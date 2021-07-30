241
The Promoted July 30

What can we expect from Ivan Toney and Brentford’s midfielders in FPL?

241 Comments
Share

Our series on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players from the newly promoted clubs concludes with this look at Brentford’s midfielders and forwards.

Bees striker Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is currently the second most popular FPL forward, with his 32% ownership not far off three times that of the rest of the Brentford squad put together.

So is the hype warranted and are there any other budget gems from Thomas Frank’s side that we’re overlooking in midfield and up top?

In this article, we will assess the west Londoners’ overall attacking prospects and then present a player-by-player rundown.

And in case you missed it, check out our guide to the Bees’ goalkeepers and defenders here.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

WHAT IS BRENTFORD’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL IN FPL?

Brentford were the Championship’s highest-scoring side last season, an achievement they could also boast of in their near-miss campaign of 2019/20.

There was an almost even split in terms of home and away goals scored (39:40) in 2020/21 but the absence of fans from grounds may have been a contributing factor.

In previous campaigns, Frank’s troops were more prolific on home soil (44:36 in 2019/20 and 50:23 in 2018/19).

PWDLFAGDPTSCS
Total46241577942+378717
Home2312923920+194510
Away2312654022+18427

Above: Brentford’s home/away record in 2020/21

Underlying stats-wise, Brentford were in the top three for most attacking metrics – although did attempt 99 fewer shots than champions Norwich.

2020/21 total (rank v other Championship clubs)
Goals scored79 (1st)
Shots 621 (3rd)
Shots on target 207 (3rd)
Big chances70 (2nd)
Expected goals (xG)76.1 (2nd)

Above stats taken from fbref and fotmob

There’s almost always a drop-off in attacking output when a side comes up from the English second tier to face sterner tests, as RedLightning reported in his excellent yearly community article:

While they scored 76 goals on average as Championship teams, that figure dropped to just 40 in the Premier League.

Expecting the Bees to emulate the achievements of Leeds, who plundered a remarkable 62 goals last season, is overly optimistic, given that the tally recorded by Marcelo Bielsa’s side was a decade-long high for a newly-promoted club.

PLAYER BY PLAYER

2020/21: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

PlayerPosAppsStartsGoalsAssists2021/22 FPL Position2021/22 FPL Price
Christian NørgaardDM/CB171500MID£5.0m
Shandon BaptisteCM1001
Jan ŽambůrekCM6001MID£4.5m
Mads BidstrupCM4100MID£4.5m
Josh DasilvaAM302654MID£5.5m
Mathias JensenCM453527MID£5.0m
Vitaly JaneltDM413633MID£5.0m
Saman GhoddosAM401632MID£5.5m
Tariqe FosuRW/LW391943MID£5.5m
Sergi CanósRW/LW463398MID£5.5m
Bryan MbeumoRW/LW4437810MID£5.5m
Halil DervişoğluST0000FWD£5.5m
Marcus ForssST39971FWD£5.5m
Ivan ToneyST45443110FWD£6.5m

THE MIDFIELDERS: CENTRAL/DEFENSIVE

As one would expect, there is little to shout about from a Fantasy perspective in the engine room.

Defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) has zero goals in 59 Championships appearances and was even deployed at centre-half in the closing stages of 2020/21, with Frank moving to a wing-back system in the push for promotion.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), who deputised for the injured Norgaard for much of the promotion-winning campaign, did chip in with half a dozen attacking returns but is very much a ‘number six’ with limited offensive threat.

As for new signing Frank Onyeka (£5.0m), the fact that the midfield spoiler was nicknamed ‘Free-Kick Frank’ at former club FC Midtjylland – not for his ability to convert dead-ball deliveries but for his fondness of a flying challenge – tells us all we need to know from a Fantasy perspective.

Head coach Thomas Frank suggests he will play as a number eight in the Bees’ system, so will at least operate further up the pitch than Janelt or Norgaard:

[Onyeka] plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don’t have the ball. He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further.

With his pace, power and ability to win the ball I am sure Frank will be a great addition to the Brentford squad.

Unlike the trio mentioned above, Mathias Jensen (£5.0m) probably warrants the extra half a million over the bargain-bin £4.5m rung.

The Dane was Brentford’s leading chance creator last season and only eight Championship players carved out more key passes than his 67.

A set-piece specialist, well over 40% of the chances he supplied were from free-kicks and corners.

Jensen banked seven assists in all, but whatever goal threat he posed was mostly from distance: over two-thirds of his shots came from outside the box.

There’s also the uncertainty over exactly which midfield combination Frank goes for, with Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen and Onyeka potentially competing for only two spots, depending on the set-up.

Jan Zamburek and Mads Bidstrup are best forgotten about in the £4.5m pool while Shandon Baptiste, back from a lengthy injury and still unpriced by FPL despite racking up the game-time in pre-season, only adds to the depth (and thus uncertainty) in the engine room.

THE MIDFIELDERS: ATTACKING/WINGERS

Frank opted for a 4-3-3 for much of last season, with Jensen often playing to the one side of the holding midfielder, be it Janelt or Norgaard.

The other component of that three-man midfield was less nailed-on in the second half of 2020/21, thanks to Josh Da Silva‘s (£5.5m) injury.

Da Silva was a regular in the first half of the campaign and indeed was an ever-present starter in the opening 17 games, going on to make Frank’s line-up on 26 occasions before a hip injury curtailed his campaign.

Da Silva contributed five goals and four assists in his outings and his average of 1.2 shots per game was the best of Brentford’s central midfielders although like Jensen, well over 60% of his efforts came from outside the box.

Rumours also persist that he will remain on the sidelines for quite some time and indeed he hasn’t been sighted in pre-season.

Saman Ghoddos (£5.5m) and the now-departed Emiliano Marcondes were occasionally thrown into the fray, the former looking overpriced given the sizeable rotation risk status he carries: only 16 of his 40 Championship appearances were from the start.

Wingers Tarique Fosu, Sergi Canos and Bryan Mbeumo also come in at the £5.5m mark.

It’s extremely unlikely that all three will be accommodated in a 4-3-3 but it’s possible in the 3-4-1-2 that Frank rolled out towards the end of 2020/21, with Canos at wing-back, Fosu in an advanced central midfield role and Mbeumo as an ‘out of position’ striker in a front two.

Fosu was often the makeweight in the 4-3-3, with just 13 starts coming before the Championship equivalent of Gameweek 41, when the Brentford boss switched to a wing-back system.

Canos was Brentford’s chief chance-creator from open play, with Jensen and Mbeumo’s key pass numbers bolstered by set-piece duties.

His minutes-per-shot average was also even better than that of Toney, although over half of the midfielder’s efforts came from outside the opposition area and just two arrived from inside the six-yard box.

Toney and Mbeumo, by contrast, had 16 and six such close-range efforts respectively.

Mins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per chance created
Canos28.058.853.4
Mbeumo48.360.155.2
Fosu69.2112.4112.4
Toney28.636.482.2

Canos and Mbeumo are evenly matched for shots in the box and chances created over 2020/21 as a whole but the latter has attracted more pre-season coverage in the FPL world, with his end-of-season run-outs up front alongside Toney and involvement at set plays (including direct free-kicks) two strings to his bow.

In fact, Mbeumo had a poor season overall by his standards after an eye-catching, 15-goal debut campaign; the excellent performances just off Toney in the play-offs coming off the back of some underwhelming displays, with suggestions that long-COVID may have been taking effect.

We haven’t seen much of the wing-back system in pre-season but Mbeumo did score a rocket from the right flank in the 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

THE FORWARDS: IVAN TONEY AND OTHERS

FPL 2021/22 player price guide: Brentford

Three Brentford forwards are listed in FPL but two of them are mere footnotes.

Halil Dervisoglu (£5.5m) spent much of last season out on loan and has featured in only four Brentford games in two years, while only nine of impact substitute Marcus Forss‘s (£5.5m) 39 Championship appearances came from the start.

All the focus, of course, is on Toney.

