: 

“We think Rayan is a great signing for the football club. He proved last season that he’s a very talented player, with lots of potential – I thought he did well and kicked on towards the end of the season. He’s a player who is only going to get better, he’s a good boy, who works hard, and settled in well here.

We’ve used the loan before buying approach well in the past, with people like Jonny and Raul [Jimenez]. I think it’s a great way for both parties to get to know each other, to see if they can adapt and enjoy English football, and we get a chance to have a look first, and see if a deal can be done.

In Rayan’s case, he got a lot of minutes because both Jonny and Marcal suffered injury problems last season, so he had lots of games in the Premier League to show his quality.

At his age, he’s got a lot to learn still, a lot to work on, and I’m sure with us he’ll develop. He has great quality going forward, we all remember his goal on his debut, so he’s got a lot going for him, as well as areas to develop, like all players.”

The question is: can Aït Nouri now kick on and become one of the best budget defenders FPL?

2020/21 REVIEW

It didn’t take long for Aït Nouri to make his mark at Wolves, as he opened the scoring after just 18 minutes of his debut in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in October.

In his 23 appearances that followed, the youngster showed plenty of intent to get forward and provide an attacking threat, both as a left-back and left wing-back.

Above: Rayan Aït Nouri’s touch heatmap 2020/21

However, it was in the final nine games of the season that he truly established himself.

With Jonny (£4.5m) needing surgery on another ACL problem and Fernando Marçal (£4.5m) on the sidelines too, Aït Nouri produced solid performances as Wolves secured back-to-back 1-0 wins over Fulham, when he started taking set-pieces, and Sheffield United.

He then impressed against Brighton and Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion, as his confidence and stature in the team grew.

Statistically, amongst all defenders (with a 1,000-minute threshold), he ranked 11th for crosses and second for take-ons per 90 minutes:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

12 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Obi Wan Elokobi
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on my first draft

    Pope
    Holding Mee Long White Koch
    Xhaka Saka
    Daka Joelinton Origi

    Virginia Gilmour Loftus Cheek De Beek

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rochdale_Cowboy
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A phallic backline

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      defense is rude,but i had to titter...

      Open Controls
  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Sanchez
    Castagne Dunk Fofana
    Salah(C) Son Sancho Buendia
    Iheanacho Wilson Watkins

    Bachmann Semedo Gilmour Ait-Nouri

    Open Controls
    1. olly:)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Double wolves defence is an interesting one same with double leicester defence. Certainly different how come you fancy both of them? rest looks fine tho.

      Open Controls
  3. JaydenLFC87
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which duo is better??

    A) Martinez Buendia

    B) Sanchez Pepe

    Open Controls
    1. Obi Wan Elokobi
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. son of city
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Sanchit
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sanchez buendia + 1 mil

        Open Controls
      • olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        probably A but think Martinez is too expensive tbh. I would Prefer Sanchez Buendia + 1.0

        Open Controls
    3. son of city
        8 mins ago

        Is it possible having, son, salah, TAA and Bruno all in?

        Open Controls
        1. Obi Wan Elokobi
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Of course it is. Just not as strong everywhere else

          Open Controls
        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Of course. Just put them in now.

          Open Controls
        3. olly:)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          yes

          Open Controls
      • olly:)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think i'm settled on a team (for now lol). Kane and Lamptey not being available changed my team around a lot:

        Sanchez
        TAA Shaw James Veltman
        Salah Bruno Mahrez Raphinha
        Wilson Toney

        Begovic Ayling Brownhill Obafemi

        - Mahrez seems a pretty risky pick but happy to start with him and do have 1.0 ITB to move to Son / Sancho easily should I want to.
        - Obviously Shaw will be moved out for someone else if he won't be fit to start the season.
        - James might be a rotation risk but think he should be okay early on in the season and do want to tap into that CHE def.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.