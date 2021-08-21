1860
Dugout Discussion August 21

Mahrez and Sterling benched as De Bruyne and Stones miss out on City v Norwich

1,860 Comments
Share

Four Premier League matches kick off at 3pm BST today, including reigning champions Manchester City against newly promoted Norwich City.

Aston Villa v Newcastle United, Crystal Palace v Brentford and Leeds United v Everton are the other top-flight fixtures taking place at the traditional Saturday afternoon start time.

The headline team news comes from the Etihad as Pep Guardiola makes five changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are all recalled to the starting XI, with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho dropping to the bench.

An ankle injury keeps Kevin De Bruyne out, while John Stones isn’t part of the hosts’ matchday squad.

Norwich are unchanged from the side that lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool last Saturday.

That’s also the case with Brentford, as Bryan Mbeumo gets set for another out-of-position run-out alongside Ivan Toney.

Summer signings Conor Gallagher and Joachim Andersen get their first Palace starts, with Christian Benteke also recalled. Jordan Ayew, Jairo Riedewald and Jean-Philippe Mateta drop to the bench.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes two changes to the team that lost to newly promoted Watford last weekend, with Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz replacing Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba.

Targett’s benching means that Ashley Young starts at left-back.

Joe Willock starts for Newcastle as Steve Bruce makes three changes to the Magpies side that lost at home to West Ham last Sunday.

Willock replaces the injured Jonjo Shelvey in midfield, with Fabian Schar and captain Jamaal Lascelles coming into defence in place of Emil Krafth and Ciaran Clark.

Kalvin Phillips and Junior Firpo are make the Leeds line-up after fitness-related benchings in Gameweek 1, with Robin Koch and Rodrigo dropping to the bench.

Yerry Mina for Mason Holgate and Alex Iwobi for Andros Townsend are Everton’s two alterations.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, El Ghazi, Buendia, Ings

Subs: Steer, Targett, Wesley, Hourihane, Tuanzebe, Nakamba, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka

Newcastle XI: Woodman, Murphy, Schar, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Clark, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, S. Longstaff

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Gallagher, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Norgaard, Canos, Toney.

Subs: Goode, Forss, Wissa, Fernandez, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Helder Costa, Rodrigo, Summerville, Shackleton, Cresswell, Drameh.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Richarlison, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Begovic, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.

Subs: Gunn, Omobamidele, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah.

FANTASY5

There’s still time to enter today’s Fantasy5 contest, in which you can win £10,000 without paying a penny.

Simply pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 2 matches and, if they all exceed their Fantasy ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money.

The deadline is at 3pm BST – so get those entries in now.

We’ve selected our own picks for Gameweek 2 in the article below, with Ted Talks FPL following suit.

#ad 18+

Pick the best Gameweek 2 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,860 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Good Times
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who do you sell Targett for? In the 4.5-5 range

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Tierney. Set and forget

      Or Livramento, then bump Tsimi up to Tierney next GW

      Open Controls
      1. Good Times
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Will check it out thanks

        Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Don't know what to do with 2 ft. Any early thoughts?

    Meslier (4.0)
    TAA / Shaw / Coufal (White, 4.0)
    Salah / Bruno / Raphinha / Barnes / Benrahma
    Bamford / Ings (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Meslier to Raya or Sanchez

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Been thinking of it. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Good Times
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Nice team, wait till as late as possible for any hiccups. You can stick with this

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thank you, sir. Wish you good times!

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Start planning for GW4 International Break casualties.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Good call.

        Open Controls
    4. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      good team. DCL ?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Surely on the radar. Thanks, sir!

        Open Controls
      2. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        That'd be my call - Ings to DCL

        Open Controls
    5. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      That's pretty tough. Probably just use 1 FT, Barnes or Bamford look the best options to transfer out (depending on Leicester's performance) so long as there is the benefit there.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thanks, mate!

        Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Barnes has Norwich

        Open Controls
      3. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        dont ditch Barnes. good fixs coming up

        Open Controls
  3. DIMITRIS
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    First thoughts:
    Jota and TAA out for the next two (CHE, lee ) for Son and Regulion/Coufal (Spurs have WAT and cpl and WH has CPL and sou).
    I have 2 FT's.
    Then save again 2 FT's and get TAA for GW 5 and some other mid who looks like best pick of the bunch for 7.5 or less.
    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      ridiculous

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Could you elaborate a little bit more why is this plan ridiculous?

        Open Controls
        1. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          there is no guarantee taa & jota won't score well in next 2 games. and on top of this you want taa back a few games later.

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I guess Pool will at least concede in those 2 games. That's why I wouldn't keep him in my side. Pool were lucky not to concede against Nor and today.

            Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Depends how bad Watford are.

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I can agree to that. Will look how they perform today. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      waste of 2 transfers getting TAA out and back in again

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Liverpool were lucky not to concede against Nor and today. I don't think they will get away with a CS against Chelsea and Leeds. Then I can get him back for nice fixtures from GW5 onwards. Cheers!

        Open Controls
  4. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Enough is enough Buendia... Who is the obvious replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      How much is he? Raph? Benrahma?

      Hold for Brentford?...

      Open Controls
    2. BENOIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Did you watch the game?

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        he was anonymous again...

        Open Controls
        1. BENOIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Interesting. Did he playing off the right hand side?

          Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Benrahma or Sarr. Maybe Raphinha, but little bit risky with his possible quarantine.

      Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Keane highest FPL scoring EVE defender
    Also the worst Eve defender

    Open Controls
  6. BENOIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best 2 options for long term/a draft league?

    A) Wilson
    B) Greenwood
    C) Jota
    D) Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A & D.

      Open Controls
  7. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Keep Cash?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Still have 1m atm.

      Open Controls
    2. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      second thoughts about the bank job ?