An eye-catching total of 31 goals and 10 assists – a talismanic goal involvement figure in excess of 50% – was backed up by some promising underlying numbers.

The mid-price forward was placed third in the English second tier for goal attempts (135) and shots in the box (106) but a goal conversion rate of 23% is perhaps just as important given that it trumped those of fellow promoted strikers Patrick Bamford, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Teemu Pukki in the past three seasons.

Toney missed only 10 big chances in 2020/21; Bamford spurned over 30 of those gilt-edged opportunities in the preceding Championship season.

Toney (10) even edged out Mbeumo (nine), Jensen (nine) and Canos (eight) for big chances created last year, suggesting all-round points potential.

Nine of his goals did come from penalties, it must be said; there’ll surely be fewer of those around in the top flight next season.

Returning to RedLightning’s community piece is perhaps a good way to finish off as we adjust our expectations for the 31-goal striker as he prepares to step up in class:

14 of the 31 players who had been among the ten highest scorers of the season in the Championship in 2010-20 did manage to score 10 or more goals for the same team in the Premier League the following season.

The 31 averaged 19.7 goals in gaining promotion from the Championship, but only 8.1 in the next season’s Premier League.

15 of the 31 were new to the Premier League, averaging 9.1 goals each in their first Premier League season.

Leeds were a bit of an exception for a newly promoted club last season and, shorn of the investment that saw the Whites recruit talents like Raphinha and Rodrigo, Brentford likely won’t create as many chances for Toney as Bamford enjoyed at Elland Road.

But while there are understandable reservations about a player who hadn’t even played in the Championship until last season, a clinical talisman even in a low-scoring team – see Glenn Murray in Brighton’s 35-goal 2018/19 campaign – can still easily provide very decent value at £6.5m.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

241 Comments Post a Comment
  1. L4 Azzurri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Weird how everyone goes to bed dead early on Twitter. Probably cause they’ve tired themselves out blowing smoke up each other’s arses all day

    Open Controls
    1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Probably because they're all children lad

      Open Controls
  2. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    El ghazi/B Traore being overlooked??

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      I've owned El Ghazi in the past only to see him benched inexplicably on a number of occasions. Never again.

      Open Controls
    2. Aubamazette
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      if Grealish leaves El Ghazi becomes a very good option for just 6m on pens and very greedy loves a shot, if not will most likely be rotated with traore

      Open Controls
  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Do we expect Grealish to get more FPL points at City than at AVL. I think City... just! But everything went through him at Villa.

    And what impact would this have on Buendia/Watkins if he does leave?

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        More PPM but less minutes!

        Open Controls
      • Snevitz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        3 easy fixtures for Buendia and Watkins then you can offload and assess them across the tough games.
        I wouldn't trust any City players to start regularly except Ederson, Dias and KDB.

        Open Controls
    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Foes anyone know who WHM play in their 1st Europa league game? Ansy at Lets Talk says its in between GW4 & GW5. Might make us think differently when choosing pur forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        No, the draw isn't until 27 August.

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        "Foes" "Ansy" "pur" ?

        Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Here it is, the moment you've all been waiting for:

      Martinez (Sanchez)
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Dias (Mitchell)
      Bruno(c) Jota Zaha Trossard B.Traore
      Watkins (Benteke Welbeck)

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I’m all for breaking the template but I’m not sure on some of your choices myself personally

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            it could certainly go horribly wrong that's for sure - but if it does I'll just stop playing 😆

            Open Controls
        • Snevitz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          That is the most interesting team I've seen posted on here.
          I can't help liking it although I do think that Jota may struggle for gametime and you are missing Raphinha who I think will be the best value player this season.

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            thanks, was expecting negativity all-round 😀 I'll most likely be WCing around GW4 so Raph will be on the radar for sure!

            Open Controls
            1. Snevitz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Obviously you need things to go your way with LIV & MCY cleansheets and a strong start from BRI & CPL but I like that you have squad that you can rotate based on fixtures and Benteke and Wellbeck could offer good value.

