FanTeam August 10

FanTeam €200k winner Josh Wooldridge’s best team reveal for £1m Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

It’s only days until FanTeam’s season-long 2021/22 Premier League Fantasy game gets underway, with another guaranteed £1m up for grabs.

And who better to turn to for advice on the big-money FPL-style game than Josh Wooldridge, the winner of last season’s €200k first prize.

Josh is writing for Fantasy Football Scout in the upcoming campaign and, having provided us with some top tips in his first article, he reveals his latest team draft here.

Hi all!

With the Premier League season beginning this coming Friday, it was an easy decision with regards to what to write my FanTeam article on this week.

I am going to do an in-depth analysis on my favourite draft, explaining why I picked each player, and I will even throw in some alternatives on one or two spots that I need a bit more information on.

I hope you enjoy!

Goalkeepers

Daniel Bachmann (£4.5m)

This was a tough call for me. I started the summer wanting to pick Dean Henderson (£5.0m), but it looks like he is now going to miss the start of the season. Bachmann has the ability to make lots of saves, in a Watford team that set defensive records in the Championship last season. At such a budget price, I think he has two avenues to points- and will make enough saves, and hopefully keep enough clean sheets, to justify this inclusion.

Ben Foster (£4.0m)

Foster is the natural understudy to Bachmann. I love pairing goalkeepers together from the same team, as long as they cost a combined £8.5m or less. I am confident Foster is second choice at Watford, and trust that he could step in if needed – both for the Hornets and my Fantasy team.

Defenders

.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m)

Alexander-Arnold is such a powerful option on any Fantasy game, providing he is fit and the Liverpool defence looks solid. Whilst last season didn’t show much evidence on the latter, hopefully the return of Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) can help to rectify last year’s defensive woes. Alexander-Arnold missing out on the Euros could be a blessing for Liverpool, who now have their star defender fully rested.

Lucas Digne (£5.5m)

Everton’s poor pre-season form is a slight worry but I always like Digne in Fantasy games, as he has the threat at both ends of the pitch. I think the £5.5m price tag is more than reasonable, and under Rafael Benitez, you would hope that the Toffees defence becomes even more solid. With Gylfi Sigurdsson (and potentially James Rodriguez) potentially out of the picture, Digne may take a larger proportion of set pieces this year, which can only help his FanTeam output.

Joel Veltman (£4.5m)

With many casualties in the Brighton defence and a few additional doubts, Veltman is one of the last men standing for the Seagulls that I am confident is nailed. £4.5m is a fantastic price for an asset from a team with such strong expected defensive numbers as Albion, and whilst the injuries may set them back, my three £4.5m defender picks are chosen with a more long-term strategy in mind. 

Luke Ayling (£4.5m)

Ayling was probably the most attacking player in the league last year not to register an attacking return. He was unlucky on several occasions last time out, and I am confident that he will get several this time around. He also rotates perfectly with Veltman, so it makes sense to pick alongside the Brighton man. 

Nelson Semedo (£4.5m)

I was slightly worried when I saw that Semedo wasn’t in the Wolves squad over the weekend but it has since come out that he is merely isolating due to contact tracing and will be available for selection for the opening Premier League fixture. Wolves do not have a good first three matches but Gameweeks 4-7 are particularly strong fixtures. With this in mind, I am happy to pick who I deem to be one of Wolves’ most nailed defenders, with some attacking potential as a bonus.

Midfielders

  1. SAY MY NAME
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Sancho guys?

    1. Joggers Nipple
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Watching closely

    2. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keep an eye on press conference Thu/Fri

      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        will do, cheers chaps

  2. Joggers Nipple
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Excuse a repost, time to get up soon!

    Pretty much there, just one spot im playing around with-

    Sanchez
    TAA Tsimikis Coufal Shaw
    'Havertz' Salah Bruno Raphina
    Ings Toney
    Foster Veltman Brownhill Obafemi 2.0M ITB

    A. Start like this and move Havertz on later to a MC mid or Son, 2M ITB
    B Mahrez over Havertz now and can still move to Son 1M ITB
    C Start with Son 0.5M ITB

    Any thoughts really welcome, thanks

    1. Joggers Nipple
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      The main idea of Havertz is to get a look at Man City and see if Gundo or Grealish look on.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would just start with Son and save transfers- very good team. One minor point. I noticed tonight Dane Scarlett added as 4.5 m forward- as Obafemi likely to move to Blackburn I would shift to him. Exciting young prospect

      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers mate

      2. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I agree- start with Son. It saves a transfer and Havertz role is unknown past this week

    3. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like B

    4. Joggers Nipple
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers all, edging towards B as it gives a MC mid for NOR at home and saves one move

  3. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Just going to give you all my take on the Tsimikas situation.
    Unless you’re getting him to replace TAA allowing you to go from 6.5m mid > Son or from 8.5m mid > Mane/Bruno then there’s no point.
    The alternative is saving measly 0.5/1m on a defender but at the same time you’re doubling up on a liverpool defence that is questionable even with VVD’s easing back in. You’d probably be better off keeping the 4.5/5m you had already.
    Use Tsimikas right or don’t use him at all

    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      And now for some happy clapping!

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      I agree; sort of. I understand your logic, but for those who were getting Robertson as well as TAA ( I wasn’t), then replacing him with a cheaper version makes sense. If they had faith enough to double up, then why not Tsmikas?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        That I’d understand

    3. COK3Y5MURF
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      But even a questionable Liverpool defence is good value for just 4m over most 4.5m defenders

    4. Joggers Nipple
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you are happy to have a 7.5 def but not a 4.0 in the same team something, imo, is wrong

    5. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I had Robbo with TAA so bringing in Tsimi has allowed me to get Son over Buendia as well with a little shuffling of bench. So sorry think definitely worth it. It also stops me from looking at Jota who I like but know will frustrate me when he’s benched.

  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    A Wilson
    B Antonio
    C Find .5 m for Bamford

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      B,C,A to start..C later

    2. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      BAC imo

  5. Rhinos
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    So TAA is a good buy at 7.5m but Tsimikas is bad at 4m. Ok

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      reply fail

  6. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Last decision:

    1) Grealish and Barnes
    2) Mahrez and Sarr
    3) Gundogan and Greenwood

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mahrez and Greenwood. Find the funds

      1. cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not an option- please chose one of the above

        1. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          dont like any of them so bit pointless answering tbh

    2. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wow tough, i like 3 for assurance of minutes. Although the other 2 choices are more explosive

    3. Joggers Nipple
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      3

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      3

  7. ALegendJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best 2 4.5m defenders rotation not including Brighton defenders?

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      why not have a look

      1. ALegendJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Is this another reply fail?

  8. twisterteo
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Mbuemo or Smith Rowe?
    Amartey or Livramento?

    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      ESR
      Amartey

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      ESR and Livramento

  9. Carlton P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Boring?
    Template?
    Sanchez l Foster
    TAA l Shaw l Tsimikas l White l Ayling
    Salah l Bruno l Barnes l Harrison l Gilmour
    Ings l Antonio l Wilson
    Greenwood/Gundo or Wilson??

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      you know it is so it's just whether you wanna start in the peleton or make an early breakaway.

  10. foreverton
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Hi guys. Any feedback on this team? If Buendia doesn't play, Raph will come in. Or should i not bench Raph even against United away?

    Sanchez (4.0)

    Shaw, Tsimikas, White (Amartey, 4.0)

    Salah, Bruno, Buendia, Barnes (Raphinha)

    Vardy, Ings, Toney

