FPL team guide 2021/22 – Tottenham Hotspur: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Tottenham Hotspur.

From early-season title contenders to a mid-season managerial change, Spurs’ 2020/21 campaign was an eventful one.

They finished seventh in the Premier League and also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, but defeats to Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb in March were real low points and ultimately led to the sacking of José Mourinho.

Ryan Mason took temporary charge for the run-in, with Nuno Espírito Santo now installed as head coach ahead of the new season.

You can read more on the incoming Lilywhites boss here.

THE DEFENCE

1

Despite the lack of a settled centre-back partnership, Spurs’ totals of 12 clean sheets and 45 goals conceded ranked a respectable joint-fifth and sixth respectively last season.

TotalRank v other Premier League sides
Goals conceded456th
Clean sheets125th=
Shots conceded48612th
Shots in the box conceded32413th
Shots on target conceded15510th
Big chances conceded  554th
Expected goals conceded (xGC)50.0310th
Non-penalty expected goals conceded (non-pen xGC)42.157th

However, it was all a bit underwhelming in FPL, with all of their defenders failing to reach 90-points.

As a result, a Spurs defender won’t cost you more than £5.0m in 2021/22, which does suggest that they could offer value once we have established who the regular starters are.

Nuno mainly opted for a 3-4-3/3-5-2 shape at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the majority of his team’s attacks coming from wide areas.

If a similar system is used at Spurs, that would boost the appeal of their wing-backs.

Sergio Reguilón (£5.0m) ended his debut season in England with a respectable six assists and is at his best when bombing forward, while former Wolves man Matt Doherty (£5.0m) is also one to watch, having contributed eight goals and 15 assists across Nuno’s first two campaigns in the Premier League.

At this stage, it remains to be seen if one of the £4.5m options will emerge as a starter, but if they do, FPL managers will be handed a budget route into their backline.

THE ATTACK

Kane on the Golden Boot charge as Alli enters FPL differential conversation

Spurs ranked joint-third for goals scored (68) last season, but their inability to control games meant that they often had to rely on moments of individual brilliance to get them out of trouble:

  1. In a Rush
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this please?

    Pickford
    Taa veltman cresswell
    Salah son raphina xxxx xxxx
    Nacho xxxx

    Begovic white ayling obafemi

    A. Pepe/buendia/cavani
    B. Sancho/Esr/Watkins

    Both options leave 1m Itb

    Cheers

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers circus monkey

    2. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      1. In a Rush
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mr bing

  2. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Son is essential

    1. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm finding it difficult to leave him out that's for sure...if they had an easy opening fixture he'd be 30-40% owned I reckon

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Varane imminent

    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      With Sancho done, Hendo at number 1 and Varane getting closer, United should be a real threat to challenge for the title this season.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      There's too much talk about it now imo

      Feels like it's been reported as "done" every day for weeks now - a la Sancho last year

      Starting to get the feeling this is him & his agent leveraging an extra few grand an hour, a city centre apartment and a car or two out of his new Madrid deal

