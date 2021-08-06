247
Pro Pundit Teams August 6

FPL team reveals: Why I’m picking Son, Salah, Bruno and double United defence

247 Comments
With just seven days to go until the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season kicks off, now seems like a good time to share my latest draft.

And it is very much a draft, and one which is evolving on a daily basis right now!

However, I don’t envisage too much changing between now and next week’s deadline, providing Harry Kane (£12.5m) and Romelu Lukaku don’t turn up at Manchester City and Chelsea that is.

FPL price reveal and launch reaction from three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser 1

THE TEAM

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history

  1. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Also... Rodrigo playing CAM for Leeds in preseason, 'nearly nailed' these days? he scored pretty well last year for the price

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      'scored pretty well last year for the price' probably a huge understatement there too

      Open Controls
    2. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      on my watchlist for sure, would prefer to punt on him over Bamford myself anyway...only trouble is Raphina, Harrison and even Dallas all look better value

      Open Controls
    3. Carlton P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      That doesn’t effect meslier,ayling,Harrison, Raph or Bamford so fine by me

      Open Controls
    4. Ted just admit it
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep. I popped him in and switched Jota for Raphina. Brilliant.

      Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    RMT, plz?

    Sanchez | Fodder
    TAA Digne Shaw
    Salah Son Grealish Barnes Buendia
    DC-L Antonio
    ¦ Fernandez Dier Obafemi

    0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
        33 mins ago

        Like it

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          The only decision in confused with is;

          A) TAA + Ings (double up)
          Or
          B) Robbo + Cavani

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
              just now

              A for sure

              Open Controls
        2. Tinmen
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          Grealish won’t start gw1, but you know this

          Open Controls
        3. EgyptianKing
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Like it!

          Similar to a no-Bruno draft I made.

          Maybe Digne to 4.5 and Grealish to Mahrez?

          Prefer Ings to DCL

          Open Controls
      • Ibralicious
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Best combination from these?

        A) Obafemi - Son (4-4-2)
        B) Ings - Buendia (3-4-3)
        C) DCL - Buendia (3-4-3)

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. The Pesci challenge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. Complimint
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        3. Flynny
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          Evening......any views on best option here please? Thanks

          Bachman foster
          Taa shaw digne white manquillo
          Salah bruno buendia xxx xxx
          Antonio Toney xxx

          A..... raphinha, brownhill,  Ings 343

          B.... mahrez sarr davis 352

          Open Controls
          1. The Pesci challenge
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            15 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
            1. Complimint
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
            2. TheBiffas
                4 mins ago

                B. I like benrahma at 6.0

                Open Controls
              • Ibralicious
                • 6 Years
                just now

                A or Raphinha, Brownhil, DCL

                Open Controls
            3. Milkman Bruno
                51 mins ago

                Folks, Manè at 3.6% owned is a viable alternative to Bruno for the first 2gw’s before making the swap right? Considering I won’t be captaining Bruno anyway?
                Manè (nor, BUR) vs Bruno (LEE, sou)

                Open Controls
                1. thepeen555
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Wow only 3.6% he is a very good choice as it is normally him or Salah every week so if you have both covered a lot of ground

                  Open Controls
                2. TheBiffas
                    just now

                    Pool fan here. There's not much in those fixtures in terms of difficulty so I'd rather spread the risk

                    Open Controls
                3. SADIO SANÉ
                  • 6 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  seeing quite a few people on twitter suggesting Pogba might play LW GW1!? is that actually possible?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    He’s played there last season so why not indeed.

                    Open Controls
                  2. jia you (The No BS League -…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    a strong possibility considering Rashford, Sancho and Cavani are all unavailable to start the game

                    Open Controls
                    1. Lanley Staurel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      So where would Greenwood play?

                      Open Controls
                      1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        off the right or perhaps centrally first game or two dependant on who Ole goes with

                        Open Controls
                    2. klipp klopp
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Cavani will play

                      Open Controls
                4. Gazza2000
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Nice team Tom, got a similar draft.
                  No interest in Coufal instead of the rotation Veltman and Ayling?

                  Open Controls
                5. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  49 mins ago

                  Spurs fan here

                  What’s this Romero fella like? Any good?

                  Open Controls
                  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    No expert but according to reports the best defender in seria a last season. Although there is concern about whether he can carry on the same form for spurs or whether he was just the right fit for the Atalanta system

                    Open Controls
                6. TheBiffas
                    49 mins ago

                    442

                    Bachmann
                    TAA - Coufal - Veltman - White
                    Salah - Bruno - Mahrez - Jota
                    Watkins - Ings

                    Open Controls
                    1. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      31 mins ago

                      Decent, not a jota fan myself

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                          22 mins ago

                          Jota -> Raph and Veltman -> Digne?

                          Open Controls
                          1. ted mcnure
                            • 10 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Now you´re talking..

                            Open Controls
                      2. BrockLanders
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Jota scored the other day in the friendly. Looked very fit and ready to go. I don't have him but I'm worried he could explode against Norwich

                        Open Controls
                    2. squ1rrel
                      • 7 Years
                      49 mins ago

                      Coufal + Buendia or Digne/Shaw + Traore?

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                          just now

                          Villa have signed so many attackers I doubt traore gets minutes

                          Open Controls
                      2. Complimint
                          47 mins ago

                          Any feedback very much appreciated.

                          Sanchez / Bachman

                          TAA / Shaw / Digne / White / Coady

                          Salah / Sancho / Grealish / Buendia / Bissouma

                          Calvert-Lewin / Bamford / Toney

                          Open Controls
                          1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Ole has confirmed that Sancho won't start GW1

                            Open Controls
                          2. Alexis Nonsense
                            • 5 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Go for it

                            Open Controls
                        • King Kohli
                          • 8 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          What do you prefer?

                          A. TAA + 4.5 defender
                          B. Chilwell + Digne

                          Open Controls
                          1. TheBiffas
                              25 mins ago

                              A easily

                              Open Controls
                            • jia you (The No BS League -…
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              25 mins ago

                              B will get more points over the whole season I reckon especially if you like your defenders set and forget

                              Open Controls
                              1. Carlton P
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                18 mins ago

                                No such thing as set and forget if you WC by GW7

                                Open Controls
                                1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  you can keep both even if you wildcard you know 😉

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 8 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    No if you wc you have to change every single player, lmfao

                                    Open Controls
                          2. Carlton P
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            32 mins ago

                            We’re all going to regret not going with potential ‘season keepers’ meslier, Harrison and Raphinha because of ‘bad fixtures’ aren’t we?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tinmen
                              • 7 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              How is Meslier a season keeper?
                              Leeds concede for fun at times especially at the min

                              Open Controls
                            2. BrockLanders
                              • 6 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              I'm worried that second season syndrome may strike in, a la Sheff United

                              Open Controls
                          3. JohnnyRev7
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            30 mins ago

                            Great pics to accompany Tom's team reveal:

                            Sanchez: "I really need to think about this..."

                            Maguire: "WTF..?"

                            Son: *Laughing*

                            Toney: *Big thumbs/fingers down*

                            No offence Tom. 😀

                            Open Controls
                            1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              I wouldn't go that far but he's taking the piss with double MUN defence surely. Varane will be unavailable to start the first game at the very least and we still haven't signed that DM we so badly crave.

                              Open Controls
                              1. JohnnyRev7
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 10 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                I was just finding humour in the pics to accompany the article.

                                Open Controls
                              2. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                haha see what you did there...I thought you were criticizing his Son and Toney picks lol

                                Open Controls
                                1. JohnnyRev7
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Phew!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    just now

                                    still double MUN defence from the start is borderline insanity imo...but I bloody hope I'm wrong and he's proved right as a fan!

                                    Open Controls
                          4. Jrot94
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Dier off the list now too, many of the exciting 4.5 defenders dropping like flies. Really see more value in the 5.0s….tierney, Spurs wingbacks, coufal, villa, etc. finding myself liking these players….

                            Open Controls
                            1. TheBiffas
                                just now

                                Reguilon looks good

                                Open Controls
                            2. Jrot94
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              26 mins ago

                              Also really like 442 until we find a playing 4.0 defender (or somehow a playing 4.5 forward). A viable player like gilmour/brownhill is massively valuable as bench

                              Open Controls
                              1. Herman Toothrot
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                433 with Brownhill and Gilmour on the bench?

