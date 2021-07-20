49
FanTeam July 20

Top FanTeam tips from 2020/21 champion and €200k winner Josh Wooldridge

FanTeam’s season-long Premier League Fantasy game has launched for 2021/22, with another guaranteed £1m up for grabs.

And who better to turn to for tips on the big-money FPL-style game than Josh Wooldridge, the winner of last season’s €200k first prize.

We’re delighted that Josh is joining Fantasy Football Scout for the upcoming campaign and you’ll be able to read his thoughts on these pages over the coming year.

Josh’s first article is a beginner’s guide to FanTeam, although there is plenty of sage advice for those who have played the game before.

Hello, everyone. Since this is my first article for Fantasy Football Scout, allow me to introduce myself. I am Josh, one of Scout’s newest Pro Pundits, who will be specialising in FanTeam this year.

I was lucky enough to win the FanTeam 2020/21 Premier League season-long game in May, scooping an amazing €200,000 in the process, and still can’t quite believe it!

Since FanTeam is still a growing company, and may not be known to you all, I felt it would be useful to write a piece describing the basics of the game, and how it differs from the more well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

What is FanTeam? Similiarities to FPL

FanTeam's £1m season-long Premier League Fantasy game launches

You’ll be pleased to know that a huge percentage of the game is identical to FPL.

You still have to pick 15 players – two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards – and you start with a £100m budget. One free transfer is allowed per week and can be rolled over.

There are also two Wildcards on FanTeam, one to be used in the first half of the season, and one in the second. A lot of the basic scoring is also the same, with some notable exceptions.

So far, so FPL.

What is FanTeam? Differences to FPL

The main differences between FanTeam and FPL are subtle, but significant in terms of decision making. The biggest contrast between the two games, in my opinion, is the lack of chips; in FPL you have your two Wildcards and your three additional chips but with FanTeam, you have just the two Wildcards.

So saving transfers and utilising your bench is much more significant on FanTeam, as your Wildcards should be held back, where possible, to manoeuver through periods of double and blank Gameweeks. I suppose in this regard, FanTeam is similar to ‘old school’ FPL before the chips were brought into existence. 

On FanTeam, you get one extra point if your midfielder or striker completes 90 minutes. There are also no FPL-style bonus points, which actually means that the scores on the website are accurate as soon as the full-time whistle blows.

However, there are ‘impact points’ and additional rewards for shots on target – all of which are detailed below:

ActionPoints
Team ‘wins’ when a player is on the pitch+0.3
Team ‘loses’ when a player is on the pitch-0.3
Shot on target – forward/midfielder+0.4
Shot on target – defender+0.6
Shot on target – goalkeeper+1.0

Goalkeepers on FanTeam also score a lot differently, with 0.5 points awarded per save as opposed to the one point per three stops in FPL. Saves are therefore more important on FanTeam as they are rewarded more kindly.

Finally, players lose two points if they concede a penalty or a freekick which leads to a goal. 

It seems like I have listed an awful lot of differences here but I hope you can appreciate that most of them are relatively slight. As a result, FanTeam can very much be played alongside FPL, even if you may make a few different picks by game (not least because some players are priced differently on each site!).

I would even go as far as saying the two games complement each other and your usual FPL articles, podcasts and Premium Members Area data will give you a lot of relevant information to help you make your FanTeam decisions, too.

For a £20 investment to enter a team, which gives you a chance to win a life-changing amount of money using your Fantasy Football skills, I truly cannot recommend the game enough. 

FanTeam: Types of players to buy

I acknowledge that this is a lot to take in, so next, I want to talk about how all this affects the type of player you may want to bring in.

  1. Rep Poulette
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Play up

    Open Controls
  2. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    What chance Tuchel will use Harvertz as false as early gw 1 to 3?

    A. 0 (they'll sign Haaland / Lukaku)
    B. 50%
    C. 90%
    D. Others

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      90

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        You think Haaland wont sign?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          He's so much cheaper next year... can't see him move this year.

          Open Controls
    2. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      A. They'll sign a striker

      Open Controls
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Play one GW1:

    A. Raphinha (mun)
    B. Lamptey (bur)
    C. Brownhill (BHA)

    Open Controls
    1. arcticalex17
        13 mins ago

        I like brownhill’s chances here. Good creativity against Brighton’s high line

        Open Controls
      • I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Fletch69
          just now

          A - All day long

          Open Controls
      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Reckon John Stones should start fairly often for City right?

        Open Controls
        1. Jimbo-Jones
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Yeah you’d assume 8 games out of 10. Just be prepared for a benching - even more annoying when it’s a slam dunk home game.

          Open Controls
        2. AuFeld
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Magic 8 Ball says, "without a doubt"

          Open Controls
        3. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Tough to predict, Laporte is too good to be on bench in every game.

          Open Controls
      • gomez123
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Any links on here or spreadsheets listing any prize leagues to enter for free??