      Open Controls
    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Nah! Spend or invest

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    DCL's pen was actually brilliant today as well. He won't be giving them up in a hurry.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Keeper wasn't far away.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        hit the side netting. Doesn't matter if keeper guesses right, it'll go in.

        Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Been watching kane, short, fast run and drill it in the corner, you’d think people would learn

      Open Controls
  9. jackruet
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Mahrez to
    1. Raphinha or
    2. Benrahma
    3. Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      keep. Arsenal next

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      raph could have to quarantine, West ham could sign JLingz, Sarr is nice

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      2 Benrahma

      Open Controls
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Evening all!!! Early days!! Two frees…. But what on earth to do with them?? …… team is as follows, thoughts welcomed!! I do have one idea…. TAA, Brownhill and Toney to Son, 4.5 non Playing forward and 4.5 defender for one week only, captain Son and WC over the international break….

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Ayling
    Salah Bruno Greenwood Barnes
    Antonio Ings Toney
    Sub- Steele Brownhill The Greek Livramento

    Antonio Captain currently!!

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      All look like horrible ideas

      Open Controls
    2. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      madness. why ditch taa when he's scored 18 pts in 2 games.
      leave until WC or maybe toney > dennis, if you're that bothered,
      captain fernandes

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Because Pool will most likely concede in the next two games and you'll end up with a nice 2 pointer whereas Son can easily haul against WAT and CPL.

        Open Controls
        1. Top Mark.S
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          Will pool not score? Will taa only get points if they keep a clean sheet?

          Open Controls
          1. DIMITRIS
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            You can't just rely only on TAA's assists. In the end, you need to choose - TAA against CHE and LEE or Son against WAT and CPL.

            Open Controls
            1. Top Mark.S
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              It's not that simple. I have trent. I dont have son. Transfers must be factored in aswell. Takes 2 to get son and lose trent and two again to revert back. That's alot of transfers for 2 weeks of good fixtures. Chelsea liverpool could easily be zero zero in a title contender game. Trent can score goals as well as assist. You cant just name fixtures. Far more to it than that

              Open Controls
        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          This is exactly it mate, I said my initial thoughts for that Son move would be just for this gameweek only too and would WC over the international Break and TAA would come back in, Early days and just thinking of ideas

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            *reply to Dimitris

            Open Controls
          2. DIMITRIS
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            I have the exact same thinking as you. Son for 2 GW's against easy opposition and then TAA back when fixtures turn green again.
            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Yesss!!! Nice to hear someone else on the same thoughts mate!!! Think to lose TAA for next two and have Son is a calculated risk but Son captain option for both those weeks too!! Cheers mate!! Best of luck!!

              Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Pukki matching Toney for 0.5 less lads

    Open Controls
    1. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      but just been tanked 3-0 & 5-0

      Open Controls
    2. Coming Rome
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Dennis the Menace outscoring both easily

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Toney was pretty useless today. Shanked two free headers.

      Imma get rid.

      Open Controls
    4. Coming Rome
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Forgot to mention Maupay

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      My plan was Toney to Pukki for the good Nor fixtures. There's consistency in that strategy 🙂

      Open Controls
  12. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Looks like Veltman > White or Coady for me. Or maybe a Spurs 4.5 if I can figure out which one.

    A week earlier than their fixture turns - hopefully either Arsenal or Wolves show some signs of decent defense.

    So boring.

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Good for you.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Maybe. Feels like there are opportunities to chase but it would mean using both transfers and I really want two for the international break.

        Plus so far everyone’s doing well.

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Jota and Greenwood could cause you trouble, but I wouldn't be selling either of them.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Could do - but I’ll let it happen before moving them out. Trying not to move players who are returning and have good fixtures. Seems an odd thing to do.

            Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Veltman hasn't played a single minute... Why transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        As it currently stands my weakness is my defensive bench. One of Ayling, Veltman and Livramento has to play.

        So I’d like to strengthen if I can - and maybe Veltman is out longer.

        Front 8 are all fine and performing and no clear moves for me to do there.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Veltman will play

          Open Controls
  13. Andrew
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is Tsimikas done now Robertson is back?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      excellent today, but you'd think klopp would want strongest xi v chellski

      Open Controls
    2. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Wait for tsimikas to rise and bank that 0.1

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes unfortunate

      Open Controls
  14. Hulk Smash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Any Gooners about? Obviously I'll wait and see what happens tomorrow but is Odegaard expected to oust Smith-Rowe?

    ESR was one of the only good performers against Brentford but Odegaard surely plays. Maybe Odegaard from the right and ESR in the 10?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      ESR played on the wing when they were both available last season.

      Open Controls
  15. Crouching Tiger
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Worth getting rid of Digne? I know he has good fixtures, but his returns at the moment are appalling.

    Open Controls
    1. ⚽️ Barry Chocolate ⚽…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      fixtures v form...

      Open Controls
    2. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Thaf is my concern too, and i have 2 ft and have no idea what to do with it

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        They'll still be there next week...

        Open Controls
        1. shiraz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          They will still be if i used one of my ft

          Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I don’t mind this. Downgrade to a 5.0 if there’s one you fancy and bank some cash.

      Open Controls
  16. Sparkys Barmy Army
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Who is best Spurs asset after Son? Someone has to assist all his goals this season right?

    Open Controls
    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Kane?

      Open Controls
    2. fricky_
      37 mins ago

      I think lo celso is a shout in the future some time

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol Celso is bad, sorry. Theres no one at Spurs worth having other than Son

        Open Controls
  17. Crouching Tiger
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    DCL 0.1 rise is really hurting...

    Open Controls
  18. Gunneryank
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Shane Duffy the madlad....

    Open Controls
  19. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    safety score on livefpl, is the LMS safety score? 41?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.