                                Open Controls
                              2. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                I really like Brownhill as cover

                                Open Controls
                            3. Herman Toothrot
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 8 Years
                              24 mins ago

                              Trent and Grealish

                              Or

                              VVD and Mahrez

                              Open Controls
                              1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                1 min ago

                                First pair by a mile for me

                                Open Controls
                                1. BrockLanders
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  Yep. Def 1st 2

                                  Open Controls
                            4. BrockLanders
                              • 6 Years
                              20 mins ago

                              Undecided on Watkins now, was convinced I'd have him for GW1 but Ings has put the cat amongst the pigeons.

                              Ditch for Antonio? Have DCL aswell

                              Open Controls
                              1. FPL Diet
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Seems legit

                                Open Controls
                                1. BrockLanders
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  Be gutted if Watkins point scores though.

                                  Open Controls
                            5. Tinmen
                              • 7 Years
                              19 mins ago

                              Which one should I ditch folks?
                              Has to be one

                              Barnes
                              Jota
                              Greenwood

                              Open Controls
                              1. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                Greenwood for me.

                                Open Controls
                              2. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Barnes, as can swap either to Harvey at a later date if Barnes and Leicester look good

                                Open Controls
                                1. BrockLanders
                                  • 6 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Barnes has looked good in pre season though, I'm definitely starting with. Lovely stats too

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    just now

                                    yup, GL with him, all three look decent punts to start off the season with tbf...I'll just go with one I think though (Greenwood) and punt Gundo for the first couple I think

                                    Open Controls
                            6. Champions League Varane
                              • 2 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              Son and Toney or Mahrez and Antonio??

                              Open Controls
                              1. FPL Diet
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                M&A

                                Open Controls
                                1. BrockLanders
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  Close one that probably B just

                                  Open Controls
                            7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 11 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Everton interested in Dumfries

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ron_Swanson
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                I don’t fancy Everton this season for some reason

                                Open Controls
                                1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                                  • 11 Years
                                  just now

                                  Not sure what type of team they will be under benitez, it's a wait and see. Less excitement about them this season than last though yes

                                  Open Controls
                              2. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                He'd be a great option. Looked absolutely superb in the Euros. Be interesting to see if he'd have such attacking license under Rafa though

                                Open Controls
                              3. AW127
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                just now

                                Are they? They've only been linked with him for the past 5 months constantly.

                                And they can't buy him before they sell due to the PL Profit and Sustainability rules.

                                Open Controls
                            8. Stoichkov#8
                              • 5 Years
                              7 mins ago

                              Messi in PSG...good bye.... 🙁

                              Open Controls
                              1. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                What already?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Stoichkov#8
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  news will come tmrw

                                  Open Controls
                              2. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                State funded fun

                                Open Controls
                            9. Rossendale Rover
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Team looks great Tom but no Villa, Chelsea and no Everton suggests it’s too much of a gamble, and you’re not taking advantage of the good fixtures of those teams. Any reason why you’ve avoided these teams?

                              Open Controls
                            10. jia you (The No BS League -…
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Hopefully Gundo has a fairly quiet game in the Community shield...think he'll prove a canny diffy over the opening games 😉

                              Open Controls
                              1. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                Definitely, so many decent options in midfield. I'd love Gundo but simply can't squeeze him in 🙁

                                Open Controls
                            11. Jacky boy
                              • 5 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              I’m really confused to what to do with grealish
                              One moment want him, one moment don’t
                              Fitting him in squad is really tough too!

                              Open Controls
                              1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                                • 11 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                not fit enough according to pep to start tomorrow, would wait for news on the press conference next week to see whether he's going to be fit next week

                                Open Controls
                              2. jia you (The No BS League -…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Change your user name to Gundo The Great and move on accordingly 😉

                                Open Controls
                                1. Jacky boy
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  It’s because of wilshere 😉
                                  But I may change my username yes.

                                  Open Controls
                            12. pingissimus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Just been watching the Adam Armstrong highlights package

                              Quite looking forward to Palace having the most prolific striker from the Championship last season*. It'd also be rather amusing if Southampton really do go for Sorloth 🙂

                              Pens don't count

                              Open Controls
                              1. BrockLanders
                                • 6 Years
                                just now

                                He'd Harvey Elliott last season who was sensational with him for Blackburn. Not sure JWP will have a similar impact on his performance

                                Open Controls

