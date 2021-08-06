FPL winner Simon March’s team reveal: £5.0m ‘keeper, Barnes in and Watkins out?

The 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion, Simon March, discusses his Gameweek 1 draft in our latest team reveal video on YouTube.

Simon chats to Joe about his 3-4-3 set-up for the opening weekend, including his slightly leftfield pick of a £5.0m goalkeeper when so many of us are plumping for a £4.5m option between the sticks.

Burnley’s defence is represented, while the former FPL winner has eschewed attacking full-back options in the form of Lucas Digne (£5.5m) and Luke Shaw (£5.5m) and opted for the steady drip-feed of points from Ruben Dias (£6.0m).

Leicester City’s fit-again Harvey Barnes (£7.0m) – who scored on Wednesday – also makes an appearance alongside some more ‘template’ midfielders.

Up top, Simon discusses his thoughts on Danny Ings‘ (£8.0m) move to Aston Villa and what it might mean for his initial Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) pick.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) also makes an appearance in the three-man frontline.

You can watch Simon and Joe in the embedded video below, while you can see all previous YouTube team reveals via this link.

And if you missed it, you can read Simon’s first Pro Pundits column of the season below:

