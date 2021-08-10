2021/22 FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues

Following the success of the last two years the FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues are back for a third season.

Our previous winners are Craig Johnson who won the 2019/20 title and the reigning champion after winning last season is Ville Tuominen. Both remain in League 1 and therefore go again in the pursuit of glory.

As per the previous seasons we are using an entry league on FPL to collate all the entries and you must be in this league by the Gameweek 1 deadline to take part. THE LEAGUE CODE IS 7jp10t.

Those that entered and remained in last season’s entry league throughout should be automatically entered. Please do check though, the league is called “FFS H2H League – Entry (7jp10t)”. Anyone new to this competition or those that left the entry league (it was only used to collect all the entries in one place) mid-season, must enter the code above to sign up.

After the deadline has passed, we’ll be working hard to calculate all the promotion and relegations, and creating the Divisions and fixtures accordingly. The aim is to have it all live on site for Gameweek 2, but I should point out that everyone will still have a Gameweek 1 fixture, you just won’t know who you have played until after the event.

The first season saw 5,828 entries and last season that figure grew to 8,316. At the time of writing 6,450 managers have signed up and therefore I’m hopeful of surpassing last year’s total which may mean we’ll require a League 10.

For those that weren’t aware of these leagues or are new to FFScout, a pyramid structure is used as shown below;

League 1 – 1 Division

League 2 – 2 Divisions

League 3 – 4 Divisions

League 4 – 8 Divisions

League 5 – 16 Divisions

League 6 – 32 Divisions

League 7 – 64 Divisions

League 8 – 128 Divisions

League 9 – 256 Divisions (only 161 Divisions used 2020/21)

There are 20 teams in each division and teams play each other twice over the course of the season. All the leagues and fixtures are published on FFScout site and a link will be created in due course.

Once the season starts, the scores and points totals will be updated every night. At the end of the year, five teams will be promoted from each division to a division in the league above. And ten teams will be relegated from each division to a division in the league below.

For the first season teams were sorted according to their HoF rank, the best-ranked managers going in League 1 and so on. The Divisions are all weighted equally, so if you’re in League 4 Division 1 you are at the same level as all the other Divisions within League 4.

The same structure will be used for the 2021/22 season however the exact details will depend on the final total of entries. Should we have more people playing than last year we may require a 10th league. This does mean that some teams will be relegated from League 9 but that can only be determined once we have the final entry numbers.

Of course, for the 2021/22 season teams are now placed depending on last season performance in their respective Division. Five teams would have been promoted, five teams will remain in the same League and the remaining 10 will be relegated down a League. Any new entries, that didn’t play last year, will be put into the lower Leagues and their HoF rank will be used to determine where exactly they will be placed.

A further article will be published when we have the exact entry numbers and then again when the fixtures and tables are generated. As many of you know a lot of effort and hard work has gone into this tournament and I again thank Geoff, Mat, and TopMarx for their hard work behind the scenes.

I’m aiming for more updates and comments regarding the Head-to-Head leagues throughout the season, but I may well be seeking a couple of individuals from within the community to help with some mid-season articles.

Please do post any questions below and I’ll attempt to answer before the Gameweek 1 deadline.

Cheers

MIR

Twitter = @sparkymir