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                yeah I think Tekkers and Welbz are being overlooked based on previous perceptions but they both did quite well last season and are super cheap

                Open Controls
        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Don't love it tbh. But refreshing to see something different. Could turn out to be genius!

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            it probably won't be genius but it's worth a shot 😀

            Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Zaha could well be on pens this season. Mili is I suspect at best 50/50 to start once week 1 is done and Gallagher becomes available.

          I'd be much more optimistic if Eze was fit but I'm not sure how many points you'll get from 100% GI with Tekkers and Zaha especially if week 2 goes south.

          I'm guessing Brighton will buy a forward and put Welbeck out of the equation - thought I read he was crocked anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            hmm didn't know about any Welbeck injury - obviously finalisation will depend on flags etc. - think Palace are going to tear Brentford a new one

            Open Controls
        • gaurava1216
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Auto pick gone heavy at the back... interesting

          one of the worse teams i have seen yet

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            auto pick 😆 😆 😆

            Open Controls
        • Wolverine
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Logged in to say how bad it was....

          You seem to be missing Walcott and Townsend?

          Open Controls
          1. gaurava1216
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Same lol..

            SHOCKING team

            Open Controls
          2. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            if you actually think Benteke and Welbeck are bad value picks then I have no hope for you

            Open Controls
            1. Wolverine
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Isolated they may not be bad value picks but you've doubled up on their teams from an attacking point of view...its Brighton and Palace???!

              Forgetting the attacking perspective side of things, you've also then got Mitchell and sanchez...so you've tripled on Brighton and Palace...where are you expecting those 2 teams to finish in the league respectively?

              And then you've got b.traore who's not even a guaranteed starter.

              Jota in isolation could be an incredible pick but it's a risk in itself not having salah so to add that fun risk of picking jota which may pay off to all of the above, is just a bit too crazy for me.

              The best I can give you is that you've manage to get a half decent defence out of it....even then cancelo could be prone to some rotation

              Open Controls
              1. SADIO SANÉ
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                they are playing Watford and Brentford in GW2, I'm expecting them both to win comfortably - I could very easily be wrong. I don't really care where they finish in the league. I have no problem switching Traore to Buendia/El Ghazi nearer the time.

                Open Controls
                1. Wolverine
                  • 11 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Buendia looks a better shout.

                  12 of your 15 players are from 4 teams too btw...too many eggs in the same few baskets perhaps?

                  You also have no players beyond 8m except Bruno so not only are you missing big hitters, you've kind off cut off the next tier of players in mahrez, havertz, sancho, foden, grealish, dcl, ings, vardy etc.

                  I'm all for teams being a bit different but would've been more excited if different meant auba or kdb as your heavy hitter/s and some of the aforementioned players who are capable of getting 2 or 3 attacking returns in isolated matches

                  I wish you luck though

                  Open Controls
                  1. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 6 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    My rough plan is Bruno -> KDB for GW2 so it will be 15 players from 5 teams 😆 Yeah I’m not too bothered about that lot, I do think Havertz is a great pick though, maybe one for the WC - thanks for the luck anyway, good luck to you too!

                    Open Controls
        • Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Welbeck is scrapping the barrel. Palace will be RANK too!

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I hope he manages to recycle it properly

            Open Controls
        • The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          A bit like a Hayden Christensen Star Wars movie. I was waiting in anticipation for those too.

          Open Controls
          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            35 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
        • Zlatan approves
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Finally Zaha

          Open Controls
      2. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        How donwe think BHA will line up at the back?

        Veltman, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Burn ?

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          March should be back in at LWB unless someone new is signed.

          Potter hates Duffy and won't start him unless he has no other options.

          Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        A Robertson Manquillo ( as below)
        B Shaw Digne

        Sanchez
        TAA Coufal Robertson*
        Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia
        Antonio Watkins Toney

        Foster Ayling Brownhill Manquillo*

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bremen
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. John Irish
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Nice team .... I would stick to A as you do not have to tinker too much. Troare from Aston Villa in appearing on peoples radar and may be a swap for Buendia leaving you 0.5 mil to upgrade Coufal if you need Shaw or Digne .... but I do like A

          Open Controls
          1. Fletch69
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              A. Another good team here.