        Open Controls
      • Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thoughts on first draft?

        Sanchez
        TAA Robbo Shaw Fofana
        Bruno Salah Grealish
        DCL Iheanacho Barnes

        Gilmour Moder Omoba

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          30 mins ago

          Like it

          Open Controls
        2. arcticalex17
            24 mins ago

            Always try to be wary of doubling up on defenders but this may work in your favour given pool’s first game

            Open Controls
            1. Jimbo-Jones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Agree when picking defenders primarily for CS.
              And 343 with Robbo>Mount/Zaha/Maddison is definitely an option.
              But Robbo and TAA are arguably as threatening as any 7m mid, with the added bonus of huge CS potential.
              And more nailed than e.g. Jota.

              Open Controls
          • Jrot94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Same as mine, except I like a 5.5 defender (over robbo) and going 6.5 MF (over Barnes at 5.5) and gain other 4.5 defender to have a bench player

            Open Controls
            1. Jimbo-Jones
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Which mid do you like at 6.5m? Feels quite slim pickings apart from Raph who I love but has v tough early fixtures.
              Agree that Barnes is a pretty weak link though...!

              Open Controls
        3. arcticalex17
            25 mins ago

            Is Jorginho (£6m) a good purchase given his penalty threat? I think it’s a good mid-range midfielder to accompany premium ones like Salah and Bruno

            Open Controls
          • Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thinking of going without a Liverpool defender. Here are the several reasons:

            1. VVD is not completely ready.
            2. Alison will join the training camp late.
            3. No Wijnaldum
            4. Rumour of Hendo leaving

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              1. Still think Trent and Robbo have enough attacking threat to be viable whether VvD is ready or not.
              2. Don't see this being an issue.
              3. Potentially a factor but he was poor last season anyway.
              4. Haven't heard this.

              Open Controls
              1. arcticalex17
                  just now

                  Contract trouble with FSG and hendo ive seen. But I reckon it’s bs

                  Open Controls
              2. arcticalex17
                  8 mins ago

                  Seems smart. I think while the clean sheets may not be certain, the threat of robbo and TAA when they’re on all the set plays is still important.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Inazuma X1
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Not worth the outlay. Clean sheets are bread and butter for defenders.

                    Open Controls
                    1. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      They will keep clean sheets though.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Inazuma X1
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Will they?

                        Open Controls
                • Fletch69
                    5 mins ago

                    I sort of agreed. Went with Robbo in the end though as they still hit 160 points last year in a poor season by there standards

                    Open Controls
                • Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  New draft. Thoughts?

                  Sanchez
                  Chilwell Lamptey Fofana
                  Salah Sterling Son Mahrez Buendia
                  Wilson Toney

                  Steele Doherty Tsmikas Obafemi

                  Open Controls
                • Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Thoughts on Pickford as the set and forget goalkeeper?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 7 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Not a bad punt before WC. Can't trust their defense but their fixtures are fine and it can be sorted on WC if it goes wrong.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Andy_Social
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Good pick imo. I started with him before shaving off 0.5 and plumping for Sanchez.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Inazuma X1
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I feel Lamptey is a better option from BHA and dont feel like doubling up.

                      Open Controls
                  3. arcticalex17
                      just now

                      I can never truly trust Pickford in an Everton shirt. The man makes too many mistakes. Had had 10 mistakes leading to a goal over the last 3 seasons (most of anyone).

                      Open Controls
                  4. Bavarian
                    • 3 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    your thoughts on this final version 🙂

                    Bachmann
                    TAA-Shaw-Coufal
                    Salah-Son-Grealish-Raphinha
                    Toney-DCL-Cavani

                    Foster-Lamptey-Ayling-Bissouma

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bavarian
                      • 3 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      or watkins - Antonio instead of Toney and Cavani?

                      Open Controls
                      1. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I'm on Antonio and Watkins but I do really like the Cavani punt. Toney I'm less convinced by.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bavarian
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I will need Cavani to cover Bruno's potential scores.

                          Open Controls
                          1. I Member
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Yeah makes sense.

                            Open Controls
                    2. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      It's excellent, in my book. Shows what you can do when you lose Bruno.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bavarian
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        indeed mate

                        Open Controls
                    3. I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I'm sure it won't be the final version but I like it a lot.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bavarian
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        hahah thanks mate

                        Open Controls
                  5. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    14 mins ago

                    Assuming lamp or ayling on bench....

                    Cancelo or stones ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. arcticalex17
                        just now

                        Given the performances in the euros, pep may start Walker and Zinchenko at full back against Spurs

                        Open Controls
                    2. arcticalex17
                        1 min ago

                        Jorginho (£6m) a good mid range midfielder cos of the penalty threat. Accompanied by Salah, Bruno and maybe Saka (plays Brentford first)

                        Open Controls
                        1. arcticalex17
                            1 min ago

                            What do you think??

                            Open Controls