              I like Brandon Williams for the 4.0m defender. Talk is he is going out on loan to a premiership team once Trippier is signed so may get some.minutes.

              Open Controls
        5. Lovren an elevator
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          How long is Rashford likely to be out for with his shoulder surgery?

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            12 weeks

            Open Controls
            1. Fletch69
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Fingers crossed the surgeon doesn't miss the spot

                Open Controls
          2. phil_whites11
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Anyone know how I can buy Ben Crellins spreadsheet?

            Open Controls
            1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Darkweb

              Open Controls
            2. korbendallas82
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Through Fantasy Football Hub atleast.

              Open Controls
              1. korbendallas82
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Not sire this year, so should check first of course. Should get info from his Twitter.

                Open Controls
                1. korbendallas82
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1420484334126092288?s=20

                  Open Controls
            3. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Araknet

              Open Controls
          3. Daghe Munegu
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            What would you change ?

            Sanchez
            TAA Robbo Shaw Digne
            Salah Bruno Raphina
            DCL Watkins Toney

            Foster Brownhill Gilmour Manquillo

            Open Controls
            1. Chandler Bing
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Very template. Wouldn't change a lot here tbh.

              Open Controls
            2. Fletch69
                52 mins ago

                Good team that, should do well

                Open Controls
              • Jrot94
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                I personally wanted one more playing defender. So I went tierney/reguillon (who rotate well early) over robbo/4.0. That gives me an extra live bench player and allows me to go from toney to. 7.5 (I like Antonio)

                Open Controls
            3. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Is Noble expected to get any game time much this season? If so does that make Rice a 5.0 potential pen taker?

              The 4.5 cupboard is bare right now - wondering if he's an outside shot of a 5.0 returner?

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                50 mins ago

                Don't know about Noble's game time but I'd imagine that he won't play much.
                Both Rice and Antonio took pens last season. So that makes Rice one of the best 5.0 mids. I think Nathan Tella could be very good also.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  A Southampton know nothing here - is Tella nailed? Kind of crucial at that price point.

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Honestly no idea if he is nailed (should have added that) But he is young and looks like big talent to my eyes.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fletch69
                        just now

                        Hojberg might be worth a shout. He's much more attacking for Denmark and strated to show that for Spurs at the end of last season

                        Open Controls
                    2. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      31 mins ago

                      Doubt it. If they play the XI shown in the Predicted Line-Ups against good opposition (instead of JWP/Romeu DM which probably means Armstrong farther forward), they are asking for trouble.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Fletch69
                          15 mins ago

                          JWP may be on his way to Villa, worth waiting to see

                          Open Controls
                          1. pingissimus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            JWP to Villa as part of the falling dominoes would be devastating for Southampton

                            Open Controls
                          2. Major League Shocker
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            2 mins ago

                            (checks Saints fixtures to see who to get in for captain choices)

                            Open Controls
                2. Atletico Junior
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Thinking Fraser could be gold @5.5M this year. Looked great in all friendlies, and we already know what he is capable of with Wilson. Nailed, has set-pieces and a very nice goal threat for his price. Might pick him over ESR to start

                  Open Controls
                  1. Atletico Junior
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    + 0.2% ownership

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bertonian
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      For a reason

                      Open Controls
                  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    How nailed is he?
                    Didn't play a lot last season but maybe it was mostly injury related?

                    Open Controls
                  3. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    could work yeah, no idea on nailedness

                    Open Controls
                3. Bertonian
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Is anyone ditching Bruno for Sancho to free up wedge?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Chandler Bing
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Was heavily contemplating this but might just stick with Bruno at the start. Proven talent and I really like the 5.5-7M price bracket you can couple with Bruno - plenty of options to hop on to.

                    Open Controls
                4. Chandler Bing
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  With Young signed, is Target's starting prospects at risk? Cash a safer bet perhaps?

                  Open Controls
                  1. CaptainPrice
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      He is supposed to be a back up for Targett but yeah, Targett is now a rotation risk. Mings is probably the safest option.

                      Cash isn’t a bad pick either for nailedness

                      Open Controls
                      1. Chandler Bing
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Thanks. Think I prefer Cash to Mings if they're both nailed given his history of attacking returns.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Fletch69
                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                          Yep, dropped my Villa defender out for the start until it's clear.

                          Open Controls
                    • EgyptianKing
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Lads which combo you think it’s better (as starting 11 players):

                      A) Bissaka; Coufal; Buendia

                      B) Robertson; Fofana (or other 4.5 def); ESR

                      Cheers!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Chandler Bing
                        • 5 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        If all 3 have to play each week, A for sure.

                        Wouldn't want to start with ESR against Chelsea and City after GW1. Fofana's GW2 fixture against WHU is also not the best.

                        Open Controls
                        1. EgyptianKing
                          • 3 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Think I agree. B is just me trying to fit TAA + Robbo in my team I guess lol

                          Open Controls
                          1. Fletch69
                              11 mins ago

                              Went double Liverpool defence last year, never again.....

                              Open Controls
                              1. Fletch69
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Having said that, Trippier is going to Utd, might mean some rotation for AWB

                                  Open Controls
                                • Milkman Bruno
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Why not? Two highest scoring defenders ?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fletch69
                                        2 mins ago

                                        First half of the season was poor, so wildcarded out at Xmas, just in time for them to start scoring points.

                                        Open Controls
                            • Werner Bremen
                              • 2 Years
                              52 mins ago

                              Who do you value more -

                              A Son and Sancho

                              B Bruno and Robbo

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 8 Years
                                40 mins ago

                                C? Son and Robbo + 2m

                                Open Controls
                              2. The Knights Template
                                • 7 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                B

                                Open Controls
                            • Dynamic Duos
                              • 8 Years
                              38 mins ago

                              14 days

                              Open Controls
                            • Dynamic Duos
                              • 8 Years
                              37 mins ago

                              Best 2 5m defenders? Reguilon and Tierney?

                              Open Controls
                              1. lilmessipran
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                35 mins ago

                                Coufal and Dunk right up there as well imo

                                Open Controls
                                1. Werner Bremen
                                  • 2 Years
                                  30 mins ago

                                  This

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fletch69
                                      4 mins ago

                                      Definitely Coufal, maybe with Mings or Dunk

                                      Open Controls
                                2. Werner Bremen
                                  • 2 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Everybody sleeping on Doherty

                                  Open Controls
                              2. sirmorbach
                                • 5 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                What do you say, friends?

                                Meslier / 4.0
                                TAA / Digne / Shaw / Coufal / _________
                                Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Buendía / _________
                                Bamford  / Watkins / 4.5

                                A. Stones, Brownhill
                                B. White, Mbeumo

                                Open Controls
                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                  • 8 Years
                                  36 mins ago

                                  B

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. sirmorbach
                                    • 5 Years
                                    28 mins ago

                                    Cheers!

                                    Open Controls
                                2. The Knights Template
                                  • 7 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  B

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. sirmorbach
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Thank you, sir!

                                    Open Controls
                                3. DIMITRIS
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  B

                                  Open Controls
                              3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                11 mins ago

                                Off topic but…..Amazing for Jonny Brownlee to finally get a gold!!!!

                                Open Controls
                                1. Fletch69
                                    5 mins ago

                                    And without his brother to give him a piggyback

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      3 mins ago

                                      Haha makes it even more impressive!!!

                                      Open Controls
                                2. tom66
                                  • 9 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  Current team. Any suggestions?

                                  Sanchez
                                  Shaw / Cresswell / Fofana
                                  Bruno / Buendia / Maddi / Salah / Saka
                                  Antonio / DCL
                                  (Guaita / Coady / Ayling / Toney)

                                  Saka > Raphinha in WK2

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Werner Bremen
                                  • 2 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Everybody sleeping on Doherty 5.0

                                  Open Controls

                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.